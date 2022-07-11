Henry Lawfull’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Who is Henry Lawfull? He is a young up-and-coming actor and television personality from the United Kingdom. He gained popularity in 2021 when he was cast as the main character, Nikolas, in A Boy Called Christmas. He also appeared in an episode of Les Misérables (2018).

Henry Lawfull is a fast-rising young actor. He made his acting debut in 2018 at the age of 12. He is affiliated with TCG management and RAW personal management.

Profile summary

Real name Henry Lawfull Gender Male Date of birth 14 July 2006 Age 16 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Father Mark Mother Michelle Siblings 2 Profession Actor, television personality Net worth $850,000

Henry Lawfull's biography

The actor was born in London, England, United Kingdom. Henry Lawfull's parents are Mark and Michelle Lawfull. His father is a product management consultant at Danske Bank. He has two sisters, one of whom is named Mae.

What is Henry Lawfull’s nationality? He is a British national of white ethnicity. His religion is Christianity. As for his educational background, he attended Normanhurst Independent School, London, England.

How old is Henry Lawfull?

The rising American actor is 16 years old as of 2022. When is Henry Lawfull's birthday? He was born on 14 July 2006. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Henry Lawfull is a young up-and-coming actor and television personality. He made his acting debut in 2018 when he appeared in the TV mini-series Les Misérables as Petit-Gervais. In the series, Actor Henry Lawfull starred alongside other popular actors such as Hugh Jackman, Dominic West and Ann Athway.

The television series was nominated for several awards in 2019, including Shanghai International TV Festival, Royal Television Society, and British Film Designers Guild Awards.

Henry, however, came into the spotlight in 2021 when he played the role of Nikolas in the British Christmas fantasy film A Boy Called Christmas.

What are Henry Lawfull's movies and TV shows? According to his IMDb profile, the rising star has only featured in two movies, Les Misérables (2018) and A Boy Called Christmas (2021).

Apart from acting, he is also an Instagram personality. However, he has only posted a few posts. You can also find A Boy Called Christmas behind the scenes pictures on his page.

What is Henry Lawfull's net worth?

The British-based actor's net worth is alleged to be $850 thousand. He primarily earns his income from his acting career. Although, this information is not verifiable and hence unreliable.

How tall is Henry Lawfull?

Henry Lawfull's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres). He weighs around 106 pounds (48 kilograms). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Fast facts about Henry Lawfull

Who is Henry Lawfull? He is a young rising actor and television personality from the United States of America. What is Henry Lawfull's age? He is 16 years old as of July 2022. Is Henry Lawfull British? Yes, he was born in England, United Kingdom. How old was Henry Lawfull when he played A Boy Called Christmas? He was 15 years old. Where does Henry Lawfull live now? Along with his two sisters, the actor and his parents live together in London, England, United Kingdom. Who are Henry Lawfull's family members? His mother is called Michelle, while his father is Mark. He has two sisters, one of whom is named Mae. What movies was Henry Lawfull in? The young American actor has only been cast in two movies, including Les Misérables and A Boy Called Christmas.

Henry Lawfull is a young rising actor and television personality from the United Kingdom. His fame skyrocketed when he was cast to play the lead character, Nikolas, in the Netflix film A Boy Called Christmas. He is also an Instagram personality.

