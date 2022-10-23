David Iacono’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

David Iacono is an actor and model from the United States of America. He is well known for portraying Cam in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. He has also appeared in other popular TV shows such as The Good Doctor and High Town.

David Iacono joined the entertainment industry at an early age. He made his acting debut in 2011 when he appeared in the film, Choose. The model has worked with various brands such as J. Crew and Century 21.

Profile summary

Full name David James Iacono Gender Male Date of birth 20 June 2002 Age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kim Iacono Father Mr Iacono Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School St Patrick School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts Profession Actor, model Instagram @davidiacono

David Iacono’s biography

He was born on 20 June 2002 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Who are David Iacono's parents? He is the son of Kim Iacono (mother) and Mr Iacono (father). His mother is a mammography technologist, and his father worked as a union carpenter.

The actor grew up in Brooklyn alongside his elder sister, Kayla. What nationality is David Iacono? The American model is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is mixed. He is of Italian-Puerto Rican descent.

Where did David Iacono go to high school?

He attended St Patrick's School for his primary education. After completing his primary education, he went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High school of Music and Art and Performing Arts, where he graduated in 2020.

How old is David Iacono?

David Iacono attends the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant at Pacific Design Center on April 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

He is 20 years old as of 2022. When is David Iacono’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on the 20 June each year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does David Iacono do for a living?

He is an actor and model. He has been passionate about modelling since childhood. And his mother has always supported his modelling career. She pushed him to model and secured him a few modelling gigs.

When he was young, he campaigned for Levi’s Little, a kids’ wear collection. He was also featured in online clothing websites such as Junior Magazine, Century 21 and J. Crew. He continues his modelling career and is represented by the Taking 3 Talent modelling agency. The actor has also been featured in Muze The Magazine.

What movies Is David Iacono in?

He began his acting career in 2011 when he was nine years old, playing the role of Jake in the film Choose. However, he rose to stardom in 2022 when he appeared in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, portraying Cam. According to IMDb, the American actor has 24 credits to his name. Here is a list of David Iacono's movies and TV shows.

Year TV series/movie Role 2011 Choose Jake 2014 St Vincent Jeremiah 2015 The Slap Bryce 2015 The Daily Show Teen Singer 2015 Show Me a Hero Older Roberto 2016 The Pastor Miguel 2017 The Blacklist: Redemption Street kid 2017 NCIS: New Orleans Joey Shelton 2016-2017 What Would You Do Sneaker Store Bully/ Mean teen/ Mean kid 2018 Strangers Bully 2018 New Amsterdam Jalen Pagan 2019 Alternatino With Arturo Castro Teen 2019 Joker Flirting man on the bus 2020 The Good Doctor Ryan 2020 Social distance Jake Miller 2020 Grand Army Bo Orlov 2020 Blue Bloods Andy Diaz 2021 High Town Ralphie 2020-2022 The Flight Attendant Eli Briscoe 2022 The Summer I Turned Pretty Cam 2021-2022 City On a Hill Faust Aquino Completed Hot Pink David Iacono Post-production Cinnamon Edie Filming Helvellyn Edge David Iacono

How tall is David Iacono?

David Iacono attends the 'Hightown' season 2 Los Angeles premiere event at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

The American actor stands at the height of 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) and weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

David Iacono’s fast facts

Who is David Iacono? He is an American actor and model who came into the limelight following his role as Cam in the television series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Where is David Iacono from? He hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Is David Iacono Latino? No. He is of Italian-Puerto Rican ancestry. What is David Iacono’s age? He is 20 years old as of 2022. What is David Iacono's height? The American model stands at the height of is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres). What nationality is David Iacono? He is American.

David Iacono is an actor and model from the United States of America. He has appeared in various movies and TV shows such as The Flight Attendant, The Good Doctor and The Summer I Turned Pretty. He is also a model represented by Take 3 Talent Agency.

