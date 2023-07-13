20 fat cartoon characters that have larger than life personalities

Most people will probably credit cartoons for shaping their livelihoods due to their rich source of entertainment. Animated shows teleport into a world of boundless imagination, with a diverse range of adorable characters that most people have grown up loving. While most can't help but sympathise with the meek ones or hate the villains, the fat, larger-than-life, chubby characters wow viewers the most. Discover the famous fat cartoon characters that everyone adores.

Maui, Ralph, and Frank. Photo: Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, Sony Pictures on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Animated features first came out in 1907. Since then, the niche has evolved to include characters with different body types and personalities. Whether you are looking at classic examples like Pumbaa from The Lion King or more modern big cartoon characters like Frank from Hotel Transylvania, here is a list of plus-size cartoon characters famed for their personalities.

Popular fat cartoon characters

As a cartoon lover, you probably have a favourite character that you either resonated with or simply adored in its personality attributes. More likely, you remember those characters whose demeanor transcends societal expectations, and watching them has left a mark on your mind.

Watching these stereotype-defying characters will surely captivate you regardless of who your favorite character is. Which famous chubby cartoon characters will likely astound you with their larger-than-life personalities?

1. Garfield (Garfield: The Series)

Garfield from Garfield: The Series. Photo: @Garfield on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Garfield is one of the most famous fat fictional characters of all time. He was created in 1978 by cartoonist Jim Davis and has since appeared in numerous animated television shows and comic strip series.

He is a fat, lazy, sarcastic orange cat that loves to sleep, eat lasagna, and torment his owner, Jon. He is also popular for his dry wit and his dislike for Mondays.

2. Homer Simpson (The Simpsons)

Homer Simpson speaking is projected on a video screen during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Homer first appeared in 1987 on The Simpsons show and has become a popular fat animated character. He is depicted as a lazy, overweight, bald man with an addiction to junk food and beer.

Despite his flaws, he maintains an unwavering love for family and is undoubtedly one of the most lovable plus-size cartoon characters ever.

3. Pumbaa (The Lion King)

Pumbaa of The Lion King. Photo: Disney Junior

Source: Getty Images

Are you a 90s child? Chances are Pumbaa from The Lion King is your favorite animated character. Throughout the film and its subsequent spin-offs, Pumbaa is depicted as a food lover leading a laid-back lifestyle. Despite being overweight, he maintains a jovial and cheerful disposition.

4. Eric Catman (South Park)

Eric Catman from South Park. Photo: Eric Cartman on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The animated feature scene has seen a lot of funny fat characters, but Eric Catman of South Park is, if not the most iconic. His audacious larger-than-life personality is characterized by rude, crude, and bullish behavior with no boundaries.

Time and again, he is depicted as mean and manipulative to those around him, but when protecting his friends, Eric is fiercely loyal.

5. Winnie the Pooh (Winnie the Pooh)

Winnie the Pooh is one of Disney's most famous fat characters. He is an anthropomorphic fictional teddy portrayed as a slow-witted, friendly, and naive bear that wouldn't hesitate to help his friends. He is renowned for his innocence and gentle nature.

6. Peter Griffin (Family Guy)

Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Photo: @Peter Griffin on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Peter Griffin, the patriarch of the Griffin family, is the main character of the animated television series Family Guy. He is an overweight, TV-loving, middle-aged man who is also a father and husband.

Despite his many flaws, he possesses a boisterous personality and dry wit that has endeared him to the hearts of many.

7. Shrek (Shrek)

Shrek was among the first DreamWorks animated films, released in 2001. Shrek – the titular character in the long-running franchise – is a large, lovable, green ogre that lives in solitude.

Through his adventures with friends Donkey and Fiona, he uncover a witty banter, fearlessness, and a heart of gold underneath his gruff exterior. He is one of those fat characters in cartoons that draws admiration from children and adults alike.

8. Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

Fred Flintstone from The Flintstones. Photo: @David Samson on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fred Flintstone is the chubby character from the animated sitcom The Flintstones. He is an attractive character residing out of a cave in the town of Bedrock with his wife (Wilma), kid (Pebbles), and neighbors Barney and Betty. He is a lovable character with a robust lifestyle and a larger-than-life personality.

9. Po (Kung Fu Panda)

Po is the adorable panda from the Kung Fu Panda animated franchise who idolises and aspires to become a warrior like the Furious Five. When he is chosen to become the Dragon Warrior, Po has to rise to the challenge and defy stereotypes to become a master.

10. Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants. Photo: @Patrick Star on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patrick Star is one of the most famous fat cartoon characters ever. He is depicted as a lazy, gullible, and gluttonous half-wit accomplice of SpongeBob. However, he embodies the carefree childhood innocence that many adore. He is also SpongeBob's loyal friend.

11. Uncle Fester (Addams Family)

Uncle Fester from Addams Family. Photo: @cengkuru, @sartainart76 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Uncle Fester is the fat guy in the animated show Addams Family who is always up to some form of mischief. He has a belly on him that is impressively huge. That doesn't stop him, however, because he knows how to have a good time and is always dedicated to what matters most: family.

12. Chris Griffin (Family Guy)

Chris Griffin from Family Guy. Photo: @Michael Scott Sr., @Stephen O'Brien on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the animated comedy series Family Guy, Chris is depicted as an overweight, slow-witted, and immature teen who is always one step away from trouble. Despite constant bullying by his friends and brother, he is a loyal teenager who means well and always aspires to do the right thing.

13. Chief Wiggum (The Simpsons)

Chief Wiggum from The Simpsons. Photo: @Jon Santino, @Melody Shaw on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chief Wiggum is the notoriously lazy Springfield cop in The Simpsons' animated sitcom. He is portrayed as overweight, gluttonous, and incompetent. Despite his flaws, he means well deep down and is quite an entertaining character.

14. Baymax (Big Hero 6: The Series)

Despite only debuting in 2014, Baymax – the fat, cuddly, white robot in Disney's animated film Big Hero 6 – is already a fan favourite. He has a gentle persona and always aspires to help others no matter what, and he is a short fat cartoon character adored by many.

15. Bluto (Popeye The Sailor)

Bluto–a fat animated character from the Popeye series – debuted in 1933 and has appeared in numerous comic strips and cartoon shows. He is the show's recurring antagonist, portrayed as a bully, but his presence adds to the charm.

16. Fat Albert (Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids)

Fat Albert from Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids. Photo: Santaclear's Fatbook, Dave Johnson on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fat Albert is the main character in the animated television series Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids. He may be depicted as obese, but his larger-than-life personality makes him the voice of reason for his Junkyard Gang.

17. Heimlich (A Bug’s Life)

Heimlich from A Bug’s Life. Photo: @Pixar on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heimlich is the fat fictional character in Disney's 1998 animated feature A Bug's Life. Even though he can't fly and is visibly upset about his appearance, his adventures are an absolute joy.

18. Ralph (Wreck-It-Ralph)

Ralph from Wreck-It-Ralph. Photo: @WreckItRalph on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ralph from the eponymous film, which has since been adapted into a video game–is a big cartoon character with a heart of gold. Despite being depicted as a villain, he undergoes a journey of self-discovery to become a true hero.

19. Frank (Hotel Transylvania)

Frank from Hotel Transylvania. Photo: @YouRocket, @Ohmski on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In Disney's animated film Hotel Transylvania, Frank is portrayed as a food-loving, clueless, and clumsy accomplice of Dracula. However, he possesses an undying commitment to family, and many cartoon lovers will probably relate to his blind loyalty to Dracula.

20. Maui (Moana)

Maui is a fat fictional character in Disney's 2016 animated film Moana. Although initially portrayed as a villain, he responsibly goes about his business, albeit mischievously, and his huge stature and legendary personality later prove to be an invaluable asset to his friends.

Fat cartoon characters make the animated features mentioned herein quite charming and memorable. They defy body norms, and their exceptional personalities are a site to behold on many viewers' screens. From Garfield and Pumbaa to Uncle Fester and Fat Albert, these are fat fictional characters whose larger-than-life personalities will forever linger in the minds of viewers.

Legit.ng recently published an article about iconic characters with red hair from anime, cartoons and movies. Certain characters have captivated audiences with their striking red hair, leaving a lasting impression on their fans' minds.

Iconic characters with red hair have become beloved figures in popular culture. Their fiery locks add a unique visual flair and often reflect their spirited personalities and distinctive traits. Discover some of the red headed characters from your favourite anime, cartoons and movies.

Source: Legit.ng