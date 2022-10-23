David Iacono’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
David Iacono is an actor and model from the United States of America. He is well known for portraying Cam in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. He has also appeared in other popular TV shows such as The Good Doctor and High Town.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
David Iacono joined the entertainment industry at an early age. He made his acting debut in 2011 when he appeared in the film, Choose. The model has worked with various brands such as J. Crew and Century 21.
Profile summary
|Full name
|David James Iacono
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|20 June 2002
|Age
|20 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Brooklyn, New York, United States of America
|Current residence
|New York, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'11''
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Shoe size
|7 (US)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Kim Iacono
|Father
|Mr Iacono
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|St Patrick School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts
|Profession
|Actor, model
|@davidiacono
David Iacono’s biography
He was born on 20 June 2002 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Who are David Iacono's parents? He is the son of Kim Iacono (mother) and Mr Iacono (father). His mother is a mammography technologist, and his father worked as a union carpenter.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
The actor grew up in Brooklyn alongside his elder sister, Kayla. What nationality is David Iacono? The American model is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is mixed. He is of Italian-Puerto Rican descent.
Where did David Iacono go to high school?
He attended St Patrick's School for his primary education. After completing his primary education, he went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High school of Music and Art and Performing Arts, where he graduated in 2020.
How old is David Iacono?
He is 20 years old as of 2022. When is David Iacono’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on the 20 June each year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
What does David Iacono do for a living?
He is an actor and model. He has been passionate about modelling since childhood. And his mother has always supported his modelling career. She pushed him to model and secured him a few modelling gigs.
When he was young, he campaigned for Levi’s Little, a kids’ wear collection. He was also featured in online clothing websites such as Junior Magazine, Century 21 and J. Crew. He continues his modelling career and is represented by the Taking 3 Talent modelling agency. The actor has also been featured in Muze The Magazine.
What movies Is David Iacono in?
He began his acting career in 2011 when he was nine years old, playing the role of Jake in the film Choose. However, he rose to stardom in 2022 when he appeared in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, portraying Cam. According to IMDb, the American actor has 24 credits to his name. Here is a list of David Iacono's movies and TV shows.
|Year
|TV series/movie
|Role
|2011
|Choose
|Jake
|2014
|St Vincent
|Jeremiah
|2015
|The Slap
|Bryce
|2015
|The Daily Show
|Teen Singer
|2015
|Show Me a Hero
|Older Roberto
|2016
|The Pastor
|Miguel
|2017
|The Blacklist: Redemption
|Street kid
|2017
|NCIS: New Orleans
|Joey Shelton
|2016-2017
|What Would You Do
|Sneaker Store Bully/ Mean teen/ Mean kid
|2018
|Strangers
|Bully
|2018
|New Amsterdam
|Jalen Pagan
|2019
|Alternatino With Arturo Castro
|Teen
|2019
|Joker
|Flirting man on the bus
|2020
|The Good Doctor
|Ryan
|2020
|Social distance
|Jake Miller
|2020
|Grand Army
|Bo Orlov
|2020
|Blue Bloods
|Andy Diaz
|2021
|High Town
|Ralphie
|2020-2022
|The Flight Attendant
|Eli Briscoe
|2022
|The Summer I Turned Pretty
|Cam
|2021-2022
|City On a Hill
|Faust Aquino
|Completed
|Hot Pink
|David Iacono
|Post-production
|Cinnamon
|Edie
|Filming
|Helvellyn Edge
|David Iacono
How tall is David Iacono?
The American actor stands at the height of 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) and weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).
David Iacono’s fast facts
- Who is David Iacono? He is an American actor and model who came into the limelight following his role as Cam in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.
- Where is David Iacono from? He hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States of America.
- Is David Iacono Latino? No. He is of Italian-Puerto Rican ancestry.
- What is David Iacono’s age? He is 20 years old as of 2022.
- What is David Iacono's height? The American model stands at the height of is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).
- What nationality is David Iacono? He is American.
David Iacono is an actor and model from the United States of America. He has appeared in various movies and TV shows such as The Flight Attendant, The Good Doctor and The Summer I Turned Pretty. He is also a model represented by Take 3 Talent Agency.
READ ALSO: Maxwell Simkins’ biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows
Legit.ng recently published Maxwell Simkins’ biography. He is an American actor, rapper and songwriter who hit the spotlight when he played Zane in Bizaardvark, a comedy series. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America.
Maxwell Simkins started acting in 2013 when he played his first role as Caleb in the film, And so It Goes. He is also a rapper and songwriter. His first song is Dear Mr Bully, which he released in 2019 with Lakota Lotus. Read on to find out more about him.
Source: Legit.ng