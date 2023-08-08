33 hottest female celebrities of all time from all over the world

The world has many female celebrities with astonishing beauty and sensuality that shines through on screen and in person. But when you search to find the most desirable of them all, you may never get concrete answers making it challenging to rank the prettiest woman in the world. Meet some of the hottest female celebrities of all time from all over the world.

1. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is seen leaving the "Today Show" in New York City.

Ashley is one of the most attractive female celebrities in the world. She was born on 30 October 1987 in Lincoln, Nebraska, United States. Ashley is a famous model, designer and body-positive activist. She has appeared on the cover of various fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour and Elle. She is married to Justin Ervin.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress, model, singer and producer who made her debut in acting in 2002. She was born on 18 July 1982 in Jamshed Pur, Jharkhand, India. She rose to fame after being crowned Miss World in 2000.

3. Valerie Loureda

Valerie is a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist from the United States. She began her martial arts career practising taekwondo and is now one of the most famous WWE female superstars. She currently goes by the name Lola Vice.

4. Brooke Monk

Social media influencer and TikTok star Brooke Monk.

Brooke is a TikTok star and social media influencer. She is popularly known for sharing hilarious videos, lip-syncs and dance videos. She has over 29 million followers and 2.3 billion likes on TikTok.

5. Susan Li

Susan Li, Business Correspondent, Fox Business, on Centre stage during day two of Web Summit 2022 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

Susan is a journalist working for the American TV channel Fox Business Network. Li has interviewed some of the most prominent people in business and economic policy, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman.

6. Beyoncé

Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter was born on 4 September 1981 in Houston, Texas, United States. She is a singer, songwriter, and actress considered one of the most influential female musicians of the 21st century. Beyonce sings hip-hop, soul and R&B music.

7. Skylar Diggins

Skylar Diggins-Smith attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Skylar Kierra Diggins is one of the hot celebrities in the world. She was born in South Bend, Indiana, United States. Skylar is a professional basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the Women's National Basketball Association.

8. Courtney Friel

TV news anchor Courtney Friel attends OMEGA to celebrate the launch of the Master Chronometer Globemaster at Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Courtney Friel is an American news anchor and reporter born on 22 April 1980. She graduated with a bachelor's degree of Arts in Political Science from San Diego State University. She currently works for KTLA in Los Angeles, California, United States.

9. Hannah Waddingham

Actor Hannah Waddingham cheers as she stands near the benches before the match between the NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Hannah Waddingham was born in 1974 in Wandsworth, London. She is an actress and singer popularly known for her roles in TV series and films such as Ted Lasso, Winter Ridge and How to Lose Friends & Alienate People.

10. Dominik Robledo

Dominik Elizabeth Resendez Robledo, known as Domelipa, is a TikTok sensation and social media personality. In 2019, she won The TikToker To Watch Award. Dominik has over 67 million followers and more than 4 billion likes on TikTok as of this writing.

11. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

Christina Maria Aguilera was born on 18 December 1980 in Staten Island, New York City, USA. She is a singer and actress who has starred in films and TV shows like The Voice and The Emoji.

12. Camille Leblanc

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet attends the STYLE360 Gretchen Christine Collection by Gretchen Rossi Preview Party at Kiss & Fly in New York City.

Camille was born on 10 October 1988 in Richelieu, Canada. She is a weightlifter and CrossFit athlete. She was crowned the Fittest Woman on Earth when she won the 2014 CrossFit Games.

13. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Laverne is an American actress and LGBTQ advocate. Her fame skyrocketed after appearing in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black as Sophia Burset. In June 2014, she became the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

14. Rihanna

Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and actress. She was born on 20 February 1988 in St. Michael, Barbados. She rose to prominence following the release of her debut album, Music of the Sun, which had a Pon de Replay track.

15. Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Alex Morgan is a soccer player born in San Dimas, California, United States. She gained fame for scoring the dramatic game, winning a goal in the semi-finals of the 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2015 and 2019, she helped the US women's team to win the World Cups.

16. Alana Blanchard

Alana Blanchard of Hawaii during the Press Session of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal in Peniche, Portugal.

Alana is a surfer and model from Kuai, Hawaii, United States. She has surfed on ASP World Tour and is known for starring on her show, Surfer Girl, which airs on Network A. Her husband, Jack Freestone, is also a surfer.

17. Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 in Glastonbury, England.

Carly is a Canadian singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom after her song Call Me Maybe went viral. Her other famous songs are Boy Problems, Tonight I'm Getting Over You and Cut To The Feeling.

18. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York.

Paris Whitney Hilton Reum is one of the hot celebrity women. She is a socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, DJ, media personality and actress. Paris is the heiress of the Hilton dynasty. She rose to stardom after participating in The Simple Life reality show in the early 2000s.

19. Shakira

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, music producer and choreographer. Her hit songs include Waka Waka, Whenever, Wherever and Beautiful Liar. She is the founder of the Pies Descalzos Foundation, which provides education for children in Colombia.

20. Fatima Diame

Fatima is a Spanish athlete specialising in the long jump and triple jump. She made her international debut at the 2013 World Youth Championship and became a 13th-long jumper. She earned a bronze medal at the 2015 Euro Junior Championship.

21. Zoe LaVerne

Zoe Laverne visits the Young Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles, California.

Zoe LaVerne Pemberton is an American social media influencer widely recognised for her entertaining videos on TikTok. She is 22 years old as of 2023. Zoe was born on 3 June 2001. As of this writing, she boasts 22 million followers and two billion likes on her TikTok page.

22. Courtney LaPlante

Courtney LaPlante of Iwrestledabearonce in concert at The Emerson Theater in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Courtney is a singer and songwriter widely recognised as the lead vocalist of the Canadian heavy metal band Spritbox. She is married to Mike Stranger, a fellow Spiritbox bandmate.

23. Fergie

Fergie attends the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Fergie was born Stacy Ann Ferguson on 27 March 1975 in Hacienda Heights, California, United States. She is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Fergie rose to fame as The Black Peas' soloist.

24. Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waits for Kinf Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain.

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton is an American politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer and public speaker. She is a member of the Democratic Party, and in 2016, she was a presidential candidate but did not come out victorious. In the early 2000s, she served as the First Lady of the United States to the 42nd President, Bill Clinton.

25. Charlie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio hosts the Tamagotchi Uni Launch Party in New York City.

Charlie Grace D'Amelio is a dancer, TikTok star and social media influencer. She was born on 1 May 2004 to her parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. She is well known for sharing dance and lip-sync videos on her TikTok account, which currently has over 151 million followers and more than 11 billion likes.

26. Jessie J

Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" in London, England. "Barbie" is in cinemas from July 21st.

Jessica Ellen Cornish is a singer and songwriter born in Seven Kings, Ilford, United Kingdom. She is widely recognised for her hit tracks, including Purple Rain, Domino, Nobody's Perfect and Price Tag.

27. Brooke Baldwin

Brooke Baldwin attends CNN Heroes 2017 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Lauren Brooke Baldwin was born on 12 July 1979 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She is a TV personality and journalist popularly known as a CNN news anchor since 2008.

28. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taylor Alison Swift is an American singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress and record producer. Taylor Swift became famous after releasing hit songs such as Shake It Off and You Belong With Me.

29. Robin Meade

Robin Meade attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" world premiere at David Geffen Hall in New York City.

Robin Michelle Meade was born on 21 April 1969. She is a journalist who serves as a lead anchor for the Morning Express program, which airs daily exclusively on HLN TV. In 1992, she became Miss Ohio and was a top ten finalist in the Miss America pageant.

30. Kim Kardashian

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kim Noel Kardashian is among the best-looking female celebrities in the world. She is a model, businesswoman and reality TV star. Kim Kardashian initially gained prominence as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton. Some shows she has been featured in include Love Advent, 2 Broke Girls and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

31. Jennifer Hyman

Jennifer Hyman, chief executive officer and co-founder of Rent the Runway, speaks during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg in New York, U.S.

Jennifer is an American entrepreneur. She is widely known as the CEO, co-founder, and chair of the Board at Rent the Runway based in New York, United States. The company has been in existence since November 2008. In 2015, she co-founded the Rent the Runway Foundation.

32. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks arrives at the Marc Cain label's show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Café am Neuen See on the occasion of Berlin Fashion Week.

Tyra Lynne Banks is a model, singer, producer, entrepreneur, author, actress and TV personality. She has been on the cover of GQ twice. According to her LinkedIn, she is the CEO of her fashion brand Bankable Productions and the founder of SMiZE Cream.

33. Cat Cora

Cat Cora attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honouring Ryan Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Cat was born Catherine Cora on 2 April 1967 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA. She is a chef, TV personality, author, restaurateur and entrepreneur. She is the first-ever female Iron Chef on Food Network's Iron Chef America.

As an author, she has written books such as Cat Cora's Kitchen and Cooking as Fast as I Can. Cat is the president and founder of Chefs for Humanity.

