50 actresses in their 50s who are showing the youth how it’s done
The film industry cannot be complete without acknowledging legendary actresses in their 50s. These TV personalities have showcased their remarkable performances on the silver screen and have proven that age is just a number. Meet the remarkable female actresses in their 50s receiving competitive lead roles in the industry, inspiring the up-and-coming actresses.
While many actresses quit acting when they are 50 years and beyond, many of these celebrities are taking on complex roles that emerge across all genres. Explore some of the hottest actresses in their 50s who are inspiring the younger generation with incredible talents.
Best actresses in their 50s
Check out the list of famous actresses in their 50s who have made a lasting impact on the industry. Their ages are as of the time of this writing.
1. Jennifer Aniston (54)
Jennifer is among the famous American actresses in their 50s. She is famous for playing the role of the funny, spoiled waitress Rachel Green on Friends With Money. The actress has starred in other prominent films, including Marley & Me, The Break-Up, Horrible Bosses and Cake.
2. Nicole Kidman (55)
Nicole Kidman is an Australian actress and producer widely recognized for appearing in films like The Others, Cold Mountain, Rabbit Hole, and Lion. She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.
3. Sofia Vergara (50)
Sofia is among the 50-year-old actresses with illustrious careers. She is a Colombian-American actress, television host, and model. She garnered fame for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the Modern Family series. She has won several award nominations, including Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
4. Helena Bonham Carter (57)
Helena Bonham Carter is one of the famous English actresses in their 50s is known for her distinctive roles in A Room with a View, Howard's End, The Wings of the Dove and Fight Club. She is also known for portraying Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film series.
5. Robin Wright (57)
Robin Wright was born on 8 April 1966 and is among the successful blonde actresses in their 50s. Her notable movies include The Princess Bride, State of Grace, Unbreakable and The Conspirator. She brags a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in the House of Cards TV series.
6. Viola Davis (57)
Viola is an American actress known for featuring in films like Doubt, The Help, Fences, Widows and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She has bagged several awards, like an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.
7. Gong Li (57)
Gong Li is a Chinese actress known for her captivating performances in Chinese and international films. Some of the films she has been featured in include Raise the Red Lantern, Farewell My Concubine, Memoirs of a Geisha and Curse of the Golden Flower.
8. Renée Zellweger (54)
Renée Zellweger is yet one of the most famous older female actresses in Hollywood. Her famous movies include Jerry Maguire, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Cold Mountain. She also has several awards, like an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Cold Mountain.
9. Cate Blanchett (54)
Cate is among the successful blonde actresses in their 50s known for her exceptional performances in the film industry. She has played many characters in films like Elizabeth, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Blue Jasmine and Notes on a Scandal. She won a Tony Award for her role in The Present.
10. Sarah Jessica Parker (56)
Sarah Jessica is an American actress born on 25 March 1965. She has appeared in several films, including Hocus Pocus, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, and Did You Hear About the Morgans? She is also a producer and fashion entrepreneur.
11. Halle Berry (55)
Halle is among the most successful female celebrities in their 50s. Some of her famous movies include the X-Men series, Swordfish, Die Another Day and Catwoman. She is the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in Monster's Ball.
12. Salma Hayek (55)
Salma Hayek is yet one of the notable celebrities in their 50s. Some of the films she has featured in are Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Beatriz at Dinner. She has an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
13. Winona Ryder (51)
Winona Ryder is an actress from Winona, Minnesota, United States. She gained prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s. Some of her popular features are Beetlejuice, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands, Reality Bites, and Little Women.
14. Laura Dern (54)
Laura Dern is an American actress born on 10 February 1967. She has appeared in films like Rambling Rose, Big Little Lies (TV series), Marriage Story, Little Women and The Fault in Our Stars. She has won multiple Academy Award nominations and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story.
15. Sandra Oh (52)
Sandra is a Canadian actress born on 20 July 1971. She has appeared in several movies, including Under the Tuscan Sun, Hard Candy, The Princess Diaries and Catfight. Sandra is also involved in theatre productions.
16. Taraji P. Henson (51)
Taraji is an American actress, philanthropist and advocate for mental health awareness. She has starred in movies and TV series like Hidden Figures, Empire (TV series), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
17. Jennifer Garner (51)
Jennifer is an American actress and producer from Houston, Texas, United States. She rose to fame through her role as Sydney Bristow in the Alias TV series. Some of her notable movies include 13 Going on 30, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, and Miracles from Heaven.
18. Jennifer Lopez (52)
Jennifer Lopez is among the most popular female celebrities in their 50s. She is an American actress, singer, dancer, and businesswoman. Jennifer has appeared in films like The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Hustlers, and Shades of Blue (TV series).
19. Michelle Yeoh (59)
Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress born on 6 August 1962. Her famous movies include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, Crazy Rich Asians, and The Lady. She is also a producer and philanthropist.
20. Cameron Diaz (50)
Cameron is an American actress and former fashion model from San Diego, California, United States. Her notable movies include There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels, The Mask and My Best Friend's Wedding.
21. Jennifer Connelly (52)
She is an American actress from Cairo, New York, United States. She made her breakthrough in Requiem for a Dream film. Some of her notable movies include A Beautiful Mind, Labyrinth, Blood Diamond, and House of Sand and Fog.
22. Julia Roberts (54)
Julia is an American actress and producer. Some of the films she has appeared in include Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Notting Hill. She boasts several awards such as an Academy Award for Best Actress in Erin Brockovich film.
23. Mariah Carey (54)
Mariah is an American actress, record producer, singer and songwriter. She was born on 27 March 1969 and resides in Huntington, New York, United States. She has appeared in films like Precious, Glitter, The Bachelor and The Lego Batman.
24. Catherine Zeta-Jones (52)
Catherine is a Welsh actress, singer and dancer from Swansea, Wales. She was born on 25 September 1969. Her notable movies include The Mask of Zorro, Entrapment, Traffic, and Ocean's Twelve.
25. Christina Applegate (50)
Christina is an American actress and dancer from Los Angeles, California, United States. She was born on 25 November 1971. Christina has appeared in films such as Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, The Sweetest Thing, and Bad Moms.
26. Vivica A. Fox (57)
Vivica is an American actress, producer, and television host. She has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Independence Day, Set It Off, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Two Can Play That Game, and Empire (TV series).
27. Aunjanue Ellis (52)
Aunjanue is among the actresses in their early 50s who have showcased her range and ability to embody diverse characters with depth and authenticity. She is known for appearing in films like Lovecraft Country (TV series), The Book of Negroes (TV miniseries), and Quantico (TV series).
28. Courteney Cox (59)
Born on 15 June 1964, Courteney Cox is an American actress, producer, and director. She has appeared in notable movies and TV shows, including the Scream film series, Cougar Town (TV series) and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.
29. Lucy Liu (53)
Lucy Liu is an American actress who was born on 2 December 1968. She is also an artist and producer. She has portrayed diverse characters in films like Elementary (TV series), Ally McBeal (TV series), Chicago, and Lucky Number Slevin.
30. Octavia Spencer (51)
Octavia is among the highly talented and acclaimed actresses and producers from the USA. She was born on 25 May 1972. Octavia has appeared in films such as The Help, Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water, Fruitvale Station, and Ma.
31. Patricia Arquette (53)
Patricia Arquette is among the famous Brunette actresses in their 50s born on 8 April 1968. She has had a successful career in film, television, and theatre. She is renowned for her different roles in True Romance, Medium (TV series), Lost Highway, and Escape at Dannemora.
32. Laura Linney (57)
Laura Linney is an acclaimed American actress born on 5 February 1964. Besides acting, she has worked in television and theatre. Some of her popular movies and TV shows include Mystic River, You Can Count on Me, Ozark (TV series), and The Big C.
33. Marisa Tomei (56)
Marisa is an American actress known for her captivating performances in the film industry. She also has a successful career in film, television, and theatre. Her popular films include In the Bedroom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Lincoln Lawyer.
34. Queen Latifah (51)
Queen Latifah's real name is Dana Elaine Owens. She is a talented American actress, singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer. Some of her notable movies include Chicago, Bringing Down the House, Hairspray, and Girls Trip.
35. Lisa Kudrow (58)
Lisa Kudrow is an actress, comedian, and producer from Encino, Los Angeles, California, United States. She was born on 30 July 1963. Her notable movies include Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Analyze This, and The Girl on the Train.
36. Monica Bellucci (57)
Monica is among the most famous actresses in their 50s from Italy. Besides acting, she is also a model. Her notable movies include Malèna, The Matrix Reloaded, The Passion of the Christ, and Spectre.
37. Uma Thurman (51)
She is an actress from Boston, Massachusetts, United States. She was born on 29 April 1970. She has appeared in movies such as Dangerous Liaisons, Gattaca, and The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.
38. Gillian Anderson (53)
Gillian Anderson is a British-American actress born on 9 August 1968. She gained worldwide recognition for portraying Dana Scully in The X-Files TV series. She has also appeared in notable movies such as The House of Mirth, The Last King of Scotland, and The Fall.
39. Naomi Watts (53)
She is a British-Australian actress known for her role in Mulholland Drive psychological thriller. She has also demonstrated versatility by taking on diverse roles in TV series like Twin Peaks: The Return and Gypsy.
41. Sandra Bullock (57)
She is amongst the famous American actresses in their 50s known for her versatile performances in various genres. She has worked in films like While You Were Sleeping, Miss Congeniality, The Blind Side, Gravity, and The Proposal.
42. Rachel Weisz (51)
She is a British-American actress born on 7 March 1970. She gained widespread recognition for her performance The Constant Gardener film. She has appeared in movies such as The Mummy series, Enemy at the Gates, The Fountain, and The Lobster.
43. Elisabeth Shue (58)
Elisabeth is one of the female celebrities in their 50s from the United States. She is known for her appearance in The Karate Kid, Cocktail, Back to the Future Part II and Part III, Hollow Man, and The Saint.
44. Mariska Hargitay (58)
Mariska Hargitay is an American actress widely known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) TV series. She has also guest-starred in series such as ER, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Chicago P.D.
45. Regina King (52)
Regina King is an American actress and filmmaker born on 15 January 1971. She has appeared in films like Jerry Maguire, Ray, If Beale Street Could Talk, and One Night in Miami.
46. Ellen Pompeo (52)
Ellen is an American actress best known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the Grey's Anatomy series. She has been featured in films such as Catch Me If You Can, Old School, and Daredevil.
47. Kristin Chenoweth (53)
Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, United States. She has showcased her acting talents in series like Pushing Daisies, Glee, and The West Wing.
48. Vanessa Williams (58)
Vanessa Williams is an American actress, singer, and fashion designer. The popular movies she has featured in include Soul Food, Eraser, and Dance with Me. She has also had recurring roles in series like Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, and Daytime Divas.
49. Lauren Graham (54)
Lauren Graham is an American actress, author, and producer. She has gained widespread recognition by appearing in films like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Parenthood.
50. Gwyneth Paltrow (50)
Gwyneth Paltrow is an American actress, businesswoman, and author. She was born on 27 September 1972. She has showcased her talent in films like Shakespeare in Love, Emma, The Royal Tenenbaums and Iron Man.
Hollywood is home to gorgeous and talented actresses. These actresses in their 50s have demonstrated their versatility by taking on small and large screen projects over the years. Their contribution to the Hollywood industry has cemented their status as respected and admired figures.
