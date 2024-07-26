NYSC Lady Prepares and Heads to School for Her First Task as Invigilator of a College Students
- A Nigerian NYSC member recently shared that being assigned to a college was the highlight of her service year
- The video starts with her getting ready at home for her first invigilation, even taking a light-hearted moment in front of the mirror
- She then transitions to the classroom, showing students eagerly seated and awaiting their exam questions
A Nigerian NYSC member who was assigned to a college opened up that it was the best thing she loved about the program.
In the video, she showed herself preparing at home for her first invigilation at the school and had a little moment in front of the mirror.
NYSC lady invigilates exam
She then showed the moment, the students were seated waiting for the exam questions as well as the moment they began to write their answers.
This personal glimpse into her NYSC experience not only highlights the significance of her role but also offers an inspiring look at the dedication of young Nigerians in the educational sector. The video was posted by @stargirlshe.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
B_right said:
“Same as me, was posted to a College of Health. It was literally my best year then cus of the attentions from the girls there.”
Mustiii wrote:
“Na student give u that drink?
Thesophiagraciousibeh commented:
“Them not see this school give me oo.”
Antichrist:
“Omo. I don pass this phase of life.”
Princessssss:
“Gen z don dey invigilate omo.”
User83934939474837:
“That moment wey u take dey video ehn..I don use expo full my script. Take me play fess.”
Sleekylulu:
“And my friend was crying that hers is a college this life no balance.”
