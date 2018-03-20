StarTimes subscription packages, prices and channels 2021
StarTimes is a subscription-based television service that has revolutionized Pay TV in the Nigerian market with its very affordable subscription packages. Below are the StarTimes subscription packages available in 2021.
StarTimes is a Chinese-owned multinational media company that provides digital television technology. The company has a strong presence not only in Nigeria but in other African countries as well. The company provides both digital terrestrial television (DTT) service and satellite television service.
StarTimes Nigeria was initially known for its Digital Video Broadcast on Terrestrial technology which does not require satellite dish installation. This service was available in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt. The company later launched its satellite television service in Nigeria, which made its services available in more Nigerian cities.
StarTimes packages, prices and channels
StarTimes has become one of the leading digital television operators in Africa because of its very affordable subscription packages. Its arrival in Nigeria made it possible for every family to be able to afford Pay TV.
There are various StarTimes subscription plans offered by the media company. So, what are the packages of StarTimes? Here are all the details about the StarTimes subscription prices and the channels offered under each package as of June 2021.
Antennae StarTimes Bouquets
Under this category, there are three bouquets:
1. Classic Bouquet
How much is StarTimes classic subscription? This bouquet costs 2,500 Naira a month and it contains 24 TV channels:
- ST Adepa
- Fine Living
- Fox News
- ESPN 2
- Colors
- MTV Base
- ST Nollywood Plus
- ST Bollywood
- Star Gold
- ST Movies Plus
- Star Plus
- Smithsonian Channel
- Eurosport News
- Baby TV
- Fox
- ST Sports Premium
- Discovery Family
- Fashion One
- ST Soul
- Investigation Discovery
- E!
- National Geographic Wild
- National Geographic
- ST World Football Hd
- ST Novela E Plus
- Dreamworks
- Cbeebies
- Tlnovelas
2. Basic Bouquet
This bouquet costs 1,700 Naira a month. It comes with 40 StarTimes channels:
- Nina TV E
- BBC World News
- D. TV
- Star Life
- ESPN
- ST Novela E
- ST Rise
- Love Nature
- NTA E
- Sky News
- Toonami
- TNT Africa
- TVC News
- Nickelodeon
- Area Ten
- Nigezie
- TBN
- Zee Cinema
- Al Jazeera
- TA Parliamentary
- ST Zone
- AMC Series
- AMC Movies
- CGTN Documentary
- ST Gospel
- ST SA Music
- ST Sports Life
- ST Sports Arena
- ST Sino Drama
- Africa News
- ST Yoruba
- FOX Life
- NGW
- CNBC
- Isi Mbido
- ST Naija
- Trace Mziki
- ST Kids
- EWTN
- Arewa 24
3. Nova Bouquet
The Nova Bouquet costs 900 Naira per month. It contains 31 TV channels:
- Nigbati TV
- Jimjam
- ST Dadin Kowa
- NTA News 24
- Galaxy TV
- Plus TV Africa
- E-Stars
- Orisun
- Farin Wata
- NTA Knowledge
- Iqraa
- TVC NG
- WAP TV
- CGTN
- Rave TV
- NTA Hausa
- NTA Yoruba
- NTA Igbo
- Wazobia TV
- Dove TV
- Liberty
- AMC
- ST Guide
- ST Sports Focus
- CNC World
- AWA TV
- ST Kungfu
- Emmanuel TV
- ST Real Time
- TVBC
- Border TV
Dish bouquets
There are 5 dish bouquets:
1. StarTimes Chinese
Costs 6,600 Naira per month and contains 20 TV channels:
- CCTV 13
- CCTV 6
- CCTV 5+
- CCTV 9
- 福建卫视
- 浙江卫视
- CCTV 娱乐
- China Movies Channel
- 东方卫视
- Hunan World
- 江苏卫视
- 北京卫视
- 天津卫视
- Phoenix Info
- CCTV 4
- CTI Asia
- 凤凰CNE
- ST KUNGFU
- 南方卫视
- 中国影视
2. StarTimes Super
Costs 4,200 Naira per month and contains 25 TV channels:
- Bloomberg
- Fox News
- ESPN 2
- Colors
- MSNBC
- MTV Base
- ST Nollywood Plus
- ST Bollywood
- Star Gold
- ST Movies Plus
- Smithsonian Channel
- Baby TV
- FOX
- ST Sports Premium
- ST Soul
- Fuel Tv
- Classica
- ID
- Ebony Life
- NGC
- ST World Football Hd
- ST Novela E Plus
- Dreamworks
- Cbeebies
- TLNovelas
3. StarTimes Smart Bouquet
Costs 2,200 Naira per month and contains 37 TV channels:
- ST Adepa
- Nina TV E
- Fine Living
- Jimjam
- Bbc World News
- Star Life
- ESPN
- ST Africa
- DW
- Star Plus
- ST Novela E
- ST Rise
- Love Nature
- Sky News
- Toonami
- TNT Africa
- Nickelodeon
- Area Ten
- Nigezie
- Zee Cinema
- Al Jazeera
- Dove TV
- AMC Series
- France 24 E
- Fashion One
- ST SA Music
- ST Sports Life
- ST Sports Arena
- ST Sino Drama
- E!
- Africa News
- ST Yoruba
- NGW
- NDTV 24x7
- Isi Mbido
- ST Naija
- Trace Mziki
- ST Kids
- EWTN
- Arewa 24
4. StarTimes Sports Plus
Costs 1,200 Naira per month and comes with 3 TV channels:
- ST Sports Premium
- ST Sports Life
- ST World Football HD
5. StarTimes Nova
Costs 900 Naira per month and contains 30 TV channels:
- Nigbati TV
- NTA Sports 24
- E. TV
- ST Dadin Kowa
- Channels
- Plus TV Africa
- E-Stars
- Orisun
- Farin Wata
- TVC News
- Iqraa
- WAP TV
- AIT
- Da Vinci
- ST Swahili
- ST Sports Focus
- ST Zone
- AMC Movies
- NBS
- CGTN Documentary
- Mindset Learn
- ST Gospel
- Channel Ten
- CNC World
- CCTV 4
- ST Kungfu
- Emmanuel TV
- CGTN F
- Border TV
StarTimes daily subscription
StarTimes also offers daily plans. How much do you pay for a StarTimes daily subscription?
- StarTimes Sports VIP Daily - 100 Naira
- StarTimes MAX VIP Daily - 200 Naira
For more information about these StarTimes bouquets, visit the StarTimes website or use the company's contact details to get in touch with them.
