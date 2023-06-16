50 actresses in their 50s who are showing the youth how it’s done

The film industry cannot be complete without acknowledging legendary actresses in their 50s. These TV personalities have showcased their remarkable performances on the silver screen and have proven that age is just a number. Meet the remarkable female actresses in their 50s receiving competitive lead roles in the industry, inspiring the up-and-coming actresses.

Jennifer Lopez, Regina King, and Queen Latifah are among the actresses in their 50s doing exceptionally well in Hollywood. Photo: @iamreginaking, @queenlatifah, @jlo on Instagram (modified by author)

While many actresses quit acting when they are 50 years and beyond, many of these celebrities are taking on complex roles that emerge across all genres. Explore some of the hottest actresses in their 50s who are inspiring the younger generation with incredible talents.

Best actresses in their 50s

Check out the list of famous actresses in their 50s who have made a lasting impact on the industry. Their ages are as of the time of this writing.

1. Jennifer Aniston (54)

Actress Jennifer Aniston poses backstage. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Jennifer is among the famous American actresses in their 50s. She is famous for playing the role of the funny, spoiled waitress Rachel Green on Friends With Money. The actress has starred in other prominent films, including Marley & Me, The Break-Up, Horrible Bosses and Cake.

2. Nicole Kidman (55)

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Nicole Kidman is an Australian actress and producer widely recognized for appearing in films like The Others, Cold Mountain, Rabbit Hole, and Lion. She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

3. Sofia Vergara (50)

Actress Sofia Vergara attends the Premiere of "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Sofia is among the 50-year-old actresses with illustrious careers. She is a Colombian-American actress, television host, and model. She garnered fame for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the Modern Family series. She has won several award nominations, including Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

4. Helena Bonham Carter (57)

Actress Helena Bonham Carter speaks during Westminster Abbey's annual service for the Florence Nightingale Foundation. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the famous English actresses in their 50s is known for her distinctive roles in A Room with a View, Howard's End, The Wings of the Dove and Fight Club. She is also known for portraying Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film series.

5. Robin Wright (57)

Actress Robin Wright attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Netflix's "House of Cards" Season 6 at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Robin Wright was born on 8 April 1966 and is among the successful blonde actresses in their 50s. Her notable movies include The Princess Bride, State of Grace, Unbreakable and The Conspirator. She brags a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in the House of Cards TV series.

6. Viola Davis (57)

American actress and television producer Viola Davis at Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio

Viola is an American actress known for featuring in films like Doubt, The Help, Fences, Widows and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She has bagged several awards, like an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.

7. Gong Li (57)

Actress Gong Li attends the Gong Li Workshop and Masterclass during Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Gong Li is a Chinese actress known for her captivating performances in Chinese and international films. Some of the films she has been featured in include Raise the Red Lantern, Farewell My Concubine, Memoirs of a Geisha and Curse of the Golden Flower.

8. Renée Zellweger (54)

Renée Zellweger, Actress and Executive Producer, attends NBC's "The Thing About Pam" New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Renée Zellweger is yet one of the most famous older female actresses in Hollywood. Her famous movies include Jerry Maguire, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Cold Mountain. She also has several awards, like an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Cold Mountain.

9. Cate Blanchett (54)

Australian actress Cate Blanchett at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes (France). Photo: Mondadori Portfolio

Cate is among the successful blonde actresses in their 50s known for her exceptional performances in the film industry. She has played many characters in films like Elizabeth, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Blue Jasmine and Notes on a Scandal. She won a Tony Award for her role in The Present.

10. Sarah Jessica Parker (56)

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' show in Times Square, Manhattan, in New York City. Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin

Sarah Jessica is an American actress born on 25 March 1965. She has appeared in several films, including Hocus Pocus, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, and Did You Hear About the Morgans? She is also a producer and fashion entrepreneur.

11. Halle Berry (55)

Halle Berry is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

Halle is among the most successful female celebrities in their 50s. Some of her famous movies include the X-Men series, Swordfish, Die Another Day and Catwoman. She is the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in Monster's Ball.

12. Salma Hayek (55)

US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek Pinault arrives for the screening of the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Cannes, southern France. Photo: CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Salma Hayek is yet one of the notable celebrities in their 50s. Some of the films she has featured in are Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Beatriz at Dinner. She has an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

13. Winona Ryder (51)

Actress Winona Ryder attends the 25th-anniversary screening of 'Reality Bites' during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Winona Ryder is an actress from Winona, Minnesota, United States. She gained prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s. Some of her popular features are Beetlejuice, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands, Reality Bites, and Little Women.

14. Laura Dern (54)

US actress Laura Dern arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Photo: TOMMASO BODDI

Laura Dern is an American actress born on 10 February 1967. She has appeared in films like Rambling Rose, Big Little Lies (TV series), Marriage Story, Little Women and The Fault in Our Stars. She has won multiple Academy Award nominations and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story.

15. Sandra Oh (52)

Actress Sandra Oh, recipient of the National Arts Centre Award, attends the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Sandra is a Canadian actress born on 20 July 1971. She has appeared in several movies, including Under the Tuscan Sun, Hard Candy, The Princess Diaries and Catfight. Sandra is also involved in theatre productions.

16. Taraji P. Henson (51)

Taraji P. Henson poses with TPH by TARAJI product display as the actress surprises guests at Herald Square Target Store in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

Taraji is an American actress, philanthropist and advocate for mental health awareness. She has starred in movies and TV series like Hidden Figures, Empire (TV series), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

17. Jennifer Garner (51)

US actress Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3 FYC (For Your Consideration) screening at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. Photo: MICHAEL TRAN

Jennifer is an American actress and producer from Houston, Texas, United States. She rose to fame through her role as Sydney Bristow in the Alias TV series. Some of her notable movies include 13 Going on 30, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, and Miracles from Heaven.

18. Jennifer Lopez (52)

Jennifer Lopez is seen in New York City. Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Lopez is among the most popular female celebrities in their 50s. She is an American actress, singer, dancer, and businesswoman. Jennifer has appeared in films like The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Hustlers, and Shades of Blue (TV series).

19. Michelle Yeoh (59)

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh at Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio

Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress born on 6 August 1962. Her famous movies include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, Crazy Rich Asians, and The Lady. She is also a producer and philanthropist.

20. Cameron Diaz (50)

Actress Cameron Diaz arrives at Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness at The Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Cameron is an American actress and former fashion model from San Diego, California, United States. Her notable movies include There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels, The Mask and My Best Friend's Wedding.

21. Jennifer Connelly (52)

US actress Jennifer Connelly attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: MICHAEL TRAN

She is an American actress from Cairo, New York, United States. She made her breakthrough in Requiem for a Dream film. Some of her notable movies include A Beautiful Mind, Labyrinth, Blood Diamond, and House of Sand and Fog.

22. Julia Roberts (54)

US actress Julia Roberts arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MICHAEL TRAN

Julia is an American actress and producer. Some of the films she has appeared in include Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Notting Hill. She boasts several awards such as an Academy Award for Best Actress in Erin Brockovich film.

23. Mariah Carey (54)

Actress/singer Mariah Carey arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'The LEGO Batman Movie' at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Mariah is an American actress, record producer, singer and songwriter. She was born on 27 March 1969 and resides in Huntington, New York, United States. She has appeared in films like Precious, Glitter, The Bachelor and The Lego Batman.

24. Catherine Zeta-Jones (52)

Catherine Zeta-Jones, guest of Aston Martin, seen during Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: ATPImages

Catherine is a Welsh actress, singer and dancer from Swansea, Wales. She was born on 25 September 1969. Her notable movies include The Mask of Zorro, Entrapment, Traffic, and Ocean's Twelve.

25. Christina Applegate (50)

US actress Christina Applegate speaks during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Christina is an American actress and dancer from Los Angeles, California, United States. She was born on 25 November 1971. Christina has appeared in films such as Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, The Sweetest Thing, and Bad Moms.

26. Vivica A. Fox (57)

Actress Vivica A. Fox speaks on a panel discussion during the 2022 BWeNext: The Black Women's Expo at Huntington Place. Photo: Monica Morgan

Vivica is an American actress, producer, and television host. She has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Independence Day, Set It Off, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Two Can Play That Game, and Empire (TV series).

27. Aunjanue Ellis (52)

Aunjanue Ellis accepts the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award onstage during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Aunjanue is among the actresses in their early 50s who have showcased her range and ability to embody diverse characters with depth and authenticity. She is known for appearing in films like Lovecraft Country (TV series), The Book of Negroes (TV miniseries), and Quantico (TV series).

28. Courteney Cox (59)

US actress Courteney Cox arrives for the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Born on 15 June 1964, Courteney Cox is an American actress, producer, and director. She has appeared in notable movies and TV shows, including the Scream film series, Cougar Town (TV series) and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

29. Lucy Liu (53)

American actress Lucy Liu attends the premiere of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods at The Space Cinema Moderno, Rome (Italy). Photo: Mondadori Portfolio

Lucy Liu is an American actress who was born on 2 December 1968. She is also an artist and producer. She has portrayed diverse characters in films like Elementary (TV series), Ally McBeal (TV series), Chicago, and Lucky Number Slevin.

30. Octavia Spencer (51)

Actress Octavia Spencer poses backstage on The Tonight Show. Photo: NBC

Octavia is among the highly talented and acclaimed actresses and producers from the USA. She was born on 25 May 1972. Octavia has appeared in films such as The Help, Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water, Fruitvale Station, and Ma.

31. Patricia Arquette (53)

US actress Patricia Arquette arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MICHAEL TRAN

Patricia Arquette is among the famous Brunette actresses in their 50s born on 8 April 1968. She has had a successful career in film, television, and theatre. She is renowned for her different roles in True Romance, Medium (TV series), Lost Highway, and Escape at Dannemora.

32. Laura Linney (57)

US actress Laura Linney arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: ROBYN BECK

Laura Linney is an acclaimed American actress born on 5 February 1964. Besides acting, she has worked in television and theatre. Some of her popular movies and TV shows include Mystic River, You Can Count on Me, Ozark (TV series), and The Big C.

33. Marisa Tomei (56)

The actress Marisa Tomei comes to the opening of the Berlinale. The first film to be shown is the comedy "She Came to Me". Photo: picture alliance

Marisa is an American actress known for her captivating performances in the film industry. She also has a successful career in film, television, and theatre. Her popular films include In the Bedroom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

34. Queen Latifah (51)

US singer and actress Queen Latifah arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: ROBYN BECK

Queen Latifah's real name is Dana Elaine Owens. She is a talented American actress, singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer. Some of her notable movies include Chicago, Bringing Down the House, Hairspray, and Girls Trip.

35. Lisa Kudrow (58)

Actress Lisa Kudrow poses on the red carpet for the 21st Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Lisa Kudrow is an actress, comedian, and producer from Encino, Los Angeles, California, United States. She was born on 30 July 1963. Her notable movies include Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Analyze This, and The Girl on the Train.

36. Monica Bellucci (57)

Italian actress Monica Bellucci attends in the Diabolik - Ginko all'attacco! photocall at the Barberini Cinema. Rome, (Italy). Photo: Mondadori Portfolio

Monica is among the most famous actresses in their 50s from Italy. Besides acting, she is also a model. Her notable movies include Malèna, The Matrix Reloaded, The Passion of the Christ, and Spectre.

37. Uma Thurman (51)

US actress Uma Thurman arrives for the presentation of Ferragamo's Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's collection during Fashion Week in Milan. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO

She is an actress from Boston, Massachusetts, United States. She was born on 29 April 1970. She has appeared in movies such as Dangerous Liaisons, Gattaca, and The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.

38. Gillian Anderson (53)

US actress Gillian Anderson attends Showtime's FYC event and premiere for "The First Lady" at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles. Photo: ROBYN BECK

Gillian Anderson is a British-American actress born on 9 August 1968. She gained worldwide recognition for portraying Dana Scully in The X-Files TV series. She has also appeared in notable movies such as The House of Mirth, The Last King of Scotland, and The Fall.

39. Naomi Watts (53)

Actress Naomi Watts during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday. Photo: NBC

She is a British-Australian actress known for her role in Mulholland Drive psychological thriller. She has also demonstrated versatility by taking on diverse roles in TV series like Twin Peaks: The Return and Gypsy.

40. Nicole Kidman (54)

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO

Nicole Kidman is an Australian-American actress and producer. She was born on 20 June 1967. She has been featured in popular films like Dead Calm, To Die For, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, and Rabbit Hole.

41. Sandra Bullock (57)

US actress Sandra Bullock arrives for the premiere of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

She is amongst the famous American actresses in their 50s known for her versatile performances in various genres. She has worked in films like While You Were Sleeping, Miss Congeniality, The Blind Side, Gravity, and The Proposal.

42. Rachel Weisz (51)

Rachel Weisz is seen leaving the 'Today' Show in New York City. Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin

She is a British-American actress born on 7 March 1970. She gained widespread recognition for her performance The Constant Gardener film. She has appeared in movies such as The Mummy series, Enemy at the Gates, The Fountain, and The Lobster.

43. Elisabeth Shue (58)

Actress Elizabeth Shue arrives for the Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Battle Of The Sexes" at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Elisabeth is one of the female celebrities in their 50s from the United States. She is known for her appearance in The Karate Kid, Cocktail, Back to the Future Part II and Part III, Hollow Man, and The Saint.

44. Mariska Hargitay (58)

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are seen at the film set of the 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' TV Series in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Mariska Hargitay is an American actress widely known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) TV series. She has also guest-starred in series such as ER, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Chicago P.D.

45. Regina King (52)

Actress Regina King attends the 11th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Regina King is an American actress and filmmaker born on 15 January 1971. She has appeared in films like Jerry Maguire, Ray, If Beale Street Could Talk, and One Night in Miami.

46. Ellen Pompeo (52)

US actress Ellen Pompeo arrives for the 5th Annual "InStyle Awards" at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Ellen is an American actress best known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the Grey's Anatomy series. She has been featured in films such as Catch Me If You Can, Old School, and Daredevil.

47. Kristin Chenoweth (53)

Singer/actress Kristin Chenoweth performs the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, United States. She has showcased her acting talents in series like Pushing Daisies, Glee, and The West Wing.

48. Vanessa Williams (58)

Actress Vanessa Williams attends the Television Academy's cocktail reception with the Stars of Daytime Television in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Vanessa Williams is an American actress, singer, and fashion designer. The popular movies she has featured in include Soul Food, Eraser, and Dance with Me. She has also had recurring roles in series like Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, and Daytime Divas.

49. Lauren Graham (54)

Actress Lauren Graham arrives at the Netflix "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" For Your Consideration Event at the Netflix FYSee Space in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Lauren Graham is an American actress, author, and producer. She has gained widespread recognition by appearing in films like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Parenthood.

50. Gwyneth Paltrow (50)

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Gwyneth Paltrow is an American actress, businesswoman, and author. She was born on 27 September 1972. She has showcased her talent in films like Shakespeare in Love, Emma, The Royal Tenenbaums and Iron Man.

Hollywood is home to gorgeous and talented actresses. These actresses in their 50s have demonstrated their versatility by taking on small and large screen projects over the years. Their contribution to the Hollywood industry has cemented their status as respected and admired figures.

