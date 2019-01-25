Code to transfer money from Ecobank to other banks and how to use it

The modern-day banking industry has made it extremely easy for customers to carry out transactions without going to the bank. Ecobank Nigeria has not been left behind when it comes to innovative solutions. One such solution is the USSD code to transfer money from Ecobank. Customers can pay bills, buy airtime, and transfer funds from their Ecobank account with the code.

The transfer code is particularly beneficial to people living in areas without internet access.

What is the code to transfer money from Ecobank?

The Ecobank transfer code is *326#. This USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) code gives a customer numerous options related to the usage or transfer of funds from their Ecobank account.

Upon dialing the code, one is directed to Ecobank’s transaction platform, making it easy to access most of the bank’s services without the need for physical presence at the banking hall.

What do I require to get a transfer code for Ecobank?

To register for the Ecobank mobile transfer code, you will need a few things.

A mobile device for registration. (It does not need to be a smartphone; a feature phone will do just fine).

An account with Ecobank

A registered phone number with Ecobank and linked to the account

An Ecobank debit card

How to sign up for the transfer code by yourself

Once you have all the requirements ready, here are the steps to get the transfer code.

On your mobile phone, dial *326#. Ensure you are doing this using the number registered and linked to your bank account. An on-screen prompt will ask you to select the debit card linked to your bank account. Enter the required details and hit proceed. You will be asked to verify your account ownership by entering some details. Enter the necessary details and hit the submit button. You will be asked to create a secret PIN (personal identification number) that you will use to authorize transactions. Create a PIN you can remember easily. Click on the submit button and wait for a confirmation message from Ecobank. Once you receive an SMS saying your registration was successful, you are good to go.

How to sign up for the transfer code at an Ecobank branch

There are several reasons one might want to register for the Ecobank USSD code at a physical branch. One of the most common scenarios is when a customer does not have a number linked to their bank account. Without a linked number, you cannot register for the USSD service on your own.

In such a case, visit the nearest physical branch and carry your identification card with you.

A customer care representative at the bank will link your number to your account and register you on the USSD platform.

How long will it take to sign up for the shortcode for Ecobank?

Typically, the whole process should take less than 20 minutes if you have all the requirements. However, this duration might be longer if you decide to get the registration done at a physical branch. This is primarily due to the queues synonymous with banking halls.

If you do not have a linked number or a debit card, the process will take longer since the customer care representative will have to ensure you meet all the requirements for the Ecobank USSD code activation.

What if I am unable to sign up for the USSD code for Ecobank?

If you encounter difficulties during the sign-up process, the best option is to visit an Ecobank branch near you for assistance. Alternatively, you can call the bank’s customer care center at +234 1 277 2904 or reach them via email on ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com.

How to activate Ecobank transfer code

You have successfully signed up on the bank's USSD platform. Do you need to activate the service? No, you do not need to get stuck on how to activate the Ecobank USSD code. Once the registration is successful, there are no additional activation procedures. The transfer code is ready to use.

How to transfer funds using the USSD code

Here is a look at the steps needed to transfer money from your account to another person’s bank account using the USSD code.

Dial the shortcode *326# on your mobile device. A list of options will appear; select ‘transfer funds.’ Select the recipient’s bank from the list of banks. Input the recipient’s bank account number. The on-screen prompt will display the recipient’s name. Confirm the name and proceed. If the name is incorrect, cancel the transaction and start all over. Press next and input the transaction password. Input the PIN you created when signing up and click send. Your transfer is done!

Why should I get the transfer code?

As with other banks, there are several ways you can transfer funds from your account to other banks. Why, then, would one opt for the transfer code over all other options? The USSD transfer code has several advantages.

It is extremely simple to use.

You can use the service in areas without internet connectivity.

It is extremely fast and reportedly very secure.

The transfer code is versatile and can be used for other services such as bill payment and airtime purchases.

It works on all types of mobile devices, feature phones included.

It is usable across all networks. These include Airtel, Etisalat, Glo, and MTN.

The USSD service is available at any given time of day or night.

The USSD code to transfer money from Ecobank provides customers with an extremely easy way to carry out financial transactions even in areas without banking halls or internet connectivity. One can transfer funds, purchase airtime and even pay bills using even the simplest of mobile phones.

