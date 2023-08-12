50 male comedy actors: list of the funniest men in entertainment
The entertainment industry has done a great job incorporating different actors with diverse skill sets. Some of the best stress-relieving films and television series feature male comedy actors. These people bring laughter, joy, and entertainment to audiences. They use humour to bring relief and connect with people shedding light on the ironies of life.
Being a comedy actor is not easy; you must be believable yet still judged by people. Many male comedians started their careers as stand-up comedians, using their talents to make people laugh in theatres. Others got discovered through sitcoms, films, plays, sketches, and more.
Comedy knows no race; it cuts across all races and countries globally. Everyone loves a good laugh, and different things make different people happy. Below are male comedy actors worth following.
1. Rowan Atkinson
Rowan Atkinson is one of the best comedic actors of all time. He is well known for portraying the clumsy silent childish man, Mr. Bean. He has featured in several movies and television series, including Not the Nine O'Clock News (1979) and Pleasure at Her Majesty's (1976).
2. Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy was born Edward Regan Murphy to his parents, Lilian Lynch and Charles Edward Murphy. Murphy got his talent from his father, a comedian and actor. Eddie is known for classic comedy movies, including Beverly Hills Cop, Coming 2 America, and The Nutty Professor.
3. Adam Sandler
The list of the best comedian actors cannot be complete without by featuring the legendary Adam Richard Sandler. Adam has over 80 credits under his name. However, he came to the limelight in 1990 following his appearance in the Saturday Night Live TV series.
4. Owen Wilson
Owen is a self-proclaimed troublemaker known for his charming, quirky personality and unique voice. Some of his notable works include The Zoolander (2001), Wedding Crashers (2005), and most recently, Haunted Mansion (2023).
5. Steve Carell
Steve Carell, one of America's most versatile comics, was born Steven John Carell. He is among the comedy actors with exceptional comedic talents. Carell has been a prominent figure in the comedy genre featuring in various movies and television series like The Office and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
6. Chris Tucker
Known for the Rush Hour movie series, Chris Tucker stands to be celebrated among the best comedic actors of all time. His breakthrough came in 1995 when he was cast as Smokey in the popular movie Friday.
7. Chris Rock
Christopher Julius Rock has a way of handling the most sensitive topics through humour. He often does stand-up comedy tackling politics, racism, and relationships. He is also one of celebrated funny actors in the entertainment industry. Chris Rock is famous for The Longest Yard, Madagascar and Top Five.
8. Will Ferrell
John William Ferrell is a legendary American actor, film producer, comedian, and professional writer. He has appeared in several movies and television shows, including Late Night with Seth Meyers, Barbie and Spirited.
9. Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg is a well-known actor, comedian, and writer known for his comedic performances in various movies and television. Known for his curly hair and fast-paced voice, Jesse Eisenberg rose to fame through the 2010 film The Social Network. He was nominated for the Academy Award for his performance as Mark Zuckerberg in the movie.
10. Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan is a Chinese martial artist, filmmaker, and actor. Even though his comedy films are action, he has a way of skillfully adding humour to them, making them unique and interesting. He is known for films such as Drunken Master, The Karate Kid, and Police Story.
11. Seth Rogen
Rogen's comedy talent manifested at a young age when he did stand-up comedy as a teenager. He gained widespread recognition with his role in the hit film Superbad, which he also produced. Seth Rogen has also been featured in numerous movies and television series, including the famous Knocked Up (2007) and This Is the End (2013).
12. Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin was a British actor, writer, comedian, filmmaker, and one of the most iconic figures in cinema history. His notable works include A King in New York and The Gold Rush.
13. Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd is a Jewish comedian from Passaic, New Jersey. He is known for the movie I Love You Man, where he played Peter Kleven. Rudd has had nine wins and 28 nominations in his career, including the most recent, the 2023 Nominee MTV Movie + TV Award as Best Hero in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie.
14. Jim Carrey
James Eugene Carrey is among Canadian American comedian actors who thrived doing stand-up comedy. His career was inspired by the British comedy troupe Monty Python. He started his career in comedy clubs before becoming a successful comedian.
15. Steve Martin
Steve Martin is known for his versatile and multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. He is among the American comedian actors who started their careers with stand-up comedy. Steve has starred in movies and TV shows like Saturday Night Live, Rock, and Baby Mama.
16. Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey is considered one of the most influential figures in cinema. He rose to fame through his stand-up comedy. Steve is known for his role in The Steve Harvey Show and Judge Steve Harvey.
17. Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito debuted in the entertainment sector at age 20 with his first role in the TV series Taxi. He has been featured in Haunted Mansion as Bruce Davis and Big City Greens as Merv Stampington.
18. Kevin Hart
Kevin Darnell Hart is an African American comedian and actor with humour on his sleeve. Kevin will always leave you in stitches, whether on television or in a movie. His best works include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).
19. Drew Carey
Drew Carey was born on 23 May 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. He is a producer and actor known for The Drew Carey Show (1995–2004), Robots (2005), and Jack and Jill (2011). Drew is one of the best comedic actors of his time, causing ripples of laughter through his stunts.
20. Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen is an English comedian, actor, writer and producer. Most people recognise him for his portrayal of Admiral General Aladeen in The Dictator. The actor is also known for Borat, Brüno, and Ali G Indahouse.
21. Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher is a movie comedy actor, producer, and entrepreneur born on 7 February 1978 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is well known for his role as Michael Kelso in the TV show That '70s Show. He has also appeared in television series such as Two and a Half Men, Punk'd, and The Ranch.
22. Seann William Scott
William Scott ranks well among Hollywood comedians. He has been featured in 54 movies and television series. Seann William has been cast in various projects, including American Wedding, American Pie, and Already Gone.
23. Matthew Perry
Mathew Perry is well known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular TV series Friends. Apart from Friends, Perry has been featured in many other TV series and films, such as The Odd Couple, The Good Wife, and Fools Rush In.
24. Cedric the Entertainer
If you are a fan of family-friendly humour with a blend of cultural behaviours and experiences, Cedric is the man to deliver that. He is known for his warm and engaging presence on stage, drawing people on relatable levels. He is known for his appearance in A Haunted House and Be Cool.
25. Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson is an iconic American actor and filmmaker considered one of the greatest actors in cinema history. His career has lasted several decades, and he has appeared in numerous acclaimed films. He is known for The Bucket List.
26. Ice Cube
Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, is a multi-talented American entertainer known for his music, acting, and filmmaking contributions. He rose to fame through his music but later featured in many films as a comedian. He became popular for his roles in Friday and Boyz n the Hood.
27. Thomas Lennon
Thomas Lennon is a writer and actor from Oak Park, Illinois. He is among the comedy movie actors in the entertainment industry. You can enjoy some of his comedy movies and TV shows, such as Reno 911! and I Love You, Man.
28. Brendan Fraser
Branden is a Canadian American actor known for his diverse roles in film and television. He appears in both comedic and action-filled films. Some of his films include The Mummy, Encino Man, and Journey to the Center of the Earth.
29. Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle started his comedy career at a young age. He has been in the entertainment industry for decades and remains a prominent figure in the comedy world. He is famous for his roles in Wanda at Large and Chappelle's Show.
30. Russell Brand
Russell Brand was born on 4 June 1975 in Grays, Essex, England. He ranks among the best comedic actors with unique comedic techniques. His notable films include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to The Greek.
31. Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers is one of the funny actors you should watch if you are a comedy lover. His ability to create characters that felt both exaggerated and relatable made him a comedic icon and is still celebrated to date.
32. Will Smith
Smith is another iconic star in the entertainment industry. He is known for starring in the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Some of his blockbuster films include I Am Legend and Men in Black.
33. Leslie Nielsen
Leslie William Nielsen was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and raised in Tulita, Northwest Territories. He was known for Bird Hostage, The Kids in the Hall, and The Moodys. He succumbed to Pneumonia on 28 November 2010.
34. Kevin James
Kevin James is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He rose to fame for his roles on the hit CBS sitcoms, Everybody Loves Raymond and King of Queens.
35. Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer. Crystal is among the famous comedic actors with a long and illustrious career lasting for decades. He has more than 76 credits under his name. Some of his notable projects include When Harry Met Sally and Forget Paris.
36. Stephen Chow
Chow is a Hong Kong filmmaker, actor, and comedian known for his sense of humour. Notable films that showcase Stephen Chow's comedy style include Shaolin Soccer (2001) and Kung Fu Hustle (2004).
37. John Krasinski
Krasinski features in the list of the best comedic actors of all time. He is the husband of actress Emily Blunt and has acted in renowned films such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Away We Go, It's Complicated, and A Quiet Place.
38. Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans is an African American actor, comedian, and writer from New York City, New York, USA. Wayans is known for playing Calvin in the film Little Man. He has also been featured in White Chicks as Marcus Copeland.
39. Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline was born to Margaret and Robert Joseph Kline in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a highly acclaimed American actor and comedian known for his roles in various films and TV shows, such as A Fish Called Wanda and French Kiss.
40. Seth Green
Seth Green is one of the comedians who rose to fame at a young age. Green became famous for his roles in Party Monster and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. He is also known for Family Guy.
41. David Spade
David Spade is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer known for his sharp wit, sarcasm, and distinctive comedic style. Spade rose to prominence through his memorable characters and sketches on Saturday Night Live.
42. Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence is among the well-known Hollywood comedians of the 90s. He debuted his career with comedy films featuring in films like House Party (1990), Boomerang (1992), A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996), and Bad Boys (1995).
43. Jerry Seinfeld
Seinfeld is an actor, writer, producer, and comedian from New York City, US. He has had a successful career as a stand-up comedian bringing down the house with laughter with jokes about relationships and societal norms. He is known for Huge in France, Top Five and Louie, among others.
44. Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci is an Italian American actor and comedian from Newark, New Jersey, USA. He started his career as an uncredited dancer in Hey, Let's Twist! (1961). Since then, Pesci has been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including the famous Christmas comedy movie Google Assistant: Home Alone Again.
45. Chris O'Dowd
He is a writer, actor, and comedian from Boyle County, Roscommon, Ireland. He rose to fame for his role as Roy Trenneman in the British sitcom The I.T. Crowd.' O'Dowd. He has also appeared in films and television shows such as Slumberland, Big Mouth, and Human Resources.
46. Christopher Mintz-Plasse
He is known for awkward scenes in the breakout role as McLovin in the 2007 comedy film Superbad. Born in Woodland Hills, California, U.S., Christopher has made it up the ladder of best Hollywood comedians featuring quirky characters in films and TV series.
47. Terry Crews
Terry Crews is a former professional football player, comedian, and actor. He rose to prominence in the entertainment industry by playing the lovable character Julius in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris.
48. Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac features among the best comedic actors of all time. He is best known for his stand-up comedy nicknamed 'the man with a smiley face. Some of his successful films include Friday (1995), Bad Santa (2003), Head of State (2003), and many more.
49. James Corden
Corden is known for hosting The Late Late Show after succeeding Craig Ferguson in 2015. One of the famous segments on the show is the Carpool Karaoke, where he is seen funnily singing with his guests. His comedy is a blend of music and interactive engagement.
50. Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn is an American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter. Vaughn can be easily identified in a crown for his fast-talking, charismatic, and often witty performances. Some of his TV shows and movies include Old School and Wedding Crashers.
Comedy is subjective, and what one person finds hilarious, another might not. However, these male comedy actors have been marked as some of the funniest men in the entertainment industry.
