Anambra state - Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, a prominent gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, along with his campaign council, has donated N71 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications to the senator.

The statement highlighted that this donation is part of Senator Ubah’s commitment to strengthening the party’s effectiveness in the state.

'APC has received needed boost with Ubah's donations'

Ogbonna noted that with this contribution, the Anambra State chapter of the APC has experienced a substantial boost in its strength and support, as reported by The Nigerian Tribune.

He said:

“APC Anambra before now was not so strong as most stakeholders and party members have always complained about the lack of a reward system which has made the party in the state lose followers in the past, a situation Senator Ubah has changed for good.

“Senator Ubah has shown his dedication to the APC with a generous donation of N50 million. This significant contribution will fund various party activities and initiatives, solidifying his role as a key figure within the party."

Breakdown of Ubah's campaign council donors

The breakdown, as pointed out by Ogbonna are as follows: N50 million by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, N5 million by Princess Esom Nwafor Orizu, N5 million by Prince Emeka Egwuekwe (Apakata Onyi Enugwu-Agidi).

Others are: N5 million by Chief Chinedu Okeke (Ekwe Ogidi), N3 million by Lord Michael Mbanefo, N2 million by Arinze Awogu (Ikemba Front) and N1 million by Hon. Acobarry Chukwuma.

Ogbonna added:

“Senator Ubah’s donation has also motivated many of his supporters to show their backing for the APC.

"These contributions have not only provided essential financial support but have also boosted enthusiasm among party members and supporters. It’s noteworthy that Senator Ubah and his supporters have all fulfilled their pledges.

