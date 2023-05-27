25 best short anime series you can easily watch in one sitting

Anime began as an exclusively Japanese genre of film and television but has become popular globally. Short anime series are ideal for those just starting with the genre. This list explores some fun and short animes to enjoy in one sitting.

Top short anime series to watch. Photo: @backwoodbrad, @Tintin Snowy, @senpaisauces, @Yil.1111 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Good short anime to watch are an excellent alternative to the cliche movie night. Furthermore, short shows get into the plot immediately and resolve conflicts fast, giving the viewer instant satisfaction.

Top short anime series

Although multitudes enjoy anime and manga, not everybody has a lot of free time on their hands. As such, popular television shows with four seasons or more may not be the best choice of entertainment. Have a look at the best short anime recommendations you can enjoy in one sitting.

1. Death Note

Japanese anime series Death Note. Photo: @tashipraaa, @maximiliano.cordoba.716 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Death Note is one of the best short anime to watch. It is a Japanese manga series about a teenager who discovers a book that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. The series is banned in Russia and China.

2. Free!

Characters from the Japanese anime series "Free!" Photo: @iwatobifree on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Free! follows a group of friends who are passionate about swimming. The main character, Haruka Nanase, is a talented swimmer who reunites with his childhood friends—Makoto Tachibana, Nagisa Hazuki, and Rin Matsuoka—to form the Iwatobi High School Swim Club.

3. Erased

Japanese anime series Erased. Photo: @kayo_hinazuki on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Erased follows the story of Satoru Fujinuma, who can travel back in time and prevent life-threatening incidents from happening. He travels back 18 years to try to stop his mother’s death.

4. One Punch Man

Japanese anime series One Punch Man. Photo: @onepunchman_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One Punch Man is a comedy series about Saitama, a superhero with a unique power. He can defeat any enemy with just one punch. Because he is invincible, he gets bored and joins the Hero Association, which fights evil.

5. Mob Psycho 100

Japanese anime series Mob Psycho 100. Photo: @mob.psycho on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mob Psycho 100 revolves around Shigeo Kageyama, also known as "Mob," a socially awkward middle school student with incredible psychic abilities. Despite his extraordinary powers, Mob wants to live a regular life and tries to suppress his emotions to avoid causing harm to others.

6. Steins; Gate

Japanese anime series Steins; Gate. Photo: @steinsgate_, @animiisenpai on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Steins; Gate follows Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, and his friends, who discover a way to send text messages to the past, effectively altering the present. They uncover a conspiracy that puts their lives and the world's fate at stake.

7. The Promised Neverland

Japanese anime series The Promised Neverland. Photo: @the.promisedneverland on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Promised Neverland is set in an orphanage called Grace Field House, where Emma, Norman, and Ray live alongside other children. They soon discover a dark secret: the orphanage is a farm, and the children are raised as food for demons.

8. Angel Beats!

Japanese anime series Angel Beats! Photo: @angel_beats on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angel Beats! is set in the afterlife, where a group of deceased teenagers find themselves in a high school-like setting, the Afterlife Battlefront. The protagonist, Yuzuru Otonashi, wakes up in this world without any memories of his past life.

9. Terror in Resonance

Terror in Resonance revolves around two enigmatic teenagers who go by the names Nine and Twelve. They possess exceptional intelligence and are former subjects of a mysterious experiment. Together, they orchestrate terrorist attacks on Tokyo, leaving cryptic clues and riddles for the authorities to decipher.

10. Samurai Champloo

Japanese anime series Samurai Champloo. Photo: @samuraichamploo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samurai Champloo is an adventure show that takes place in an alternate version of Edo-era Japan. It follows three characters: Mugen, a rebellious and unruly swordsman; Jin, a calm and skilled ronin; and Fuu, a young girl on a quest to find the "samurai who smells of sunflowers."

11. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is set in a future where humanity has colonized other planets and moons in the solar system. It follows a group of bounty hunters aboard the spaceship Bebop: Spike Spiegel, a former hitman; Jet Black, a former police officer; Faye Valentine, a cunning con artist; Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV, a hyperactive and eccentric hacker; and their pet Welsh Corgi, Ein.

12. Parasyte

Migi the parasite from Japanese anime series Parasyte -the maxim-. Photo: @darkdekuz, @ yu.gi.world on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Parasyte -the maxim- revolves around Shinichi Izumi, a high school student who becomes the host of a parasitic alien creature known as Migi. Unlike other parasites that take over their hosts' brains, Migi only occupies Shinichi's right hand.

13. Noragami

Japanese anime series Noragami. Photo: @n0ragami.official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Noragami revolves around Yato, a minor deity in Japanese mythology. He is a self-proclaimed "Delivery God" who offers his services to fulfil people's wishes in exchange for a small fee.

14. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane from Japanese anime series Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Photo: @kaguyasama_loveiswar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaguya-sama: Love is War revolves around the prestigious Shuchiin Academy. The two main characters are Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane. Despite their mutual attraction, Kaguya and Miyuki refuse to confess their feelings to each other, believing that the one who reveals first will lose in the "war" of love.

15. Toradora!

Japanese anime series Toradora!. Photo: @toradora_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Toradora! revolves around Ryuuji Takasu, a high school student. Ryuuji finds himself in an unexpected situation when he discovers that his classmate, Taiga Aisaka, has a crush on his best friend, Yuusaku Kitamura.

16. Death Parade

Death Parade happens in a mysterious bar called Quindecim, the afterlife's judge of souls. When people die, they are sent to Quindecim and greeted by the bartender, Decim. Decim challenges them to play various games, the outcomes of which determine the fate of their souls.

17. FLCL

Japanese anime series Fooly Cooly (FLCL). Photo: @keetydraws, @mamimi.takkun on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FLCL, also called Fooly Cooly, revolves around a 12-year-old boy named Naota Nandaba. Naota's life drastically turns when he encounters Haruko Haruhara, a strange woman. Haruko disrupts Naota's life as she becomes involved in a battle against space-alien robots called "NOs."

18. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Japanese anime series Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. Photo: @code.geass_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is set in an alternate timeline where the Holy Britannian Empire has conquered a significant portion of the world. The protagonist, Lelouch Lamperouge, is a former Britannian prince who takes on the alter ego "Zero" and becomes the leader of a rebel group known as the Black Knights.

19. Made in Abyss

Japanese anime series Made in Abyss. Photo: @made_in_abyss_anime on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Made in Abyss follows a young girl named Riko, who dreams of becoming a "Delver," an explorer who ventures deep into the Abyss. One day, Riko discovers a humanoid robot named Reg, and together they try to uncover the secrets of the Abyss and find Riko's missing mother.

20. Violet Evergarden

Japanese anime series Violet Evergarden. Photo: @violetevergarden_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Violet Evergarden is set in a post-war era in a fictional world. The protagonist, Violet Evergarden, is a young former soldier who lost both arms in battle. After the war ends, Violet seeks a new purpose in life and becomes an Auto Memory Doll.

21. The Tatami Galaxy

Japanese anime series The Tatami Galaxy. Photo: @theriseofyanderecore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Tatami Galaxy revolves around an unnamed protagonist, referred to as "Watashi", who is a university student. Each episode presents a different iteration of his college life, exploring various clubs, friendships, and romantic pursuits.

22. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Japanese anime series Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day. Photo: @anime.anohana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day follows a group of childhood friends who have grown apart years after the death of their friend, Menma. Jinta Yadomi, the protagonist, begins to see a ghost-like apparition of Menma. Convinced that Menma's spirit is lingering due to unfinished business, Jinta sets out to fulfil her last wish and bring the friends back together.

23. Nichijou

The series follows the daily lives of several eccentric high school students. The main characters include Yuuko Aioi, a clumsy and energetic girl; Mio Naganohara, a hot-tempered girl with a passion for drawing; and Mai Minakami, a quiet and mysterious girl who often plays pranks.

24. Your Lie in April

Japanese anime series Your Lie in April. Photo: @your_lie_in_april_forever_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your Lie in April follows the life of Kōsei Arima, a talented pianist who lost his ability to hear himself playing after a traumatic event. Kōsei withdraws from the piano and lives a colourless existence. However, everything changes when he meets Kaori Miyazono, a free-spirited violinist.

25. The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The series focuses on the comedic situations that arise as Satan tries to adapt to his new life as a human. Alongside him is his loyal general, Alciel, who also takes on a human form and becomes his co-worker.

The list above contains some of the top short anime series for lovers of the Japanese genre. The list includes various genres, so there is something for everyone.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best dog movies on Netflix. Dogs are among the cutest and most selfless animals. They are sweet and loyal, making them man’s best friend. The media is awash with stories of heroic dogs and their heartwarming relationships with their owners.

If you love animals, especially dogs, Netflix is a perfect place to enjoy dog stories. This list explores the top films about dogs and how to enjoy them on the popular streaming platform.

Source: Legit.ng