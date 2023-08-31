50 best female Star Wars characters beloved by the fandom

Numerous female Star Wars characters have illuminated movie theatres by bringing diversity and inclusivity to the franchise. Through their significant contributions, these female characters have been instrumental in the franchise's overall success. Meet some of the best female Star Wars characters that are adored by fans globally.

Some top female Star Wars characters are The Seventh Sister, Ania Solo and Doctor Aphra. Photo: @swrebels on Facebook, @TheFirstOkiro on X (Twitter), @gentlegiantltd on Facebook (modified by author)

The Star Wars universe is home to some of the best female characters in the franchise. If you look at the series, you will encounter many female characters who have risen to become the most feared and respected fighters and leaders. This article provides a list of female Star Wars characters that have proven to be equal to their male counterparts.

Best female Star Wars characters

The film industry has been a breeding ground for incredibly talented and gorgeous women. Here are some of the female characters in Star Wars worth knowing.

1. Leia Organa Solo

Leia Organa Solo is one of the outstanding Star Wars female characters initially introduced as Princess Leia. She played a vital role in the Rebel Alliance by fighting against the oppressive Galactic Empire. She is a robust and influential wife and mother who guides the resistance in their battle against the First Order.

2. Rey

Rey made her first appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Photo: @starwarsmovies, @CosplaySky on Facebook (modified by author)

Rey first appears in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). She is a young scavenger living on the desert planet Jakku. Her strength and compassion make her a pivotal figure in the fight against the dark side.

3. Mara Jade

Mara Jade inspires many through her extraordinary life and incredible continuing storyline. She made her first appearance in Heir to the Empire (1991). As a member of the New Jedi Order, she uses her formidable skills and intelligence to help protect the galaxy.

4. Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano is a prominent character in the Star Wars universe who debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She is widely prevalent among young girls worldwide as she exudes feminist qualities.

5. Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand is one of the skilled fighters in the series. Photo: @hottoys (modified by author)

Fennec Shand is one of the ladies of Star Wars who was first introduced in the live-action series The Mandalorian. She is a skilled and ruthless assassin known for her deadly precision and tracking abilities. Her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude make her a formidable adversary.

6. Padme Amidala

Padme Amidala served as the Queen of Naboo and later as a Senator in the Galactic Republic. She leads in liberating her planet from the Trade Federation's occupation. She is remembered as a courageous leader dedicated to democracy and justice.

7. Shmi Skywalker

Shmi Skywalker debuts in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. She is the mother of Anakin Skywalker, who later becomes the iconic Darth Vader. She is known to be a kind and compassionate woman who raises her son Anakin in challenging circumstances.

8. Mon Mothma

Mon Mothma is amongst the assertive characters in the franchise. Photo: @MonMothmaDemocracy on Facebook (modified by author)

Mon Mothma is known for her leadership in the Rebel Alliance and later in the formation of the New Republic. She makes her first appearance in Return of the Jedi (1983). The character behaves as necessary and does not avoid facing unpleasant truths.

9. Peli Motto

Peli Motto is a mechanic and savvy businesswoman in the franchise. Photo: @MottoPeli on Twitter (modified by author)

Peli Motto is portrayed as a resourceful, street-smart entrepreneur willing to take risks for profit. She helps the Mandalorian by repairing his ship and providing him with valuable information.

10. Zorii Bliss

Zorii Bliss is a mysterious figure in a red helmet and suit. Photo: @GalacticHunter on Twitter (modified by author)

Zorii Bliss is one of the best female Star Wars characters introduced in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. She is a mysterious and skilled smuggler who operates in the lawless world of Kijimi. Her skill as a fighter and pilot makes her a valuable asset to the Resistance.

11. Nomi Sunrider

Nomi Sunrider is a significant character in the Tales of the Jedi comic book series. Photo: @WhiteWolfWhills on Twitter (modified by author)

Nomi Sunrider features in Star Wars Legends as a simple farmer's wife on planet Ambria. She was initially a non-Force sensitive individual, but after witnessing her husband's murder and the attempted kidnapping of her daughter, she trains and becomes a powerful Jedi.

12. Mission Vao

Mission Vao wearing a blue and white outfit with a blue headpiece. Photo: @sw_holocron on Twitter (modified by author)

Mission Vao is a young Twi'lek girl who lives as a street urchin in the ecumenopolis of Taris. She is a scrappy and street-smart individual known for her talents as a thief and lock-picker.

13. Mallatobuck

Mallatobuck, is a Wookiee from the planet Kashyyyk. She is a skilled co-pilot and mechanic, serving as the first mate to the smuggler Han Solo aboard the Millennium Falcon. Her role in the Star Wars saga is minor, but she is integral to Chewbacca's backstory (her husband) and adds depth to his character.

14. Reva Sevander

Reva Sevander is among the top women of Star Wars. Photo: @SWTV_Updates on X (Twitter), @hasbropulse on Facebook (modified by author)

Reva Sevander, also known as the Third Sister, was a highly ambitious Inquisitor who sought revenge against her enemy, Darth Vader. She was skilled with a lightsaber and could use the Force to extract information from minds, lift and throw objects, and collapse structures.

15. Cere Junda

Cere Junda is a former Jedi Knight. Photo: @Topps on Twitter (modified by author)

Cere Junda is a former Jedi Knight who becomes the mentor of the game's protagonist, Cal Kestis. She survived the execution of Order 66, a command issued by Emperor Palpatine. The character joins the crew of Mantis to restore the Jedi Order after Padawan Suduri falls to the dark side.

16. Jyn Erso

Jyn Erso is a female character in Star Wars featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She is a skilled warrior and former criminal who becomes vital to the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Galactic Empire.

17. Yaddle

Yaddle is a member of the same species as the powerful Jedi Master Yoda, known as a Yoda's species. The character is known for her wisdom, patience, and kindness and is regarded as legendary by some of the population of the planet Lateron.

18. Enfys Nest

Enfys Nest is a popular female Star Wars character who loves wearing a distinctive helmet and cloak. She was a human resistance fighter and the leader of Cloud-riders. She carried on her mother's legacy of defending the innocent people of the galaxy.

19. Qwi Xux

Qwi Xux is an Omwati girl in the series. Photo: @Qwi_Xux on Twitter, @worldsofstarwars on Facebook (modified by author)

Qwi Xux, an Omwati girl, is a character from the X-Wing book series. She is a brilliant and talented scientist who becomes a significant figure in the New Republic's efforts against the remnants of the Galactic Empire. She developed most of the Death Star and other destructive behemoths.

20. Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress is one of the fierce female characters in the franchise. Photo: @starwars on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Asajj Ventress is a formidable and complex antagonist known for her lightsaber combat abilities. She appears in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

21. Hera Syndulla

Hera Syndulla is a significant female character in the Star Wars Rebels series. She is a Twi'lek who serves as the skilled and determined leader of the Ghost Crew rebel group. She fights against the oppressive Galactic Empire.

22. Doctor Aphra

Doctor Aphra is a skilled archaeologist in the Star Wars universe. Photo: @gentlegiantltd on Facebook, @starwars on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Doctor Aphra, whose full name is Chelli Lona Aphra, is a famous female character in the Star Wars comic book series. She has a reputation as an outlaw archaeologist and one of the bold treasure hunters in the galaxy.

23. Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren was one of the earliest rebels against the Empire. She is a talented Mandalorian warrior and a key member of the Ghost crew, a group of rebels fighting against the Galactic Empire. The character is a talented graffiti artist who also specializes in explosives.

24. Satine Kryze

Satine Cruize is the Duchess of Mandalore. Photo: @Manda_Satine on Twitter (modified by author)

Satine Kryze is a character in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. She advocates for a peaceful and neutral approach to politics and conflict, even during the Clone Wars.

25. Maz Kanata

Maz Kanata made her first appearance in The Force Awakens (2015). She is almost a 1000-year-old, wise and mysterious alien who runs a cantina on planet Takodana.

26. Kreia

Star Wars female character Kreia. Photo: @TikosGames on X (Twitter), @TheOfficialWookieepedia on Facebook (modified by author)

Kreia, also known as Darth Traya, is a pivotal character in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords. She criticizes the Jedi and Sith teachings, believing they enslaved the universe. The character is determined to build a new Jedi Order free from enslavement to the Force.

27. Jan Ors

Jan Ors is a skilled Rebel Alliance operative and a key ally of the Star Wars: Dark Forces series' protagonist, Kyle Katarn. She is a professional pilot and spy known for her competence, bravery, and dedication to the Rebel cause.

28. Mother Talzin

Mother Talzin is one of the significant characters in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. Photo: @darthmaulmother, @TheSWGuru on Facebook (modified by author)

Mother Talzin is a powerful witch and the leader of a clan of Force-sensitive witches from the planet Dathomir, the Nightsisters. She provided the wealthy and privileged of the galaxy with the services of the Nightsisters.

29. Qi'ra

Qi'ra is a human female from the planet Corellia. Photo: @emiliaourqueen on Twitter (modified by author)

Qi'ra is a human female from Corellia and is among the famous Star Wars ladies known for being part of the White Wormsher. She became the slave of Dryden Vos and later his most trusted lieutenant to the leader of Crimson Dawn.

30. Ania Solo

Ania Solo is the main protagonist in the Star Wars: Legacy comic book series. Photo: @TheFirstOkiro, @TheFirstOkiro on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Ania Solo appears in the Star Wars: Legacy comic book series. She is the central protagonist of the series and a descendant of Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa. She was a junk dealer on the Carreras system after escaping the Imperial prison camp on Drash-So.

31. Winter Celchu

Winter Celchu is a loyal and skilled intelligence agent and a close friend to Princess Leia Organa. Her superior memory makes her a valuable asset to the New Republic as she provides vital information and support to Leia and the Rebellion.

32. Satele Shan

Satele is a Jedi Knight and a key figure in the Old Republic era. Photo: @Satele-Shan on Facebook (modified by author)

Satele Shan is a prominent character in Star Wars Legends. She plays a crucial role in defending the Republic from Sith aggression and protecting the Jedi Order. The character had an illegitimate child, making her go against the Jedi’s laws.

33. Visas Marr

Visas is a character in the Star Wars Legends continuity, specifically in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords video game. She is highly skilled in lightsaber combat and can heal herself through the Force.

34. Beru Whitesun Lars

Beru was a human from the planet Tatooine. Photo: @TheSWU on Twitter (modified by author)

Beru Whitesun Lars is one of the famous female characters in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. She is the wife of Owen Lars and plays a crucial role in the life of Luke Skywalker.

35. Lyra Erso

Lyra is the spouse of Galen Erso in the franchise. Photo: @starwars on Twitter (modified by author)

Lyra Erso is a popular figure in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She is the wife of Galen Erso and the mother of Jyn Erso. She becomes entangled in the conflict between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance after her husband involves himself in constructing the Death Star.

36. Darth Zannah

Star Wars female character Darth Zannah. Photo: @AnakinS03737461 on X (Twitter), @xioncollectibles on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Zannah, whose real name is Rain, is a Sith Lord. She is Darth Bane's apprentice, a pivotal figure in the Sith Order. The character is skilled in lightsaber combat and is proficient in using her powers to manipulate others.

37. Barriss Offee

Barriss Offee is a Mirialan Jedi Knight who serves during the Clone Wars. She is initially introduced as a fellow Jedi Padawan and close friend of Ahsoka Tano. The two share a strong bond and often work together on various missions for the Jedi Order.

38. Rose Tico

Rose Tico is a human female from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Photo: @sw_holocron on Twitter (modified by author)

Rose Tico is a popular female character in Star Wars - The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She is a maintenance worker for the Resistance and becomes a key figure in the fight against the First Order.

39. Shaak Ti

Shaak Ti is a Togruta female Jedi Master first introduced in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. She served on the Jedi High Council before the Great Jedi Purge. She is one of the respected and capable Jedi who plays a key role in various battles during the Clone Wars.

40. Luminara Unduli

Star Wars character Luminara Unduli. Photo: @people on Facebook (modified by author)

Luminara Unduli is a Mirialan Jedi Master known for her lightsaber combat expertise and strong connection to the Force. She first appears in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, where she serves as a member of the Jedi Council.

41. Bazine Netal

Bazine Netal is a mysterious and skilled mercenary and information broker known for her tracking abilities. She is the one who informs the First Order about the whereabouts of BB-8, the droid carrying the map to Luke Skywalker's location.

42. Mina Bonteri

Mina Bonteri is a senator from the planet Onderon. Photo: @sw_holocron on Twitter (modified by author)

Mina Bonteri is one of the famous female characters in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She is a senator from the planet Onderon during the Clone Wars. She is also a close friend of Padmé Amidala.

43. The Seventh Sister

The Seventh sister. Photo: @YnorkaA on X (Twitter), @swrebels on Facebook (modified by author)

The Seventh Sister is a female Mirialan Inquisitor and an agent of the Galactic Empire. She is tasked with hunting down Jedi and Force-sensitive individuals who oppose Imperial rule.

44. Captain Phasma

Captain Phasma appears in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She is a high-ranking officer in the First Order, serving under Supreme Leader Snoke and General Hux.

45. Lumiya

Lumiya, whose real name is Shira Elan Colla Brie, is a character in the Star Wars Legends. She is a Sith Lady and antagonist in several novels and comic book series.

46. Cara Dune

Cara Dune is a former Rebel shock trooper and a skilled warrior. She is an ally and friend to the show's protagonist, Din Djarin, also known as the Mandalorian. Her combat skills make her a formidable partner in the Mandalorian's journey.

47. Steela Gerrera

Steela Gerrera is a young Onderonian resistance leader and a key figure in the Onderon Rebellion. She is a skilled and courageous leader who guides the resistance to liberate the planet from the Separatists.

48. Jessika Pava

Jessika Pava is an X-wing pilot for the Resistance. Photo: @sw_holocron on Twitter (modified by author)

Jessika Pava, also known as Jess, appears in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She serves as a member of the Blue Squadron, part of the Resistance's starfighter corps.

49. Oola

Oola performs as a dancer in Jabba's court. Photo: @SourceLocator on Twitter (modified by author)

Oola is a Twi'lek dancer and a minor character in Jabba the Hutt's palace on the desert planet Tatooine. She is one of Jabba's slaves and is forced to perform as a dancer in his court.

50. Aurra Sing

Aurra Sing is a ruthless and skilled bounty hunter with pale skin, a tall hat, and red eyes. She is known for her exceptional, deadly abilities as a sniper and assassin.

The female Star Wars characters shared above have left an indelible mark on the franchise. They have enthralled many fans with their heroics, loyalty, determination, and superpowers.

