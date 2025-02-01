Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have marked their first wedding anniversary to the joy of fans

On February 1, 2025, the public figure took to social media to share the great news with a series of adorable photos

Veekee James explained that it was the day she legally got married as she looked forward to marking her traditional and white wedding anniversary

Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere, have clocked one year together as a married couple.

The socialite took to her official Instagram page on February 1, 2025, to tell Nigerians that it was the date she and her husband got legally hitched.

To mark the occasion, Veekee James posted a series of rose-themed photos as she acknowledged that February is the month of love.

In the photos, the fashion designer and her man posed in front of a red background decorated with many red roses as they both smiled for the camera. Veekee also noted in her caption that she is also going to mark her traditional and white wedding anniversary.

In her words:

“On this day 1 year ago, we legally tied the knot 💍 🥰 It’s the month of love and the month of our anniversary 🥹 Can’t wait to celebrate our Trad & White Wedding Anniversary. What a year it has been🥰🥰🥰.”

See the adorable photos below:

Reactions as Veekee James marks 1st wedding anniversary

Veekee James’ first wedding anniversary celebration was met with cheers from her fans. Several of them congratulated the fashion designer and her husband. Read some of what they had to say:

Iyaboojofespris said:

“Many more greater years together ❤️.”

Iniiobongkriistopher said:

“Congratulations my people ❤️.”

Nancy_phil said:

“Una don resemble well well 😍😍😍”

Iamnasboi wrote:

“God continue to bless this union ❤️.”

Thory_dee said:

“One full year of tormenting us with love 💕 😂 Forever to go.”

Julieboat_93 said:

“Happy happy anniversary and many many more years ahead of you my favs….. Super Power Couple ❤️.”

Ariyike_mua wrote:

“Happy anniversary my sweet and amazing couple❤️.”

Progressofficial_ said:

“Congratulations!! Many more beautiful years ahead together🎉❤️.”

Precious_itodo wrote:

“Congratulations to The Ateres❤️❤️🎊🎊 This love is here to stay!!😍😍.”

Ajebodcomedian said:

“Forever to go❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy anniversary my people.”

Veekee James, hubby display affection publicly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James and her husband Femi are not ready to stop the public show of affection they have for one another anytime soon.

Despite the constant hot takes on the need for the couple to keep some of their activities private, they decided to share another one.

Some of their fans hailed them for not allowing the attacks from netizens to prevent them from flaunting themselves online.

