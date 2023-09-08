33 most popular Japanese actresses you should know about

Over the years, Japanese actresses have given the world incredible films, putting their country into the spotlight. They have used their movies to enlighten and inform the broader populace about their beliefs, customs, and heritage. Meet the Japanese actresses who have contributed greatly to the scene and earned admiration.

Haruna Kawaguchi, Kyoko Fukada and Airi Matsui are among the popular Japanese actresses. Photo: @haruna_kawaguchi_official, @kyokofukada_official, @airi1226_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Japanese film industry is known for its beauty, creativity and uniqueness. The numerous actresses in the industry have played a massive role in the advancement of the entertainment industry through their portrayal of various characters.

Most popular Japanese actresses

The Japanese film industry has gradually become the ultimate source of Sci-fi, action-thriller and romantic comedy movies. Here are some of the beautiful Japanese actresses who have enriched the scene with their talents.

Suzu Hirose

Hirose Suzu attends the 'The Third Murder (Sandome No Satsujin)' photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Suzu was born on 19 June 1998. She is a model and actress. She began her career as a model for Japanese fashion magazine Seventeen alongside her sister Alice. Suzu rose to fame when she starred in the film Our Little Sister. She has been featured in films such as The Third Murder, Ambassador and Chihayafuru.

Haruna Kawaguchi

Model/Actress Haruna Kawaguchi attends an event to promote her new calendar in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Sports Nippon

Source: Getty Images

Haruna, born on 10 February 1995, is one of the most beautiful Japanese actresses. She debuted in her acting career in 2007 in the TV series Faitenshon. The actress is popularly known for appearing in films and TV shows such as One Week Friends, Silent and The Way of the Househusband.

Keiko Kitagawa

Actress Keiko Kitagawa attends the Midtown Christmas 2017 Lighting Ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Keiko was born on 22 August 1986 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. She started her career as an exclusive model for the Japanese Seventeen magazine from late 2003 to mid-2006. Keiko has been featured in several films and TV series, including The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, Dear Friends and Fragments of the Last Will.

Yui Araguki

Yui Aragaki poses for a photo wearing a maroon sweater with a white stripe. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Yui Araguki is among the famous female Japanese actors born on 11 June 1988 in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. She is widely recognised for her roles in films such as Tokyo Serendipity, Waruboro and Sky of Love. She is also a singer known for Memories and Rainbow.

Nanao Arai

Japanese actress Nanao arrives at the BVLGARI AVRORA AWARDS 202 photocall in Urayasu, Japan. Photo: Christopher Jue

Source: Getty Images

Nanao was born on 28 October 1988 in Omiya Ward, Saitama, Japan. She began her career at the age of 20 as a professional model. She modelled for Pinky magazine in 2009. Nanao's notable films include Watakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Grasshopper and Tokyo MER.

Marie litoyo

Marie was born on 5 January 1998 in Chiba, Japan. She is one of the hottest Japanese actresses and fashion models. Marie made her acting debut in the TV series Future Diary: Another World. She has also appeared in movies and TV shows like Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger and Remain in Twilight.

Yuna Taira

Japanese actress Yuna Taira attends the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival opening ceremony at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Zhu Yaozhong

Source: Getty Images

Yuna is also among the best Japanese actresses. She was born on 12 November 1998 in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The actress has appeared in 41 films and TV series, including ReLIFE, Mumon: The Land of Stealth and Hunjuku Famiria.

Mirei Kiritani

Mirei Kiritani attends the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Mirei was born Sayasa Matsuoka on 16 December 1989 in Chiba, Japan. She is also a singer, model, writer and news anchor. Mirei appeared in films and TV shows such as Revenge Girl, Detective Conan and Vampire in Love.

Airi Matsui

Airi Matsui attends the press conference for the Japanese premiere of "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Airi Matsui was born on 26 December 1996 in Iwaki, Fukushima, Japan. She is an actress, model, and former singer signed to the agency Amuse Inc. Airi has been featured in various films and TV series, including Good Doctor, Flying Colours and Toririon Gemu.

Emi Takei

Japanese actress Emi Takei speaks while holding the "world's lightest notebook computer. Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO

Source: Getty Images

Emi was born on 25 December 1993. She rose to fame after featuring in the live-action film Rurouni Kenshin as Kamiya Kaoru. Besides the role above, she has appeared in Nioh, Setouchi Shonen Yakyudan and Terra Formars.

Kasumi Arimura

Actress Kasumi Arimura attends the 31st Japan Best Jewellery Wearer Awards at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Kasumi was born on 13 February 1993. She made her debut in acting in 2010. Kasumi has been featured in over 65 movies and TV series like Call Me Chihiro, Prior Convictions and Meet Me After School.

Haruka Fukuhara

Haruka was born on 28 August 1998 in Saitama, Japan. She is also a singer and model. Haruka rose to fame after featuring in the Cooking Idol! I! My! as Main Hiiragi. Other roles Haruka has played include Girls, Be Lucky, and My Boyfriend Is a Serial Killer.

Kyoko Fukada

Actress Kyoko Fukada is seen during the promotion of 'The Cat that Lived a Million Times' in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Sports Nippon

Source: Getty Images

Kyoko Fukada is another famous Japanese actress born on 2 November 1982 in Kita City, Tokyo, Japan. She is known for appearing in films like Kamikaze Girls and Recall. She was awarded the Best Actress award at the Yokohama Film Festival for Kamikaze. She is also a singer represented by the Horpio agency.

Reina Triendl

Actress Triendl Reina attends the stage greeting for 'Ninkyo Yaro' at Cinema Mediage in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Reina Triendl was born on 23 January 1992 in Vienna, Australia. Her father is German, and her mother is Japanese. Reina started her acting career in 2012. Since then, she has played numerous prominent roles in TV series and films such as Tag, Sugarless and Tsukiyomi-Kun no kindan no oyashoku.

Atsuko Maeda

Actress Atsuko Maeda poses on the red carpet during the 11th Asian Film Awards at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Photo: studioEAST

Source: Getty Images

Atsuko, born on 10 July 1991 in Ichikawa, Chiba, Japan, is one of the Japanese actresses. The actress began her career as a singer before venturing into acting. She shot to fame at the age of 14 as a member of the J-Pop girl band AKB48. Her notable works as an actor include Shin Godzilla, Mokoku and A Town Without Seasons.

Erika Toda

Actress Erika Toda arrives at the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival at the Hibiya Step Square in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Erica Toda was born in Nada Ward, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan, on 17 August 1988. She began acting professionally in 2000 with her debut TV series, Audrey. Erica is famous for playing Misa Amane in Death Note and Sakura Shida in Story of My House.

Minami Hamabe

Minami, born on 29 August 2000, rose to stardom following her role in the popular live-action film Let Me Eat Your Pancreas. She is also known for being featured in movies like Shin Kamen Rider and Godzilla Minus One.

Meisa Kuroki

Actress Meisa Kuroki attends CHANEL 2013/14 'Paris-Dallas Metiers d'Art Collection' at Toranomon Hills in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

The Japanese actress, model and singer's real name is Satsuki Shimabukuro. She was born on 28 May 1988. Meisa debuted her acting career in 2004 when she got a role in True Horror Stories. She has over 50 acting credits under her name.

Mizuki Yamamoto

Actress Mizuki Yamamoto attends the Shionogi Healthcare new television commercial press event at Shibuya Stream Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Mizuki was born on 18 July 1991 in Fukuoka, Japan. She is an actress and model popularly known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Black Butler, Jossy's and Blue Flame.

Nako Yabuki

Nako is a Japanese actress and former singer, born on 18 July 2001 in Tokyo, Japan. She was a Japanese idol girl team HKT48 member between 2013 and 2018. Nako is widely known for appearing in films and TV series such as Space Battleship Yamato, Assault Girls and 1 pondo no fukuin.

Satomi Ishihara

Actor Satomi Ishihara waves to the crowd while participating in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Torch Relay Rehearsal in Hamura, Tokyo, Japan. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Satomi Ishihara was born Kuniko Ishigami on 24 December 1986 in Tokyo, Japan. She made her debut in 2003 at the age of 17 when she starred in the drama Kimi wa petto. Since then, Satomi has been featured in various movies and TV shows, including Bungo2, Unsung Cinderella and Born to Be a Flower.

Naomi Watanabe

Naomi Watanabe attends the GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE World Premiere in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Naomi is a Japanese comedian, actress and fashion designer. She was born on 23 October 1987 in New Taipei City, Taiwan. She rose to stardom in 2008 for her imitation of Beyoncé, after which she was given the title the Japanese Beyoncé. Naomi is best known for starring in films like The Promised Neverland, Tug of War! and Spotlight.

Aya Ueto

Actress Aya Ueto attends the Awarding Ceremony of Japan Jewelry Fair at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Aya Ueto was born on 14 September 1985 in Hikarigaoka, Tokyo, Japan. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in nearly 60 movies and TV shows, including Azumi, Shylock's Children and Hirugao: Love Affairs in the Afternoon.

Juri Ueno

Actress Juri Ueno of 'Goo Goo the Cat' attends a press conference during the 13th Pusan International Film Festival at the Grand Hotel in Busan, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Source: Getty Images

The Japanese actress was born on 25 May 1986 in Kakogawa, Hyogo, Japan. She is widely recognised for her roles in movies and TV shows, including Swing Girls, The Stars Converge and The Beauty Inside.

Rio Yamashita

Rio is an actress and fashion model born on 10 October 1992 in Tokushima, Japan. She is popularly known for starring in TV series and films such as Gannibal and Downfall. Rio currently has 75 acting credits to her name.

Mitsushima Hikari

Hikari Mitsushima attends a photocall for 'Traces Of Sin' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Mitsushima is an actress, famous singer and model born on 30 November 1985. She is best known for appearing in movies such as Love Exposure, Puraido, and I am Makimoto. She won the Best Actress award at the Fantasia Film Festival in 2010.

Masami Nagasawa

Masami Nagasawa attends Open Talk Session at BIFF Village in Busan, South Korea. Photo: ilgan Sports

Source: Getty Images

Masami was born on 3 June 1987 in Iwata, Shizuoka, Japan. She made her debut in acting in 2000 and has almost 100 acting credits. Masami has been featured in films and TV series, including Kingdom 3, A Hundred Flowers and Robokon.

Kaho Indō

Kaho was born on 30 June 1991 in Tokyo, Japan. She is famously known for starring in movies and TV shows such as First Love, Little Sister and Mother.

Nozomi Sasaki

Actress Nozomi Sasaki poses with a trophy during the 33rd Japan Best Jewellery Wearer Awards at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Zhu Yaozhong

Source: Getty Images

Nozomi is an actress and model born on 8 February in Akita, Japan. She began acting in 2000 when she appeared in the film Ring 0: Birthday. Nozomi is known for her notable roles in Tokyo Ghoul, My Rainy Days and Red Shoes.

Kanna Hashimoto

Actress Kanna Hashimoto attends the Angel Heart Watch Collection press conference at the Aoyama Grand Hotel in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Kanna is an actress and former musician, born on 3 February 1999. She made her debut in 2011 in the film I Wish. Since then, she has been featured in movies and TV series such as Sailor Suit and Machine Gun: Graduation and Haru ni Chiru.

Kaya Kiyohara

Actress Kaya Kiyohara attends the 76th Mainichi Film Awards at Meguro Persimmon Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Kaya was born on 30 January 2002 in Osaka, Japan. She has played outstanding roles in movies and TV series such as Chihayafura Part III and Invert Jozuka Hisui Toujoshu.

Fumi Nikaidō

Actress Fumi Nikaido attends the 'Why Don't You Play In Hell?' Photocall during the 70th Venice International Film Festivalon in Venice, Italy. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Fumi was born on 21 September 1994. She started acting at the age of 14 when she appeared in the 2008 film Sorasoi. Her other movies and TV shows include Woman, My Man and VIVANT.

Tsubasa Honda

Actress Tsubasa Honda attends the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival opening ceremony at Ex Theater Roppongi in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Tsubasa is best known for her role in the film Weathering with You. She is also known for her roles in Fullmetal Alchemist, Neighbours, and I Will Be Your Bloom.

Many Japanese actresses are recognisable due to their unique personalities and acting skills. The above list is non-exhaustive as more up-and-coming actresses have been outstanding in their acting roles.

Legit.ng recently published an article about famous iconic French actresses in Hollywood and beyond. French actresses are talented, and many have been featured in Hollywood films. Their influence in the film and TV industry goes beyond acting.

French actresses are the epitome of beauty and charm, which comes out in the motion pictures they appear in. Some of these actresses include Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tautou and Juliette Binoche.

Source: Legit.ng