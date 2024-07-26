Lionel Messi's only appearance at the Olympic Games came in 2008 when he went on to win the precious gold medal

The then-Barcelona star was incredible at the tournament, scoring two goals and masterminding Argentina's win over Nigeria in the final

Messi fed Angel di Maria with a delicious pass before the forward chipped the ball over goalkeeper Vanzekin, breaking the hearts of Nigerians

Nigerian teams have been 'regular customers' of Lionel Messi, and the Barcelona legend has triumphed in every game he has played against the Africans.

From the U20s to the Olympics and FIFA World Cup tournaments, the incredible football star has always walked away with a victory - not even a draw.

Messi last played against Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and it was the South Americans who claimed all three points, courtesy of a 2-1 win, with the multiple Ballon d'Or winner also on the scoresheet.

Lionel Messi was instrumental as Argentina beat Nigeria to win gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Messi vs Nigeria at the Olympics

Nigeria's nemesis Messi masterminded Argentina's win again against the African nation at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

Both teams met in the gold medal match, and the players were familiar with each other, having met at the 2005 U-20 World Cup final.

Legendary Diego Maradona had predicted a 2-0 win for his home country, but the Dream Team from Nigeria gave them a run for their money.

Nigeria proved too strong for La Seleccion under the sweltering heat of the Beijing National Stadium until a magical moment from Messi.

The 21-year-old at the time received the ball just before the hour mark and produced a delicious pass to set Angel di Maria free.

The striker raced towards goal before expertly lobbing the ball over the onrushing Nigerian keeper Ambruse Vanzekin. An Olympics.com message reads:

"Both the goal and the assist were deserving of a gold medal, and the Argentinians won by the barest of margins."

The Nigerian team also had incredible players, including Osaze Odemwingie, Onyekachi Apam and Sani Keita. They were all devastated after the loss.

How many Olympic Games did Messi feature in?

Despite his love for the Summer Games, Lionel Messi’s only appearance in the Olympics was in 2008 until date.

Although after their Copa America triumph in 2024, fans from Argentina hoped he would be named among the overaged players for the Paris Olympics.

However, Messi will not represent Argentina at the Olympic Games this summer.

Brazil Women beat Nigeria in Paris 2024

LEGIT.ng earlier reported that the Super Falcons of Nigeria began their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a 1-0 loss to Brazil in the second game of Group C at the Bordeaux stadium.

Randy Waldrum named a starting 11, left out African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala on the bench, and handed her zero minutes despite needing a goal.

It was the Super Falcons’ first appearance at the summer games since 2008, and as it was in Beijing, China, 16 years ago, Brazil defeated the African giants.

