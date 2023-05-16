25 best One Piece female characters that deserve your attention

Are you tired of the typical damsel-in-distress characters often found in popular animes? The world of One Piece, a manga and anime series, has many strong, capable female characters. From fearless warriors to cunning pirates, these One Piece female characters defy expectations and deserve your attention.

The world of One Piece is filled with strong, unique and unforgettable female characters who add to the beauty and complexity of the story. These One Piece girls embody various qualities and skills that make them likeable and interesting.

Best One Piece female characters

One Piece women characters are known for their bold personalities, sharp fighting skills, and impeccable sense of fashion. Here are some of the best One Piece girl characters that capture hearts and imaginations with their undeniable charm and charisma.

1. Makino

With dark hair extending just beyond her shoulders, and a hue of dark green in the anime, Makino is a young mother of an anonymous child. She is the owner of Partys Bar in Foosha Village, as well as a bartender for the renowned Monkey D. Luffy.

2. Nami

Nami, the Straw Hat Pirates navigator and one of the most beautiful One Piece female characters, had been nicknamed the "Cat Burglar" because of her pilfering habits. At first, she was seen as a member of the powerless trio; however, she never ceased to build up her might, and eventually, she managed to overpower Ulti.

3. Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock has a reputation as a dangerous pirate and was consequently offered a seat among the Shichibukai following her first journey.

This demonstrates the impact she made from a young age. As a particularly talented individual, Hancock can utilize all three forms of Haki, an uncommon ability which puts her among an elite few.

4. Nico Robin

When the Straw Hat Pirates initially encountered Nico Robin, she was presented as a hostile figure. Nevertheless, this perception was overturned when it was discovered that she had decided to join Luffy's company. Her amicability, skills, and lovable smile all combined to win the hearts of admirers everywhere.

5. Porche

Among the founding members of the Foxy Pirates, Porche is an esteemed warrior revered by her comrades. She makes a major impact as an antagonist in Foxy's Return, Spa Island, and Long Ring Long Land arcs.

6. Belo Betty

Belo Betty is one of the most famous female One Piece characters. She commands the East division of the Revolutionary Army and carries an immense bounty of 457,000,000 beris, one of the highest within her army.

Having eaten the Kobu Kobu no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, she can elicit an invigorated fighting spirit from the people of the Lulusia Kingdom.

7. Big Mom

Charlotte Linlin, better known as Big Mom, was the perfect example of a dreaded pirate. She is considered one of the toughest One Piece female characters who held power over the oceans with an iron fist.

Even in the devious pirating world, Big Mom still believed in humanity and justice. Before setting off with her Big Mom Pirates, she was once part of the fabled Rocks Pirates, including Kaido, Whitebeard, and Shiki.

8. Muret

Muret was a health expert that sailed with the Bellamy Pirates. She respected the capabilities of Bellamy and Sarquiss, though she rarely spoke to other crew members. Her laughter when Nami rejected Bellamy's offer to purchase her from the Straw Hat Pirates was the first indication of her emotions.

9. Jewelry Bonney

At Sabaody Archipelago, Jewelry Bonney debuted as a member of the Worst Generation, a powerful warrior. Unbeknownst to most, Bonney has eaten an unidentified Devil Fruit that enables her to manipulate the ages of those around her.

10. Nefertari Vivi

Nefertari Vivi is also among the most admired One Piece women characters. She was a spy under Baroque Works until her true identity as the Princess of the Arabasta Kingdom was revealed.

Despite this, she persevered to free her country from the oppressive rule of Crocodile. Ultimately, she was caught by the organization and joined the Straw Hat Pirates as a temporary ally.

11. Miss Monday

Miss Monday, an ex-agent of Baroque Works, had partnered with Igaram, then known as Mr. 8, to disguise her way into the corporation. She possessed much greater physical strength than the normal person and astonished everyone when she was outmatched in strength.

12. Catarina Devon

As the only female part of the feared Blackbeard Pirates, Catarina Devon became infamous throughout Impel Down, held captive in the prison's lowest depths. Having eaten a devil fruit, Devon gained the ability to shapeshift into any person.

13. Shirahoshi

Shirahoshi, Princess of the Ryugu Kingdom, dreams of travelling as her mother once had. She is among the prettiest female characters in the series. She doesn't realize her true identity as an Ancient Weapon, Poseidon, capable of wiping out the world in the grasp of her Sea Kings.

14. Marianne

As a Baroque Works agent, Marianne was the partner of Mr. 3. Her previous colleagues could now be seen painting at the new Spider's Cafe, her current place of employment.

She is among the best female One Piece characters and the main protagonist in Miss Goldenweek's Operation: Meet Baroque Works, and the secondary antagonist in the Little Garden Arc.

15. Black Maria

Black Maria, a member of the Tobi Roppo, is renowned for her immense strength. She is a formidable force, as demonstrated by her 480,000,000 berries bounty, the second-highest among the Tobi Roppo. The devil fruit she consumed enables her to assume the form of an ancient spider and its hybrid.

16. Otohime

The late Queen of the Ryugu Kingdom, Otohime, is highly praised as one of the best-crafted characters in the One Piece series. She was an activist from Fishman Island, striving to achieve peaceful coexistence between Merfolks, Humans, and Fishmen.

17. O-Tama

From Wano Country's Kuri region, O-Tama is a young woman with the occupation of a kasa weaver for Tenguyama Hitetsu and a student to the kunoichi trainee Shinobu. As an integral part of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance, she plays an essential role throughout the Wano Country Arc.

18. Ulti

Utli possesses the Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Pachycephalosaurus, a Zoan-type ancient Devil Fruit. This power greatly enhances Ulti's physical strength and fighting style. Utli typically strikes opponents with powerful headbutts, utilizing the hard skull of a Pachycephalosaurus for devastating effect.

19. Carrot

Before her ascendance as the head of the Mink Tribe, Carrot acted as a companion to the Straw Hat pirates during their exploits in Zou and covertly boarded their vessel to embark on the journey to Wano Country with them.

20. Sadi

Sadi, the head guard of Impel Down, is an imposing figure within the Impel Down Arc. Not only does she have command over her inferiors, but her defensive prowess is so remarkable that it allows her to compete with Ivankov's impressive agility.

21. Sugar

As part of the Donquixote Pirates, Sugar had the power to transform people into toys due to her consumption of the Hobi Hobi no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. Her influence was the sole reason Doflamingo was able to govern Dressrosa peacefully.

22. Rebecca

Rebecca, who used to be the crown princess of Dressrosa Island and the daughter of Kyros, a powerful warrior, eventually became a strong fighter. Determined to end Doflamingo's tyrannical reign, Rebecca rose during her most difficult hour.

23. Portgas D Rouge

Portgas D. Rouge, the beloved of Gol D. Roger and the mother of Portgas D. Ace, had a generous, nurturing disposition, even going so far as to sacrifice her life to bring her son into the world.

24. Charlotte Smoothie

As a sweet general of Big Mom pirates, Charlotte Smoothie is among the best combatants in the organization. By eating the Shibo Shibo no Mi, she acquired the power to extract liquid from living beings and non-living objects.

25. Tashigi

As is her wont, Tashigi, a Marine Captain, faithfully follows Vice Admiral Smoker. She has demonstrated an impressive understanding of swords in the One Piece realm and is widely acclaimed as one of the premier female sword wielders. Tashigi starkly contrasts other Marines in that she maintains her moral principles and adheres to the path of righteousness.

One Piece female characters each have their own goals, dreams, and struggles that they work to overcome, showing you that they are much more than mere sidekicks or romantic interests for the male protagonists. In a world still heavily dominated by male leads and characters, these female characters prove that women are just as capable, valuable, and deserving of the spotlight.

