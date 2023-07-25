33 most popular Chinese actresses from Hollywood and beyond

Hollywood is the most renowned entertainment industry in the world, attracting only the most talented figures. Despite its successful film industry, China has had an influx of talent in Hollywood that has birthed a new wave of exceptional actresses who have captured global attention. The growing list of Chinese actresses in Hollywood shows their global influence in cinema.

Some of the popular Chinese actresses at various events. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, VCG (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Chinese film industry is synonymous with popular mainstays such as Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Ang Lee, etc. However, this lot has inspired a new generation of Chinese actresses to take up diverse roles in Hollywood and beyond. These actresses continue excelling in everything that embodies Chinese cinema, including Kung Fu, martial arts, mythical stories, ancient drama, and more.

Famous Chinese actresses

Most popular Chinese actresses in Hollywood gained fame for their on-screen performances. Their remarkable skills have consistently captivated fans worldwide through their appearances in numerous notable projects.

1. Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Fan Bingbing is one of the top Chinese actresses and the highest-paid in China. She is a multi-award winner whose most recognisable performances came in the films My Fair Princess, Lost in Beijing, and Buddha Mountain. She also appeared in the 2014 X-Men: Days of the Future Past blockbuster.

2. Zhang Ziyi

Zhang Ziyi attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

One of the most popular Chinese actresses, Zhang Ziyi, gained international recognition for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. She has since starred in notable films, including Memoirs of a Geisha, The Grandmaster, and The Wasted Time. Her captivating on-screen performances fetched her a BAFTA award, Shanghai International Film Festival Award, and a nomination for the Golden Globe award.

3. Liu Yifei

Yifei Liu attends the Premiere Of Disney's Mulan in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Born in China and raised in the Bronx, New York, Liu Yifei is an internationally renowned Chinese actress whose prominent performances include The Forbidden Kingdom, Once Upon a Time, and Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan. She is among the most respected Chinese female celebrities and has been a mainstay on the Forbes China Celebrity list.

4. Gong Li

Gong Li attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Gong Li is a famous actress and film producer. She co-produced the Oscar-nominated films Raise the Red Lantern and To Live. Her exceptional on-screen career has seen her appear in Hollywood productions such as Memoirs of a Geisha and Miami Vice.

5. Yang Mi

Yang Mi (aka Mini Yang) performs at Tencent Video 10th anniversary ceremony in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Yang Mi is a multi-award winner who rose to fame thanks to her role in the Chinese historical drama Tang Ming Huang. She has since appeared in popular TV series and movies such as The Interpreter, Chinese Paladin 3, Mysterious Island, Beijing Love Story, etc. Her acting roles have fetched numerous awards, including the Beijing International Film Festival and Golden Eagle awards.

6. Tang Wei

Tang Wei attends the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards at Yeouido KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Tang Wei is a famous actress best known for representing China at the Miss Universe contest 2004. She is, however, an established singer with a successful career. Her debut acting role came in the TV series Chinese Female Football, but she has also had prominent roles in Hollywood productions such as The Blackhat, Finding Mr. Right, and The Wasted Times.

7. Zhang Zifeng

Zhang Zifeng arrives on the red carpet of the 55th Golden Horse film awards, dubbed the Chinese 'Oscars', in Taipei. Photo: Sam Yeh

Source: Getty Images

Having made her debut in 2009, Zhang Zifeng is one of Hollywood's most promising young Chinese actresses. She is among the latest additions to the New Four Dan Chinese actresses of the post-1995 era, but her meteoric rise has been quite remarkable.

8. Sun Li

Actress Sun Li attends Vinda promotional event in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Discovered by judges in a talent show, Sun Li became a box office name in mainland China. She went on to star in Iron Road, Shanghai Bund, and The Empresses In The Palace. Her performances scooped her all three top TV awards in China, becoming the youngest-ever actress to win a Grand Slam.

9. Li Bingbing

Li Bingbing poses on the red carpet of the 2022 Weibo Movie Awards Ceremony in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Li Bingbing won over fans' reverence when she showcased her excellent talent while starring alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li in The Forbidden Kingdom. She is best recognised for starring in Hollywood blockbusters The Meg, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Resident Evil: Retribution.

10. Zhou Xun

Zhou Xun attends the release conference of Gabrielle Chanel perfume at Minsheng Art Museum in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Zhou Xun is one of the most beautiful Chinese actresses whose talent remains on our screens. She is a highly acclaimed actress with multiple awards, including the Hundred Flowers Award and the Golden Horse Film Festival. Her notable roles came in the blockbuster films Painted Ski: The Resurrection, The Eleventh Chapter, The Banquet, and The Message.

11. Yang Zi

Yang Zi arrives at the red carpet of 2017 Bazaar Star Charity Night in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

A graduate of the Beijing Film Academy with numerous films and TV series under her belt, Yang Zi is one of the most popular Chinese actresses whose on-screen pedigree has spilt onto the international film scene. Her prominent roles include Home with Kids, Noble Aspirations, and The Oath of Love.

12. Zhao Wei

Zhao Wei attends a press conference of the 12th FIRST International Film Festival in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Zhao Wei rose to fame in 1998 with her role in the TV series My Fair Princess. She soon mastered film production and became a director, producer, and entrepreneur. She made her directorial debut with the film So Young. Her work has fetched multiple accolades, but her most critically acclaimed films include The Tiger Mom, A Time of Love, Mulan, and Romance in the Rain.

13. Yao Chen

Yao Chen arrives at the red carpet of the 2021 Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, China. Photo: Cai Xingzhuo

Source: Getty Images

Dubbed the Angelina Jolie of China, Yao Chen was listed among the most influential women in the world by both Forbes and Time Magazine. She boasts numerous awards, including the Golden Phoenix Award and the China TV Golden Eagle Award. Her notable film credits include Goddess in the Flames of War, Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe, Firestorm, and Divorce Lawyers.

14. Liu Tao

Liu Tao attends Beauty Farm activity in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Liu Tao is a singer and a highly acclaimed Chinese actress boasting numerous projects. She has won multiple nominations and awards, including the China TV Golden Eagle Awards. She has appeared in films like Demi-Gods and Semi-Gods, Legend of Mi Yue, Advisors Alliance, and Elderly With Love.

15. Ma Yili

Ma Yili attends the Magnolia Gala Night during the 25th Shanghai TV Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Ma Yili rose to fame for her iconic roles in Eyes of a Beauty, The Road Not Taken, and Long Live Our Dreams. She has also featured in high-profile films, including The Goddess In Flames of War and The First Half of My Life. Forbes listed her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

16. Gulnazar Bextiyar

Gulnazar Bextiyar arrives at the opening ceremony red carpet for the 2023 Beijing International Film Festival at Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center. Photo: Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Gulnazar is a versatile model and actress from the Uighur community in China. Also a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy, her performances have left an indelible mark on fans worldwide. Her notable film credits include Black & White: The Dawn of Justice, Weaving a Tale of Love, Ten Years Late, and Chinese Paladin 5.

17. Zhang Jingchu

Zhang Jingchu performs on the stage during the launch ceremony of 2019 Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Zhang Jingchu is a renowned Chinese actress who received critical acclaim for her roles in Peacock. She has since starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Rush Hour 3, Red River, and The Road.

18. Jian Tian

Jing Tian's breakthrough exploits have been seen in Hollywood films such as Kong: Skull Island, The Great Wall, and Pacific Rim: The Uprising. She has also featured in the popular television series The Glory of Tang Dynasty.

19. Xing Fei

Xing Fei arrives at the red carpet for 2023 Weibo Movie Night in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Xing Fei is a rising star among the most famous young Chinese actresses. She has worked in numerous TV dramas in recent years, but her most notable roles are in Miracle Healer and Master Devil Do Not Kiss Me.

20. Zhang Yuqi

Zhang Yuqi attends a jury press conference of the 14th Changchun Film Festival in Changchun, Jilin Province of China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Zhang Yuqi's performances have earned her subsequent roles in All About Women, The Curse of the Deserted, and the Japanese movie titled The Shaolin Girl. Her role in the critically acclaimed film The Mermaid enhanced her burgeoning global attention.

21. Joan Chen

Joan Chen poses for a photo after the 29th Singapore International Film Festival media interview in Singapore. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah

Source: Getty Images

Joan Chen earned a spot on the list of famous Chinese actresses thanks to her role in the 1979 film Little Flower. She starred in Twin Peaks and The Last Emperor before transitioning into screenwriting, directing, and production. Her work has fetched numerous accolades, including the Hundred Flowers and Golden Horse awards.

22. Yuan Li

Gong Li poses during a photo call for the film 'Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan (Saturday Fiction)' presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli

Source: Getty Images

Yuan is a popular actress who started by playing supporting roles in Chinese historical dramas. She has since been featured in Never Close Eyes, What Women Want, and Pure Sentiment, winning accolades like the China Golden Eagle and Hundred Flowers awards.

23. Huang Shengyi

Huang Shengyi attends Madame Figaro Fashion Gala 2021 in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Huang Shengyi debuted her acting career in a 2003 TV series, but her big breakthrough came with her role in the Kung Fu Hustle. She later had starring roles in hit productions like The White Snake and Dragon Squad, along with supporting roles in Air Strike and Iceman.

24. Gao Yuanyuan

Gao Yuanyuan attends a Chaumet event in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Gao Yuanyuan is a model, actress, and brand ambassador for various global brands. Her multiple niche approach may have made her a recognised figure on the global stage, but she is best recognised for her roles in films such as Let's Get Married and Love In The City.

25. Zhang Zinyu

Viann Zhang Xinyu attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the I Do jewelry store in Luoyang, Henan Province of China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Zhang Xinyu is one of the most beautiful Chinese actresses. She made her screen debut in the 2007 Chinese historical drama Banner Hero but rose to prominence after participating in a 2009 football babe contest. She has notable television and film appearances, including in The Magic Card; I Love Hong Kong and The Investiture of the Gods.

26. Tong Liya

Tong Liya arrives at the closing ceremony of the fourth Hainan Island International Film Festival in Sanya, Hainan Province of China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

A proficient actress and singer with multiple hit singles, Tong Liya, rose to fame after a string of starring roles in The Centimeter of Love, Beijing Love Story, and Never Forgetting. She also made a notable appearance in Nirvana in Fire 2.

27. Liu Shishi

Liu Shishi attends the 2023 "Kering Women in Motion Award" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Liu Shishi is a ballet dancer and a famous actress, best known for her starring roles in the Chinese Paladin 3, Scarlet Heart, and The Imperial Doctress. She has also had supporting roles in The Legend of The Condor Heroes and The Young Warriors.

28. Tiffany Tang

Tang Yan arrives at the Harper's Bazaar Annual ICON Party 2023 red carpet in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Tiffany Tang's exploits in her illustrious film career have earned her a spot among the best Chinese actresses. She won multiple film awards for her roles in the Chinese Paladin 3, Perfect Couple, and The Legend of Fragrance.

29. Zhao Liying

Zhao Liying attends a Dior event in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

A three-time Golden Eagle Award winner, Zhao Liying became famous after being cast in the Chinese drama The Golden Marriage. She has enjoyed numerous supporting roles in movies like The Mystic Nine, Princess Agents, and The Legend of Fei. Forbes China Celebrity 100 has listed her six times.

30. Angelababy

Angelababy attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Born Angela Yeung Wing, Angelababy is a singer, model, and popular Chinese actress who uses Angelababy as her stage name. She is a multiple award winner for roles in Crimes of Passion, Kill Time, and Mojin: The Lost Legend.

31. Dilraba Dilmurat

Dilraba Dilmurat performs Tencent Video 10th anniversary ceremony in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Dilraba is a famous Chinese model, actress, and philanthropist. Despite starting as a model, she ventured into acting, where she has enjoyed most of her success. She has won multiple awards and nominations for her notable film credits, including Mr. Pride vs. Miss Prejudice and Eternal Love.

32. Lin Yun

Lin Yun poses during a photocall prior to the Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris. Photo: Francois Guillot

Source: Getty Images

Raised from humble beginnings, Lin Yun was a brilliant performing arts student who rose to fame thanks to her role in Stephen Chow's film The Mermaid. She became an instant hit and was later cast in numerous other movies, including The Journey to the West and L.O.R.D: Legends of the Ravaging Dynasties.

33. Li Qin

Li Qin poses on the red carpet of 2017 Domestic TV series Ceremony held by Anhui TV in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Dubbed Sweet Li, Qin is a popular Chinese actress specialising in traditional Chinese opera. She wowed audiences with her captivating roles in The Founding of a Party, Joy of Life, and The Jade Dynasty.

The Chinese film industry is growing tremendously, and is beginning to bridge the gap to Hollywood, thanks to its box office cast of actresses. Hollywood only attracts the best and, discussed herein, are the best Chinese actresses the world has ever seen.

