Top 25 famous lesbians: amazing queer women in entertainment

Being yourself is never easy, especially when facing backlash and being ostracised for living your truth. However, these famous lesbians in entertainment made the bold step to live loudly and have become icons for it.

Top gay female celebrities. Photo: @whododatlikedat, @realleadelaria, @liannesanderson10, @iamhalsey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sexual orientation is a touchy topic often surrounded by much gatekeeping and endless rules. Some debaters feel those attracted to anyone other than women, including non-binary people, have no right to call themselves lesbians. Regardless of the politics, it all boils down to personal identity.

Famous lesbians in the world

With the global sociopolitical environment becoming more tolerant, more famous people are getting comfortable coming out of the closet. These celebrity lesbians are models walking tall and proud.

Famous lesbian actors

The road to coming out is different for everyone. Some gay female film and TV stars started their journeys by playing queer characters onscreen first.

1. Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Born Amanda Lee Rogers, Portia de Rossi is a retired Australian-American actress known for Arrested Development and Scandal. She is married to former TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. The pair got married in 2008 when California made same-sex marriage legal.

2. Sara Ramirez

Sara Ramirez on the set of "And Just Like That..." in Foley Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Ramirez is famous for her role as Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy. Their character was bi in the show, leading her to come out as bi after leaving the series. They later came out as non-binary in 2021. They were married to their long-time partner Ryan DeBolt between 2012 and 2021.

3. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is a British model and actress who identifies as bi, pansexual and gender fluid. Delevingne dated Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson from 2019 to 2020. Cara is also a novelist and the author of the LGBT-themed young adult fiction book Mirror, Mirror.

4. Samira Wiley

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Wiley is an American actress famous for Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale. She married Orange is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli in 2017, and they had their first child in 2021.

5. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart during the "She Came to Me" premiere and Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Franziska Krug

Source: Getty Images

Stewart rose to mainstream fame for starring in Twilight. She came out as bi in 2017 and has publicly dated several high-profile people, including her Twilight co-star Robbert Pattinson and musician St. Vincent. She got engaged to screenwriter and actress Dylan Meyer in 2021.

Famous gay women comedians

From podcasters to standup comics, gay female comedians are a breath of fresh air in a male-dominated comedy industry. These are some of the greatest queer female comedians.

1. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes attends the Los Angeles Premiere Event for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Source: Getty Images

Wanda Sykes is a comedian, writer and actress. She came out in 2008 and married her French wife, Alex Niedbalski, the same year. The couple has two children.

2. Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studio on September 12, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

O’Donnell is a TV personality, producer and comedian. She came out in 2002 primarily to raise awareness of adoption agencies that refuse adoption rights to LGBTQ parents. She has adopted five children.

3. Lea DeLaria

Lea DeLaria arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Lea is a jazz singer and comedian. She is one of the most popular lesbians and is credited as the first openly gay comic on American TV. The self-declared “Lord of the Lesbians” secretly married her girlfriend, Dalia Gladstone, in 2023.

4. Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro arrives at the world premiere of "Glitter & Doom" during the Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival Closing Gala at TIFF Bell Lightbox on June 03, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Okine

Source: Getty Images

Tig is a standup comic and radion contributor famous for her deadpan comedy style. She married actress and fellow comic Stephanie Allynne in 2015, and they have twin sons born in 2016.

5. Sue Perkins

Host Sue Perkins attends the Virgin TV BAFTA nominees' party at Mondrian London on April 19, 2018 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Susan Perkins is a British broadcaster, actress and comic. She was featured in the high-profile lesbian celebrities list of London, published by Tatler magazine. She dated TV presenter Anna Richardson for seven years ending in 2021.

Lesbian celebrity icons in sports

Sports can be intolerant of differences. However, these openly gay female athletes have shared their personal stories and their advocacy, making them an inspiration for sports fans.

1. Martina Navratilova

The former Czech tennis player Martina Navratilova receives the golden racket. Rome (Italy), May 21st, 2023. Photo: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Navratilova is an American former professional tennis player born in the Czech Republic. She has been married to former Miss USSR model Julia Lemigova since 2014. Martina was first outed in 1981 against her will, by a New York Daily News sports reporter.

2. Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe of the United States poses for a portrait on February 13, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

Megan is an American professional soccer player famous for winning the Ballon d'Or Féminin. After dating for three years, she got engaged to basketball player Sue Bird in 2020, and they started a production company, A Touch More, in 2022.

3. Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King presents an award to Chris Evert during the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup USA vs Austria on April 14, 2023. Photo: Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Aged 79, as of 2023, Billie Jean King is one of the most iconic lesbian celebs. Amid drama surrounding an affair she had with her secretary while married to Larry King, the athlete made her sexuality public in 1981. She divorced King in 1987 and married former professional tennis player Ilana Kloss in a secret ceremony in 2018.

4. Lianne Sanderson

Lianne Sanderson attends the UK Premiere of "Arsene Wenger: Invincible" at Finsbury Park Picturehouse on November 09, 2021, in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Sanderson is a British broadcaster and former professional footballer who played for Arsenal and Chelsea lady's teams. She was the first openly gay British footballer. She said it brought her joy to use her platform to help others by being herself.

5. Abby Wambach

Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach attend the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Retired American soccer player Wambach has been married to author Glennon Doyles since 2017. She stated that marrying a woman has never been a political statement for her, as she was never in the closet.

Famous lesbian celebrities in entertainment

Being in the limelight can be stressful for anyone’s personal life. In addition to their diverse talents, these ladies have blazed a path for future generations by being their most authentic selves.

1. Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow and Andy Cohen interview. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Maddow is a TV host and political commentator with MSNBC. She and her partner, American photographer and artist Susan Mikula, have been together since 1999.

2. Hannah Hart

Hannah Hart attends the Premiere Of Apple TV+ Comedy "Loot" at DGA Theater Complex on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Hart is a comedian, author and internet personality known for My Drunk Kitchen, a cooking show on YouTube. She married her long-time girlfriend, Ella Mielniczenko, in 2021. Unfortunately, Ella announced their split on Twitter in May 2023.

3. Otep Shamaya

Singer/Animal Activist Otep Shamaya attends I Stand With My Pack's 'Rise Against Extinction' charity event on September 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rochelle Brodin/WireImage

Source: UGC

Otep Shamaya is an author, artist, poet and the lead singer of the metal band Otep. She is openly a lesbian and has been out for most of her life. She is in a long-term relationship with film director Djosefin Maurer.

4. Jenny Shimizu

Model Michelle Harper (L) and actress Jenny Shimizu attend the UNIQLO and LEMAIRE pre-shopping event at UNIQLO on October 1, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Brian Ach

Source: Getty Images

Jenny is an American model and actress. She was the first Asian model to catwalk for Prada. Jenny was in a serious relationship with Angelina Jolie, and the latter said that she would have married Shimizu if she hadn’t married Brad Pitt. Shimizu married Michelle Harper in 2014.

5. Clea DuVall

Clea DuVall attends a Los Angeles premiere at Hollywood Legion Theater on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

DuVall is an American writer, producer and director. Her 2020 queer film Happiest Season was praised as the holiday film of the year. She is married to Mia Weier, and they maintain a low-profile relationship.

Gay female celebrities in music

Many artists use their platforms to express themselves. This truth holds dear for these gay female singers, who have used their music to inspire multitudes.

1. Sia

Sia speaks onstage during The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Sia is one of the most famous voices in pop music. The Australian-born singer said she is flexible and dates boys, girls and anything in between. She also identifies as queer. She married her boyfriend, Dan Bernad, in 2023.

2. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae is seen at Drake's restaurant in West Hollywood on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Janelle is an American rapper, singer and actress. She identifies as bi and pansexual and came out as non-binary on the Red Table Talk in 2012. Although she is open about her orientation, the American rapper keeps her dating life private.

3. Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Kiyoko is a dancer, actress and singer known for her hit single Girls Like Girls. She has been in a relationship with Becca Tilley, a former Bachelor contestant, since 2018.

4. Halsey

Halsey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The Without Me singer Halsey is openly bi and identifies with pronouns she/her and they/them. She was in a relationship with Turkish-American screenwriter Alev Aydin, and they have a son born in 2021.

5. Angel Haze

Angel Haze poses backstage during her Back To The Woods Tour at SOB's on November 23, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Rapper and singer Angel Haze identifies as pansexual and agender. Haze goes by they/them pronouns. They dated fashion model Ireland Baldwin for a year, beginning in 2014.

The entertainment industry has come a long way in embracing individual differences. The progress is thanks to pioneers who have chosen authenticity over the standards set by society. These famous lesbians are walking proof of how freeing and fulfilling it is to be yourself publicly.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top Hallmark actresses. Hallmark Channel is one of the leading TV channels in the United States, especially during the holidays. It brings joy to many homes with feel-good family movies and TV shows.

These Hallmark actresses are regular fixtures in the channel’s films. Their continued presence on the channel and its family content has built a wholesome image and made them fan favourites in the holiday genre.

Source: Legit.ng