10 TV shows that ended at the right time without falling off

Some of the best shows in television history have had their legacy tarnished by bad finales, while others have been praised for having great finales. It is rare for a TV show to have viewers hooked from the first episode to the last. These are the TV shows that ended at the right time without falling off and are worth rewatching.

TV shows that ended at the right time. Photo: pexels.com, @pavel-danilyuk

A good television show will keep you watching it over and over. A satisfying ending to a beloved show can be difficult to achieve, but some critics believe a few television series have accomplished the impossible. Here are ten TV shows that had perfect endings and are worth watching.

10 TV shows that ended at the right time

Many TV shows have captivated audiences and received widespread acclaim over the years. Some of the characters in these shows are both talented and charismatic. Here are some ended TV series worth watching at any time.

1. Breaking Bad

IMDb rating : 9.5/10

: 9.5/10 Aired: 5 seasons, 62 episodes

Breaking Bad is an American crime drama television series created and produced by Vince Gilligan. It tells the story of Walter White, a low-paid, overqualified, and depressed high-school chemistry teacher diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer.

To secure his family's financial future before dying, White turns to a life of crime and partners with a former student, Jesse Pinkman, to produce and distribute crystal meth.

The show aired on AMC from 20 January 2008, to 29 September 2013. The first season of Breaking Bad received generally positive reviews, while the rest of the series received unanimous critical acclaim. Since its conclusion, critics have lauded the show as one of the best-ended TV series many watched.

2. The Wire

IMDb rating: 9.3/10

9.3/10 Aired: 5 seasons, 60 episodes

The Wire is a television series in the United States that was created and primarily written by author and former police reporter David Simon. The series aired on the cable network HBO.

The Wire aired on 2 June 2002 and lasted until 9 March 2008. The show began as a police drama loosely based on his writing partner Ed Burns' experiences as a former hom*cide detective and public school teacher.

It has received praise for its literary themes, unusually accurate exploration of society and politics, and realistic depiction of urban life. The series is now widely regarded as one of the greatest.

3. The West Wing

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Aired: 7 seasons, 155 episodes

The West Wing is a serial political drama television series created by Aaron Sorkin that aired on NBC from 22 September 1999 to 14 May 2006. It starred the best actors like Martin Sheen, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford and Stockard Channing.

The West Wing used a large ensemble cast to portray the various positions involved in the federal government's day-to-day operations. The core cast consists of the president, the first lady, and the president's senior staff and advisors.

4. Friends

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Aired: 10 seasons, 235 episodes

Friends is an American television sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman that ran from 22 September 1994, to 6 May 2004, on NBC.

The show follows six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. It stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The show finished in the top ten of the final television season ratings, reaching number one in its eighth season. Friends received critical acclaim throughout its run, and it went on to become one of the most popular television shows of all time. The sitcom's cast reunited for a reunion special aired on HBO Max on 27 May 2021.

5. Six Feet Under

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Aired: 5 seasons, 63 episodes

Six Feet Under is a drama television series aired on the premium network HBO in the United States from 3 June 2001, to 21 August 2005.

It follows the lives of the Fisher family, who own and operate a funeral home in Los Angeles and their friends and lovers. The central characters in the drama are Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths.

Six Feet Under received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for its writing and acting, and the HBO network consistently received high ratings. It is widely considered as one of the TV shows that ended well.

6. Parks and Recreation

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Aired: 7 seasons, 125 episodes

Greg Daniels and Michael Schur are the creators of the American political satire mockumentary comedic television series Parks and Recreation. The show aired from 9 April 2009, to 24 February 2015, with a special reunion on 30 April 2020.

The first season of Parks and Recreation garnered mixed reviews, while the second and subsequent seasons were universally praised after a change in tone and format.

Parks and Recreation won numerous honours and nominations throughout its existence, including 14 Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award for Amy Poehler's performance.

7. Please Like Me

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Aired: 4 seasons, 32 episodes

Please Like Me is an Australian comedy-drama television series starring Josh Thomas. The series debuted on ABC2 in Australia on 28 February 2013 and is now available on Netflix.

The show tackles serious issues in a lighthearted manner. It depicts a set of circumstances that could occur to a young person, but it also has humorous themes.

The show later aired on the US network Pivot, which helped to develop it from its second season onward. The show has aired for four seasons, received critical acclaim and numerous nominations, and won several awards.

8. The Americans

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Aired: 6 seasons, 75 episodes

The Americans is a spy drama series created by Joe Weisberg for the FX television network. It centres on Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, two Soviet KGB intelligence agents. They pose as an American married couple and reside in Falls Church, a Virginia suburb of Washington, DC, with their kids, Paige and Henry.

It is among the TV shows that ended perfectly. The series' writing, characters, and performance were frequently praised by critics, who ranked it as one of the finest. It also made history by becoming the first drama to win two Peabody Awards during its run.

9. You're the Worst

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Aired: 5 seasons, 62 episodes

You're the Worst is an American comedy-drama television series by Stephen Falk. The show follows Jimmy, a self-absorbed writer, and Gretchen, a self-destructive public relations executive, as they try to find love, along with their friends Edgar and Lindsay.

The show debuted on 17 July 2014, and the final episode aired on 3 April 2019. Jimmy and Gretchen meet at Vernon and Becca Barbara's wedding. Becca turned down Jimmy's marriage proposal two years ago, and he believes she invited him to throw her marriage to Vernon in his face. The show's second season shifted its focus to clinical depression and its impact on modern relationships, eventually becoming the series' theme.

10. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Aired: 4 seasons, 62 episodes

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premiered on 12 October 2015. Bloom plays Rebecca Bunch, a lawyer from New York City who relocates to West Covina, California, to pursue her ex-boyfriend from high school summer camp in the series.

Aline Brosh McKenna, a screenwriter, had been working on a movie idea for a time about a crazy ex-girlfriend. While researching online, she discovered several of Rachel Bloom's online YouTube videos with the same theme.

McKenna enlisted Bloom's skills to help turn her musical television show idea into a movie. The show was praised by many and received numerous awards, such as the Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

These TV shows have continued to rank among the greatest ones that successfully concluded each season and ran without any major hiccups. As a result, they are recognised as the best TV shows that ended at the right time and have received high ratings from fans.

