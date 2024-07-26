Fast-rising hypeman Barber Chair continues to stir reactions online days after cutting ties with his former boss, God Over Everything

A recent clip of Barber Chair flaunting his BTC wallet while bragging that he is into cryptocurrency with more than enough money to throw around has got people talking

The new video of Barber Chair flaunting his BTC wallet surfaced online hours after a video of him and his friends celebrating his freedom while throwing money in the air

Young Nigerian hypeman and TikTok star Muiz Akanbi, aka Barber Chair, continues to stir emotions as details of his new life after he left the care of his former boss, God Over Everything (GOE), emerge online.

A video of Barber Chair hanging out with his friends and flaunting his Bitcoin account has got people talking.

A video of hypeman Barber Chair showing off his BTC wallet and how much he has in it goes viral. Photo credit: @barber_chair

In the clip, Barber Chair bragged about being into cryptocurrency and making money steadily.

"Para dey body" - Barber Chair brags more

The video of Barber Chair flaunting his BTC wallet came hours after Legit.ng had reported another clip of the young boy throwing money in the air while celebrating with his friends that he no longer works with GOE.

In the new clip, Barber Chair bragged that he was on fire with too much money in his BTC wallet.

See the trending clip below:

Reactions trail video of BC flaunting his BTC

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip below:

@oluwa_feranmi77:

"Coinmarket cap? Lmao. Una no sabi anything."

@adeleruj:

"Lol showing BTC current price, this handler no go school at all."

@xx_unbothered7:

"Barber chair go soon learn barber work last last."

@ndgraphics_:

"Na editing be that 😂😂, for coin market app, Spamming boys go show you shege."

@ayam_palesh:

"I don't understand, is that not marketcap?"

@__annieyh:

"Make una leave this boy Abeg , he no go regret anything…Ty."

@marthaola:

"Who is this boy, he has been trending."

@moskowiree:

"Tbh if not for what the world have tuned to, this boy is supposed to be in school with his mates."

GOE confirms receiving N20 million from Wizkid

In other news, Legit.ng recalls reporting when GOE broke out last year after his hype song Italawa, dedicated to Wizkid, went viral.

In appreciation of the track, Wizkid gave GOE N20m. In a video that has gone viral, the hypeman, who was spotted with comedian Salo, was overjoyed.

He confirmed Wizkid blessed him with a substantial amount of N20 million.

