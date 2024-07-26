Hausa is one of the most widely spoken Chadic languages in Africa. It is spoken as a native language by over 52 million people in Nigeria, and as a second language by millions more.

Hausa is an indigenous national language in Niger and Nigeria, and it is also spoken in Chad, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, and Togo.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is a beautiful blend of diverse cultures and traditions. Among its many ethnic groups, the Hausa people stand out as a significant force.

Hausas are popularly knowns as those who are deeply devoted into the Islamic faith, and the religion shapes the culture over generations.

These communities hold onto the customs and values of their forefathers. Known for their hard work and resilience.

Source: Legit.ng