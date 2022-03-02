Asjha Cooper’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Asjha Nahya Cooper, an African-American actress, is greatly recognized for her roles in movies and TV shows, including Hysteria (2014), Everybody Wants Some (2016), and There's Someone Inside Your House (2021). She is an exceptionally talented actress with versatile acting skills.
Asjha loves to travel and explore things in life. The actress also has an Instagram account that has a decent following. Keep reading to find more information about her.
Asjha Cooper's profile summary
- Full name: Asjha Nahya Cooper
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 28 July 1993
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Denton, Texas, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: African-American
- Ethnicity: Black
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 4"
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Single
- Education level: Graduate
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $3 million
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
How old is Asjha Cooper?
Asjha Cooper’s age is 28 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 28 July every year. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. The actress was born in Denton, Texas, USA.
Career
Asjha Cooper started her acting career in 2010 when she appeared in the Friday Night Light TV series. She played the role of Tinker's sister. Although the show gathered huge admiration from critics and the audience, her appearance was pretty minor.
It the actress nearly three years to get another episode appearance where she acted as Nikki in The New Normal TV series in 2013. In the same year, the actress made a major appearance in a drama series called Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader as Jessica.
She is also portraying Princess Sunita in an episode of the family drama called The First Family. Since then, she has appeared in several other television shows and films.
Asjha Cooper actress’ movies and TV shows
The following are TV shows and films in which the actress has featured.
TV shows
- 2022: The Boys Presents
- 2021-2022: Chicago Med
- 2019-2021: All American
- 2021: Valencia Beam
- 2019: Snowfall
- 2014-2015: The Fosters
- 2014: Hysteria
- 2014: Faking it
- 2014: Sam & Cat
- 2013: The First Family
- 2013: Secret Diary of American Cheerleader
- 2013: The New Normal
- 2010: Friday Night Lights
Films
- 2021: Black as Night
- 2021: There's Someone Inside Your House
- 2016: Everybody Wants Some!!
What is Asjha Cooper’s net worth?
According to Tales Buzz, Actress Asjha Cooper is worth about $3 million. She has earned a fortune from her acting career.
What is Asjha Cooper’s height?
The American actress is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has black curly hair and brown eyes.
Asjha Cooper is an actress who has appeared in several films and TV shows. The actress boasts 16 acting credits under her name. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.
READ ALSO: Kara Royster's biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows
Legit.ng recently published a biography on Kara Royster. Bringing characters to life and keeping viewers engaged is something that only the best actors and actresses can do. Kara is one of the actresses with this ability. Besides acting, the American actress also models.
The actress has been featured in different TV shows and films like Unpregnant (2020) as Kaylee, Dynasty (2021) as Eva, and NCIS: Los Angeles (2020) as Jojo Ballard. She was born in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, but lives in California, USA. Find out more about her career and personal life.
Source: Legit.ng