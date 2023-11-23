20 best Impractical Jokers episodes you should check out

For over a decade, the comedy series Impractical Jokers has captivated many comedy enthusiasts. Even though all its episodes are funny, multiple outstanding episodes deserve recognition. The best Impractical Jokers episodes are extremely hilarious as they have outrageous dares. Here are episodes of the comedy TV series that deserve your attention.

Since it premiered in 2011, the comedy TV series has released over 250 episodes. Its stories revolve around comedians Q, Joe, Murr, and Sal, who challenge each other. The best Impractical Jokers episodes will make you laugh your head off without necessarily watching all episodes.

Best Impractical Jokers episodes

The TV series has found new ways to make viewers laugh in every episode. However, if you are not interested in watching everything, you better skip to the best episodes of Impractical Jokers. Here is a compilation of the top episodes you must watch.

This list is based on IMDb ratings and votes, reflecting the viewers' opinions. The top episode on the list has a rating of 9.4 out of 10 (309 votes), while the lowest-rated has a rating of 8.8 out of 10 based on 173 votes as of writing.

1. The Permanent Punishment (Season 3, Episode 26)

Four jokers, Joe, Murr, Sal, and Q, pretend to be security guards at a pharmacy. Each joker takes turns doing and saying what other jokers have told them.

They later go to a grocery store, where they participate in attaching balloons to shoppers without getting noticed. Q, Murr, and Sal become losers and are punished by getting permanent tattoos of Joe’s choice.

2. Whose Phone Is Ringing? (Season 5, Episode 11)

Comedians Joe, Murr, Q, and Sal compete in hitting the bull-eye at an apparel store. They later take on each other in a focus group, deliberately damaging each other’s weird invention.

They participate in the Wheel of Faces and Sabotage the Seller challenges, in which Sal becomes the loser. His punishment is to pose as the author of a book at an author’s presentation. His phone constantly rings, to the audience's annoyance, but he cannot switch it off.

3. Brother-in-Loss (Season 3, Episode 32)

This is one of the funniest Impractical Jokers episodes. In the first challenge, the comedians must do everything possible to secure employment at a mobile phone shop. In the second challenge, they try to memorise a series of gestures outside a ferry terminal.

Sal is the loser, and his punishment is to watch his sister Jenna get married to Murr against his will. He cannot object to the marriage as his mouth is duck-taped.

4. Look Out Below (Season 3, Episode 1)

In Look Out Below, the jokers pose as hotel attendants at Borgata, aiming to get a tip from customers. They also go to work at a hot dog stand and must do everything they are told. Lastly, Murr and Sal compete to convince people which products are better.

Murr is the overall loser. Under the disguise of teaching people skydiving lessons as a challenge, Murr has to go skydiving himself.

5. B-I-N-G-O (Season 3, Episode 30)

The jokers take the challenge of selling popsicles at Union Square. No loser emerges in the first challenge, Deli Ache. However, in the second challenge, Ice Ice Baby, Sal becomes the loser.

His punishment is participating in a Bingo tournament and regularly shouting, ‘Bingo!’. An irritated person calls security officers, and Sal is whisked away.

6. Smashing Success (Season 9, Episode 6)

The jokers try to hire a security guard at some strange facility. Every joker must do everything possible to convince the candidate to accept the job. They then pretend to be artist-in-residences, doing as directed in front of people volunteering to assemble and paint their furniture.

Sal is the loser of the artist challenge. He is forced to damage the furniture the volunteers have been working on.

7. Sweat the Small Things (Season 2, Episode 18)

Joker Murr, Sal, Q, and Joe take turns teaching art classes and have to do as they are told. Later, they go head to head on the Dartboard of Destiny challenge, where one has to do what the board indicates.

Sal loses; as a punishment, he has to introduce a stress-relieving slideshow. His partners set him up while he was on vacation, resulting in an embarrassing moment in front of his neighbours.

8. Everything's Just Rosie (Season 2, Episode 22)

This is one of the funniest episodes of Impractical Jokers, with the jokers participating in three challenges. In the first one, they must do and say everything they are told at a bowling alley. The second challenge involves putting many scoops of mashed potatoes on guests’ plates. Lastly, they must make someone see what they see in a cloud.

Q is the loser. He has to present himself as the lead scientist of Quinndustries and outline their achievements, including successful cloning. Interestingly, American comedian Rosie O'Donnell comes out of a vault as the clone.

9. In Poor Taste Buds (Season 3, Episode 26)

Each joker poses a tennis instructor, and he must do and say whatever other jokers tell him. They also played the Now game, where one must execute a particular task when told Now.

As the loser of the challenge, Murr has to pose a chef and present exotic cuisines. However, he is unable to speak or taste the foods as his gums are injected with novocaine.

10. Rubbed the Wrong Way (Season 6, Episode 18)

The guys complete in getting the most responses for their text messages from strangers at a food court. They later play catch with people’s groceries at a supermarket.

Joe is the overall loser. He has to play a genie, but the other jokers control his harness. They swing and slam him into the props and set pieces during the play.

11. Tipping Point (Season 8, Episode 3)

Tipping Point is also among the top Impractical Jokers episodes, with some of the funniest moments. The jokers pretend to be waiting room receptionists and have to persuade guests not to use a particular bathroom.

Sal loses the bad receptionist challenge. He has to act as a lunch delivery man who is unsatisfied with the customers' tips.

12. Fraudway (Season 8, Episode 11)

Comedians Q, Murr, Sal, and Joe participate in the Laugh Man Standing challenge in which Sal and Murr are losers. They also participated in the Partners in Poultry challenge, and Murr and Q lost.

Murr is the ultimate loser of the challenges. He is forced to be Yanni’s cameraman and disappoints the musical artist with his poor photography skills. Later, he plays One Man’s Dream on the piano, and it ends horribly.

13. The Shame of Water (Season 8, Episode 24)

The four jokers come across their daughters’ diaries, and each has to convince a stranger to read three entries. They also have to devise ridiculous reasons to break up with their girlfriends.

In the challenge, Sal emerges as a loser. As for his punishment, he wears alcohol-distorting glasses and acts as a waiter at the Dallas BBQ. He commits multiple blunders as he serves.

14. Drive, Drive, Drive (Season 9, Episode 3)

At a restaurant, each joker poses as a receptionist and has to do as directed by the others. They form two teams, and one team has to give a presentation prepared by the other team.

Q is the loser of the challenges. He has to drive around town in a car with animatronic puppets singing Drive, Drive, Drive as he delivers lunch to other jokers.

15. Strip High Five (Season 2, Episode 6)

In this episode, the jokers participated in three challenges. They pair up to offer inaccurate workplace sensitivity presentations to a focus group, which determines the best team. Each gives weird hints about a celebrity to a stranger and sees who guesses. While in a chiropractic office, a joker has to do as the rest tell him.

Joe and Murr are the losers. They have to give high-fives to passers-by at Times Square, and whoever does not get a high-five removes an article of clothing.

16. Enter the Dragons (Season 2, Episode 23)

Each of the four jokers engages strangers in embarrassing acts on a mall’s escalator. They later whisper something to people’s ears to make them whisper back. Finally, they ask offbeat questions at a zoo.

Losers Sal and Joe form a band called Senora Lonza. They perform as the opening act for Imagine Dragons.

17. Cyber Buddies (Season 2, Episode 27)

The jokers work as grocery store cashiers; each must do as they are told by the rest. Later, they try convincing strangers at a mall to take their sides in a debate.

Murr engages as a loser and is forced to host a computer cleanliness seminar. The others control his computer and plant embarrassing things in it.

18. Nationals Disaster (Season 3, Episode 4)

The comedians cause mischief at a grocery store and later try to convince strangers to take away their weird items. Finally, they must find a secret stranger at a mall food court.

Joe is the loser and has to pretend to be a gymnast. This is one of the best Impractical Jokers moments as he is among professional gymnasts and has to display his prowess.

19. Make Womb for Daddy (Season 3, Episode 14)

The jokers pair up to work at a sandwich shop and perform various tasks as the other team directs. They also team up to guess and do mystery tasks before repeating multiple functions in the Joker vs. Joker challenge.

Q, who loses the challenges, must teach pregnant women a Lamaze class. Midway through his teaching, a nurse subjects him to the eight stages of pain in child labour.

20. X-Man (Season 6, Episode 7)

The comedians compete in a try-not-to-laugh challenge in a room. They enquire whether park-goers agree or disagree with their weird topics and then teach a kid’s art class. Q is the loser of the challenges. He is forced to make a red X mark on each painting.

The best Impractical Jokers episodes have numerous unimaginable and hilarious challenges. Instead of watching the entire comedy series, the top episodes will give a nice laughter treat.

