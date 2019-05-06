Patty Mayo's bio: is he a bounty hunter, age, height, net worth

Patty Mayo is a self-made YouTube celebrity bounty hunter. He created his self-titled YouTube channel in 2013. Here, he uploads videos of challenges, video blogs, pranks, and more. The most popular contents on the channel are videos of criminals' arrests. This interesting content has racked in so many numbers that he has more than 1 billion views on his channel.

Is Patty Mayo really a bounty hunter? Photo: @pattymayotv

Millions of people flood YouTube every day looking for entertaining, informative, and educating content. The rise of YouTube as a digital content platform has been beneficial financially and creatively to many people all over the world. Nobody knows this better than Mayo himself.

Profile summary

Real name: Patrick Thomas Tarmey

Patrick Thomas Tarmey Known as: Patty Mayo

Patty Mayo Date of birth: July 6, 1987

July 6, 1987 Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA Age: 33 years

33 years Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Weight: 172 lbs

172 lbs Gender : Male

: Male Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Raven Walton

Raven Walton Children: One daughter

One daughter Occupation: Youtuber and entrepreneur

Youtuber and entrepreneur Net worth: $2.5 million

$2.5 million YouTube: PattymayoTv

PattymayoTv Instagram: @realpatrickthomas

@realpatrickthomas Facebook: @pattymayotv

What is Patty Mayo's real name?

Patty Mayo's real name is Patrick Thomas Tarmey. The YouTube star was born on July 6, 1987, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

He is yet to divulge information about his family and educational background. He currently lives in California.

How old is Patty Mayo?

The YouTuber is 33 years old. He will turn 34 years old in July 2021.

How tall is Patty Mayo?

He is of average height for men in the United States. Patty Mayo's height is 175.3cm or 5 feet 9 inches.

What does Patty Mayo do?

The famous vlogger's main occupation is YouTube content creation. He has a channel where he shares videos of his bounty hunting, challenges, vlogs, and pranks.

He started the channel in November 2013. He now has over 9 million subscribers on his channel and has risen to become one of the most popular personalities on YouTube. He has also made millions of dollars from posting his videos on the internet.

His real name is Patrick Thomas Tarmey. Photo: @pattymayotv

One of his most popular videos is titled He Helped Me Repo His Girlfriend's Car! The video has racked up more than 39 million views on Youtube. After Patty became popular, many of his viewers wanted to know if his content was real or fake.

Is Patty Mayo a bounty hunter?

Is Patty Mayo legit? Without question, Patty is notable for his bounty hunting videos in which he takes his viewers through the process of investigations, arrests, and other events. These videos make many of his viewers curious to know if his bounty hunting escapades are real.

One of the most common questions among followers and critics of the YouTube personality is, "Is Patty Mayo real?"

So, is Patty Mayo fake? Well, according to a statement put out by the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association, he is not a real bounty hunter:

We are aware of the YouTuber Patty Mayo and his activities in Deschutes County. Mr. Mayo is not a member of law enforcement, nor affiliated in any way with any Sheriff’s Office in Oregon. He is an actor and the uniform he wears is a costume. Additionally, everyone in his videos are part of his production crew or paid actors/actresses.

Mayo is not a member of law enforcement, nor affiliated in any way with any Sheriff’s Office in Oregon. Photo: @realpatrickthomas

He is an actor. The outfits he wears and the arms and vehicles that he and his crew use in his YouTube videos are costumes and props that are privately procured. They do not belong to any law enforcement agency.

The Oregon officials went on to add that every person who appears in his videos is part of his production crew.

The social media personality makes money through YouTube advertising and the sale of merchandise to his followers.

Is Patty Mayo a real bounty hunter? From the officials’ statement, it seems that Patty Mayo bounty hunter is nothing more than a character, but he earns from it.

Is Patty Mayo a real sheriff?

The YouTube personality is not a sheriff. Though he shoots his videos in Deschutes County, Oregon, USA, he is currently not a representative of any law enforcement agency in Deschutes or any other county in the United States.

Mayo is an actor. In his videos, Mayo and his castmates act as deputies from a sheriff's office they call DBSO. The DBSO is not a real law enforcement office. It is a fictional sheriff's office created by Mayo for his YouTube content.

Mayo is an actor. Photo: @realpatrickthomas

In the United States, a sheriff is an elected law enforcement official in a county. Mayo is neither an elected sheriff nor is he a licensed bounty hunter.

The bulletproof vests he wears in many of his recent videos have the phrase "law enforcement agent" on them.

Why are there Patty Mayo fake videos?

If you are wondering why Patty Mayo fake bounty hunter videos are allowed since he is not licensed, well, here is why.

First, according to Oregon’s Sherriff office, making YouTube videos using paid actors does not constitute a crime and does not violate any impersonation law. However, the department says that it ensures that his activities do not endanger anybody.

Bounty Hunter D and Patty

Just like Mayo, Bounty Hunter D posts bounty hunting videos on YouTube, but he is a fully licensed bounty hunter. In 2019, D and Patty featured in bounty hunting videos together. Also, like his colleague, Hunter D's partner is a member of his crew.

Personal life

Much of this YouTube star’s personal life remains under wraps. But there are some details about his current girlfriend.

Patty Mayo and his girlfriend, Raven Walton. Photo: @walton_raven

Who is Patty Mayo's partner?

He is currently dating a woman named Raven Walton. His new girlfriend is involved in his video productions.

He was formerly in a relationship with Kayla Pillar. She played a major role in his career success and regularly appeared in his videos. She often doubled-up as a camera person, administrator, and scriptwriter. He and Kayla broke up in 2019.

Does Patty Mayo have a child?

Patty Mayo also has a kid from a previous relationship. His daughter's name is unknown.

How much does Patty Mayo make a year?

Patty’s YouTube bounty hunter videos have earned him a tidy sum over the years. Patty Mayo's net worth is guesstimated to be about $4.5 million.

His income comes from advertising revenue from views on his videos, brand endorsements deals, and his merchandise. Among his possessions is a Harley Davidson bike, which costs no less than $20,000.

What happened to Patty Mayo?

For everyone wondering what happened to Patty Mayo, rest assured that he is still very much around. He had to take a break from shooting new videos due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, he has been uploading videos he shot before the outbreak. He also released his docuseries titled Becoming the Seamen.

Is Patty Mayo still creating content?

Yes, but Patty Mayo took a break from the show in early 2020 and returned in April of 2021 with his new crew, Tom, Zak and Matt in an old and familiar landscape, Southland.

Patty Mayo has undoubtedly made a name for himself with his fascinating social media content. Despite the show being scripted, the revenue and merchandise sales are proof that his content strategy works well for him.

