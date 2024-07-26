A Nigerian NYSC member recently shared that being assigned to a college was the highlight of her service year

The video starts with her getting ready at home for her first invigilation, even taking a light-hearted moment in front of the mirror

She then transitions to the classroom, showing students eagerly seated and awaiting their exam questions

Corper shares her invigilation experience. Photo credit: @stargirlshe

NYSC lady invigilates exam

She then showed the moment, the students were seated waiting for the exam questions as well as the moment they began to write their answers.

This personal glimpse into her NYSC experience not only highlights the significance of her role but also offers an inspiring look at the dedication of young Nigerians in the educational sector. The video was posted by @stargirlshe.

B_right said:

“Same as me, was posted to a College of Health. It was literally my best year then cus of the attentions from the girls there.”

Mustiii wrote:

“Na student give u that drink?

Thesophiagraciousibeh commented:

“Them not see this school give me oo.”

Antichrist:

“Omo. I don pass this phase of life.”

Princessssss:

“Gen z don dey invigilate omo.”

User83934939474837:

“That moment wey u take dey video ehn..I don use expo full my script. Take me play fess.”

Sleekylulu:

“And my friend was crying that hers is a college this life no balance.”

