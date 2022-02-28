Chloe Veitch’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Chloe Veitch is an English-based model, actress and reality television personality who rose to notoriety following her appearance in TV shows, Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Additionally, she has been a brand ambassador for various fashion brands.

The reality TV star posing for a photo wearing cute denim pants and a pink jacket.

Source: Instagram

Where is Chloe from The Circle now? The British actress currently resides in Essex, England, the United Kingdom. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Chloe Veitch

Chloe Veitch Nickname: Birdy

Birdy Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6 March 1999

6 March 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Clacton, England, the United Kingdom

Clacton, England, the United Kingdom Current residence: Essex, England, the United Kingdom

Essex, England, the United Kingdom Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-36

34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-91

86-71-91 Shoe size: (6 US)

(6 US) Dress size: 2 (UK)

2 (UK) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Macheala

Macheala Father: Darren

Darren Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Clacton Coastal Academy

Clacton Coastal Academy Profession: Model and reality television star

Model and reality television star Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 Instagram: @chloeveitchofficial

@chloeveitchofficial Twitter: @chloe_veitch

@chloe_veitch TikTok: @itschloeveitch

Chloe Veitch's biography

The famous model was born in Essex, England, to Darren and Macheala. She was partially raised alongside Harry and her step-brother, David, who passed away in April 2014. Regarding her educational background, she attended Clacton Coastal Academy but later transferred to the school's inner college due to the impending bullying scenarios she encountered.

When is Chloe Veitch's birthday?

She annually celebrates her birthday on 6 March. So, what s Chloe Veitch's zodiac? According to astrology, her birth sign is Pisces.

What is Chloe Veitch's age?

The gorgeous model posing for a photo in a cute pink top.

Source: Instagram

The British reality TV star was born on 6 March 1999. Therefore, as of 2022, she is 23 years old.

Career

Chloe started her career as a model. She participated in several beauty pageants and won most of them. At 19, she won her first crown as the top model in the United Kingdom. Later that year, she went to South Korea for the competition as a representative of the United Kingdom and took fourth place. While in South Korea, she landed a job as a brand ambassador for Guerison Green Global.

Following her epic performances, popular agencies such as BAME Models & Talent Management, a modelling agency in Europe, hired her. Additionally, she worked for several lingerie and swimsuits brands as a catwalk model.

She has made appearances in a few movies and television shows. She debuted in the industry in 2018, when she made an appearance in the famous Channel 5 TV show, Extreme Hair Wars and a music video, Bamb Fodta by Amit, a Punjabi musician. She has since been featured in other films.

What movies is Chloe Veitch in?

According to her IMDb page, these are the movies and TV shows the actress has appeared in.

(2022) Celebrity Hunted as self

as self (2021) The Wayne Ayers Podcast as guest

Podcast as guest (2021) Celebrity Ghost Trip as a contestant

as a contestant (2021) Celebrity Ghost Trip as a contestant

as a contestant (2021) The Circle as a contestant

as a contestant (2020) Too Hot to Handle as a contestant

as a contestant (2019) Muchh (Movie) as Girlfriend and Manager of Diljit Dosanjh

How much is Chloe Veitch's net worth?

No official sites state the reality TV personality's exact net worth, however, according to Meaww Com, her net worth is alleged to be around $400,000.

Is Chloe Veitch in a relationship?

Does Chloe Veitch have a boyfriend? No, she is currently not romantically involved with anyone. Chloe taking part in Too Hot To Handle clearly indicated that she was still looking for love.

Although she made connections with Kori, Bryce, and David, she left with none of them. She is a best friend of Nicole O'Brien.

The reality show allegedly changed Chloe's perspective on her self-worth. She told the Elite Daily,

Doing the challenge, like, really empowered me into thinking, 'I'm not going to feel like that anymore. I need to respect my yoni. I need to respect myself.

What is Chloe Veitch's height?

The British model and actress posing for a photo in a cute brown outfit.

Source: Instagram

Chloe from The Circle is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall, she weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-28-36 inches or 86-71-91 centimetres. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Chloe Veitch has become a sought-after personality, thanks to her consistency in pursuing her passion. She has amassed huge fan bases across social media platforms following her appearance on Too Hot to Handle and The Circle.

