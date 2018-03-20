StarTimes subscription packages, prices and channels 2021

StarTimes is a subscription-based television service that has revolutionized Pay TV in the Nigerian market with its very affordable subscription packages. Below are the StarTimes subscription packages available in 2021.

StarTimes is a Chinese-owned multinational media company that provides digital television technology. The company has a strong presence not only in Nigeria but in other African countries as well. The company provides both digital terrestrial television (DTT) service and satellite television service.

StarTimes Nigeria was initially known for its Digital Video Broadcast on Terrestrial technology which does not require satellite dish installation. This service was available in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt. The company later launched its satellite television service in Nigeria, which made its services available in more Nigerian cities.

StarTimes packages, prices and channels

StarTimes has become one of the leading digital television operators in Africa because of its very affordable subscription packages. Its arrival in Nigeria made it possible for every family to be able to afford Pay TV.

There are various StarTimes subscription plans offered by the media company. So, what are the packages of StarTimes? Here are all the details about the StarTimes subscription prices and the channels offered under each package as of June 2021.

Antennae StarTimes Bouquets

Under this category, there are three bouquets:

1. Classic Bouquet

How much is StarTimes classic subscription? This bouquet costs 2,500 Naira a month and it contains 24 TV channels:

ST Adepa

Fine Living

Fox News

ESPN 2

Colors

MTV Base

ST Nollywood Plus

ST Bollywood

Star Gold

ST Movies Plus

Star Plus

Smithsonian Channel

Eurosport News

Baby TV

Fox

ST Sports Premium

Discovery Family

Fashion One

ST Soul

Investigation Discovery

E!

National Geographic Wild

National Geographic

ST World Football Hd

ST Novela E Plus

Dreamworks

Cbeebies

Tlnovelas

2. Basic Bouquet

This bouquet costs 1,700 Naira a month. It comes with 40 StarTimes channels:

Nina TV E

BBC World News

D. TV

Star Life

ESPN

ST Novela E

ST Rise

Love Nature

NTA E

Sky News

Toonami

TNT Africa

TVC News

Nickelodeon

Area Ten

Nigezie

TBN

Zee Cinema

Al Jazeera

TA Parliamentary

ST Zone

AMC Series

AMC Movies

CGTN Documentary

ST Gospel

ST SA Music

ST Sports Life

ST Sports Arena

ST Sino Drama

Africa News

ST Yoruba

FOX Life

NGW

CNBC

Isi Mbido

ST Naija

Trace Mziki

ST Kids

EWTN

Arewa 24

3. Nova Bouquet

The Nova Bouquet costs 900 Naira per month. It contains 31 TV channels:

Nigbati TV

Jimjam

ST Dadin Kowa

NTA News 24

Galaxy TV

Plus TV Africa

E-Stars

Orisun

Farin Wata

NTA Knowledge

Iqraa

TVC NG

WAP TV

CGTN

Rave TV

NTA Hausa

NTA Yoruba

NTA Igbo

Wazobia TV

Dove TV

Liberty

AMC

ST Guide

ST Sports Focus

CNC World

AWA TV

ST Kungfu

Emmanuel TV

ST Real Time

TVBC

Border TV

Dish bouquets

There are 5 dish bouquets:

1. StarTimes Chinese

Costs 6,600 Naira per month and contains 20 TV channels:

CCTV 13

CCTV 6

CCTV 5+

CCTV 9

福建卫视

浙江卫视

CCTV 娱乐

China Movies Channel

东方卫视

Hunan World

江苏卫视

北京卫视

天津卫视

Phoenix Info

CCTV 4

CTI Asia

凤凰CNE

ST KUNGFU

南方卫视

中国影视

2. StarTimes Super

Costs 4,200 Naira per month and contains 25 TV channels:

Bloomberg

Fox News

ESPN 2

Colors

MSNBC

MTV Base

ST Nollywood Plus

ST Bollywood

Star Gold

ST Movies Plus

Smithsonian Channel

Baby TV

FOX

ST Sports Premium

ST Soul

Fuel Tv

Classica

ID

Ebony Life

NGC

ST World Football Hd

ST Novela E Plus

Dreamworks

Cbeebies

TLNovelas

3. StarTimes Smart Bouquet

Costs 2,200 Naira per month and contains 37 TV channels:

ST Adepa

Nina TV E

Fine Living

Jimjam

Bbc World News

Star Life

ESPN

ST Africa

DW

Star Plus

ST Novela E

ST Rise

Love Nature

Sky News

Toonami

TNT Africa

Nickelodeon

Area Ten

Nigezie

Zee Cinema

Al Jazeera

Dove TV

AMC Series

France 24 E

Fashion One

ST SA Music

ST Sports Life

ST Sports Arena

ST Sino Drama

E!

Africa News

ST Yoruba

NGW

NDTV 24x7

Isi Mbido

ST Naija

Trace Mziki

ST Kids

EWTN

Arewa 24

4. StarTimes Sports Plus

Costs 1,200 Naira per month and comes with 3 TV channels:

ST Sports Premium

ST Sports Life

ST World Football HD

5. StarTimes Nova

Costs 900 Naira per month and contains 30 TV channels:

Nigbati TV

NTA Sports 24

E. TV

ST Dadin Kowa

Channels

Plus TV Africa

E-Stars

Orisun

Farin Wata

TVC News

Iqraa

WAP TV

AIT

Da Vinci

ST Swahili

ST Sports Focus

ST Zone

AMC Movies

NBS

CGTN Documentary

Mindset Learn

ST Gospel

Channel Ten

CNC World

CCTV 4

ST Kungfu

Emmanuel TV

CGTN F

Border TV

StarTimes daily subscription

StarTimes also offers daily plans. How much do you pay for a StarTimes daily subscription?

StarTimes Sports VIP Daily - 100 Naira

StarTimes MAX VIP Daily - 200 Naira

For more information about these StarTimes bouquets, visit the StarTimes website or use the company's contact details to get in touch with them.

