David Iacono’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Сelebrity biographies

by  Brian Oroo

David Iacono is an actor and model from the United States of America. He is well known for portraying Cam in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. He has also appeared in other popular TV shows such as The Good Doctor and High Town.

David Iacono
Photo: @davidiacono, @kaylaiacono on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

David Iacono joined the entertainment industry at an early age. He made his acting debut in 2011 when he appeared in the film, Choose. The model has worked with various brands such as J. Crew and Century 21.

Profile summary

Full nameDavid James Iacono
GenderMale
Date of birth20 June 2002
Age20 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac sign Gemini
Place of birthBrooklyn, New York, United States of America
Current residenceNew York, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'11''
Height in centimetres180
Weight in pounds143
Weight in kilograms65
Shoe size7 (US)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
MotherKim Iacono
FatherMr Iacono
Siblings1
Relationship statusSingle
SchoolSt Patrick School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts
ProfessionActor, model
Instagram@davidiacono

David Iacono’s biography

He was born on 20 June 2002 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Who are David Iacono's parents? He is the son of Kim Iacono (mother) and Mr Iacono (father). His mother is a mammography technologist, and his father worked as a union carpenter.

The actor grew up in Brooklyn alongside his elder sister, Kayla. What nationality is David Iacono? The American model is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is mixed. He is of Italian-Puerto Rican descent.

Where did David Iacono go to high school?

He attended St Patrick's School for his primary education. After completing his primary education, he went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High school of Music and Art and Performing Arts, where he graduated in 2020.

How old is David Iacono?

David Iacono's age
David Iacono attends the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant at Pacific Design Center on April 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone
Source: Getty Images

He is 20 years old as of 2022. When is David Iacono’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on the 20 June each year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does David Iacono do for a living?

He is an actor and model. He has been passionate about modelling since childhood. And his mother has always supported his modelling career. She pushed him to model and secured him a few modelling gigs.

When he was young, he campaigned for Levi’s Little, a kids’ wear collection. He was also featured in online clothing websites such as Junior Magazine, Century 21 and J. Crew. He continues his modelling career and is represented by the Taking 3 Talent modelling agency. The actor has also been featured in Muze The Magazine.

What movies Is David Iacono in?

He began his acting career in 2011 when he was nine years old, playing the role of Jake in the film Choose. However, he rose to stardom in 2022 when he appeared in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, portraying Cam. According to IMDb, the American actor has 24 credits to his name. Here is a list of David Iacono's movies and TV shows.

YearTV series/movieRole
2011ChooseJake
2014St VincentJeremiah
2015The SlapBryce
2015The Daily ShowTeen Singer
2015Show Me a HeroOlder Roberto
2016The PastorMiguel
2017The Blacklist: RedemptionStreet kid
2017NCIS: New OrleansJoey Shelton
2016-2017What Would You DoSneaker Store Bully/ Mean teen/ Mean kid
2018StrangersBully
2018New AmsterdamJalen Pagan
2019Alternatino With Arturo CastroTeen
2019JokerFlirting man on the bus
2020The Good DoctorRyan
2020Social distanceJake Miller
2020Grand ArmyBo Orlov
2020Blue BloodsAndy Diaz
2021High TownRalphie
2020-2022The Flight AttendantEli Briscoe
2022The Summer I Turned PrettyCam
2021-2022City On a HillFaust Aquino
CompletedHot PinkDavid Iacono
Post-productionCinnamonEdie
FilmingHelvellyn EdgeDavid Iacono

How tall is David Iacono?

David Iacono
David Iacono attends the 'Hightown' season 2 Los Angeles premiere event at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac
Source: Getty Images

The American actor stands at the height of 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) and weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

David Iacono’s fast facts

  1. Who is David Iacono? He is an American actor and model who came into the limelight following his role as Cam in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.
  2. Where is David Iacono from? He hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States of America.
  3. Is David Iacono Latino? No. He is of Italian-Puerto Rican ancestry.
  4. What is David Iacono’s age? He is 20 years old as of 2022.
  5. What is David Iacono's height? The American model stands at the height of is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).
  6. What nationality is David Iacono? He is American.

Source: Legit.ng

