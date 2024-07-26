A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her relationship dilemma and to get people's thoughts on it

She revealed that a man she met online helped finance the setting up of three restaurants for her

However, the man called it quits on their relationship in the 10th month, leaving the young lady confused

A Nigerian lady, @chefchi16, has opened up about how a man she met online dumped her after helping her life.

@chefchi16 stated that they dated online for nine months without meeting in person.

In the course of their relationship, she said the man opened three restaurants for her and bought her father a car.

Quite to her surprise, the man dumped her in the 10th month of their relationship. She wrote:

"You met a man online, dated him for nine months online without meeting him in person. He opened three restaurants for you, even bought your father a car.

"Then on the tenth month, he broke up with you."

She wondered how he should be classified.

"Is he going to be called an ex-boyfriend or a destiny helper? Because I don’t understand."

Her TikTok post sparked mixed reactions.

The lady's story generated buzz

iremide_240 said:

"I think a destiny helper or friend cause not everyone is met to be a lover or exlover."

Ayoka said:

"Destiny helper because you might see him physical and he may not do anything for you."

Shane said:

"Gal he was your destiny helper look for a husband now."

sasabrinna1 said:

"He came into your life as your life helper and your hero.. a broken relationship is better than a broken marriage."

hopekim2 said:

"Imagine he bought me a phone then we broke up."

Elkary said:

"Sorry swt@ but why did he breakup with you?"

Millicent💚💚🥰 said:

"A destiny helper.Sometimes that’s how God use to bless us."

leah84 said:

"He was a destiny helper dear, thank God because you have where to start from, God will bring your partner soon."

