Latest action Nollywood movies: Top 10 films to add to your watchlist

Nollywood is known to produce a wide range of movie genres. It is now competing with bigger movie industries such as Bollywood and Hollywood. The scene gets better every year, and now they are producing action movies. The latest action Nollywood movies are a great start if you are looking to have a new whole watching experience.

Black and White Production Scene Take Tool. Photo: pexels.com, @obregoniadtoretto

There are plenty of Nollywood action movies to watch on various movie streaming platforms. So if you are looking for the best action movies to add to your list of favourites, don't worry; you have several options to pick from.

Top 10 action films to add to your watchlist

Nollywood has plenty of action movies that you can enjoy. It is a great place to go when looking for adrenaline rush type of films. Here is a list of top Nollywood action films you will enjoy with your friends and loved ones.

1. The Emergency

The Emergency is one of the latest Nigerian action movies released in 2022. The movie was produced by Sunday Uzondu and directed by Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi. It stars Sylvester Madu, Solomon Akiyesi and Don Brymoin in the lead roles.

It revolves around young Hausa female students who get abducted by a terror group. Some of the students manage to get away, while others suffer in the hands of their abductors. Watch how this thrilling story unfolds.

2. Devil in Agbada

Devil in Agbada is a Nigerian action movie released on July 2, 2021. It was written by Chinneylove Eze and directed by Umanu Elijah. It is a story of three strangers who were wrongly accused of a crime they didn't commit.

They team up to find justice from a ruthless politician. Watch to see if they will succeed in their quest for justice. Some stars include Uzor Arukwe, Alex Ekubo, Desmond Elliot, Etinosa Idemudia and Efe Irele.

3. King of Thieves: Agesinkole

King of Thieves (Agesinkole) is one of the latest action Nollywood movies in 2022. It premiered on April 4, 2022, at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

It premiered under the theme Epic and Dangerous, and many celebrities were in attendance dressed in line with the theme. The movie is a story of a famous town and the prosperous kingdom of Ajeromi.

Things were going well in the Ajeromi kingdom until a powerful bandit and terrorist called Agesinkole came to cause havoc in the peaceful and prosperous kingdom.

However, the kingdom and its people looked for ways to destroy this Agesinkole bandit with every power within them, including their hunters, witches and wizards.

The movie was produced by Femi Adebayo and directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani. It features Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi, Adebayo Salami, Lateef Adedimeji, and Ibrahim Chatta. The Yoruba-language movie has been ranked as one of the highest-grossing movies in Nigeria.

4. Strange Soldier

Strange Soldier is one of the best action Nollywood movies you can enjoy. This is a story of a Nigerian Pilot, played by Uche Nwaefuna and an Army colonel, played by Ifeanyi Kalu, who meet in London streets after discovering five poor African girls who lived on the streets.

The film was written and directed by Olutayo Okusanya. It stars Ifeanyi Kalu, Uche Nwaefuna, Okey Uzoeshi, Linda Osifo and Eddie Watson. It was released on 20 May 2022.

5. The Most Dangerous Criminal in Africa

The Most Dangerous Criminal in Africa is a thrilling story that follows the life of a young decent, and hardworking man. He was raised well and tries to protect his community against bad gangs until he is accused of a heinous crime he never committed.

He is chased from the community only to return as the most dangerous criminal who terrorizes the same community. The movie was produced by Prince Iyke Olisa and directed by Ilochi Olisaemeka. It stars Don Brymo, Sylvester Madu, Prince Iyke and James Iyke in the lead roles.

6. Soole

Soole is a Nigerian movie that was released on 26 November 2021. It was directed by Kayode Kasum and was produced by Adunni Ade and Lou-Ellen Clara. It stars Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Meg Otanwa, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef and Shawn Faqua in lead roles.

The story revolves around the hurdles of a Catholic nun, Veronica, who travels from Lagos to Enugu for Christmas after failing to fund a children's orphanage. She meets different people on the bus, and they find themselves entangled in a hide-and-seek game with criminals.

7. A True Blue June

A True Blue June revolves around Ayomide Kashoro, a philanthropist and man of the people who vie for a political seat. This happens as the country transitions from military to civilian rule, and events take a violent and dramatic turn.

The story was written by Ajiboye Olawusi and directed by Sesan Alabi and Olaolu Abeeb Ashafa. It stars Segun Arinze as the lead, Bimbo Manuel, Yvonne Jegede, Ayo Badmus, Okey Uzoechi, Charles Okocha aka Igwe Tupac and others.

A True Blue June premiered on 24 June 2022, a few days after the June 12 celebration, commemorating Nigeria's freedom from military to democratic rule.

8. The Blood Covenant

The Blood Covenant is one of the best Nollywood action movies on Netflix. It is a thrilling story of three young men struggling to make it. As they chase the fast life, they are sed*ced into criminal activities and blood money rituals.

Their fast rise to the top attracts the interest of the police, who eventually close in on them as they get deeper in their criminal activities. The film was released on April 15 2022. It was directed by Fiyin Gambo and stars Uzor Arukwe, Shalewa Ashafa, Oluwatobi Bakre and Demi Banwo.

9. Danga The Most Wanted

What is the latest Nigerian action movie? Danga The Most Wanted is your go-to if looking for the latest action movie to add to your watchlist. The story revolves around a man who moves to the city searching for greener pastures and finds himself in a dangerous gang. This film was directed by Prince Uchenna and starred Kingsley Okpara, Jerry Afam, Emeka Paulinus and Blessing Keneth.

10. Sanitation Day

Sanitation Day is a film produced, written and directed by Moses Babatope. It stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Elozanam Ogbolu, Charles Inojie and Nse Ikpe-Etim in the lead roles.

Sanitation Day premiered on Netflix in July 2021. The movie revolves around two police inspectors whose main responsibility is to uncover the brutal murder of a young man before the eve of Sanitation Day.

They also interrogate details of four perpetrators in connection to the murder. The film was released in theatres on 29 January 2021. The movie was selected among six Nigerian films for the Oscar selection for the 2021 submissions.

Nollywood has been on the rise over the past few years. They now produce the best Nollywood action movies in English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and many more other Nigerian languages. This makes the industry your number one go-to for action-packed movies.

