A Nigerian student from Adeleke University has shared what she wished she had known before enrolling

In her video, she mentioned that church attendance is compulsory three times a week and noted the sun can be quite scorching

She also highlighted the importance of attending all classes due to frequent surprise tests

A Nigerian lady who is a student at Adeleke University shared the things she wished she knew before joining the school.

In the clip, she said church attendance is compulsory and it happens three times a week, she also added that the sun is a bit scorchy.

Lady speaks about Adeleke University. Photo credit: @marvelous.ose

Source: TikTok

Adeleke University requirements from students

The lady also said attending all classes is very important as there were frequent unannounced tests most times.

She also went ahead and mentioned other things about her school. The video was posted by @marvelous.ose.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Celestial kaffy olowo said:

“Where is Adeleke university dey.”

Ayeesha wrote:

“Is hostel compulsory?”

Mama commented:

“No,it isn’t but you have to give a valid reason to the school why you don’t want to stay.”

Miwa:

“Omorrr shey I go come Adeleke like dis.”

Your babe:

“If I knew this earlier I no fit come adeleke.”

Mama:

“It’s not that bad na.”

Geneva:

“Can someone study nursing there with 211.”

Brown_Barbie:

“Omohh I don’t know where to start reading from.”

Ademola1.22:

“Do you people have your separate currency you are spending there?”

Abisola Tirenikeji:

“Y is church compulsory? Wetin happen? Na by force to go church? Mtcheweww. Dat 1 dey vex me.”

Olajumoke:

“Church in Babcock Tuesday hall worship,Wednesday evening church, Saturday morning and evening church. You will long skirt shege.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported about the online courses organised in their respective faculties at Adeleke University.

Lady graduates from university with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady is overjoyed that she was able to graduate from the university with a first-class degree.

The lady came on social media to share her joy after she was done with her graduation ceremony.

Tolulope Ekundayo said she was able to graduate from the university with first class at the tender age of 19.

Source: Legit.ng