Wild 'N Out girls: meet the female cast members of the show

Wild 'N Out is a famous American sketch comedy and battle rap improv game TV series created and hosted by musician and comedian Nick Cannon. It premiered on 28 July 2005 on MTV and currently airs on VH1. Today, Wild 'N Out has several beautiful and stylish female members who are featured on the show. This article contains a list of Wild 'N Out girls you would love to know.

Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Girls on the red carpet as he arrives at Hollywood Summer Nights Hosted by Nick Cannon at Boulevard 3 on 22 August 2007 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ryan Miller

Wild 'N Out is one of the longest running sketch comedy and improv TV shows, having debuted in 2005 on MTV. The series features two teams of comedians, hip-hop artists and celebrities who compete in various improvisational comedy games, rap battles and hip-hop games. Below is a list of Wild 'N Out girls who have appeared on the show.

List of Wild 'N Out girls

The Wild 'N Out girls are female models or personalities who appear in various segments of the show. These girls are recognised for their looks, natural charisma, and ability to participate in the show's hilarious environment. Discover more details about the Wild 'N Out female cast members including their names.

1. Rosa Acosta

Model Rosa Acosta attends the Haute Holiday 2nd Annual Shoe And Toy Drive at CossaMia on 22 December 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Date of birth : 30 April 1984

: 30 April 1984 Place of birth: Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Rosa Acosta is the most famous lady on the show and the first girl on Wild ‘N Out. She is a dancer, fitness model, video vixen, reality show star, and actress. She starred in the show from season 5 through season 7. She launched her athletic sportswear clothing brand, BodyByRosa.

2. Tori Brixx

Tori Brixx arrives at A Haute Halloween at Riviera 31 at Sofitel on 28 October 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maury Phillips

Date of birth : 16 August 1990

: 16 August 1990 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Tori Brixx is an Instagram model, actress and social media influencer based in Los Angeles, United States. She commands a massive following on her Instagram account, where she shares her lifestyle and fashion pictures. She has also worked for numerous notable brands, such as Fashion Nova.

3. Brooke Bailey

Brooke Bailey attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on 25 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Date of birth : 13 July 1977

: 13 July 1977 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, US

Brooke Bailey is an American reality TV personality, businessperson, fashion model and social media influencer. She came into the spotlight after appearing in the reality TV show Basketball Wives. The New York-based Maryland native appeared in season four of Wild ‘N Out in 2007.

4. Erika Gray

Erika Gray with black and blonde hair. Photo: @misserikagray on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 19 April 1994

19 April 1994 Place of birth: Brazil

Erika Gray, also known as Brazilian Barbi, is a Brazilian model, social media influencer, and health enthusiast. She boasts a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram. She has worked for various brands, such as Vene Swimwear and Fashion Nova.

5. Ivonnah Erskine

Ivonnah Erskine attends the "Funny Married Stuff" Season 2 Launch Party on 8 March 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Graves

Date of birth : 27 November 1978

: 27 November 1978 Place of birth: New York, US

Ivonnah Erskine is a dancer, make-up artist and actress best known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy, Wild 'N Out and State Property: Blood on the Streets. She was featured in 45 episodes of the Wild 'N Out series between 2005 and 2007. She currently works as a Sunday school teacher and activist.

6. The Kelly Twins

Date of birth : 15 November 1992

: 15 November 1992 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

The Kelley Twins, Brandi and Brittney are also on the Wild 'N Out models list. Brandi is an American model and actress widely known as a Playboy Plus model. Her twin sister is also an actress and model. The twins were featured in season 8 of the comedy series.

7. Jacky Oh

Jacky Oh attends a screening of "PAW Patrol" at Regal Atlantic Station on 15 August 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Date of birth : 3 November 1990

: 3 November 1990 Place of birth: Oakland, California, US

Jacklyn Smith, popularly known as Jacky Oh, was a model, actress and entrepreneur. She was well-known for appearing in Wild 'N Out, Switched at Love, Del Playa and The 4th Quarter: Legacy. She was also famous on Instagram and YouTube, where she shared cute photos and videos. Jacky died of complications of cosmetic surgery on 31 May 2023 in Miami, Florida, USA.

8. Jena Frumes

Jena Frumes attends the red carpet premiere of the HBO Max original comedy series "RAP SH!T" at Hammer Museum on 13 July 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Date of birth : 21 September 1993

: 21 September 1993 Place of birth: Union Beach, New Jersey, US

Jena Frumes is a fashion model, social media personality and TV personality. Frumes began her career as a model and gained immense fame after appearing in Wild 'N Out. She has also starred in numerous films and shows, including The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 and King Bachelor's Pad. She launched her own collection of sportswear called Intensity by Jena Frumes.

9. Lolo Wood

Date of birth : 13 March 1993

: 13 March 1993 Place of birth: Texas, United States

Lolo Wood is an Instagram personality, model, and actress. She is best known for appearing on the sixth and seventh seasons of Wild 'N Out. In 2015, she was voted by the fans of Wild 'N' Out as their favourite girl on the show. She boasts a massive fan base on Instagram, where she mainly shares workouts, fitness and diet advice videos.

10. Brittany Duet

Brittany Duet is seen on 5 October 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo: GP/Star Max

Date of birth : 10 August 1990

: 10 August 1990 Place of birth: Louisiana, US

Brittany Duet is an American model and Instagram star best known for her appearance on Wild 'N Out on MTV2. She was featured in 21 episodes of the series between 2016 and 2017. She has appeared on various magazine covers, such as King, JM, and Show Magazine.

11. Vivian Kindle

Vivian Kindle arrives at EA Sports MVP Carbon by Monster exclusive headphone launch at The Act Nightclub on 8 January 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Date of birth : 24 March 1988

: 24 March 1988 Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, US

Vivian Kindle is an American model, influencer, and television personality. She appeared in the fifth, sixth and seventh seasons of Wild 'N Out. She also starred in School Dance and The Bold and the Beautiful.

12. Jessica Killings

Date of birth : 7 July 1989

: 7 July 1989 Place of birth: Inland Empire, California, US

Jessica Killings is an American actress, model, and social media personality. She began modelling in 2010 and has since appeared on the covers of magazines, including Show and Low Rider Magazine. She has also been featured in music videos for stars such as Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and Big Sean.

13. Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on 25 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Date of birth : 14 February 1987

: 14 February 1987 Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, United States

Justina Valentine is an American television host, rapper and singer best recognised for her singles Candy Land featuring Fetty Wap, All The Way and Unbelievable. She has been starring in Wild 'N Out since 2016.

14. Halle Calhoun

Date of birth : 15 August 1990

: 15 August 1990 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, US

Halle Calhoun is a fashion model and Instagram star. She gained prominence after appearing in the MTV series Wild 'N Out. She has also appeared in Fat Joe & Dre: Deep and Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

15. Crystal Westbrooks

Crystal Westbrook attends BET Networks' "The Westbrooks" screening and reception at SLS Hotel on 12 October 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Maury Phillips

Date of birth : 6 March 1994

: 6 March 1994 Place of birth: Florida, US

Crystal Westbrooks is a famous American internet personality, model, and actress. She gained public attention after appearing in the TV series The Westbrooks, alongside her sisters. She is also known for sharing her modelling shots on Instagram, where she has accumulated over 1.2 million followers.

16. Jess Hilarious

Jess Hilarious speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on 22 April 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Date of birth : 13 February 1992

: 13 February 1992 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Jess Hilarious is an American comedian, actress, reality TV personality, and social media influencer who has been on MTV's Wild 'N Out season 9 and other VH1 BET series like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. As an actress, she is known for her roles in Pretty Stoned, First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story and The Realtor.

17. Jessie Woo

Jessie Woo speaks onstage during the ESSENCE Girls United's (GU) Summit at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center on 5 November 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Date of birth : 6 July 1990

: 6 July 1990 Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Jessie Woo is a Haitian-Canadian comedian and media personality. She became famous through social media and her appearances on television shows such as Love & Hip-Hop: Miami. She co-hosts Twitter’s new talk show, Power Star Live. Jessie is also a singer and unreserved songwriter specialising in contemporary R&B.

Since its debut on MTV on 28 July 2005, Wild ‘N Out has secured its spot as one of the America’s highest-rated unscripted show. The talented cast members have played an important role in propelling the show’s popularity. Among these cast members are the Wild' N Out girls, who have added their unique charm to the show's hilarity.

