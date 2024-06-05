A lady has advised his fellow women to stop accepting monies valued in thousands from men who want to gift them

She said amounts of money such as N300,000 are too small for a man to give a woman, noting that it cannot buy a wig

She noted that the only amount ladies should accept from their men should be N6 million and above

A Nigerian lady has stirred controversy on Instagram after saying her fellow women should not accept small money.

Specifically, the lady said men giving monetary gifts valued at thousands should not be told thank you.

The lady said N300,000 is too small to give a woman. Photo credit: Instagram/@ora_cle and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

She said any man who gives a lady N300,000 does not deserve to be appreciated because the money is small.

According to Ora_cle, N300,000 is such a small amount to give to a woman because it cannot buy wig.

She advised women to reject such small amounts of money and only accept N6 million and above, going forward.

"Stop telling a man thank you when he gives you less than N6m."

The video, however, did not go down well with some of her followers as they tackled her in the comment section.

Some of them called on fellow Instagram users to quickly report the account so it could be banned.

Reactions as lady says N300,000 is too small to give a woman

@kiddo_minna said:

"What happened to your father? If your father give you the same amount, what will you say?"

@iyke1steel said:

"Report this account."

obaksolo said:

"Stop this useless trend. It's not adding up."

@liltrigga04_ said:

"You wan trend by all means but e no go work."

@oluwatimileyin_dc_ said:

"You go first post your papa before I talk my mind."

@world_president21 said:

"And you dey use ceiling fan for big 2024? Na so your papa and boyfriend poor reach when you no fit stay for better apartment?"

