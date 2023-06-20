20 famous Mexican actors and actresses that should be on your radar
Mexican actors and actresses have garnered international recognition for their exceptional talents. Many have received prestigious awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Ariel Awards. Their performances often demonstrate a range of emotions, versatility, and the ability to portray complex characters.
Many Mexican stars use their platform to highlight important social issues and advocate for positive change. They address topics such as inequality, social justice, and human rights, making a meaningful impact beyond their performances.
Most famous Mexican actors
Mexican actors and actresses have succeeded both in Mexico and internationally. Have a look at some popular Mexican actors to keep an eye on.
Popular male Mexican actors
Many male actors from Mexico have graced the screens for years. Some have appeared in many notable movies and TV shows gaining fans worldwide. Here are some of the notable names from the region.
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal is a top Mexican actor known for his complex and diverse characters. He is famous for his role in films like Amores Perros, The Motorcycle Diaries and Coco, and his work as a filmmaker. Gael Garcia has also ventured into directing and producing movies and TV shows.
Diego Luna
Diego Luna is a prominent film star, director and producer. Some of his notable roles include appearances in films like Y Tu Mamá También and Narcos: Mexico. He broke into the American scene as one of the rising Mexican actors in Hollywood with his roles in Milk and The Terminal. Besides acting, Luna is also a director and producer.
Luis Gerardo Méndez
Luis Gerardo Méndez is known for his film, TV and theatre work. Méndez has appeared in several successful films, including Club de Cuervos, a popular Netflix series in which he portrayed the character of Chava Iglesias. He has also starred in movies such as Cásese quien pueda, Nosotros los Nobles and Half Brothers.
Alfonso Herrera
Alfonso Herrera is a film star and former Mexican singer of the music group RBD. He gained popularity through his acting career, particularly for his role as Miguel Arango in the Mexican telenovela Rebelde, which later led to the formation of the band RBD. In recent years, Herrera has also had international success with his role as Father Tomas Ortega in The Exorcist.
Demián Bichir
Demián Bichir is known for his outstanding film, television, and theatre performances. He comes from a family of actors, with his parents and siblings also involved in the entertainment industry. Bichir gained international recognition for his role as Carlos Galindo in the film A Better Life, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
Eugenio Derbez
Eugenio Derbez is an actor, comedian, writer and producer. Derbez gained widespread popularity through his work on the sketch comedy show XHDRBZ and the sitcom La Familia P. Luche. Derbez has successfully transitioned to the international stage in recent years, starring in and producing like Instructions Not Included, Overboard, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
Héctor Bonilla
Héctor Bonilla is one of the most respected famous actors from Mexico. Bonilla has appeared in numerous films with a career spanning over five decades. Some of his notable movies include El Infierno and Canoa. Beyond his acting prowess, Bonilla has actively advocated for human rights. Although the star died in 2022, he left behind a vast, prestigious catalogue to binge-watch.
Damián Alcázar
Damián Alcázar has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films in Mexico and internationally, including Neruda and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. Alcázar's performances often delve into social and political themes, reflecting his commitment to exploring relevant issues through his work.
Juan Pablo Medina
Juan Pablo Medina is known for his film, TV, and theatre work. Some of his notable movies include Cantinflas, La Dictadura Perfecta, and The Good Girls. He has also ventured into international productions, such as the Spanish film The Hidden Face. Medina has starred in popular Mexican series, including Sr. Ávila and La Casa de las Flores.
Tenoch Huerta
Tenoch Huerta is now considered the best new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe owing to his portrayal of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He has received critical acclaim for his nuanced portrayals and ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.
Popular Mexican actresses
The presence of Mexican actresses in the entertainment industry helps to promote diversity and representation. Their inclusion allows for more authentic and varied storytelling, providing a platform for Mexican voices and narratives.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek is a highly acclaimed Mexican-American actress, producer, and activist. Hayek began her acting career in Mexico, starring in telenovelas before transitioning to Hollywood. She gained widespread acclaim for her breakout role as Frida Kahlo in the film Frida, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Kate del Castillo
Kate del Castillo is a Mexican-American actress who began acting in Mexico, starring in telenovelas such as Muchachitas and Ramona. She later ventured into film and appeared in international productions, including the hit American TV series Jane the Virgin.
Ana de la Reguera
Ana de la Reguera is one of the most popular Mexican movie stars. She started out acting in telenovelas like Azul Tequila and Por tí. She then expanded her reach internationally, appearing in Hollywood films like Nacho Libre and Everything, Everything and television series like Eastbound & Down and Narcos.
Karla Souza
Karla Souza is a Mexican-American actress who rose to prominence as Laurel Castillo in the hit TV series How to Get Away with Murder. Souza is also known for her activism and advocacy and has been vocal about women's rights, gender equality, and social justice issues.
Yalitza Aparicio
Yalitza Aparicio gained international acclaim for her debut role as Cleo in Roma. Before her acting career, Yalitza Aparicio was a schoolteacher in her hometown of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca. Aparicio's performance in Roma earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, making her the first Indigenous Mexican woman to receive such a nomination.
Dolores Heredia
Dolores Heredia is among the most esteemed Mexican celebrities with notable movies like Santitos, El Atentado and The Mexican. Heredia has received numerous awards and nominations, including the Ariel Award (Mexico's equivalent of the Academy Award) and the Silver Ariel for Best Actress.
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong'o is a highly acclaimed Kenyan-Mexican actress who gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough role as Patsey in the historical drama 12 Years a Slave. The part won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first Kenyan and Mexican actress to win an Oscar.
Martha Higareda
Martha Higareda is an actress, producer and screenwriter. She began acting young and has many notable roles, including Amar te duele, No Manches Frida and McFarland, USA.
Blanca Guerra
Blanca Guerra gained critical acclaim for her performance in the film Santa Sangre, directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky. She received the Ariel Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Un embrujo.
Angélica Aragón
Angélica Aragón has collaborated with renowned directors on critically acclaimed films like The Crime of Father Amaro, Midaq Alley, and Deep Crimson. She has won numerous Ariel Awards, making her one of the most famous actors from Mexico. Aragón has also ventured into film directing.
This list has some Mexican actors and actresses who have made it big in Mexico and on the international stage. Their performances resonate with audiences worldwide, transcending cultural boundaries and showcasing the universal power of storytelling.
