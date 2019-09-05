Mickey Rourke then and now: what happened to the actor?

Being a Hollywood celebrity comes with its fair share of challenges, one of them being the struggle to keep up appearances. Mickey Rourke is a renowned actor and former boxer who is familiar with this struggle. He has had his highs and lows in the entertainment industry. He has experienced love and support from his fans and has also been castigated and condemned by others. What happened to Mickey Rourke?

Actor Mickey Rourke arrives at the premiere of Open Road's 'Triple 9' at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

From a decorated acting career to victories in the boxing ring and everything in between, Mickey has had it all. Here is a quick look at the renowned actor's life.

Profile summary

Full name Philip Andre Rourke Jr Nickname Mickey Rourke Gender Male Date of birth September 16, 1952 Age 69 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Schenectady, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 77 Weight in pounds 170 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Carré Otis (m. 1992–1998), Debra Feuer (m. 1981–1989) Father Philip Andre Rourke Sr. Mother Annette Addis Siblings Joey and Patricia Profession Actor, producer, and former boxer Net worth $10 million Instagram page @ mickey_rourke_

What happened to Mickey Rourke?

How old is Mickey Rourke? The actor was born in Schenectady, New York, on September 16 1952. He is 69 years old as of 2022, a few months shy of his 70th birthday. His father, Philip, worked as an amateur bodybuilder. In 1958, Philip left the family, and their mother, Annette, relocated with the three children. The family relocated to Miami, where Annette remarried.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mickey Rourke's rise to fame

Mickey Rourke is seen on November 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

When the family relocated to Miami, the young Mickey Rourke had to come up with coping mechanisms and ways of surviving. His stepfather was abusive, so he had to carve his own life.

He was particularly interested in sports, so he got training in self-defence as well as amateur boxing. He won his first boxing match at only 12 years old, and this motivated him to train hard at the 5th Street Gym, Miami Beach.

Young Mickey played against the likes of Nino Benvenuto and Luis Rodriguez, but a concussion in 1971 made him take a year off from the game to rest, as advised by doctors. When he was in his final year at Miami Beach Senior High School, he had a cameo role in the school's play, The Serpent.

Later, one friend from the University of Miami challenged him to audition for the leading role in the play, Deathwatch. When Rourke got the part, he asked his sister to lend him $400, which he used to relocate to New York.

He enrolled for acting classes by Sandra Seacat and Water Lott. Young Mickey Rourke was featured in many Off-Broadway plays, and he enjoyed acting.

With Mickey Rourke's boxing career seemingly over, he invested plenty of time and hours in acting classes. He got cameo roles in different television movies in the mid-1970s. At the time, he struggled financially, but this did not kill his morale.

He discovered that Christopher Walken did his eye makeup for his acting roles, so Mickey also bought a makeup kit and insisted on doing his eyes without any assistance. He went to 78 auditions before getting his breakthrough.

In 1981, the young actor had his much-awaited breakthrough in the industry when he was named part of the cast for the film Body Heat. This marked the beginning of his rise to fame, with numerous high-profile roles following.

The fall from grace

Throughout the 1980s, Rourke continued establishing himself as an actor. His fan base increased drastically. His portrayal of Henry Chinaski, an alcoholic writer, in the movie Barfly earned him critical praise. However, his role on Wild Orchid in 1990 would change things. Many people criticized his role as James Wheeler in the film. During this period, he turned down offers to feature on popular shows such as Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop and Rain Man.

Instead, he featured in the films Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man. His acting career was on a downward spiral at this point. He later starred in the movie White Sands, but most reviewers were heavily critical of his part.

Around this time, fame and money had led the renowned actor to change his character. While he was a talented actor, his decisions on personal endeavours and career made him allegedly unbearable to work with. Directors reported that he was challenging to work with, and it was hard to tell what he would do next on the set. He later admitted that he was on a self-destructing path.

Mickey Rourke's accident

Actor Mickey Rourke attends the TEATRO Even Summer White Affair at Skybar on June 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

When his acting career had seemingly hit a dead-end, Rourke went back to his first love, boxing. He was aware that the decision was possibly detrimental to his health because he had already been injured in the ring before. He reported that he wanted to test his ability for the second time before it was too late.

His second boxing stint proved to be worse than the first. He sustained numerous injuries, more severe than he had the first time. Rourke suffered from a few broken ribs, a compressed cheekbone, and a split tongue. He also suffered temporary memory loss. As a result of the injuries, he underwent reconstructive surgery on the face and retired from boxing again in 1994.

What happened to Mickey Rourke's face?

Rourke had to have his face reconstructed after suffering injuries in the boxing ring. However, he reported that he went to the wrong surgeon for the job, so the outcome was not what he had hoped. As a result, he has had to undergo more surgeries to enhance and correct his appearance. Dr Griffin, his surgeon, admitted that the actor needed to undergo surgery because he was experiencing breathing difficulties.

As of 2017, the actor and former boxer had had five nose jobs. He had also had one surgery to reconstruct his cheekbone. Cartilage from his ears was used to rebuild his nose. However, post-surgery recovery was difficult because the scar tissue failed to heal properly. As a result, he had to undergo another surgery to remove the cartilage.

Making his acting comeback

After his failed acting and boxing careers, Rourke did not give up. He went back to Hollywood and landed small roles in a few films. Rourke's significant comeback role was in 2005 when he got the leading role of Marv in Sin City. He portrayed this character so well, earning praise from viewers and critics.

For a moment, he had seemingly recovered from the years he had lost. For his performance, he earned Total Film Magazine's Man of the Year honour. He was back, now stronger than ever. His comeback story did not end with Sin City. In 2008, he was cast as Randy' The Ram' Robinson in The Wrestler.

After The Wrestler was released, it took the world by storm. Mickey was in the spotlight again, this time for a good reason. His excellent acting skills earned him several awards, including a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and an Independent Spirit Award.

Where is Mickey Rourke today?

Philipp Plein attends Philipp Plein show on February 11, 2019 in New York City. Photo: J. Lee

Source: Getty Images

Where is Mickey Rourke now? He lives in Los Angeles, California. In recent years, the actor has been more stable and consistent in the industry. He has a revitalized career and has played numerous roles in wide-ranging films and television shows. Here are his most prominent roles in the last decade.

Film/TV show Year Role Section Eight 2022 Earl Atherton WarHunt 2022 Maj. Johnson The Commando 2022 Johnny Man of God 2021 Crippled man Take Back 2021 Patrick/Jack IGirl 2020 Sheriff The Legion 2020 Corbulo Adverse 2020 Kaden Night Walk 2019 Gary Berlin, I Love You 2019 Jim Tiger 2018 Frank Donovan Dice 2017 Mickey Rourke IWEAPONiZED 2016 Professor Clarence Peterson Skin Traffik 2015 Vogel Blunt Force Trauma 2015 Zorringer War Pigs 2015 Colonel Redding Ashby 2015 Ashby Holt Sin City: A Dame to Kill For 2014 Marv Dead in Tombstone 2013 Blacksmith Java Heat 2013 Malik Black November 2012 Tom Hudson

How tall is Mickey Rourke?

The actor is 5'11" (180 centimetres) tall and weighs 170 pounds (77 kilograms). He has hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

What is Mickey Rourke's net worth?

Throughout his career as an actor, boxer, and now a screenwriter, Mickey has earned a substantial amount of wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the world-famous actor and former boxer's net worth in 2022 is $10 million.

Mickey Rourke is undoubtedly one of the most decorated Hollywood stars. His then and now story depicts a man who has survived the highs and lows of life. Still, the veteran actor and former boxer has constantly risen from the ashes and continues to keep his fans entertained on the big screen.

READ ALSO: Osita Iheme biography: age, height, wife, kids, house, cars, movies

Legit.ng recently published an article about Osita Iheme, one of the most popular Nigerian actors today. Iheme has developed a great acting career by playing comedic roles in movies. He is best known for playing the role of Pawpaw alongside Chinedu Ikedieze in the film Aki na Ukwa.

Typically, Iheme portrays the role of a mischievous child with a funny character. Osita has won the hearts of many fans from his acting skills. Read on to learn more about his personal life, professional career, and wealth.

Source: Legit.ng