Top 20 richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2022 (+photos)

The African music scene has become a lucrative business in recent years. Today, artists release high-quality music and videos to capture the audience's attention. The richest musicians in Africa are known for releasing good music, and they rake in significant amounts of money from royalties, brand endorsements, music production, and other businesses.

A collage of some of the wealthiest artists in Africa. Photo: @Don Jazzy, @2 Face Idibia, @Akon, @Davido (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How much are the richest musicians in Africa worth? Their worth is in the tune of millions of dollars. Most of them have multiple streams of income.

Richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2022

Who are the top 20 richest musicians in Africa in 2022? Read on to discover who they are, their nationalities, net worth, and ages.

20. Koffi Olomide - $5 million

Koffi Olomide raises his award after receiving the AFRIMA Legend Award during the All Africa Music Awards at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island in Lagos. Photo: @PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba

Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba Date of birth: 13th July 1956

13th July 1956 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Congolese

Koffi Olomide is a Congolese singer with an estimated net worth of $5 million. He has been on the music scene since the 1970s and has released multiple albums. His work has earned him numerous awards. He has worked closely with other successful artists like Fally Ipupa and Ferre Gola.

Koffi Olomide's cars and houses

Koffi's car collection includes a Rolls Royce Wraith, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and Rolls Royce. He owns homes in Kinshasa, Atlanta, and Paris.

19. Jose Chameleone - $6 million

Photo: @Jose Chameleone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Joseph Mayanja

Joseph Mayanja Date of birth: 30th April 1979

30th April 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Ugandan

Who are the richest musicians in Africa? Jose Chameleone, a Ugandan singer with a net worth of $6 million, is one of them. He is known for his powerful voice. He started his music in the 1990s and was one of the first artists to be signed with Ogopa DJs in Kenya. His music blends the zouk, reggae, rhumba, and Ugandan folk music genres. Besides singing, he runs a music label called Leone Island Music Empire.

Jose Chameleone's cars and houses

Jose Chameleone has a luxurious home in Seguku Hill off Entebbe road, Uganda. He also owns multiple Range Rovers.

18. Diamond Platnumz - $7 million

Photo: @Diamond Platnumz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack Date of birth: 2nd October 1989

2nd October 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Tanzanian

Diamond Platnumz is a household name on the continent. He has released numerous songs and is the founder of WCB Wasafi Record Label. The Tanzanian musician has a net worth of $7 million, which he has made from his successful music career, brand endorsements, and music production.

Diamond Platnumz's cars and houses

The Tanzanian singer owns two Cadillac Escalades, a Rolls Royce, BMW and Toyota V8. He has a home in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

17. Banky W - $9 million

Photo: @Banky W on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Olubankole Wellington

Olubankole Wellington Date of birth: 27th March 1981

27th March 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Banky W began his musical journey at a young age. His debut song, Ebute Metta, was an instant hit that paved way for the release of other jams. The 41-year-old artist has also signed multi-million endorsement deals, including being the face of Samsung in Nigeria. Today, he is worth about $9 million.

Banky W's cars and houses

Although Banky is a multimillionaire, he does not fancy owning many cars. He drives a Range Rover Sport, which he has owned for many years. In 2018, he bought a mansion in Lekki.

16. Mr. P - $9.8 million

Real name: Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye Date of birth: 18th November 1981

18th November 1981 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigeria

Peter Okoye, alias Mr. P, was one half of P-Square before the brothers embarked on solo careers. He is worth about $9.8 million in 2022. Most of his fortune is amassed from his successful singing career.

Mr. P's cars and houses

The singer's car collection includes a Range Rover, Dodge Challenger, Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and Porsche 718 Cayman. He has a mansion in Banana Island, Lagos, Nigeria, with an estimated worth of ₦1.5 billion.

15. Akothee - $10 million

Real name: Esther Akoth Kokeyo

Esther Akoth Kokeyo Date of birth: 8th April 1981

8th April 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Kenya

Akothee is the wealthiest female musician in East Africa, with a net worth of $10 million. Besides music, she is known for her business acumen. She is the founder and CEO of Akothee Safaris and Aknotela. Some of her most popular hits include Sweet Love featuring Diamond, Oyoyo featuring McGalaxy, New Dance featuring Oc, and Give It to Me featuring Flavour.

Akothee's cars and houses

Singer Akothee owns homes in Migori, Mombasa, Nairobi, and Switzerland. Her car collection features a Mercedes Benz SLS McLaren, Range Rover Overfinch, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Prado, Ferrari Spider, Toyota Hilux, and Rolls Royce Phantom.

14. Don Jazzy - $10 million

Photo: @Don Jazzy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Michael Collins Ajereh

Michael Collins Ajereh Date of birth: 26th November 1982

26th November 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Don Jazzy is a renowned artist, record producer, and entrepreneur from Nigeria. He has a net worth of $10 million. In his career, he has worked with elite artists such as D'banj, Jay-Z, Ikechukwu, and Sauce Kid. He runs Mavin Records and has signed many brand endorsement deals.

Don Jazzy's cars and houses

The artist owns a Cadillac Escalade, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Range Rover Sport, and Porsche 911 Carrera. He also owns many properties in his home country, including a luxury mansion in Lagos.

13. Davido - $10 million

Davido accepts the award for best Best International Act during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @VALERIE MACON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Real name: David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke Date of birth: 21st November 1992

21st November 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Davido is one of the top 10 richest musicians in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $10 million. Besides singing, he is a record producer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing his debut album titled Omo Baba Olowo.

Davido's cars and houses

The singer owns a luxurious home in Banana Island, Lagos, Nigeria. His car collection includes a Rolls Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Huracán, Sprinter Bus, Mercedes Benz AMG GLS63, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Audi R8, and Range Rover.

12. Flavour - $10.2 million

Real name: Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli

Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli Date of birth: 23rd November 1983

23rd November 1983 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Flavour is a Nigerian artist known for hit jams like Ada Ada, Time to Party, Awele, and Virtuous Woman. He has a net worth of $10.2 million, most of which is from his music and brand endorsement deals. The artist has won numerous awards throughout his career.

Flavour's cars and houses

The artist owns a Lexus LX 570, Mercedes Benz G63, Range Rover Vogue, and BMW X6. He also owns a luxurious property in Lekki Phase 1.

11. Olamide - $10.5 million

Real name: Olamide Adedeji

Olamide Adedeji Date of birth: 15th March 1989

15th March 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Olamide is a talented hip-hop artist, songwriter, and CEO of the YBNL Record Label. He is worth $10.5 million in 2022. His label has produced music for artists like Temi Ovwasa, Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun, Picazo, and Adenkule Gold. Besides music, Olamide has promoted high-profile Nigerian companies, including Cîroc, iTel Mobile, Globacom, and Guinness.

Olamide's cars and houses

The artist owns a Lamborghini, Toyota Camry, Range Rover V8, Mercedes-Benz G Class, and Rolls Royce Phantom. The singer also owns several properties in Lagos.

10. Shatta Wale - $11 million

Real name: Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr Date of birth: 17th October 1984

17th October 1984 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Ghanaian

Shatta Wale is one of Ghana's top musicians in 2022. He has an estimated net worth of $11 million. He is the CEO of the Shatta Movement and has a successful solo music career. Some of his popular tracks are Kakai, Melissa, 1 Don, Ayoo, Taking Over, and Hajia Bintu.

Shatta Wale's cars and houses

The Ghanaian artist owns a Range Rover, Mercedes Benz S550, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and BMW. He also owns three mansions in Ghana.

9. D'banj – $11 million

D'banj speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview at his home in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @Paul Odijie/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo Date of birth: 9th June 1980

9th June 1980 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, alias D'banj, is a Nigerian artist with a net worth of $11 million. He is a TV personality, singer, songwriter, rapper, and entrepreneur. His decorated music career has seen him win several awards, including the Artist of the Year at the 2009 MTV Africa Music Awards. Away from the music scene, D'banj owns a chain of high-end clubs and lounges.

D'banj's cars and houses

D'banj loves luxury vehicle models and has an impressive car collection. His fleets features a Porsche Carrera, Ferrari f430, Aston Martin Vantage, Bentley, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover SUV, Mercedes Benz Amg GT, and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. He has a luxurious house in Ikoyi, Nigeria.

8. Sarkodie - $15 million

Real name: Michael Owusu Addo

Michael Owusu Addo Date of birth: 10th July 1988

10th July 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Ghanaian

Sarkodie is a celebrated Ghanaian musician with a net worth of $15 million. The award-winning rapper, singer, and entrepreneur has made a lasting impact on the African music industry. He has signed several endorsement deals with Tigo Telecommunications, Samsung, and the Year of Return campaign.

Sarkodie's cars and houses

The singer owns a Mercedes Benz S550, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes Benz G63, Toyota Land Cruiser, Kantanka Mensah, Dodge Nitro, and Range Rover Vogue. He also owns a mansion in Ashally Botwe, Ghana, and multiple properties abroad, including in the United Kingdom.

7. Rudeboy - $15 million

Real name: Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye Date of birth: 18th November 1981

18th November 1981 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, was part of the now-defunct music duo, P-Square. He has a net worth of $15 million. He started his solo career after parting ways with his brother, Peter Okoye, alias Mr. P. He has released several hit songs, including Reason With Me, Woman, and Ayoyo.

Rudeboy's cars and houses

Rudeboy owns a mansion in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Nigeria. His car collection features a BMW X6, Jeep Wrangler, and Range Rover Vogue.

6. Fally Ipupa - $17 million

Fally Ipupa during a photo session in Paris. Photo: @JOEL SAGET/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Fally Ipupa N'simba

Fally Ipupa N'simba Date of birth: 14th December 1977

14th December 1977 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Congolese

Fally Ipupa, a Congolese artist with a net worth of $17 million, is a multi-award winning artist. Before venturing into his solo career, he was part of Koffi Olomide's Quartier Latin International orchestra. His debut album, Droit Chenim, was a massive success and contributed significantly to his fame and wealth.

Fally Ipupa's cars and houses

The Congolese singer owns a Mercedes Benz G Class, Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Continental. He also owns a luxurious home in Kinshasa. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a guest room, and a swimming pool.

5. Burna Boy - $17 million

Real name: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Date of birth: 2nd July 1991

2nd July 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Burna Boy, a young dancer, rapper, songwriter, and singer from Nigeria, is one of the top 10 richest musicians in Africa. He has an estimated net worth of $17 million. In 2021, he won the Best World Music Album award at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Some of his hit tracks are On The Low, Bank On It, Gbona, Second Sermon, and Yaba Buluku.

Burna Boy's cars and houses

Burna Boy has a luxury car collection featuring a Lamborghini Urus Novitec Edition, Range Rover Autobiography, Ferrari 458 Italia, Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible, Bentley Continental GT, and Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. He also owns an eight-bedroom mansion at Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.

4. 2Face Idibia/ 2Baba - $22.2 million

2Baba speaks after receiving a recognition award during the yearly All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos. Photo: @PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Innocent Ujah Idibia

Innocent Ujah Idibia Date of birth: 18th September 1975

18th September 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

2Face Idibia is also known as 2Baba. The Nigerian music artist, record producer, and actor has an estimated net worth of $22.2 million. He started his music career as part of the now-defunct group Plantashun Boyz and is now ranked as the richest musician in Nigeria. His big break as a solo artist came in 2006 when he released the famous track African Queen.

2Baba's cars and houses

The singer's car collection includes a Lincoln Navigator, Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari, Bentley, Range Rover Sport, and Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. He owns a multi-million Naira home in Lagos, Nigeria, and another home in the United States of America.

3. Black Coffee - $60 million

Black Coffee addresses a small crowd gathered at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg after he won the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy Award. Photo: @GUILLEM SARTORIO/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo

Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo Date of birth: 11th March 1976

11th March 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Nationality: South African

Black Coffee is a South African DJ, record producer, songwriter, and singer with a net worth of $60 million. He has released seven music albums and has won multiple awards. Besides music, he has made money by signing numerous endorsement contracts with reputable companies, including AXE South Africa.

Black Coffee's house and cars

The artist owns a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, California, United States of America and another in an undisclosed location in South Africa. His car collection includes a CLK Mercedes, Mercedes Benz G Station Wagon, Bentley, and Maserati.

2. Akon - $60 million

Akon speaks at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam Date of birth: 16th April 1973

16th April 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Senegalese-American

Akon is a Senegalese-American musician, record producer, actor, songwriter, and television producer. His net worth is about $60 million and is recognised as one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry.

Akon's cars and houses

The globally-recognised artist owns a luxury car collection that features a Spyker C8 Aileron, Ferrari 458 Italia, Ferrari 458 Italia, Dartz Prombron SUV, Porsche Panamera, and Audi R8. He also owns a luxurious house in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

1. Youssou N'Dour - $145 million

Youssou N'Dour poses for a photograph prior to a meeting with the Belgian Foreign minister at the Egmont Palais in Brussels. Photo: @JOHN THYS / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Youssou Madjiguéne Ndour

Youssou Madjiguéne Ndour Date of birth: 1st October 1959

1st October 1959 Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Senegalese

Who is the richest musician in Africa in 2022? Youssou N'Dour, a Senegalese artist, is the wealthiest, with an estimated net worth of $145 million. The singer, composer, and songwriter has released many hit songs. He also served in the Senegalese Ministry of Tourism between 2012 and 2013.

Youssou N'Dour's cars and houses

Although Youssou N'Dour is the wealthiest musician on the continent, he keeps his private life away from the media. He owns multiple cars and properties, but their details are scarce.

Recap of the richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2022

Youssou N'Dour - $145 million Akon - $60 million Black Coffee - $60 million 2 Face Idibia - $22.2 million Burna Boy - $17 million Fally Ipupa - $17 million Rudeboy - $15 million Sarkodie - $15 million D'banj – $11 million Shatta Wale - $11 million Olamide - $10.5 million Flavour - $10.2 million Davido - $10 million Don Jazzy - $10 million Akothee - $10 million Mr. P - $9.8 million Banky W - $9 million Diamond Platnumz - $7 million Jose Chameleone - $6 million Koffi Olomide - $5 million

Who is the richest man in Africa?

Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest man on the continent. He has a net worth of $14.2 billion.

Who is the richest musician in East Africa?

The wealthiest artist in East Africa is Akothee, with an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Who is the richest musician in Kenya?

Akothee, a female artist and entrepreneur, is the wealthiest artist in East Africa.

Who is the richest musician in Nigeria?

The richest musician in Nigeria is 2 Face Idibia, with a net worth of $22.2 million.

How much is Wizkid worth in 2022?

Wizkid's net worth in 2022 is $4 million.

The richest musicians in Africa have attained their financial status from multiple streams, including successful music careers, brand endorsements, and business ventures. Their impact on the music industry is indisputable.

