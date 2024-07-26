Aside from being known for his controversies, singer Portable has built a public image for being a polygamist

He is married to four wives and has often had issues with them which often leads to online dragging before they resolve their issues later

In a video, one of the wives Bewaji engaged in a conversation with Ashabi, her co-wife, which had many thinking about about what attracted them to Portable

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has often spoken about his wives either negatively or positively, and they have also gotten public attention in recent times.

His first wife, Bewaji, did an Instagram Live video and had her fans chatting with her and she responded amicably. At some point, she was distracted by the singer's 4th wife, Ashabi Simple.

Portable's wives show understanding in public. Image credit: @Ashabi Simple, @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

Some people noticed how cordial she was with Ashabi and felt they had a good relationship. Bewaji showed off her beautiful braids in the video and was in a cheerful mood.

The controversial nature of Portable has often rubbed off on them as he fights them online. He recently fought with Ashabi Simple because she traveled without his approval despite being pregnant for him.

However, they have resolved their fight as he posted a video of her some days ago saying that she is not a stubborn person.

Some netizens wondered what attracted these beautiful women to the singer who often gets into trouble and has been arrested many times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bewaji's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments about the singer's first wife below:

@marhb_farm:

"This Bewaji has respect. I have always heard that about her. It's not easy sharing your man and she even still respects all those ladies."

@theladytee2000:

"Me wey be werey. It can never be me."

@cutebookey:

"Na wa o. Portable has his home in order sha because my body too dey hot for man wey I love."

@wearsdiamonds

"This is good they want the best for their children."

@motunrayoadunfe1:

"In Yoruba land she no supposed dey respect her like that, no matter if Ashabi senior her."

@omotayokareemah:

"Which one is Ashabi abija bayi."

Portable's Ashabi Simple laments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was known for his unending controversies and his baby mamas have also joined in this league.

His fourth wife Ashabi Simple is currently in Qatar and showed deep emotions after her Instagram account was taken down.

According to her, the issue she has with the social media account is because of her affiliation with the ZaZoo Zeh crooner.

Source: Legit.ng