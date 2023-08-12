50 male comedy actors: list of the funniest men in entertainment

The entertainment industry has done a great job incorporating different actors with diverse skill sets. Some of the best stress-relieving films and television series feature male comedy actors. These people bring laughter, joy, and entertainment to audiences. They use humour to bring relief and connect with people shedding light on the ironies of life.

Jackie Chan, Chris Rock, Sacha Cohen, and Will Smith are among the best male comedy actors. Photo: VCG, Shareif Ziyadat, Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter, David Livingston (modified by author)

Being a comedy actor is not easy; you must be believable yet still judged by people. Many male comedians started their careers as stand-up comedians, using their talents to make people laugh in theatres. Others got discovered through sitcoms, films, plays, sketches, and more.

Male comedy actors

Comedy knows no race; it cuts across all races and countries globally. Everyone loves a good laugh, and different things make different people happy. Below are male comedy actors worth following.

1. Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson seen with Bee attending the UK Premiere of "Man Vs Bee" at Everyman Borough Yards in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Rowan Atkinson is one of the best comedic actors of all time. He is well known for portraying the clumsy silent childish man, Mr. Bean. He has featured in several movies and television series, including Not the Nine O'Clock News (1979) and Pleasure at Her Majesty's (1976).

2. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Eddie Murphy was born Edward Regan Murphy to his parents, Lilian Lynch and Charles Edward Murphy. Murphy got his talent from his father, a comedian and actor. Eddie is known for classic comedy movies, including Beverly Hills Cop, Coming 2 America, and The Nutty Professor.

3. Adam Sandler

Actor Adam Sandler during an interview. Photo: Todd Owyoung

The list of the best comedian actors cannot be complete without by featuring the legendary Adam Richard Sandler. Adam has over 80 credits under his name. However, he came to the limelight in 1990 following his appearance in the Saturday Night Live TV series.

4. Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of IFC Films' "Paint" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Owen is a self-proclaimed troublemaker known for his charming, quirky personality and unique voice. Some of his notable works include The Zoolander (2001), Wedding Crashers (2005), and most recently, Haunted Mansion (2023).

5. Steve Carell

Steve Carell at the premiere of FX's "The Patient" held at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Steve Carell, one of America's most versatile comics, was born Steven John Carell. He is among the comedy actors with exceptional comedic talents. Carell has been a prominent figure in the comedy genre featuring in various movies and television series like The Office and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

6. Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker attends Amazon Studios' world premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Known for the Rush Hour movie series, Chris Tucker stands to be celebrated among the best comedic actors of all time. His breakthrough came in 1995 when he was cast as Smokey in the popular movie Friday.

7. Chris Rock

Chris Rock is seen out for a walk in Rome, Italy. Photo: MEGA

Christopher Julius Rock has a way of handling the most sensitive topics through humour. He often does stand-up comedy tackling politics, racism, and relationships. He is also one of celebrated funny actors in the entertainment industry. Chris Rock is famous for The Longest Yard, Madagascar and Top Five.

8. Will Ferrell

Ferrell attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

John William Ferrell is a legendary American actor, film producer, comedian, and professional writer. He has appeared in several movies and television shows, including Late Night with Seth Meyers, Barbie and Spirited.

9. Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg attends the "Manodrome" premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media

Jesse Eisenberg is a well-known actor, comedian, and writer known for his comedic performances in various movies and television. Known for his curly hair and fast-paced voice, Jesse Eisenberg rose to fame through the 2010 film The Social Network. He was nominated for the Academy Award for his performance as Mark Zuckerberg in the movie.

10. Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan poses before his "In Conversation" at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Jackie Chan is a Chinese martial artist, filmmaker, and actor. Even though his comedy films are action, he has a way of skillfully adding humour to them, making them unique and interesting. He is known for films such as Drunken Master, The Karate Kid, and Police Story.

11. Seth Rogen

Seth Rogan attends the “Joy Ride” Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre Westwood at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Rogen's comedy talent manifested at a young age when he did stand-up comedy as a teenager. He gained widespread recognition with his role in the hit film Superbad, which he also produced. Seth Rogen has also been featured in numerous movies and television series, including the famous Knocked Up (2007) and This Is the End (2013).

12. Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin in "Gold Rush". Photo: Bettmann

Charlie Chaplin was a British actor, writer, comedian, filmmaker, and one of the most iconic figures in cinema history. His notable works include A King in New York and The Gold Rush.

13. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd speaks in a press conference for Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefitting Children's Mercy Hospital at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Kyle Rivas

Paul Rudd is a Jewish comedian from Passaic, New Jersey. He is known for the movie I Love You Man, where he played Peter Kleven. Rudd has had nine wins and 28 nominations in his career, including the most recent, the 2023 Nominee MTV Movie + TV Award as Best Hero in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie.

14. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

James Eugene Carrey is among Canadian American comedian actors who thrived doing stand-up comedy. His career was inspired by the British comedy troupe Monty Python. He started his career in comedy clubs before becoming a successful comedian.

15. Steve Martin

Steve Martin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Steve Martin is known for his versatile and multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. He is among the American comedian actors who started their careers with stand-up comedy. Steve has starred in movies and TV shows like Saturday Night Live, Rock, and Baby Mama.

16. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Steve Harvey is considered one of the most influential figures in cinema. He rose to fame through his stand-up comedy. Steve is known for his role in The Steve Harvey Show and Judge Steve Harvey.

17. Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Danny DeVito debuted in the entertainment sector at age 20 with his first role in the TV series Taxi. He has been featured in Haunted Mansion as Bruce Davis and Big City Greens as Merv Stampington.

18. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is seen during the live taping of SiriusXM's "Gold Minds With Kevin Hart" at the SiriusXM Miami studio in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Kevin Darnell Hart is an African American comedian and actor with humour on his sleeve. Kevin will always leave you in stitches, whether on television or in a movie. His best works include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

19. Drew Carey

Drew Carey attends PaleyWKND Opening Night at Paley Museum in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Drew Carey was born on 23 May 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. He is a producer and actor known for The Drew Carey Show (1995–2004), Robots (2005), and Jack and Jill (2011). Drew is one of the best comedic actors of his time, causing ripples of laughter through his stunts.

20. Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Rick Rycroft-Pool

Sacha Baron Cohen is an English comedian, actor, writer and producer. Most people recognise him for his portrayal of Admiral General Aladeen in The Dictator. The actor is also known for Borat, Brüno, and Ali G Indahouse.

21. Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Ashton Kutcher is a movie comedy actor, producer, and entrepreneur born on 7 February 1978 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is well known for his role as Michael Kelso in the TV show That '70s Show. He has also appeared in television series such as Two and a Half Men, Punk'd, and The Ranch.

22. Seann William Scott

Seann William Scott arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

William Scott ranks well among Hollywood comedians. He has been featured in 54 movies and television series. Seann William has been cast in various projects, including American Wedding, American Pie, and Already Gone.

23. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for "The End Of Longing", a new play which he wrote and stars in at The Playhouse Theatre in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Mathew Perry is well known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular TV series Friends. Apart from Friends, Perry has been featured in many other TV series and films, such as The Odd Couple, The Good Wife, and Fools Rush In.

24. Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric, the Entertainer, attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

If you are a fan of family-friendly humour with a blend of cultural behaviours and experiences, Cedric is the man to deliver that. He is known for his warm and engaging presence on stage, drawing people on relatable levels. He is known for his appearance in A Haunted House and Be Cool.

25. Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Jack Nicholson is an iconic American actor and filmmaker considered one of the greatest actors in cinema history. His career has lasted several decades, and he has appeared in numerous acclaimed films. He is known for The Bucket List.

26. Ice Cube

Ice Cube visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, is a multi-talented American entertainer known for his music, acting, and filmmaking contributions. He rose to fame through his music but later featured in many films as a comedian. He became popular for his roles in Friday and Boyz n the Hood.

27. Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon attends Variety's TV FYC Fest in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Thomas Lennon is a writer and actor from Oak Park, Illinois. He is among the comedy movie actors in the entertainment industry. You can enjoy some of his comedy movies and TV shows, such as Reno 911! and I Love You, Man.

28. Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Branden is a Canadian American actor known for his diverse roles in film and television. He appears in both comedic and action-filled films. Some of his films include The Mummy, Encino Man, and Journey to the Center of the Earth.

29. Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle performing on stage. Photo: Will Heath

Dave Chappelle started his comedy career at a young age. He has been in the entertainment industry for decades and remains a prominent figure in the comedy world. He is famous for his roles in Wanda at Large and Chappelle's Show.

30. Russell Brand

Russell Brand at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Russell Brand was born on 4 June 1975 in Grays, Essex, England. He ranks among the best comedic actors with unique comedic techniques. His notable films include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to The Greek.

31. Peter Sellers

English actor Peter Sellers takes an alarming phone call in 'The World of Henry Orient. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Peter Sellers is one of the funny actors you should watch if you are a comedy lover. His ability to create characters that felt both exaggerated and relatable made him a comedic icon and is still celebrated to date.

32. Will Smith

Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Smith is another iconic star in the entertainment industry. He is known for starring in the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Some of his blockbuster films include I Am Legend and Men in Black.

33. Leslie Nielsen

Leslie Nielsen appearing in the ABC-TV series 'Police Squad'. Photo: American Broadcasting Companies

Leslie William Nielsen was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and raised in Tulita, Northwest Territories. He was known for Bird Hostage, The Kids in the Hall, and The Moodys. He succumbed to Pneumonia on 28 November 2010.

34. Kevin James

Actor Kevin James visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studios in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Kevin James is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He rose to fame for his roles on the hit CBS sitcoms, Everybody Loves Raymond and King of Queens.

35. Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal attends a conversation at The 92nd Street Y, New York in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Billy Crystal is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer. Crystal is among the famous comedic actors with a long and illustrious career lasting for decades. He has more than 76 credits under his name. Some of his notable projects include When Harry Met Sally and Forget Paris.

36. Stephen Chow

Stephen Chow attends a road show of the film 'The New King of Comedy' in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. Photo: Visual China Group

Chow is a Hong Kong filmmaker, actor, and comedian known for his sense of humour. Notable films that showcase Stephen Chow's comedy style include Shaolin Soccer (2001) and Kung Fu Hustle (2004).

37. John Krasinski

John poses for photos, promoting the upcoming film "A Quiet Place: Day One" and "Imaginary Friends" at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023 in Nevada. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Krasinski features in the list of the best comedic actors of all time. He is the husband of actress Emily Blunt and has acted in renowned films such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Away We Go, It's Complicated, and A Quiet Place.

38. Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans during a TV interview. Photo: Charles Sykes

Marlon Wayans is an African American actor, comedian, and writer from New York City, New York, USA. Wayans is known for playing Calvin in the film Little Man. He has also been featured in White Chicks as Marcus Copeland.

39. Kevin Kline

Actor Kevin Klein attends the 2018 Directors Guild of America Honors at DGA Theater in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Kevin Kline was born to Margaret and Robert Joseph Kline in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a highly acclaimed American actor and comedian known for his roles in various films and TV shows, such as A Fish Called Wanda and French Kiss.

40. Seth Green

Seth Green attends the "1UP" Los Angeles premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Seth Green is one of the comedians who rose to fame at a young age. Green became famous for his roles in Party Monster and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. He is also known for Family Guy.

41. David Spade

David Spade attends the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill

David Spade is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer known for his sharp wit, sarcasm, and distinctive comedic style. Spade rose to prominence through his memorable characters and sketches on Saturday Night Live.

42. Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Martin Lawrence is among the well-known Hollywood comedians of the 90s. He debuted his career with comedy films featuring in films like House Party (1990), Boomerang (1992), A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996), and Bad Boys (1995).

43. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld attends the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills City. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Seinfeld is an actor, writer, producer, and comedian from New York City, US. He has had a successful career as a stand-up comedian bringing down the house with laughter with jokes about relationships and societal norms. He is known for Huge in France, Top Five and Louie, among others.

44. Joe Pesci

Actor Joe Pesci attends the George Lopez 14th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament in Toluca Lake, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Joe Pesci is an Italian American actor and comedian from Newark, New Jersey, USA. He started his career as an uncredited dancer in Hey, Let's Twist! (1961). Since then, Pesci has been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including the famous Christmas comedy movie Google Assistant: Home Alone Again.

45. Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Corey Nickols

He is a writer, actor, and comedian from Boyle County, Roscommon, Ireland. He rose to fame for his role as Roy Trenneman in the British sitcom The I.T. Crowd.' O'Dowd. He has also appeared in films and television shows such as Slumberland, Big Mouth, and Human Resources.

46. Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse attends the 4th annual CBS Television Studios Summer Soiree at Palihouse in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

He is known for awkward scenes in the breakout role as McLovin in the 2007 comedy film Superbad. Born in Woodland Hills, California, U.S., Christopher has made it up the ladder of best Hollywood comedians featuring quirky characters in films and TV series.

47. Terry Crews

Terry Crews at Hudson Yards in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Terry Crews is a former professional football player, comedian, and actor. He rose to prominence in the entertainment industry by playing the lovable character Julius in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris.

48. Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac during ShoWest 2005 Awards Night - Press Room at Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Bernie Mac features among the best comedic actors of all time. He is best known for his stand-up comedy nicknamed 'the man with a smiley face. Some of his successful films include Friday (1995), Bad Santa (2003), Head of State (2003), and many more.

49. James Corden

James Corden reads during Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. (Kids' Art Museum Project) 2023 at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Corden is known for hosting The Late Late Show after succeeding Craig Ferguson in 2015. One of the famous segments on the show is the Carpool Karaoke, where he is seen funnily singing with his guests. His comedy is a blend of music and interactive engagement.

50. Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Vince Vaughn is an American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter. Vaughn can be easily identified in a crown for his fast-talking, charismatic, and often witty performances. Some of his TV shows and movies include Old School and Wedding Crashers.

Comedy is subjective, and what one person finds hilarious, another might not. However, these male comedy actors have been marked as some of the funniest men in the entertainment industry.

