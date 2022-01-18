Arienne Mandi’s biography: age, birthday, nationality, partner
Arienne Mandi is an American actress, best known for her role as Dani Nunez in the Hulu television series, The L Word: Generation Q. She has also appeared in several other television shows and films, including NCIS (2018) and Escape Artist (2017). Besides acting, Arienne is also quite active on social media, where she regularly posts her photos and videos.
Arienne’s acting career began less than ten years ago. Still, she has achieved significant success within that period. Learn more about the actress in her biography below.
Profile summary
- Full name: Arienne Mandi
- Gender: Female
- Year of birth: 2 January 1986
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed (Iranian, Chilean, White)
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Pansexual
- Height in feet: 5′7″
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 126
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body measurements: 38-30-38 inches
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Father: Ali Reza Mandighomi
- Mother: Luz Cecilia Saenz
- Siblings: 1
- Profession: Actress
- Instagram: @arienne_mandi
- Net worth: $900,000
Arienne Mandi's biography
The actress was born to Luz Cecilia Saenz and Ali Reza Mandighomi in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her parents are Persian and Middle Eastern natives who immigrated to the US before Arienne’s birth. She grew up alongside her sister, Nazanin Mandi.
What nationality is Arienne Mandi?
She is an American national by birth. However, she is of mixed descent.
What age is Arienne Mandi?
He is 36 years as of 2022, having been born in 1986. Arienne Mandi's birthday is on 2nd January.
Arienne’s career
The actress began her acting career in 2014 when she was cast to play Mimi in a short film titled The Interns. She then landed roles in Matador (2014), Between the Lines (2015), and NCIS: Los Angeles (2015), among others.
Mandi’s big break in her acting career came in 2019 when she was cast to play Dani Nunez in The L Word: Generation Q. The series follows a group of friends in Los Angeles as they navigate through life’s trials and the heartaches brought by love.
The show’s plot largely revolves around the significant issues surrounding members of the LGBTQ community. Arienne’s character, Dani, is a powerful and shrewd public relations executive who seeks to use her power for the greater good.
She is struggling to balance her personal life with her immense career ambitions but feels like she never commits to either. She also has a somewhat complicated relationship with her father and must figure out a way to maintain a meaningful father-daughter relationship while still forging her path in life.
Films and television shows
Here are the films and TV shows in which the actress has appeared during her career.
- The L Word: Generation Q (2019-present) as Dani Nunez
- Break Even (2020) as Maddy
- Hawaii Five-0 (2018) as Carlotta
- Baja (2018) as Lisa Bolanos
- NCIS (2018) as Emma Sweeney
- In the Vault (2017), as Valentina Velez
- Escape Artist (2017) as Arienne
- Agent X (2015) as Afshan
- NCIS: Los Angeles (2015) as Catalina Diaz
- Between the Lines (2015) as Madeline
- Matador (2014) as Nicaraguan Girl
- The Interns (2014) as Mimi
Who is Arienne Mandi's partner?
The actress has kept her love life under wraps, and not much is known about whomever she could be dating or even whether she is dating or not.
Arienne Mandi and Sepideh Moafi
Sepideh Moafi is an Iranian American actress renowned for her role as Gigi Ghorbani on The L Word: Generation Q. She stars alongside Arienne on the show. The two have been subjects of speculation due to their onscreen romance.
This has led some of their fans to believe the two are dating in real life. However, neither Arienne nor Sepideh have confirmed the reports.
Is Arienne Mandi gay?
Arienne plays a bisexual character on The L Word: Generation Q, something that has resulted in allegations that she might be gay. When asked about her sexuality, the actress stated that she accepts love in all forms.
She described her inclination as being pansexual. Pansexual people are those not limited in their sexual choices.
If there were to be anything close to what I feel it would be pan. I accept love in all forms and I give love. It’s just all love
Social media presence
Arienne is active on Twitter and Instagram. Her Twitter page has more than 8,000 followers, while her Instagram page has more than 190k followers. She regularly posts photos of her daily life on both platforms.
What is Arienne Mandi's height?
The actress is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 126 pounds (57 kg). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her body measures 38-30-38 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.
While Arienne Mandi is renowned for her role in The L Word: Generation Q, her blossoming career has seen her land roles in several films and TV shows. Her onscreen prowess continues to captivate fans worldwide.
