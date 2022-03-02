Asjha Cooper’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Asjha Nahya Cooper, an African-American actress, is greatly recognized for her roles in movies and TV shows, including Hysteria (2014), Everybody Wants Some (2016), and There's Someone Inside Your House (2021). She is an exceptionally talented actress with versatile acting skills.

Asjha Cooper attends the Premiere Of FX's Snowfall Season 3 at Bovard Auditorium At USC in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Asjha loves to travel and explore things in life. The actress also has an Instagram account that has a decent following. Keep reading to find more information about her.

Asjha Cooper's profile summary

Full name: Asjha Nahya Cooper

Asjha Nahya Cooper Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 July 1993

28 July 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Denton, Texas, USA

Denton, Texas, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: African-American

African-American Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Education level: Graduate

Graduate Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

How old is Asjha Cooper?

Asjha Cooper’s age is 28 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 28 July every year. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. The actress was born in Denton, Texas, USA.

Career

Asjha Cooper started her acting career in 2010 when she appeared in the Friday Night Light TV series. She played the role of Tinker's sister. Although the show gathered huge admiration from critics and the audience, her appearance was pretty minor.

Asjha Cooper as Vanessa Taylor in Secret Santa Has A Gift For You. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Source: Getty Images

It the actress nearly three years to get another episode appearance where she acted as Nikki in The New Normal TV series in 2013. In the same year, the actress made a major appearance in a drama series called Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader as Jessica.

She is also portraying Princess Sunita in an episode of the family drama called The First Family. Since then, she has appeared in several other television shows and films.

Asjha Cooper actress’ movies and TV shows

The following are TV shows and films in which the actress has featured.

TV shows

2022: The Boys Presents

2021-2022: Chicago Med

2019-2021: All American

2021: Valencia Beam

2019: Snowfall

2014-2015: The Fosters

2014: Hysteria

2014: Faking it

2014: Sam & Cat

2013: The First Family

2013: Secret Diary of American Cheerleader

2013: The New Normal

2010: Friday Night Lights

Films

2021: Black as Night

2021: There's Someone Inside Your House

2016: Everybody Wants Some!!

What is Asjha Cooper’s net worth?

Actress Asjha Cooper attends Star Magazine Hollywood Rocks at SupperClub Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

According to Tales Buzz, Actress Asjha Cooper is worth about $3 million. She has earned a fortune from her acting career.

What is Asjha Cooper’s height?

The American actress is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has black curly hair and brown eyes.

Asjha Cooper is an actress who has appeared in several films and TV shows. The actress boasts 16 acting credits under her name. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

READ ALSO: Kara Royster's biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published a biography on Kara Royster. Bringing characters to life and keeping viewers engaged is something that only the best actors and actresses can do. Kara is one of the actresses with this ability. Besides acting, the American actress also models.

The actress has been featured in different TV shows and films like Unpregnant (2020) as Kaylee, Dynasty (2021) as Eva, and NCIS: Los Angeles (2020) as Jojo Ballard. She was born in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, but lives in California, USA. Find out more about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng