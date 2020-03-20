250+ cool and famous dragon names, their meanings and origin

Dragon names are fierce, ferocious, and savage. These fictional creatures are believed to have existed between 6200–5400 BC. Mythical stories of many cultures worldwide mention them. Today, dragon characters are in fantasy movies, video games, and other forms of entertainment. This article lists unique male, female, and unisex dragon names.

People draw cool dragon names from folklore (traditional tales, sayings, dances, or art), novels, fantasy films, manga (comics or graphic novels from Japan), and online games. Read on to find out names from fantasy movies and TV shows like Game of Thrones. You will also find How to Train Your Dragon dragon names and pictures.

What are some dragon names?

Dragons are believed to have been majestic reptilian creatures with supernatural powers. They can use their powers for good or evil purposes. Dragons are also a species of lizards people keep as pets. Here are some awesome fantasy dragon names and their origins:

Alduin - from Skyrim (2011, videogame).

from (2011, videogame). Arman - from He’s a Dragon (2015, film).

from (2015, film). Ascalon - from St. George & The Dragon (1984, children's book).

from (1984, children's book). Dagahra - from the Rebirth of Mothra II (1997, Japanese film).

from the (1997, Japanese film). Darksmoke - from Adventures of a Teenage Dragon Slayer (2010, film).

from (2010, film). Diaval - Maleficent’s faithful servant in the Maleficent (2014, film).

Maleficent’s faithful servant in the (2014, film). Draco - from The Dragonheart (1996, film).

from (1996, film). Dracul - the devil, from Dracula (1897, gothic novel & 1992, movie).

the devil, from (1897, gothic novel & 1992, movie). Dragonite - a dragon name from a Pokémon!

a dragon name from a Pokémon! Eborsisk - a two-headed fire-breathing dragon from the Willow (1988, film).

a two-headed fire-breathing dragon from the (1988, film). Elliot - from Pete’s Dragon (2016, film).

from (2016, film). Enywas - from Darkmere (1993, videogame).

from (1993, videogame). Errol - from Guards! Guards! (1989, book).

from (1989, book). Eustace Scrubb - from The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010, film).

from (2010, film). Eragon - a dragon rider from The Inheritance Cycle (1983, book series).

Falkor - a lucky dragon from The NeverEnding Story (1984, film).

a lucky dragon from (1984, film). Fin Fang Foom - from Strange Tales (1961, Marvel universe's comic book).

from (1961, Marvel universe's comic book). Firnen - from the Inheritance (2011, book).

from the (2011, book). Ghidorah - from Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964, Japanese film).

from (1964, Japanese film). Glaurung - a fire-breathing dragon from The Children of Húrin (2007, novel) and The Silmarillion (1977, novel).

a fire-breathing dragon from (2007, novel) and (1977, novel). Haku - the river spirit in Spirited Away (2001, film).

the river spirit in (2001, film). Leliana - from Dragon Age (2011, videogame).

from (2011, videogame). Lockheed - from the Uncanny X-Men (1963, Marvel's comic book series).

from the (1963, Marvel's comic book series). Katla - from The Brothers Lionheart (1973, children's fantasy novel).

from (1973, children's fantasy novel). Maleficent - a dragon-shifting villain in Sleeping Beauty (1959, Disney movie).

a dragon-shifting villain in (1959, Disney movie). Mushu - from Mulan (2020, Disney film).

from (2020, Disney film). Naga - from the Fire Emblem (2003, role-playing game).

from the (2003, role-playing game). Ormarr - one of the heroes in the Arena of Valor (2016, video game).

one of the heroes in the (2016, video game). Puff - from Puff, the Magic Dragon (1963, film).

from (1963, film). Saphira - a female dragon rider from The Inheritance Cycle (1983, book series).

a female dragon rider from (1983, book series). Shenron - from the Dragon Ball (1986 to 1988, Japanese TV anime series).

from the (1986 to 1988, Japanese TV anime series). Singe - from Dragon's Lair (1983, videogame).

from (1983, videogame). Smaug - from The Hobbit (1937, book) & An Unexpected Journey (2012, film).

from (1937, book) & (2012, film). Synn - from D&D (1997, role-playing game).

from (1997, role-playing game). Thorn - from Eldest (2005, second novel in the Inheritance Cycle book series).

from (2005, second novel in the Inheritance Cycle book series). Uruloki - a wingless fire dragon from The Lord of the Rings (2001–2003, film).

Male dragon names

Dragon names are cool names for men. These creatures are believed to have been more powerful, autocratic, and intelligent than humans. Hence, giving the male people in your life dragon names is a thoughtful way of praising them. Here are some cool male dragon names and their meanings:

Apalala - a water-dwelling dragon from Buddhist mythology.

a water-dwelling dragon from Buddhist mythology. Apep - to slither, an Egyptian god of evil and darkness.

- to slither, an Egyptian god of evil and darkness. Apophis - to slither in Greek.

to slither in Greek. Askook - the snake, a Native American name.

- the snake, a Native American name. Astarot - the leading one.

the leading one. Attor/Ator - an evil dragon, poison

an evil dragon, poison Drago - the Latin word for dragon.

- the Latin word for dragon. Drakon - the Greek word for dragon.

- the Greek word for dragon. Ehecatl - a wind serpent.

a wind serpent. Fafnir - a dwarf who transformed into a dragon and is a symbol of greed.

- a dwarf who transformed into a dragon and is a symbol of greed. Glaurung - a wingless, fire-breathing, trickster dragon (The Deceiver)

a wingless, fire-breathing, trickster dragon (The Deceiver) Herensuge - a dragon in the Basque language.

a dragon in the Basque language. Ladon - Greek river god.

Greek river god. Nagendra - a snake and the god Indra, hence "snake-Indra."

a snake and the god Indra, hence "snake-Indra." Nidhogg/ Nidhoggr/ Nidhug - a serpent gnawing at the Yggdrasill tree roots in Norse mythology.

a serpent gnawing at the Yggdrasill tree roots in Norse mythology. Nilakanta - blue-throated, a naga king Vasuki in Hindu mythology.

blue-throated, a naga king Vasuki in Hindu mythology. Ophiuchus - Greek for serpent bearer.

Greek for serpent bearer. Orochi - an eight-forked snake god Susanoo killed in Japanese mythology for demanding sacrifices of young girls.

an eight-forked snake god Susanoo killed in Japanese mythology for demanding sacrifices of young girls. Pendragon - Celtic for the chief dragon.

Celtic for the chief dragon. Pythios/Pythius - a serpent Apollo killed near Delphi in Greek mythology.

a serpent Apollo killed near Delphi in Greek mythology. Quetzalcoatl - feathered serpent.

- feathered serpent. Ryuu - the dragon spirit.

the dragon spirit. Samael - a fallen archangel of poison and death.

a fallen archangel of poison and death. Shesha - the king of serpents from a Hindi myth.

the king of serpents from a Hindi myth. Tatsuo - far-reaching man, or the imperial man.

far-reaching man, or the imperial man. Tatsuya - dragon-assertive.

- dragon-assertive. Tezcacoatl - reflecting serpent king.

- reflecting serpent king. Uther - a variant form of Arthur, which means bear-man.

- a variant form of Arthur, which means bear-man. Viper - serpent meaning to bear, to bring forth.

serpent meaning to bear, to bring forth. Vritra - Hindi myth name of a dragon or serpent that represents drought.

Female dragon names

Mythical stories portray female dragons are beautiful, big-hearted, broad-minded, forgiving, considerate, and forthright. You can show love to women with these traits by giving them cute female dragon names. The list below can help you find a suitable name for her:

Adalinda/Adelinde/Adelonda/Aethelinda - the noble serpent.

the noble serpent. Amelinda - the work serpent or weak worker.

the work serpent or weak worker. Annabelinda - Latin name Anna (favor/grace) plus German name Belinda (beautiful serpent).

Latin name Anna (favor/grace) plus German name Belinda (beautiful serpent). Belinda/Bellinda/Belynda/Bindy - the bright serpent or linden tree.

the bright serpent or linden tree. Chua - a snake.

a snake. Chumana - a snake maiden.

a snake maiden. Chusi/ Coaxoch - a snake flower.

a snake flower. Coatl - a snake, a slippery dragon with questionable morals.

a snake, a slippery dragon with questionable morals. Durian - a thorn fruit.

a thorn fruit. Fabio - of the Fabian family; noble.

of the Fabian family; noble. Hydra - a nine-headed water dragon Hercules killed in Greek mythology.

a nine-headed water dragon Hercules killed in Greek mythology. Linda/Lindy/Lin/Lyndi - an English variant of the German name Lindi (serpent).

an English variant of the German name Lindi (serpent). Malinda - a black or sweet serpent.

a black or sweet serpent. Kaida - a little dragon.

a little dragon. Medousa - one of the three Gorgon monster sisters in Greek mythology. They had snakes for hair, and they turned people into stones.

one of the three Gorgon monster sisters in Greek mythology. They had snakes for hair, and they turned people into stones. Melusine - wonder or sea fog.

wonder or sea fog. Shuman - the rattlesnake handler.

the rattlesnake handler. Tanis - from the Greek words Phoenician Tanith, which means the serpent lady.

from the Greek words Phoenician Tanith, which means the serpent lady. Tanit - the goddess of love, the moon, and the stars in a Phoenician myth.

the goddess of love, the moon, and the stars in a Phoenician myth. Tiamat - the mother of life in the Sumerian language.

Unisex dragon names

Most people use dragon names as nicknames or monikers for themselves, friends, family, or reptile pets. These names also suit dogs, cats, and other types of pets. Below is a list of famous dragon names:

Aidan - little fire.

little fire. Arrow - dragon slayer.

dragon slayer. Blaze - fire-breather.

fire-breather. Brantley - a famous German fire dragon name.

a famous German fire dragon name. Bomris - champion of the black dragons.

champion of the black dragons. Drake - one who has the power of a snake and dragon.

one who has the power of a snake and dragon. Ehecatl - the wind serpent from Aztec mythology.

the wind serpent from Aztec mythology. Iormungand - giant dragon pole.

giant dragon pole. Knucker - serpent.

serpent. Leviathan - an enormous sea serpent from the Bible.

an enormous sea serpent from the Bible. Longwei - a dragon's greatness in Chinese.

a dragon's greatness in Chinese. Ormr - dragon, serpent, or snake.

dragon, serpent, or snake. Pythagoras - a python market in Greek.

a python market in Greek. Pachua - feathered water snake.

- feathered water snake. Ryoko - she who is like a dragon.

she who is like a dragon. Sirrush - dragon on Babylon's Ishtar Gate (Babylonian mythology).

dragon on Babylon's Ishtar Gate (Babylonian mythology). Xiuhcoatl - fire serpent or the weapon of destruction.

- fire serpent or the weapon of destruction. Vasuki - a leader with a gem on the head.

a leader with a gem on the head. Veles/Volos - a variant form of Slavic Volos, which means ox.

Game of Thrones dragon names

Names of dragon characters in Game of Thrones are some of the world's most famous ice dragon names. Dragons in this fantasy movie breathe cold air and freeze humans. Below are inspiring Game of Thrones dragon names you can use as your baby's middle name or nickname:

Absinthe - wormwood, bitterness.

- wormwood, bitterness. Brenton - fire, flame

fire, flame Blizzard - snowstorm.

- snowstorm. Chilalea - snowbird.

- snowbird. Daenerys - lady of light.

- lady of light. Eisdrachen - ice dragon in German.

- ice dragon in German. Eirwen - blessed snow.

- blessed snow. Etoirir - champion of the blue.

- champion of the blue. Frostine - ice queen.

- ice queen. Lodsmok - ice dragon in Polish.

- ice dragon in Polish. Nidhogg - powerful.

- powerful. Nieves - lady of snows.

- lady of snows. Rhaegal - Khaleesi’s medieval dragons.

- Khaleesi’s medieval dragons. Sarmite - frost.

- frost. Snowstorm - heavy fall of snow along with the wild.

- heavy fall of snow along with the wild. Valkoinen - white.

- white. Viserion - first rain or autumn rain

- first rain or autumn rain Watatsumi - historical Japanese water deity.

- historical Japanese water deity. Yukiharu - snow ruler.

- snow ruler. Yukina - snow flower.

What are good bearded dragon names?

Wild bearded dragons are native to Australia and make excellent pets. They have an even temperament, cute appearance and bonds closely with their owners. There are many choices when it comes to names for your bearded dragon. Here are some sweet names you can give your lizard, other pets, or nickname a loved one:

Bing - from Angry Beavers (1997-2001, series).

from (1997-2001, series). Bugsy - a lizard with buggy eyes.

a lizard with buggy eyes. Claw - a reptile with scratchy nails.

a reptile with scratchy nails. Devon & Cornwall - two-headed dragons from Quest for Camelot (1998, movie).

two-headed dragons from (1998, movie). Gan - Aboriginal word for reptile.

Aboriginal word for reptile. Joanna - from Rescuers Down Under (1990, film).

from (1990, film). Gex - from Gex (1995, videogame).

from (1995, videogame). Godzilla - a giant prehistoric dinosaur-like monster in Godzilla (1954, film).

a giant prehistoric dinosaur-like monster in (1954, film). Grouch - a lizard that looks grouchy or flares its beard a lot, Sesame Street (1969, film).

a lizard that looks grouchy or flares its beard a lot, (1969, film). Flare - a reptile with a wide flare.

a reptile with a wide flare. Fork - a lizard with a pronounced tongue.

a lizard with a pronounced tongue. Lettie Lutz - a bearded woman from The Greatest Showman (2017, film).

a bearded woman from (2017, film). Lucky - a lizard that has survived an illness or a bad fight.

a lizard that has survived an illness or a bad fight. Norbert - from Harry Potter (1997-2007, fantasy novels).

from (1997-2007, fantasy novels). Ngarrang - Aboriginal word for bearded dragon.

Aboriginal word for bearded dragon. Pinocchio - a lizard with a longer snout than normal.

a lizard with a longer snout than normal. Randall - from Monsters, Inc. (2001, film).

from (2001, film). Rango - from Rango (2011, film).

from (2011, film). Reef - from the Great Barrier Reef on the northeast coast of Australia.

from the Great Barrier Reef on the northeast coast of Australia. Scarface - a reptile with a scar or scary appearance.

a reptile with a scar or scary appearance. Sisu - from Raya and the Last Dragon (2021, film).

from (2021, film). Sleestak - reptile-like creatures from Land of the Lost (2009, film).

reptile-like creatures from (2009, film). Stumpy - a reptile with a missing portion of the tail.

a reptile with a missing portion of the tail. Tripod - a lizard with a missing leg.

a lizard with a missing leg. Waddles - an overweight bearded dragon.

What are some good fire dragon names?

Fire dragons are also called Draco Ignis.They are the oldest dragon species that vary in size, shape, color, relations, and subspecies. You can never go wrong with gender-neutral dragon names for loved ones and pets. Below is a list of fiery and hot dragon names:

Abeloth - the bringer of chaos.

the bringer of chaos. Akhekh - a beast from Egyptian mythology.

a beast from Egyptian mythology. Archion - a chief magistrate in ancient Athens.

a chief magistrate in ancient Athens. Astrite - agile.

agile. Bazzoit - the gifted.

the gifted. Blaze - fire.

- fire. Brugmo - thunder.

thunder. Cedric - bounty.

bounty. Deadheart - cold heart.

cold heart. Draigoch - powerful.

powerful. Druk - thunder creature of Bhutanese mythology.

thunder creature of Bhutanese mythology. Frerryry - the powerful one.

the powerful one. Jergintarth - the fire starter.

the fire starter. Ju-long - powerful and gigantic.

powerful and gigantic. Marun - lightning.

lightning. Reombarth - the quiet and dangerous one.

the quiet and dangerous one. Rex - a fiery king.

a fiery king. Starblaze - a comet.

a comet. Unniass - the powerful one.

- the powerful one. Zysyss - the eternal one.

What is a cute name for a dragon?

Female dragons are less aggressive as opposed to male fire dragons. You can give elderly ladies cute female names that mean dragon if they like to be teased. Here is an elaborate list of cute dragon names for you to choose from:

Aiden - Celtic word for fire.

Celtic word for fire. Aine - fire.

fire. Beardie - cute way of calling your pet.

cute way of calling your pet. Cadmus - dragon teeth.

dragon teeth. Fafnir - a greedy dwarf who transformed into a dragon in Norse mythology.

a greedy dwarf who transformed into a dragon in Norse mythology. Fluffy - covered with fluff.

covered with fluff. Inferno - a large fire that is dangerously out of control.

- a large fire that is dangerously out of control. Jormungand - a world serpent from the Norse mythology

a world serpent from the Norse mythology Kai - fire.

fire. Merlin - sea fortress.

sea fortress. Nithe - serpent.

- serpent. Opal - a gemstone.

a gemstone. Ormr - serpent or snake.

- serpent or snake. Pebble - a small stone.

a small stone. Pickles - a preserved cucumber.

a preserved cucumber. Sprinkles - small drops or particles of a substance.

small drops or particles of a substance. Smokey - filled with or smelling of smoke.

filled with or smelling of smoke. Sugar - sweet crystalline substance.

sweet crystalline substance. Sydney - wide meadow.

wide meadow. Wyvern - dragon.

Cool dragon names

Dragon lizards may have flaps, spines, and crests on their back and head. Many species are brown or gray. The males are more brightly colored in some species. If you like to keep pets, here are some awesome dragon names for them. You can use these names as nicknames for humans too:

Absinthe - a drink.

a drink. Antoinette - priceless.

- priceless. Brenna - blazing light.

blazing light. Bonaventure - good fortune.

good fortune. Briony - to sprout.

to sprout. Dino - dinosaur.

dinosaur. Ebeneezer - stone of help.

stone of help. Edna - fiery red.

fiery red. Elmo - helmet, protection.

helmet, protection. Eponine - horse goddess.

horse goddess. Glismoda - a gothic name.

a gothic name. Hamnet - house, home.

house, home. Hedwig - battle, combat.

battle, combat. Mindy - dark serpent.

dark serpent. Rex - the king dragon.

the king dragon. Scylla - dragon monster.

dragon monster. Sobek - god of the Nile.

god of the Nile. Tanwen - white fire.

white fire. Uwibami - giant snake.

How to Train Your Dragon dragon names

You should check out cute dragon names from Meet the New Dragons (book) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (series). The book and the movie are about the adventures of Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless (a dragon), and other dragons. Dragon characters in this film and book are:

Barf and Belch - a member of the mysterious dragons with unique attacking skills. One head produces sparks to light fire, while the other produces a thick green gas.

a member of the mysterious dragons with unique attacking skills. One head produces sparks to light fire, while the other produces a thick green gas. Cloudjumper - a storm cutter with woody brown scales, cream underbelly, and iridescent blue highlights.

a storm cutter with woody brown scales, cream underbelly, and iridescent blue highlights. Crimson Goregutters - a boulder class of dragons with antlers and axe-shaped tails. They are gentler than they appear and like peace.

a boulder class of dragons with antlers and axe-shaped tails. They are gentler than they appear and like peace. Dart - a multi-striker night light dragon, the offspring of Toothless and the Light Fury.

a multi-striker night light dragon, the offspring of Toothless and the Light Fury. Deathgrippers - heavily armored dragons hunt in packs and are more than capable of killing their fellow dragons.

heavily armored dragons hunt in packs and are more than capable of killing their fellow dragons. Fishmeat - a baby dragon with rough brown skin on his upper body and a softer bumpier yellow underbelly.

a baby dragon with rough brown skin on his upper body and a softer bumpier yellow underbelly. Grumps - a different breed of boulder-class dragons known as hotburples. They make lava slugs from molten minerals and prefer iron ore over rocks.

a different breed of boulder-class dragons known as hotburples. They make lava slugs from molten minerals and prefer iron ore over rocks. Hobgobbler - a creature from Appalachia folklore that grants wishes and plays tricks on humans. It can turn into a turkey.

a creature from Appalachia folklore that grants wishes and plays tricks on humans. It can turn into a turkey. Hookfang - a monstrous nightmare from a stoker-class dragon that has very powerful blasts.

a monstrous nightmare from a stoker-class dragon that has very powerful blasts. Light Fury - the caller of the wild, which is key to Toothless' destiny.

the caller of the wild, which is key to Toothless' destiny. Meatlug - an affectionate creature who loves to fly, cuddle, and discover new dragons.

an affectionate creature who loves to fly, cuddle, and discover new dragons. Pouncer - an energetic and playful night light dragon, the offspring of Toothless and the Light Fury.

an energetic and playful night light dragon, the offspring of Toothless and the Light Fury. Ruffrunner - a receptive and friendly night light dragon, the offspring of Toothless and the Light Fury.

a receptive and friendly night light dragon, the offspring of Toothless and the Light Fury. Skullcrusher - he's the bloodhound of dragons.

he's the bloodhound of dragons. Stormfly - Astrid Hofferson's deadly nadder.

Astrid Hofferson's deadly nadder. Toothless - a dark dragon who lacks many primal instincts regarding love.

Amazing dragon names

Children who watch movies, play games, and hear/read stories with dragon characters imagine magic and adventure when they think about these creatures. You can give them dragon nicknames to keep their childhood alive. Below are more exciting dragon name options:

Campe - winged dragon.

winged dragon. Chinglai - strong.

strong. Corypheus - the head, being at the top.

the head, being at the top. Doryu - one who understands the ways of a dragon.

- one who understands the ways of a dragon. Ejder - serious and thoughtful.

serious and thoughtful. Eltanin - head.

head. Fraener - dwarf.

dwarf. Helios - the sun god.

the sun god. Heperios - one who guards golden apples.

one who guards golden apples. Irad - Biblical reference.

Biblical reference. Jeysar - a crouching tiger.

a crouching tiger. Jiao-long - scaled.

scaled. Kagero - scenery, view.

scenery, view. Kraken - a mythical sea monster said to have appeared on Norway's coast.

Kētŏs - any huge sea creature or sea monster in ancient Greek mythology.

any huge sea creature or sea monster in ancient Greek mythology. Khuzaimah - tree.

tree. Knucker - water dragon.

- water dragon. Kur - the first dragon creature.

- the first dragon creature. Laurana - a variant of Laura.

- a variant of Laura. Libelle - dragonfly.

dragonfly. Longxing - happy.

- happy. Meguro - circumstance.

- circumstance. Melly - brave, unique.

brave, unique. Nocturne - of the light.

of the light. Oboth - Biblical name.

Biblical name. Ryoma - truth.

- truth. Ryuhei - noble, prosperous.

- noble, prosperous. Ryuu - the dragon spirit.

the dragon spirit. Sarkan - dragon in Slovakian.

- dragon in Slovakian. Seiryu - imperial.

- imperial. Shulgan - water king.

- water king. Solontu - horned.

- horned. Syrax - charisma.

charisma. Yang - brave.

brave. Yongjin - real, genuine.

- real, genuine. Zilong - child.

How to choose a dragon name?

You can consider using dragon names as endearing nicknames for your loved ones but also allow them to decide between dropping or keeping them. These questions will guide you when picking a dragon nickname for humans:

A dragon nickname that withstands the passing trends, especially for a baby.

The other parent should agree with the dragon nickname you choose for your child.

A dragon nickname for a loved one should honor your culture and religion.

The loved one should be able to like the dragon nickname. Avoid monikers that offend people.

Consider the meaning of the nickname to avoid offending others.

Check its pronunciation to know how it sounds to the ears.

Rearrange letters or combine several dragon names to create a unique nickname.

Think through all possible dragon nicknames for your loved one before making the final decision.

Dragon names are unique and different. Most of them mean power and strength. People give their pets and loved ones cute female, male, and unisex dragon names for fun.

