Ines De Ramon's bio: Everything we know about Paul Wesley’s wife

Ines De Ramon is a famous American health coach, social influencer, and fitness enthusiast. Ramon is also popularly known for being Paul Wesley's wife. Paul is an actor, director, and producer from America who rose to stardom after featuring in The Vampire Diaries as Stefan Salvatore. His role in Tell Me a Story, an anthology series, also increased his fame.

Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

It was in June 2018 when Paul Wesley and his wife were first seen together in the Big Apple after a dinner date. The couple first sparked marriage rumours when they were spotted wearing matching bands in NYC in February 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Ines-Olivia De Ramon Known as Ines De Ramon Gender Female Date of birth 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 32-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Paul Wesley University University of Geneva Career Fitness enthusiast, health coach, social influencer Net worth $2 million

Who is Ines De Ramon?

Ines De Ramon was born as Ines-Olivia De Ramon in the United States of America in 1992. The celebrity is very secretive, so details about her parents and siblings are very scanty.

How old is Ines De Ramon?

As of 2022, Ines De Ramon's age is 30 years old.

Educational background

She went to high school in the United States of America and later enrolled for a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at The University of Geneva.

Today, she is a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.

Career

Ramon's professional experience has been in the jewellery industry. According to her LinkedIn, she spent six months working in client services at the Kempinski Hotels.

She later held positions at the upscale Swiss jeweller De Grisogono and in Christie's jewellery department. At the moment, De Ramon oversees wholesale for the Los Angeles-based jewellery company Anita Ko Jewelry.

Is Ines De Ramon in Vampire Diaries?

Ramon is not an actress, and she was not featured in the television series The Vampire Diaries. However, his husband, Paul Wesley, was among the lead actors in the series.

Who did Ines De Ramon play in Vampire Diaries? Ines did not play any role in the series. Instead, Ines De Ramon's husband, Paul portrayed Stefan Salvator, the younger brother of Damon Salvatore, a good-hearted and affectionate vampire, the total opposite of his brother.

Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon's relationship

Who is Paul Wesley married to? The celebrity is married to Ines De Ramon. The couple is very secretive about their love life.

How did Paul Wesley meet Ines De Ramon? The couple has yet to publicly open up about their relationship, but they were spotted in New York City holding hands after dinner in June 2018. Ines De Ramon's wedding happened in 2019.

In February of the same year, Ines De Ramon and Paul Wesley were spotted wearing a thin silver band with a circular diamond.

Does Paul Wesley have 2 wives?

No, he only has one wife. Previously, Paul was married to Torrey DeVitto. Torrey is a famous American musician, actress, producer, and former model. The exes were both featured in the movie titled Killer Movie.

They tied the knot in an exquisite ceremony in April 2011. However, by July 2013, they had parted ways and finalized their divorce in December 2013.

Is Paul Wesley still with his wife?

Paul Wesley visits the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Three on The IMDb Yacht on July 23, 2022, in San Diego, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Yes, the couple is still together. There are no rumours that they are divorcing or broken up.

Does Paul Wesley have kids?

The American actor has no kids as of yet.

How tall is Paul Wesley's wife?

Ines De Ramon's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and she weighs 149 pounds (68 kilograms). She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-28-36 inches (81-71-91 centimetres).

Quick facts about Ines De Ramon

She is a polyglot. She is eloquent in five languages: Spanish, English, German, Italian and French.

Ines is a fitness enthusiast by profession.

She spends most of her time with her husband.

She has a rescue dog named Gregory.

Her favourite actors are Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

Her hobbies are travelling and dancing, and her favourite destination is Miami.

The celebrity loves Italian food.

Ines De Ramon is popularly known as the wife of Paul Wesley, an actor who was featured in The Vampire Diaries, among other popular productions. In addition, Ines is a health coach, social influencer, and fitness enthusiast from the United States of America.

