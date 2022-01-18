Arienne Mandi’s biography: age, birthday, nationality, partner

Arienne Mandi is an American actress, best known for her role as Dani Nunez in the Hulu television series, The L Word: Generation Q. She has also appeared in several other television shows and films, including NCIS (2018) and Escape Artist (2017). Besides acting, Arienne is also quite active on social media, where she regularly posts her photos and videos.

Arienne Mandi attends the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Arienne’s acting career began less than ten years ago. Still, she has achieved significant success within that period. Learn more about the actress in her biography below.

Profile summary

Full name: Arienne Mandi

Arienne Mandi Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth: 2 January 1986

2 January 1986 Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)

36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed (Iranian, Chilean, White)

: Mixed (Iranian, Chilean, White) Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Pansexual

: Pansexual Height in feet: 5′7″

5′7″ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements: 38-30-38 inches

38-30-38 inches Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father : Ali Reza Mandighomi

: Ali Reza Mandighomi Mother : Luz Cecilia Saenz

: Luz Cecilia Saenz Siblings : 1

: 1 Profession : Actress

: Actress Instagram : @arienne_mandi

: @arienne_mandi Net worth: $900,000

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Arienne Mandi's biography

The actress was born to Luz Cecilia Saenz and Ali Reza Mandighomi in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her parents are Persian and Middle Eastern natives who immigrated to the US before Arienne’s birth. She grew up alongside her sister, Nazanin Mandi.

What nationality is Arienne Mandi?

She is an American national by birth. However, she is of mixed descent.

What age is Arienne Mandi?

Actress Arienne Mandi arrives at The Single Mom's Awards presented by Single Moms Planet at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on May 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

He is 36 years as of 2022, having been born in 1986. Arienne Mandi's birthday is on 2nd January.

Arienne’s career

The actress began her acting career in 2014 when she was cast to play Mimi in a short film titled The Interns. She then landed roles in Matador (2014), Between the Lines (2015), and NCIS: Los Angeles (2015), among others.

Mandi’s big break in her acting career came in 2019 when she was cast to play Dani Nunez in The L Word: Generation Q. The series follows a group of friends in Los Angeles as they navigate through life’s trials and the heartaches brought by love.

The show’s plot largely revolves around the significant issues surrounding members of the LGBTQ community. Arienne’s character, Dani, is a powerful and shrewd public relations executive who seeks to use her power for the greater good.

She is struggling to balance her personal life with her immense career ambitions but feels like she never commits to either. She also has a somewhat complicated relationship with her father and must figure out a way to maintain a meaningful father-daughter relationship while still forging her path in life.

Films and television shows

Here are the films and TV shows in which the actress has appeared during her career.

The L Word: Generation Q (2019-present) as Dani Nunez

(2019-present) as Dani Nunez Break Even (2020) as Maddy

(2020) as Maddy Hawaii Five-0 (2018) as Carlotta

(2018) as Carlotta Baja (2018) as Lisa Bolanos

(2018) as Lisa Bolanos NCIS (2018) as Emma Sweeney

(2018) as Emma Sweeney In the Vault (2017), as Valentina Velez

(2017), as Valentina Velez Escape Artist (2017) as Arienne

(2017) as Arienne Agent X (2015) as Afshan

(2015) as Afshan NCIS: Los Angeles (2015) as Catalina Diaz

(2015) as Catalina Diaz Between the Lines (2015) as Madeline

(2015) as Madeline Matador (2014) as Nicaraguan Girl

(2014) as Nicaraguan Girl The Interns (2014) as Mimi

Who is Arienne Mandi's partner?

Arienne Mandi attends the Showtime Emmy eve nominees celebrations at San Vincente Bungalows on September 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The actress has kept her love life under wraps, and not much is known about whomever she could be dating or even whether she is dating or not.

Arienne Mandi and Sepideh Moafi

Sepideh Moafi is an Iranian American actress renowned for her role as Gigi Ghorbani on The L Word: Generation Q. She stars alongside Arienne on the show. The two have been subjects of speculation due to their onscreen romance.

This has led some of their fans to believe the two are dating in real life. However, neither Arienne nor Sepideh have confirmed the reports.

Is Arienne Mandi gay?

Arienne plays a bisexual character on The L Word: Generation Q, something that has resulted in allegations that she might be gay. When asked about her sexuality, the actress stated that she accepts love in all forms.

She described her inclination as being pansexual. Pansexual people are those not limited in their sexual choices.

If there were to be anything close to what I feel it would be pan. I accept love in all forms and I give love. It’s just all love

Social media presence

Arienne Mandi attends the premiere of Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q" at Regal LA Live on December 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Arienne is active on Twitter and Instagram. Her Twitter page has more than 8,000 followers, while her Instagram page has more than 190k followers. She regularly posts photos of her daily life on both platforms.

What is Arienne Mandi's height?

The actress is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 126 pounds (57 kg). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her body measures 38-30-38 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

While Arienne Mandi is renowned for her role in The L Word: Generation Q, her blossoming career has seen her land roles in several films and TV shows. Her onscreen prowess continues to captivate fans worldwide.

READ ALSO: Who is Alex Hook? age, height, boyfriend, movies, and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about Alex Hook, an actress renowned for her portrayal of Frankie Gaines on I Am Frankie. Hook’s acting career began at a very young age when she began appearing in theatre productions. She later ventured into feature films and television shows.

The Canadian actress was born in Toronto, Ontario. Some of her other notable appearances include Galentine's Day Nightmare (2021), Safe House (2019), and Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case (2014).

Source: Legit.ng