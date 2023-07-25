33 most popular Chinese actresses from Hollywood and beyond
Hollywood is the most renowned entertainment industry in the world, attracting only the most talented figures. Despite its successful film industry, China has had an influx of talent in Hollywood that has birthed a new wave of exceptional actresses who have captured global attention. The growing list of Chinese actresses in Hollywood shows their global influence in cinema.
The Chinese film industry is synonymous with popular mainstays such as Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Ang Lee, etc. However, this lot has inspired a new generation of Chinese actresses to take up diverse roles in Hollywood and beyond. These actresses continue excelling in everything that embodies Chinese cinema, including Kung Fu, martial arts, mythical stories, ancient drama, and more.
Famous Chinese actresses
Most popular Chinese actresses in Hollywood gained fame for their on-screen performances. Their remarkable skills have consistently captivated fans worldwide through their appearances in numerous notable projects.
1. Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing is one of the top Chinese actresses and the highest-paid in China. She is a multi-award winner whose most recognisable performances came in the films My Fair Princess, Lost in Beijing, and Buddha Mountain. She also appeared in the 2014 X-Men: Days of the Future Past blockbuster.
2. Zhang Ziyi
One of the most popular Chinese actresses, Zhang Ziyi, gained international recognition for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. She has since starred in notable films, including Memoirs of a Geisha, The Grandmaster, and The Wasted Time. Her captivating on-screen performances fetched her a BAFTA award, Shanghai International Film Festival Award, and a nomination for the Golden Globe award.
3. Liu Yifei
Born in China and raised in the Bronx, New York, Liu Yifei is an internationally renowned Chinese actress whose prominent performances include The Forbidden Kingdom, Once Upon a Time, and Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan. She is among the most respected Chinese female celebrities and has been a mainstay on the Forbes China Celebrity list.
4. Gong Li
Gong Li is a famous actress and film producer. She co-produced the Oscar-nominated films Raise the Red Lantern and To Live. Her exceptional on-screen career has seen her appear in Hollywood productions such as Memoirs of a Geisha and Miami Vice.
5. Yang Mi
Yang Mi is a multi-award winner who rose to fame thanks to her role in the Chinese historical drama Tang Ming Huang. She has since appeared in popular TV series and movies such as The Interpreter, Chinese Paladin 3, Mysterious Island, Beijing Love Story, etc. Her acting roles have fetched numerous awards, including the Beijing International Film Festival and Golden Eagle awards.
6. Tang Wei
Tang Wei is a famous actress best known for representing China at the Miss Universe contest 2004. She is, however, an established singer with a successful career. Her debut acting role came in the TV series Chinese Female Football, but she has also had prominent roles in Hollywood productions such as The Blackhat, Finding Mr. Right, and The Wasted Times.
7. Zhang Zifeng
Having made her debut in 2009, Zhang Zifeng is one of Hollywood's most promising young Chinese actresses. She is among the latest additions to the New Four Dan Chinese actresses of the post-1995 era, but her meteoric rise has been quite remarkable.
8. Sun Li
Discovered by judges in a talent show, Sun Li became a box office name in mainland China. She went on to star in Iron Road, Shanghai Bund, and The Empresses In The Palace. Her performances scooped her all three top TV awards in China, becoming the youngest-ever actress to win a Grand Slam.
9. Li Bingbing
Li Bingbing won over fans' reverence when she showcased her excellent talent while starring alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li in The Forbidden Kingdom. She is best recognised for starring in Hollywood blockbusters The Meg, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Resident Evil: Retribution.
10. Zhou Xun
Zhou Xun is one of the most beautiful Chinese actresses whose talent remains on our screens. She is a highly acclaimed actress with multiple awards, including the Hundred Flowers Award and the Golden Horse Film Festival. Her notable roles came in the blockbuster films Painted Ski: The Resurrection, The Eleventh Chapter, The Banquet, and The Message.
11. Yang Zi
A graduate of the Beijing Film Academy with numerous films and TV series under her belt, Yang Zi is one of the most popular Chinese actresses whose on-screen pedigree has spilt onto the international film scene. Her prominent roles include Home with Kids, Noble Aspirations, and The Oath of Love.
12. Zhao Wei
Zhao Wei rose to fame in 1998 with her role in the TV series My Fair Princess. She soon mastered film production and became a director, producer, and entrepreneur. She made her directorial debut with the film So Young. Her work has fetched multiple accolades, but her most critically acclaimed films include The Tiger Mom, A Time of Love, Mulan, and Romance in the Rain.
13. Yao Chen
Dubbed the Angelina Jolie of China, Yao Chen was listed among the most influential women in the world by both Forbes and Time Magazine. She boasts numerous awards, including the Golden Phoenix Award and the China TV Golden Eagle Award. Her notable film credits include Goddess in the Flames of War, Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe, Firestorm, and Divorce Lawyers.
14. Liu Tao
Liu Tao is a singer and a highly acclaimed Chinese actress boasting numerous projects. She has won multiple nominations and awards, including the China TV Golden Eagle Awards. She has appeared in films like Demi-Gods and Semi-Gods, Legend of Mi Yue, Advisors Alliance, and Elderly With Love.
15. Ma Yili
Ma Yili rose to fame for her iconic roles in Eyes of a Beauty, The Road Not Taken, and Long Live Our Dreams. She has also featured in high-profile films, including The Goddess In Flames of War and The First Half of My Life. Forbes listed her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.
16. Gulnazar Bextiyar
Gulnazar is a versatile model and actress from the Uighur community in China. Also a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy, her performances have left an indelible mark on fans worldwide. Her notable film credits include Black & White: The Dawn of Justice, Weaving a Tale of Love, Ten Years Late, and Chinese Paladin 5.
17. Zhang Jingchu
Zhang Jingchu is a renowned Chinese actress who received critical acclaim for her roles in Peacock. She has since starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Rush Hour 3, Red River, and The Road.
18. Jian Tian
Jing Tian's breakthrough exploits have been seen in Hollywood films such as Kong: Skull Island, The Great Wall, and Pacific Rim: The Uprising. She has also featured in the popular television series The Glory of Tang Dynasty.
19. Xing Fei
Xing Fei is a rising star among the most famous young Chinese actresses. She has worked in numerous TV dramas in recent years, but her most notable roles are in Miracle Healer and Master Devil Do Not Kiss Me.
20. Zhang Yuqi
Zhang Yuqi's performances have earned her subsequent roles in All About Women, The Curse of the Deserted, and the Japanese movie titled The Shaolin Girl. Her role in the critically acclaimed film The Mermaid enhanced her burgeoning global attention.
21. Joan Chen
Joan Chen earned a spot on the list of famous Chinese actresses thanks to her role in the 1979 film Little Flower. She starred in Twin Peaks and The Last Emperor before transitioning into screenwriting, directing, and production. Her work has fetched numerous accolades, including the Hundred Flowers and Golden Horse awards.
22. Yuan Li
Yuan is a popular actress who started by playing supporting roles in Chinese historical dramas. She has since been featured in Never Close Eyes, What Women Want, and Pure Sentiment, winning accolades like the China Golden Eagle and Hundred Flowers awards.
23. Huang Shengyi
Huang Shengyi debuted her acting career in a 2003 TV series, but her big breakthrough came with her role in the Kung Fu Hustle. She later had starring roles in hit productions like The White Snake and Dragon Squad, along with supporting roles in Air Strike and Iceman.
24. Gao Yuanyuan
Gao Yuanyuan is a model, actress, and brand ambassador for various global brands. Her multiple niche approach may have made her a recognised figure on the global stage, but she is best recognised for her roles in films such as Let's Get Married and Love In The City.
25. Zhang Zinyu
Zhang Xinyu is one of the most beautiful Chinese actresses. She made her screen debut in the 2007 Chinese historical drama Banner Hero but rose to prominence after participating in a 2009 football babe contest. She has notable television and film appearances, including in The Magic Card; I Love Hong Kong and The Investiture of the Gods.
26. Tong Liya
A proficient actress and singer with multiple hit singles, Tong Liya, rose to fame after a string of starring roles in The Centimeter of Love, Beijing Love Story, and Never Forgetting. She also made a notable appearance in Nirvana in Fire 2.
27. Liu Shishi
Liu Shishi is a ballet dancer and a famous actress, best known for her starring roles in the Chinese Paladin 3, Scarlet Heart, and The Imperial Doctress. She has also had supporting roles in The Legend of The Condor Heroes and The Young Warriors.
28. Tiffany Tang
Tiffany Tang's exploits in her illustrious film career have earned her a spot among the best Chinese actresses. She won multiple film awards for her roles in the Chinese Paladin 3, Perfect Couple, and The Legend of Fragrance.
29. Zhao Liying
A three-time Golden Eagle Award winner, Zhao Liying became famous after being cast in the Chinese drama The Golden Marriage. She has enjoyed numerous supporting roles in movies like The Mystic Nine, Princess Agents, and The Legend of Fei. Forbes China Celebrity 100 has listed her six times.
30. Angelababy
Born Angela Yeung Wing, Angelababy is a singer, model, and popular Chinese actress who uses Angelababy as her stage name. She is a multiple award winner for roles in Crimes of Passion, Kill Time, and Mojin: The Lost Legend.
31. Dilraba Dilmurat
Dilraba is a famous Chinese model, actress, and philanthropist. Despite starting as a model, she ventured into acting, where she has enjoyed most of her success. She has won multiple awards and nominations for her notable film credits, including Mr. Pride vs. Miss Prejudice and Eternal Love.
32. Lin Yun
Raised from humble beginnings, Lin Yun was a brilliant performing arts student who rose to fame thanks to her role in Stephen Chow's film The Mermaid. She became an instant hit and was later cast in numerous other movies, including The Journey to the West and L.O.R.D: Legends of the Ravaging Dynasties.
33. Li Qin
Dubbed Sweet Li, Qin is a popular Chinese actress specialising in traditional Chinese opera. She wowed audiences with her captivating roles in The Founding of a Party, Joy of Life, and The Jade Dynasty.
The Chinese film industry is growing tremendously, and is beginning to bridge the gap to Hollywood, thanks to its box office cast of actresses. Hollywood only attracts the best and, discussed herein, are the best Chinese actresses the world has ever seen.
