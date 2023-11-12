20 clean comedy movies to have fun with the whole family

Watching movies is one of the best ways to spend time with family. Out of the many movie genres available, comedy tops the list. However, settling on clean comedies is essential to ensure they are suitable for most ages. You can add these clean comedy movies to your watch list.

A family sitting on a brown couch watching TV. Photo: pexels.com, @augustderichelieu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laughter is the best medicine, and sharing a hearty laugh with loved ones is priceless. Clean comedy movies are a good choice for families, as the jokes never cross the line. All you need is popcorn, food and a great audience. Here is a list of good, clean comedy movies you can enjoy on your next movie night.

20 clean comedy movies

One of the best feelings is bonding with family over a movie night with cinematic humour. Below is a list of the best clean family comedy movies you should check out.

1. City Lights (1931)

City Lights is one of the best clean comedy movies for adults. Charlie Chaplin directed the film; he was featured as a lead alongside Virginia Cherrill and Florence Lee.

The film tells the story of a tramp who falls in love with a poor blind girl. He must get money from his wealthy boss to help her get the medical assistance she needs. This is a must-see if you enjoy old movies.

2. The Truman Show (1998)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The comedy film was Jim Carrey's first dramatic role, and his performance was spot-on. The Truman Show was directed by Peter Weir and featured Jim Carrey as Truman Burban in the lead. Other supporting actors include Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich, Ed Harris, and Natascha McElhone.

The movie follows the story of Truman, an ordinary guy whose entire life has been played out in front of an audience. He has no clue that he is one of the world's most-watched TV shows.

3. Toy Story (1995)

The John Lasseter-directed film is one of the best animated features ever created by Disney Pixar. Toy Story is a beautiful family comedy film set in the toy world and features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Don Rickles, among others.

In the movie, toys come to life and live when humans are absent. Toy Story follows Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Woody becomes jealous of Buzz when he becomes the owner of Andy's favourite toy. The movie has three sequels and a spin-off.

4. The Princess Bride (1987)

This film is one of the best clean comedies of all time. The Princess Bride is based on the William Goldman's novel of the same name. Rob Reiner directed the film, which stars Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Robin Wright in the lead.

The fairy tale adventure is set in medieval times and follows a young man pursuing his one true love. He must find her and save her after a long separation.

5. How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

The fantasy animated film set in the Nordic island country premiered in 2010. Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders directed the film. Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse voice the lead characters bringing lots of humour and action. How to Train Your Dragon follows a boy named Hiccup, who becomes the best friend of a dragon he was to kill.

6. Groundhog Day (1993)

The Harold Ramis-directed movie features Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott in the lead. Groundhog Day is a time-travelling fantasy wrapped in a hilarious comedy. It tries to answer the big questions about the meaning of life from Bill Murray's perspective.

7. The Sandlot (1993)

The Sandlot is one of the best clean comedies for a family movie night. The classic film was directed by David Mickey Evans, starring Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar and Art LaFleur in the lead.

The film is set in a small town in America in the 60s. The Sandlot follows Scottie Smalls, the new kid on the block. He is keen to fit in with the neighbourhood kids passionate about baseball. The problem is he has no clue how to play the sport.

8. His Girl Friday (1940)

His Girl Friday is one of the good, clean, funny movies. The film, which Howard Hawks directed, premiered in 1940. Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell and Ralph Bellamy star in the lead. The comedy is often considered among the most hilarious films of all time.

The film tells the story of Walter Burns (Cary Grant), a divorced newspaper editor who tries to keep his wife. He uses the urgent and developing story of a murderer who just escaped to discourage his ex-wife from marrying her fiancé. This is an excellent watch for those who love journalism, classic films, and romance.

9. Paddington 2 (2017)

The comedy is the second instalment of the Paddington franchise. Paul King directed Paddington 2, which features actors Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, and Hugh Bonneville in the lead.

Paddington the Bear is now an established member of the Brown family. He sets out to find the perfect gift for his aunt on her birthday. This starts a hilarious adventure as Paddington falls into the clinker by accident. By the end of this comedy, you will be on the floor laughing.

10. Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is one of the most-watched comedy movies since it doubles as the perfect Christmas movie. The 90s classic was directed by Chris Columbus, with talented actors Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern in the lead.

Home Alone is about Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left home alone as the rest of his family goes on holiday. It's all fun initially until two burglars attempt to break into the house.

11. Tangled (2010)

The animated film is one of the clean comedy movies for family. Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard and premiered in 2010. It features the voices of Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy and Zachary Levi.

Tangled follows the story of the lost Rapunzel, a young princess with magical long blonde hair. She hopes to escape her secluded tower with the help of an intruder she has never seen. This is a must-see if you and your family enjoy animated films.

12. Secondhand Lions (2003)

If you are a comedy lover, Secondhand Lions is a must-see. Tim McCanlies directed the film, which stars Haley Joel Osment, Michael Caine and Robert Duvall. The story follows the life of a shy young man who is forced to spend summer with his two grouchy uncles.

13. Big (1988)

Big is one of the funny clean movies of the 80s. The Penny Marshall-directed film features Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, and Robert Loggia in the lead. Big follows the story of Josh Baskin (Hank), a 12-year-old trapped in an adult's body. He does this by wishing a fortune-teller machine, but after a while, he wants to return to his old life.

14. Free Guy (2021)

Free Guy tells the story of a bank teller who is not content with his current life. He discovers he is a character in a video game which is at risk of being deleted forever. He must stop it since his existence depends on it. The film premiered in 2021 and was directed by Shawn Levy.

15. Rush Hour (1998)

The film premiered in 1998 and was directed by Brett Ratner and features Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, and Ken Leung. Rush Hour follows an American cop, James Carter, who teams up with a Hong Kong inspector Lee. Their mission is to save the daughter of a Chinese official. The sequels, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3, were both box office hits.

16. The Mask (1994)

The Mask is one of the funniest clean movies of the 90s. It is based on a Dark Horse comic book and directed by Charles Russell. Jim Carrey is the lead star, supported by Cameron Diaz and Peter Riegert.

The Mask tells the story of a bank clerk who finds a mask which turns him into a green-faced superhero. A top-ranking officer who wants the mask for the wrong reasons is after him. The film did well, earning a sequel, a TV series, and a video game adaptation.

17. The Parent Trap (1998)

The film is a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name. The Parent Trap was directed by Nancy Meyers and stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead. Other supporting actors include Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. Lohan plays twin sisters who decide to swap lives after meeting at a summer camp for the first time.

18. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

This list wouldn't be complete without one of Will Ferrell's movies. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby was directed by Adam McKay and stars Will Ferrell in the lead. Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) is a NASCAR driver whose number one position is threatened. The sport comedy is funny, even getting a thumbs up from the Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan.

19. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

The film is one of the clean family comedy movies. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was directed by Joe Johnston and stars Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer and Marcia Strassman in the lead roles. The comedy revolves around a struggling inventor who accidentally shrinks his kids and his neighbours' kids. The film was a success, earning two sequels and a TV series.

20. Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

This film is a directorial debut for Tim Burton, the man who brought us Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands. It revolves around the comedic character named Pee-wee and his search for his stolen bicycle. The iconic Paul Reubens got to show off his acting chops in this fun movie after the success of his The Pee-wee Herman Show.

Clean comedy movies are a great way to spend quality time with your family. They offer a fun and lighthearted humour fit for most ages. These movies will surely crack you out and create lasting memories for your family.

Legit.ng published an article about Batman movies. Batman is one of the most recognised superheroes in popular culture. The fictional character created by Bob Kane has appeared in films for the last six decades. Watching Batman movies chronologically is advised if you want to enjoy them.

The first Batman movie was released in the 1940s. Since then, there has been a total of 14 Batman movies that have graced the screen. Batman movies are ranked among the bestselling DC animated movies.

Source: Legit.ng