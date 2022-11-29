12 books like Harry Potter for those who don't want the magic to end

Since its publication in 1998, Harry Potter has gained a considerable following, including children and adults. Harry Potter's seven books, eight films, and two theme parks have slowly developed into a multibillion-dollar business. Many people are devoted to this story. Can you find books like Harry Potter for you to read?

Unfortunately, Harry Potter cannot be replaced; however, there are wonderful books to keep both adults and children entertained. The following are 12 books similar to Harry Potter that you should read.

12 books like Harry Potter

Are tales of fantastical schools captivating to you? If they do, these are a few book series like Harry Potter to read. The books are not arranged in no any particular order.

1. The School of Good and Evil by Soman Chainani

The first novel in the series was released on 14 May 2013. The series is set in the Endless Woods, a widespread fictional location.

It follows Sophie and Agatha's adventures at the School for Good and Evil, an enchanted institution where children are trained to become fairytale heroes or villains, respectively. Harry Potter fans will love this series since it's about one exit from two schools.

2. Dungeon Academy: No Humans Allowed! by Madeleine Roux

The first series of the Dungeon Academy is known as No Humans Allowed. Zellidora Storm is a student at Dungeon Academy, and she is different from other students. She holds a secret with her. She is a less vicious human and is not interested in destroying other humans as her other classmates do.

She would face the wrath of her classmates the moment they realize that she is in a relationship with a human they all dread. This makes her realize that she doesn't belong with them. This series enables readers to reflect on how to fit in and how their experiences can be meaningful.

3. Inkheart by Cornelia Funke

If you are looking for books like Harry Potter for kids, Inkheart by Cornelia Funke is a good one. The plot is about a 12-year-old Meggie.

Meggie's father is a bookbinder, and they have a quiet life together. However, the father is secretly hiding something. He has incredible magic capabilities.

Unfortunately, a stranger shows up, and they appear to be connected to Meggie's father's past. This then leads to a game of intrigue for Meggie, and at the same time, her father's life is in danger.

4. Vampire Academy and Bloodlines by Richelle Mead

This series is similar to Harry Potter's one, only that there are vampires instead of witches and wizards. In this book, a girl named Rose is learning to defend her vampire best friend, Lissa, who also has magical abilities. If you want your kids to get amused and occupied, this series is for them. It has a lot of suspense, action, danger, companionship, and humour.

5. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is about four siblings — Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy — who are evacuated from London during World War II and sent to live in a large house in the countryside. While exploring the house, Lucy discovers a magical wardrobe that transports her to a fantasy world called Narnia. In Narnia, she meets a talking lion named Aslan and learns that the land is under the spell of an evil witch. Aslan, who is the true ruler of Narnia, helps the siblings join forces with the inhabitants of Narnia to defeat the witch and bring peace to the land.

6. Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho

Are you looking for books for people who like Harry Potter? Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho is a good book for adults.

The central character in Sorcerer to the Crown is the London-based Royal Society of Unnatural Philosophers. They are responsible for ensuring that the magic in His Majesty's realm is preserved.

A society that was once respectable and honoured slowly slips into disrepute. In a matter of time, everything changes when Zacharias Wythe, the adopted son of England's sorcerer Royal Sir Stephen, suddenly dies. The first series entails Zacharias figuring out why all magical reserves in England have run out.

7. Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman

Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman is among the most loved books like Harry Potter for adults that will pique your interest.

The chief actor of this book is Richard Mayhew. He is a young businessman living in London. However, his life changes when he encounters a mysterious girl in the street bleeding. Her name is Door. Richard saved her, oblivious to the dangers ahead.

Door then exposes Richard to a realm of London Below. This is where the magic happens. Door is very powerful. In exchange, Richard is supposed to give up his existence in London Above.

8. An Epic Series of Failures Series by Chris Rylander

Just like Harry Potter in his childhood, Greg Belmont confirms his true identity later in his life. He belongs to a group of a disaster-prone race in Chicago and has dwarfism.

Luckily, magic is reawakened in him and all his fellow dwarves. This results in a conflict between the Elves and the dwarfs.

This book is full of enchantment, mischief, and failures. Read it, as it will lead you to discover a new fantasy world.

9. Knights of the Borrowed Dark by Dave Rudden

Denizen Hardwick, an orphan, spends his youth reading fantasy books. He later realizes that he is in a fight between evil and good that started years back.

Any Harry Potter fan will enjoy this book since it blends the fantasy world with the real world, and at the same time, it presents the readers with a real hero. It has an emotional side to it, and it is also compelling.

10. The Magicians by Lev Grossman

Quentin Coldwater is a high school student obsessed with the made-of-world of Fillory. Just as Harry Potter got admitted to Hogwarts in college, he also gets admission to a magical college belonging to the elite and has a lot of secrecy. This series is full of fun; it's imaginative and entertaining. The school's magic is steamy and dark.

11. Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey

You will be shocked to discover that Hogwarts among the many books about magic for adults with a high mortality rate. In this story, non-magical PI Ivy Gamble is tasked with investigating the murder of Young Mages at Osthorne Academy. However, this becomes an awkward complication since Tabitha; her twin sister works in that same school.

12. Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

This is an interesting adult fiction book that has a gloomy academic feel. This book has a lot of similarities to Harry Potter. Alex stern, a freshman at Yale University, has a troubled past.

Despite this, she is given a new lease on life and is offered a full scholarship. However, there is a catch to this; some enigmatic backers have told her to keep an eye on the university's hidden secrets that practice black magic.

What to read after Harry Potter

Below are more books to read if you like Harry Potter.

Pennyroyal Academy Series by M.A. Larson

by M.A. Larson The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel Series by Michael Scott

by Michael Scott The Inheritance Cycle Series by Christopher Paolini

by Christopher Paolini The Uncommoners Series by Jennifer Bell

by Jennifer Bell The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien

by J. R. R. Tolkien His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

by Philip Pullman The Forgotten Five Series by Lisa McMann

by Lisa McMann 100 Dresses Series by Susan Maupin Schmid

by Susan Maupin Schmid Ranger's Apprentice Series by John Flanagan

The above twelve books like Harry Potter offer a wide range of magical adventures and captivating storylines. These books transport readers to fantastical worlds and keep them engaged with their engaging plots and well-developed characters. Whether you're a fan of action, romance, or coming-of-age stories, there's a book like Harry Potter on this list that will appeal to your tastes.

