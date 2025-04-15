Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing CEO is now engaged to controversial businessman, IVD, to the surprise of netizens

On April 15, 2025, the public figure took to her Instagram page to announce that IVD had proposed to her and she said yes

Blessing CEO shared their proposal photos and video online, and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians

Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, has gotten engaged to controversial businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD.

Since the controversial celebrities went public with their relationship, they have been trailed by a series of mixed comments from Nigerians, with people either gushing over them or blasting them.

The negativity they faced stemmed from IVD’s former marriage to his late wife and mum of their five children, Bimbo. Bimbo and IVD were said to have started from the bottom till he was able to stand on his feet, and their relationship became toxic with many physical fights between them.

Bimbo died in 2022 after allegedly setting herself on fire during a fight with IVD, and his reaction to her demise, as well as Blessing CEO’s involvement in the matter, had people pointing fingers at them.

Well, Blessing CEO and IVD have taken a big step in their relationship by getting engaged. On Instagram, the controversial relationship blogger shared a video showing the moment her man got down on his knees and asked her to marry him.

It all happened on the beach. After the couple walked in, IVD got on his knees and presented Blessing CEO with a ring. He also said romantic words to her about how the love was instant for him. In his words:

“Achalugo, I have loved you from the beginning, from the first moment our eyes met, I knew you were the precious sight my eyes were made to see. Even before my mouth could ask your name, I knew you to be mine."

See the clip below:

See more photos from IVD and Blessing CEO’s engagement:

Reactions as Blessing CEO and IVD get engaged

The news of Blessing CEO and IVD’s engagement quickly spread on social media, and it drew the attention of many. A number of netizens had things to say about the controversial couple:

Destinyetikoofficial said:

“Congratulations sis 🔥.”

Rixariskinsecrets wrote:

“Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations my beautiful Diva❤️.”

Cidclotyngstore said:

“💃 we have a wedding to plan ooooo.”

Fay_monibido said:

“How many times them won engage you?”

Tastebudzng said:

“Yesss!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 my sister oh @officialbblessingceo 😘Congratulations!!! 🎉”

Beejay365 said:

“Na who died lose ooooo.”

Prettykefee wrote:

“It is well ooo 😢I wish her d best make i no hear justice for 😂😂😂😂.”

Beebeeclothings said:

“We will all be alive to see the outcome of this.”

Biz_official85 said:

“This life no kpai for anybody o.”

Gibqueen1 said:

“Chai, this life no balance 😢.”

Pinkbhonet wrote:

“Women, your replacement has always been at the corner... take care of yourself, love your self, don't die for love o.”

Teniola_ajanaku said:

“E go shock some of you say the marriage might last....you don't kill or damage yourself for anyone because life continues.”

Horpeoluwa_iretomide wrote:

“Please I will say this agn and agn please women don’t die for any man,it’s does not worth it.please let take care of ourself instead of focusing on any man 🙏🙏”

Mhiz_faithberry said:

“How will Bimbo kids be feeling seeing this 😢?”

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

On IVD’s Instagram post, he said he found happiness again. The businessman added that after he was abused, Blessing CEO picked him up and made him the man he should be.

