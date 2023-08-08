30 most famous Jewish actors of all time conquering Hollywood

The entertainment industry has grown tremendously, producing the most remarkable films with talented actors. Famous Jewish actors are conquering Hollywood with their incredible acting skills. Their humour, sarcasm and talent to portray any character makes them stand out. The majority have made it big in the industry, appearing in some of the biggest productions.

Andrew Garfield, Roberts Downey and Paul Rudd are among the famous Jewish actors. Photo: @andrew_garfield83, @robertdowney, @paulrudd on Instagram (modified by author)

Jewish actors have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry due to their acting skills, making them famous worldwide. Others are born and raised in Jewish families, while others are not, but they have Jewish roots. Their performance demonstrates a range of emotions and the ability to portray a complex character.

30 famous Jewish actors

Actors from various communities portray many characters in Hollywood movies to make their content relatable to all people. Who are some of the famous Jewish actors? Have a look at the list below.

1. Alan Arkin

Alan Arkin attends the ceremony honouring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on June 07, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael

Alan Arkin is one of the most famous Jewish-American actors of all time. He was born on 26 March 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America and raised in a Jewish family. He is known for his prominent comedic roles in The Russians Are Coming and Little Miss Sunshine. He has won multiple awards, like Academy Awards, BAFTA and Golden Globe.

2. Robert Downey Jr

American actor Robert Downey posing in black and white outfits. Photo: @robertdowney on Instagram (modified by author)

Robert Downey Jr is known for his complex and diverse characters in Hollywood films. He is famous for his famous roles in films like Iron Man 3, Oppenheimer and Tropic Thunder. He won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2001 for his role in Ally McBeal. His father was half-Jewish.

3. Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman attends the "The Meyerowitz Stories" Photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2017, in Cannes, France. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Dustin Hoffman is also on the list of Jewish celebrities who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry for their incredible acting skills. He learnt about his Jewish origin on the PBS series Finding Your Roots. He is from an Ashkenazi Jewish family. He has won two Academy Awards, Golden Globe and three Drama Desk Awards.

4. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Rafael Phoenix was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His mother was a Jewish immigrant from Russia. He is known for immersing himself in his character, which has made him well-recognized in the entertainment industry. He is known for the 2019 film Joker which got him the Academy Award for Best Actor. His famous films include Gladiator, Napoleon and Walk the Line.

5. Lior Raz

Lior Raz poses on the pink carpet during the 6th Canneseries International Festival: Day Two on April 15, 2023, in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Lior Raz is also among the Jewish Hollywood actors who have made a name for themselves in the industry. He was born in Jerusalem, Israel. His famous films include The Real Fauda, The Flood and Policeman.

6. Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" at El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Another actor on the list of Jewish actors is Harrison Ford. He comes from a family of actors. His mother Dorothy was a former actress, and his father Christopher was an advertising executive and former actor. He is known for his notable roles in movies like Frantic, Witness and The Age of Adaline.

7. Oded Fehr

Israeli actor Oded Fehr posing while sitted (L) and also hiking with his dog (R). Photo: @fehr.oded on Instagram (modified by author)

Oded Fehr is one of the best Jewish actors in Hollywood. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israeli. Oded is known for his incredible performance in films like Resident Evil, The Mummy and White Chambler.

8. Paul Newman

Paul Newman close-up on a movie set on the street; circa 1970; New York. Photo: Art Zelin

Paul Newman was an actor, film director, race car driver, philanthropist and entrepreneur. He was born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States of America. His father was of Jewish-German descent. Paul Newman received many awards before he died on 26 September 2008.

9. Paul Rudd

American actor Paul Rudd posing in a black suit. Photo: @paulrudd_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Paul Rudd is known for films like Clueless, I Love You Man and Ant-Man. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey, United States of America. He is one of the most famous Jewish actors who have won awards like the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a comedy series. He was raised by Jewish parents.

10. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is a Jewish comedic performer best known for films like The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison. His comedic talent has made him highly recognised in Hollywood and worldwide. Before his breakthrough in Hollywood, he was a comedian and regular cast member of Saturday Night Live.

11. Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the 'Stronger' press conference during the 13th Zurich Film Festival on October 3, 2017, in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Jake Gyllenhaal was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His mother is Jewish. He made his acting debut in the 1991 comedy-drama City Stickers. His parents worked in Hollywood as directors and screenwriters, and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal is an outstanding actress.

12. Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Blockers" at Regency Village Theatre on April 3, 2018, in Westwood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Seth Rogen was born in Vancouver, Canada, to a Jewish family of Ukrainian-Russian origin. He is recognised for films like Pam & Tommy, Preacher and Platonic. He is also a comedian and filmmaker. Seth Rogen started his acting career at 12 when he attended Mark Pooley’s comedy workshop class.

13. Jack Black

Actor Jack Black speaks at the 24th Street Theatre Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) block party on November 02, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama

Jack Black is a multi-talented personality. He was born on 28 August 1969 to a Jewish mother and a protestant father who later converted to Judaism. Aside from his acting career, he is also a famous songwriter and comedian. He is known for his appearance in High Fidelity, King Kong and Tropic Thunder.

14. David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer speaks onstage during the DDB Worldwide session at the Cannes Lions Festival 2018 on June 20, 2018, in Cannes, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

David Schwimmer has gained recognition worldwide due to his career. He began acting at Beverly Hills High School. He came into the limelight following his role as Ross Geller in the popular sitcom, Friends which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance. His parents, Arthur and Arlene Coleman, raised him in a Jewish family.

15. Jason Segel

Jason Segel of 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on January 16, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Jason Segel is also among the Jewish male actors making it big in Hollywood. He is a renowned comedian, author, producer, screenwriter and singer-songwriter. He is known for his comedic role on CBS's How I Met Your Mother. His father, Alvin Segel, is a lawyer. He is of Jewish descent through his father.

16. Joseph Gordon-Levitt

He is highly recognised for his role in Angels in the Outfield. Joseph Gordon has received ten award nominations for his role in Inception. He joined the entertainment industry at an early age. Joseph played the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz at age 4. He has played a role in Don Jon, Knives Out and Premium Rush. He is of Ashkenazi Jewish ethnicity.

17. Sean Penn

Sean Penn attends the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Sean Penn has appeared in popular Hollywood films like Family Guy, The Gunman and Sound Of Sun. He gained recognition for his role in the 1982 high school comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High. He is a recipient of two Academy Awards. Sean Penn was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

18. Andrew Garfield

American actor Andrew Garfield pictured during the Film Independent Spirit Awards (L) and also wearing the Spiderman costume(R). Photo: @andrew_garfield83 on Instagram (modified by author)

Andrew Garfield is known for playing Peter Parker in The Amazing Spiderman film. He has won awards like BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Tony awards. He studied at the Centre for Speech and Drama at the University of London. His famous films include Hacksaw Ridge and Mainstream. He is Jewish from his father's side.

19. Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe of the television show 'Miracle Workers poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019. Photo: John Sciulli

Daniel Radcliffe is famous for playing the role of Harry Potter in the landmark Harry Potter film franchise. The role earned him multiple Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards, and National Movie Award for Best Male Performer in 2007. He has been in the entertainment industry since he was ten years. He was born to a Jewish mother and a non-Jewish father.

20. Ben Stiller

Actor Ben Stiller attends the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 05, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Ben Stiller was born in New York City, New York, United States of America. He is well-known for The Ben Stiller Comedy Show. He comes from a family of performers. His mother, Anne Meara, was an American comedian and actress, and his father, Jerry Stiller, was a comedian and filmmaker. His most well-known films include Zoolander, Heavyweights and Tropic Thunder.

21. Miles Teller

Miles Teller attends the premiere of the Paramount+ new series "The Offer" at Paramount Studios on April 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Miles Teller is known for his notable roles in popular films like The Spectacular Now and Only The Brave. His performance in The Spectacular Now earned him a Dramatic Special Jury Award at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. Miles Teller has Jewish roots from his paternal grandfather, who was of Russian-Ukrainian descent.

22. Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

He is known for his role as Louis in the Disney series Even Stevens, which made him the winner of an Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in 2003. He is recognized for films like Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He is also a filmmaker and performance artist. He has Jewish roots from his mother, Shayna Saide.

23. Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg attends The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV 2020 at The Vulture Spot on January 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Phillip Faraone

He was born in Berkeley, California, United States of America. He is known for popularising Saturday Night Live’s Digital Shorts while a cast member from 2005 to 2012. He is also known as one of the comedy groups called The Lonely Island. His famous films include Palm Springs and That’s My Boy. He was born and raised in a Jewish family by his parents, Marjorie and Joe.

24. Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Jesse is best known for his Academy Award-nominated role as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film, The Social Network. He has also starred in films like Now You See Me, Zombieland and The Squid and the Whale. He made his first television appearance when he was 16 on Fox’s Get Real.

25. Zac Efron

Zac Efron is on the set of 'Despierta America' to promote the film 'Baywatch' at Univision Studios on May 12, 2017, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Gustavo Caballero

Zac Efron, whose paternal grandfather was Jewish, rose to fame for playing the role of Troy Bolton in High School Musical and won a Bravo Otto Award in 2010 for Best Male TV Star. He also voiced the lead character Ted in the 2012 animated film, The Lorax. He launched a television series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, in 2020.

26. Bob Saget

Bob Saget attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Bob Saget was born in a Jewish family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America. Though he died on 9 January 2022, he is still remembered for his notable roles in several Hollywood films. His famous films include Dirty Work, Entourage and Full House. He is also the voice behind future Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother.

27. Rick Moranis

Actors Rick Moranis (L) and Dave Thomas (R) attend the Walt Disney Pictures premiere of "Brother Bear" at the New Amsterdam Theatre on October 20, 2003, in New York City. Photo: Mark Mainz

Rick Moranis is a Canadian actor and writer. He rose to fame when he performed Memorable Impressions on Canada's Second City Television. He is also known for his incredible work in The Flintstones, Ghostbusters and Spaceballs. He was born and raised in a family that practices the Jewish faith.

28. Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody attends the photocall ahead of the Chopard Trophy dinner during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021, in Cannes, France. Photo: Kate Green

Adrien Brody was born on 14 April 1973 in Queens, New York, United States of America. The celebrity who attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art won an Oscar in 2003 for his role in The Pianist. He is the first performer under thirty to win an Oscar Award. Adrien's father is of Polish-Jewish descent, and his mother is a catholic believer.

29. Hank Azaria

Hank Azaria of "Brockmire" speaks during the IFC segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on January 16, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Hank Azaria is behind several voices in The Simpsons, including Moe Szyslak, Carl Carlson and Chief Wiggum. His film credits include Mystery Men, Along Came Polly and Hello Tomorrow.

30. Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman during Pediatric AIDS Benefit Screening of "Getting Even With Dad" at Plaza Theater in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Corey Feldman joined the entertainment industry at an early age. He started being recognised as a young actor at three, starring in The Goonies and Stand by Me. He was born in Reseda, California and raised a Jew.

Hollywood is filled with talented Jewish actors doing a fantastic job in the entertainment industry. These performers portray various characters, earning many prestigious awards, including Academy Awards, Oscars and Golden Globe Awards.

