20 famous Mexican actors and actresses that should be on your radar

Mexican actors and actresses have garnered international recognition for their exceptional talents. Many have received prestigious awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Ariel Awards. Their performances often demonstrate a range of emotions, versatility, and the ability to portray complex characters.

Famous Mexican actors and actresses. Photo: @luisgerardom, @salmahayek, @ponchohd, @adelareguera on Instagram (modified by author)

Many Mexican stars use their platform to highlight important social issues and advocate for positive change. They address topics such as inequality, social justice, and human rights, making a meaningful impact beyond their performances.

Most famous Mexican actors

Mexican actors and actresses have succeeded both in Mexico and internationally. Have a look at some popular Mexican actors to keep an eye on.

Popular male Mexican actors

Many male actors from Mexico have graced the screens for years. Some have appeared in many notable movies and TV shows gaining fans worldwide. Here are some of the notable names from the region.

Gael García Bernal

Gael García Bernal visits The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Corey Nickols

Gael García Bernal is a top Mexican actor known for his complex and diverse characters. He is famous for his role in films like Amores Perros, The Motorcycle Diaries and Coco, and his work as a filmmaker. Gael Garcia has also ventured into directing and producing movies and TV shows.

Diego Luna

Diego Luna attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer

Diego Luna is a prominent film star, director and producer. Some of his notable roles include appearances in films like Y Tu Mamá También and Narcos: Mexico. He broke into the American scene as one of the rising Mexican actors in Hollywood with his roles in Milk and The Terminal. Besides acting, Luna is also a director and producer.

Luis Gerardo Méndez

Luis Gerardo Mendez poses during the Belascoaran by Netflix Red Carpet at Salon Covadonga on October 10, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Manuel Velasquez

Luis Gerardo Méndez is known for his film, TV and theatre work. Méndez has appeared in several successful films, including Club de Cuervos, a popular Netflix series in which he portrayed the character of Chava Iglesias. He has also starred in movies such as Cásese quien pueda, Nosotros los Nobles and Half Brothers.

Alfonso Herrera

Alfonso Herrera poses for photos during the red carpet for the movie 'Que Viva Mexico' at Oasis Coyoacan on March 14, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media

Alfonso Herrera is a film star and former Mexican singer of the music group RBD. He gained popularity through his acting career, particularly for his role as Miguel Arango in the Mexican telenovela Rebelde, which later led to the formation of the band RBD. In recent years, Herrera has also had international success with his role as Father Tomas Ortega in The Exorcist.

Demián Bichir

Demián Bichir attends Netflix's "Chupa" Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Demián Bichir is known for his outstanding film, television, and theatre performances. He comes from a family of actors, with his parents and siblings also involved in the entertainment industry. Bichir gained international recognition for his role as Carlos Galindo in the film A Better Life, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez poses for a photo during a Red Carpet of `De viaje con los Derbez, Jamaica´ Tv serie, at Jardin Santa Fe on April 18, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media

Eugenio Derbez is an actor, comedian, writer and producer. Derbez gained widespread popularity through his work on the sketch comedy show XHDRBZ and the sitcom La Familia P. Luche. Derbez has successfully transitioned to the international stage in recent years, starring in and producing like Instructions Not Included, Overboard, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Héctor Bonilla

Héctor Bonilla laughs during a tribute to the late actor Hector Bonilla at Teatro de La Ciudad on October 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media

Héctor Bonilla is one of the most respected famous actors from Mexico. Bonilla has appeared in numerous films with a career spanning over five decades. Some of his notable movies include El Infierno and Canoa. Beyond his acting prowess, Bonilla has actively advocated for human rights. Although the star died in 2022, he left behind a vast, prestigious catalogue to binge-watch.

Damián Alcázar

Damián Alcázar poses for photos during the red carpet for the movie 'Que Viva Mexico' at Oasis Coyoacan on March 14, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media

Damián Alcázar has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films in Mexico and internationally, including Neruda and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. Alcázar's performances often delve into social and political themes, reflecting his commitment to exploring relevant issues through his work.

Juan Pablo Medina

Juan Pablo Medina poses for photo during the launching event of 'The Lock Collection' by Tiffany & Co. at Torre Cuarzo on November 08, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Manuel Velasquez

Juan Pablo Medina is known for his film, TV, and theatre work. Some of his notable movies include Cantinflas, La Dictadura Perfecta, and The Good Girls. He has also ventured into international productions, such as the Spanish film The Hidden Face. Medina has starred in popular Mexican series, including Sr. Ávila and La Casa de las Flores.

Tenoch Huerta

Tenoch Huerta attends the Master Class Against Racism And Discrimination at UNESCO on March 21, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Tenoch Huerta is now considered the best new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe owing to his portrayal of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He has received critical acclaim for his nuanced portrayals and ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

Popular Mexican actresses

The presence of Mexican actresses in the entertainment industry helps to promote diversity and representation. Their inclusion allows for more authentic and varied storytelling, providing a platform for Mexican voices and narratives.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner during the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety

Salma Hayek is a highly acclaimed Mexican-American actress, producer, and activist. Hayek began her acting career in Mexico, starring in telenovelas before transitioning to Hollywood. She gained widespread acclaim for her breakout role as Frida Kahlo in the film Frida, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Kate del Castillo

Kate del Castillo poses for a photo during the red carpet for the NBCUniversal Experience at Jardin Santa Fe on November 17, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media

Kate del Castillo is a Mexican-American actress who began acting in Mexico, starring in telenovelas such as Muchachitas and Ramona. She later ventured into film and appeared in international productions, including the hit American TV series Jane the Virgin.

Ana de la Reguera

Ana de la Reguera poses for photos during the red carpet for the movie 'Que Viva Mexico' at Oasis Coyoacan on March 14, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy

Ana de la Reguera is one of the most popular Mexican movie stars. She started out acting in telenovelas like Azul Tequila and Por tí. She then expanded her reach internationally, appearing in Hollywood films like Nacho Libre and Everything, Everything and television series like Eastbound & Down and Narcos.

Karla Souza

Karla Souza poses during the red carpet for the movie 'La Caida' at Museo de Memoria y Tolerancia on November 07, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Alan Espinosa

Karla Souza is a Mexican-American actress who rose to prominence as Laurel Castillo in the hit TV series How to Get Away with Murder. Souza is also known for her activism and advocacy and has been vocal about women's rights, gender equality, and social justice issues.

Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitza Aparicio poses for photos during the press conference of the movie 'Presencias' at Cinemex Antara Polanco on September 6, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Yalitza Aparicio gained international acclaim for her debut role as Cleo in Roma. Before her acting career, Yalitza Aparicio was a schoolteacher in her hometown of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca. Aparicio's performance in Roma earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, making her the first Indigenous Mexican woman to receive such a nomination.

Dolores Heredia

Dolores Heredia attends the 'Two Men in Town' photocall at the Berlin Movie Stars Lounge during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival on February 8 , 2014. Photo: Athanasios Gioumpasis

Dolores Heredia is among the most esteemed Mexican celebrities with notable movies like Santitos, El Atentado and The Mexican. Heredia has received numerous awards and nominations, including the Ariel Award (Mexico's equivalent of the Academy Award) and the Silver Ariel for Best Actress.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o poses at the opening night of the Pulitzer Prize winning play "Fat Ham" on Broadway at The Roundabout American Airlines Theatre on April 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Lupita Nyong'o is a highly acclaimed Kenyan-Mexican actress who gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough role as Patsey in the historical drama 12 Years a Slave. The part won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first Kenyan and Mexican actress to win an Oscar.

Martha Higareda

Martha Higareda poses for photos during the red carpet of the movie 'Todas Caen' at Cinepolis Oasis Coyoacan on September 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Martha Higareda is an actress, producer and screenwriter. She began acting young and has many notable roles, including Amar te duele, No Manches Frida and McFarland, USA.

Blanca Guerra

Blanca Guerra, during the Red Carpet of 61th Ariel Awards at Cineteca Nacional on June 24, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Pedro Martin Gonzalez Castillo

Blanca Guerra gained critical acclaim for her performance in the film Santa Sangre, directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky. She received the Ariel Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Un embrujo.

Angélica Aragón

Angélica Aragón poses for photos during the press conference on the film 'Los Habitantes' at Cinepolis Miyana on April 25, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy

Angélica Aragón has collaborated with renowned directors on critically acclaimed films like The Crime of Father Amaro, Midaq Alley, and Deep Crimson. She has won numerous Ariel Awards, making her one of the most famous actors from Mexico. Aragón has also ventured into film directing.

This list has some Mexican actors and actresses who have made it big in Mexico and on the international stage. Their performances resonate with audiences worldwide, transcending cultural boundaries and showcasing the universal power of storytelling.

