33 famous Asian actresses making strides in Hollywood and beyond

Asian actresses have been making their mark, defying stereotypes, and etching their names into cinematic history in Hollywood. With talent, determination, and a hunger for change, they break barriers and pave the way for inclusive storytelling.

Asian actresses Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina pose for photos during various events.

Diversity and representation have emerged as central themes in global stories. These themes have opened the doors for talents from Asia and the rest of the world, inviting them to inform and entertain international audiences.

Famous Asian actresses

The best performers possess the ability to immerse themselves in their roles, transforming characters and their stories. These famous Asian actresses are making remarkable strides globally.

Asian actresses over 40

In entertainment, where trends change, true talent stands. The best Asian actresses over 40 bring a wealth of experience and grace to the screen.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu attends "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Constance Wu was born on 22 March 1982 to Taiwanese-American parents. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Jessica Huang in the ABC television series Fresh Off the Boat. Before this role, she was involved in theatre.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attends the "Love Again" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Priyanka was born on 18 July 1982. She is a film producer and former Miss World with a successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood. She was born in Jamshedpur, India, and grew up in India and the USA.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan wears Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Gemma Chan was born in London, England. The actress was born on 29 November 1982. She is a former fashion model and film star famous for playing Astrid Leong-Teo on Crazy Rich Asians. Her parents are both from Hong Kong, China.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu attends the premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Liu is one of the most beautiful Asian actresses and was born in Queens, New York, on 2 December 1982. She has Chinese and Taiwanese heritage and advocates for children’s rights and gender equality.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kaling was born Vera Mindy Chokalingam on 24 June 1979 and is of Indian origin. She gained acclamation as Kelly Kapoor in The Office (US version).

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Sandra Miju Oh is a Canadian-American star of Korean descent and one of the most beautiful Asian actresses. She was born on 20 July 1971 and is best known as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.

Rinko Kikuchi

Actress Rinko Kikuchi poses with her trophy during the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 17, 2023 in Shanghai, China. Photo: Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG

Yuriko “Rinko” Kikuchi was born on 6 January 1981 and made her acting debut in the Japanese film Ikitai. Following her 2006 film Babel, she became the first Japanese actress to receive an Oscar nomination in 50 years.

Maggie Q

Maggie Q arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Maggie Q, whose real name is Margaret Denise Quigley, is an American TV star and former fashion model born on 22 May 1979. She is of mixed ethnicity, with a Vietnamese mother and an Irish-Polish father.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn leaves the 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' on June 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Munn is one of the top Asian actresses born on 3 July 1980. Her mother is a Vietnamese woman of Chinese ancestry, while her father is Irish, German and English ancestry.

Michelle Yeoh

Actress Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng attends Cindy Chao Jewelery Exhibition on September 7, 2023 in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Yeoh is a Malaysian star born on 6 August 1962, who started her career in Hong Kong. She entered the global scene with the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Rai is considered one of the most pretty Asian actresses. The Indian celebrity was born on 1 November 1973. Her wax figure is displayed in London's Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum.

Hottest Asian actresses in their 30s

From their captivating performances to their powerful presence, these stars embody stardom. With the dynamic roles they've embraced, these lovely stars are truly talented.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina at the 2023 Asia Society Southern California Annual Gala held at The Skirball Cultural Center on May 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allison Dinner/Variety

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, was born on 2 June 1988 and is among the hot Asian actresses. She is of Chinese-Korean descent and gained recognition for her role in Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran attends "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 18, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kelly Marie Tran is an American star of Vietnamese descent, born on 17 January 1989. She is known for her groundbreaking role in the Star Wars franchise.

Karen Fukuhara

Karen Fukuhara, from the series The Boys poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Fukuhara is known for playing Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female in The Boys. She was born on 10 February 1992 in Los Angeles; her parents are Japanese.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto attends the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Born on 18 October 1984 and raised in Mumbai, Pinto has also worked as a model and a TV presenter. She won the Screen Actors Guild Outstanding Performance Award for her role in Slumdog Millionaire.

Tao Okamoto

Model Tao Okamoto attends the ADEAM show in a gray jacket at the Highline Hotel on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017 on February 09, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Melodie Jeng

Tao is one of the most famous models from Japan and has worked extensively with Ralph Lauren. She was born on 22 May 1985 and started her modelling career at 14.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil visits SiriusXM Studios on September 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Born on 25 February 1986, Jameela is one of the most influential Asian actresses in Hollywood with British and Pakistani roots. She is an activist against unrealistic beauty standards and criticises celebrities who promote them.

Anna Akana

Anna Akana attends the photocall for Netflix's "Let It Snow" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

In addition to being a film star, Anna is a stand-up comic and an author. She was born on 18 August 1989 and launched a clothing line, Ghost & Stars, in 2015.

Kimiko Glenn

Kimiko Glenn attends World Premiere Of "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theater on December 01, 2018 in Westwood, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Kimiko was born on 27 June 1989 in Phoenix, Arizona, and has Japanese, Scottish, Irish and German heritage. She performed in several local Phoenix theatre productions as a child.

Devika Bhise

Devika Bhise attends The Wing Hosts The World Premiere Of Roadside Attractions "The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi" at Metrograph on November 13, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Bhise is an American star of Indian descent born on 29 March 1991. Her notable work includes the 2015 British film The Man Who Knew Infinity, Mosaic, and The Accidental Husband.

Sonoya Mizuno

Sonoya Mizuno poses in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Sonoya is a ballet dancer who graduated from the Royal Ballet School. The British star was born on 1 July 1986. Her father is Japanese, while her mother is English-Argentine.

Nichole Sakura

Nichole Bloom speaks onstage at the 44th Annual Gracies Awards on May 21, 2019 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Born on 15 December 1989, Sakura used the surname Bloom to mask her Japanese heritage when starting in Hollywood. She reclaimed the name Sakura in 2020.

Asian actresses in their 20s

Over the past decade, a new generation of Asian actresses in their vibrant 20s has burst onto the scene. They have infused the silver screen with their energy, charisma, and captivating performances. Some of them include:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the Never Have I Ever Season 4 NYC Tastemaker Reception on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Maitreyi is one of the best up-and-coming Indian actresses, born on 28 December 2001 to Tamil parents who immigrated to Canada from Sri Lanka. Following her success on the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi has featured on lists of young Asian actresses to watch.

Lana Condor

Lana Condor at the Jason Wu Collection Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD

Condor was born on 11 May 1997 in Vietnam and spent a few months in an orphanage. Her parents, Mary and Bob Condor, adopted her and brought her to the US.

Paris Berelc

Paris Berelc attends the screening and launch party for HBO Max's MINX at The Hollywood Roosevelt on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Berelc is an American star known for Disney XD's Mighty Med. She is half-Filipino and was born on 29 December 1998. Berelc worked with Ford Models since she was nine.

Madison Hu

Madison Hu attends the premiere of "The Boogeyman" at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California on May 23, 2023. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Hu is a famous Asian actress known as Frankie Wong on Bizaardvark. The American star was born on 2 June 2002. Her parents are Chinese immigrants.

Ashley Liao

shley Liao attends the premiere of Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe" at Regency Village Theater on May 22, 2019 in Westwood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Liao is an American artist born on 21 October 2001. She studies Communication at UCLA. Liao has Taiwanese parents who live in California.

Ysa Penarejo

Actress Ysa Penarejo attends the 43rd Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Westin Bonaventure Hotel on April 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

With Filipino roots, Ysa is a talented dancer born on 29 March 2000. She has danced since she was four and trained in contemporary dance, lyrical, jazz and ballet.

Megan Truong

Truong was born on 22 January 2002 and has been in the entertainment industry since she was 10. She also sings and has two original songs on YouTube. She's known for The Prom, The Bandit Hound, and Criminal Minds.

Haley Alexandra Tju

Actress Haley Tju attends the screening of "Little Miss Perfect" at The TCL Chinese Theater on May 26, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Haley was born on 15 February 2001 and is of Indonesian-Chinese roots. The American star homeschooled alongside her sister, who also acts. Some of her known work include Schooled, Trinkets, and Amphibia.

Devyn Nekoda

Devyn Nekoda at the premiere of "Screm VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Nekoda was born on 12 December 2000 in Canada. The Asian actor was a child star and trained in circus arts and gymnastics. She is of Japanese, English and Welsh roots. Some of her famous films and TV shows include Scream VI, Backstage, and Annedroids.

Erika Tham

Erika Tham attends the premiere of the live-action "Kim Possible" at the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences on Tuesday, February 12. Photo: Image Group LA

Tham is of mixed heritage with Malaysian, Ukrainian, Chinese and Dutch roots. The Singaporean-Canadian performer was born on 15 December 1999 and has played the guitar since 7.

Ramona Young

Actress Ramona Young arrives for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" season 4 premiere event at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, June 1, 2023. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP

Ramona Abish Young is among the top Asian actresses under 30. Her parents come from Hong Kong, where she was partly schooled. She was born on 23 May 1998. Ramona is famous for appearing in Never Have I Ever, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Blockers.

Hollywood has opened its doors to international talents—several Asian actresses are gracing the screens worldwide. These stars have redefined beauty, grace, passion and diversity in the global entertainment industry.

