Singer and hype man, GOE, has spoken about all he did for his protege Barber Chair and he still acted in a displeasing manner

According to GOE, he was generous with GOE and bought him several classy outfits which he showed off in a video

He added that he extended his benevolence to Barber Chair's mother and bragged about it in a video on Instagram

Singer and hype man, Adeshina Adelaja, aka GOE (God Over Everything), showed off a displeased mood as he narrated all he did for his protege, Muiz, aka Barber Chair.

GOE noted that he treated Barber Chair kindly and even ensured he wore classy outfits, which he displayed in the singer's room in his home.

He showed how the teenage hype man posed for pictures whenever he left his room, which was close to his.

According to him, Barber Chair's mother acted like he (GOE) had much money and she kept billing him and he usually sent it to her. At times he sends her N200k, N150k, or N100k.

He swore that he wasn't lying and said there was nothing he did not do for Barber Chair and food was always surplus in his home for everyone.

Earlier, Barber Chair said he stopped working with GOE, aka Money Gee, for personal reasons and that GOE described him as arrogant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to GOE's video

See what some netizens have said about GOE's video below:

@ola_ishola1:

"If you know GOE is lying gather here."

@alert092:

"Bro I don’t trust GOE

@___guddie1:

"For small boy head. All this noise. Man up Please."

@kloves_timmy:

"Na both of you Dey help each other."

@cardboard__boy:

"A lot is going underneath that you not saying, bro. Stop making people hate the little boy. Even before the boy became this big am not saying he’s blown tho when he was a week old in your house he said that he didn’t want to stay. Him no dey go school self, why?"

@bahdgurl_zee:

"He is doing too much already…why is he trying to turn the whole internet against the young boy

@loba_blv:

"You dey drag 14-year-old boy online. This Werey just dey try to blackmail the boy ni."

Barber Chair reacts to the allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barber Chair had finally reacted to the trending conversations surrounding him and his former boss, God Over Everything (GOE).

In a clip shared on his new page, Barber Chair begged Nigerians not to judge him without hearing his side of things.

Barber Chair noted that he decided to leave GOE's care for personal reasons, which many people might not understand, but he doesn't want to be seen as a bad person.

