33 famous Asian actresses making strides in Hollywood and beyond
Asian actresses have been making their mark, defying stereotypes, and etching their names into cinematic history in Hollywood. With talent, determination, and a hunger for change, they break barriers and pave the way for inclusive storytelling.
Diversity and representation have emerged as central themes in global stories. These themes have opened the doors for talents from Asia and the rest of the world, inviting them to inform and entertain international audiences.
Famous Asian actresses
The best performers possess the ability to immerse themselves in their roles, transforming characters and their stories. These famous Asian actresses are making remarkable strides globally.
Asian actresses over 40
In entertainment, where trends change, true talent stands. The best Asian actresses over 40 bring a wealth of experience and grace to the screen.
Constance Wu
Constance Wu was born on 22 March 1982 to Taiwanese-American parents. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Jessica Huang in the ABC television series Fresh Off the Boat. Before this role, she was involved in theatre.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka was born on 18 July 1982. She is a film producer and former Miss World with a successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood. She was born in Jamshedpur, India, and grew up in India and the USA.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan was born in London, England. The actress was born on 29 November 1982. She is a former fashion model and film star famous for playing Astrid Leong-Teo on Crazy Rich Asians. Her parents are both from Hong Kong, China.
Lucy Liu
Liu is one of the most beautiful Asian actresses and was born in Queens, New York, on 2 December 1982. She has Chinese and Taiwanese heritage and advocates for children’s rights and gender equality.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling was born Vera Mindy Chokalingam on 24 June 1979 and is of Indian origin. She gained acclamation as Kelly Kapoor in The Office (US version).
Sandra Oh
Sandra Miju Oh is a Canadian-American star of Korean descent and one of the most beautiful Asian actresses. She was born on 20 July 1971 and is best known as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.
Rinko Kikuchi
Yuriko “Rinko” Kikuchi was born on 6 January 1981 and made her acting debut in the Japanese film Ikitai. Following her 2006 film Babel, she became the first Japanese actress to receive an Oscar nomination in 50 years.
Maggie Q
Maggie Q, whose real name is Margaret Denise Quigley, is an American TV star and former fashion model born on 22 May 1979. She is of mixed ethnicity, with a Vietnamese mother and an Irish-Polish father.
Olivia Munn
Munn is one of the top Asian actresses born on 3 July 1980. Her mother is a Vietnamese woman of Chinese ancestry, while her father is Irish, German and English ancestry.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh is a Malaysian star born on 6 August 1962, who started her career in Hong Kong. She entered the global scene with the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Rai is considered one of the most pretty Asian actresses. The Indian celebrity was born on 1 November 1973. Her wax figure is displayed in London's Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum.
Hottest Asian actresses in their 30s
From their captivating performances to their powerful presence, these stars embody stardom. With the dynamic roles they've embraced, these lovely stars are truly talented.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, was born on 2 June 1988 and is among the hot Asian actresses. She is of Chinese-Korean descent and gained recognition for her role in Crazy Rich Asians (2018).
Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran is an American star of Vietnamese descent, born on 17 January 1989. She is known for her groundbreaking role in the Star Wars franchise.
Karen Fukuhara
Fukuhara is known for playing Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female in The Boys. She was born on 10 February 1992 in Los Angeles; her parents are Japanese.
Freida Pinto
Born on 18 October 1984 and raised in Mumbai, Pinto has also worked as a model and a TV presenter. She won the Screen Actors Guild Outstanding Performance Award for her role in Slumdog Millionaire.
Tao Okamoto
Tao is one of the most famous models from Japan and has worked extensively with Ralph Lauren. She was born on 22 May 1985 and started her modelling career at 14.
Jameela Jamil
Born on 25 February 1986, Jameela is one of the most influential Asian actresses in Hollywood with British and Pakistani roots. She is an activist against unrealistic beauty standards and criticises celebrities who promote them.
Anna Akana
In addition to being a film star, Anna is a stand-up comic and an author. She was born on 18 August 1989 and launched a clothing line, Ghost & Stars, in 2015.
Kimiko Glenn
Kimiko was born on 27 June 1989 in Phoenix, Arizona, and has Japanese, Scottish, Irish and German heritage. She performed in several local Phoenix theatre productions as a child.
Devika Bhise
Bhise is an American star of Indian descent born on 29 March 1991. Her notable work includes the 2015 British film The Man Who Knew Infinity, Mosaic, and The Accidental Husband.
Sonoya Mizuno
Sonoya is a ballet dancer who graduated from the Royal Ballet School. The British star was born on 1 July 1986. Her father is Japanese, while her mother is English-Argentine.
Nichole Sakura
Born on 15 December 1989, Sakura used the surname Bloom to mask her Japanese heritage when starting in Hollywood. She reclaimed the name Sakura in 2020.
Asian actresses in their 20s
Over the past decade, a new generation of Asian actresses in their vibrant 20s has burst onto the scene. They have infused the silver screen with their energy, charisma, and captivating performances. Some of them include:
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Maitreyi is one of the best up-and-coming Indian actresses, born on 28 December 2001 to Tamil parents who immigrated to Canada from Sri Lanka. Following her success on the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi has featured on lists of young Asian actresses to watch.
Lana Condor
Condor was born on 11 May 1997 in Vietnam and spent a few months in an orphanage. Her parents, Mary and Bob Condor, adopted her and brought her to the US.
Paris Berelc
Berelc is an American star known for Disney XD's Mighty Med. She is half-Filipino and was born on 29 December 1998. Berelc worked with Ford Models since she was nine.
Madison Hu
Hu is a famous Asian actress known as Frankie Wong on Bizaardvark. The American star was born on 2 June 2002. Her parents are Chinese immigrants.
Ashley Liao
Liao is an American artist born on 21 October 2001. She studies Communication at UCLA. Liao has Taiwanese parents who live in California.
Ysa Penarejo
With Filipino roots, Ysa is a talented dancer born on 29 March 2000. She has danced since she was four and trained in contemporary dance, lyrical, jazz and ballet.
Megan Truong
Truong was born on 22 January 2002 and has been in the entertainment industry since she was 10. She also sings and has two original songs on YouTube. She's known for The Prom, The Bandit Hound, and Criminal Minds.
Haley Alexandra Tju
Haley was born on 15 February 2001 and is of Indonesian-Chinese roots. The American star homeschooled alongside her sister, who also acts. Some of her known work include Schooled, Trinkets, and Amphibia.
Devyn Nekoda
Nekoda was born on 12 December 2000 in Canada. The Asian actor was a child star and trained in circus arts and gymnastics. She is of Japanese, English and Welsh roots. Some of her famous films and TV shows include Scream VI, Backstage, and Annedroids.
Erika Tham
Tham is of mixed heritage with Malaysian, Ukrainian, Chinese and Dutch roots. The Singaporean-Canadian performer was born on 15 December 1999 and has played the guitar since 7.
Ramona Young
Ramona Abish Young is among the top Asian actresses under 30. Her parents come from Hong Kong, where she was partly schooled. She was born on 23 May 1998. Ramona is famous for appearing in Never Have I Ever, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Blockers.
Hollywood has opened its doors to international talents—several Asian actresses are gracing the screens worldwide. These stars have redefined beauty, grace, passion and diversity in the global entertainment industry.
Source: Legit.ng