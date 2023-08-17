20 oldest living celebrities: famous people who are well over 90

Maintaining fame can be challenging because, when some ages, their fame can fade. However, this is not the case for some celebrities because even as time passes, they are still recognised and remain firmly in the spotlight. Despite their old age, the oldest living celebrities keep amazing their fans because they are energetic and strong. Some still work in their industries and keep shining, while others have retired.

Celebrities like Bob Barker, Gene Shalit and Jacqueline White are among the famous old people. Photo: @johnny_question, @rabbit_ears_tv, @classic_bombshells on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When people get old, others retire and return to their homes, but this is not the case for some celebrities. Some famous old people are still working and don't plan to stop their careers soon because of their age. These celebrities are true proof that age is nothing but a number because even at 90, they are still strong and doing well.

Oldest living celebrities

These living legends keep shining and captivating their fans worldwide despite their ages. Below are some of the oldest famous people who are well over 90 as of August 2023.

1. Elisabeth Waldo (105)

Elisabeth Waldo, an ethnomusician, mimics a performance on stage at the theatre where she performs her music at her home in Northridge. Photo: David Bohrer/Los Angeles Times

Source: Getty Images

Who is the oldest celebrity? Elisabeth Waldo is the oldest celebrity alive at 105 years old as of 2023. She is an American former violinist, composer, conductor and ethnomusicologist. She is known for songs like Lost on Paradise Island, Chac and Song of Mexico.

2. Caren Marsh Doll (104)

Caren Marsh Doll, whose real name is Aileen Betty Morris, is considered the oldest actress alive. She was born on 6 April 1919 in Hollywood, California, United States of America. She has appeared in popular movies like The Wizard of Oz, Gone With The Wind and Secret of a Sorority Girl. In 1949, the actress was involved in a plane crash and was one of the few survivors.

3. Iris Apfel (101)

Iris Apfel sits for a portrait during her 100th Birthday Party at Central Park Tower on September 09, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Iris Apfel is an American entrepreneur, interior designer and fashion icon. She is known as the co-founder and head of the Old World Weavers textile company, which she founded with her husband, Carl Apfel. The company took part in several design restorations at the White House for nine presidents. She celebrated her 101 birthday on 29 August 2022 and shared a video on Instagram.

4. Ray Anthony (101)

American bandleader Ray Anthony posing with actress Marilyn Monroe. Photo: @rayanthonyofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ray Anthony is among the old famous people alive. He is an American bandleader, trumpeter, songwriter and former actor. He is known for songs such as Moonlight Serenade, In The Mood and The Bunny Hop. He was the musical director of the television series called TV's Top Tunes from 1953 to 1954. Ray Anthony was a member of Glenn Miller's band.

5. Norman Lear (101)

Producers Quincy Jones and Norman Lear attend a kickoff party for the new Ray Charles CD project "Ray Sings, Basie Swings" on September 28, 2006, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Norman Lear is a television producer and screenwriter. He was born on 27 July 1922 in New Haven, Connecticut, United States. He is famous for producing sitcoms such as All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Sanford and Son. He is also known as a political activist.

6. Janis Paige (100)

Actress Janis Paige attends a commemoration ceremony for 'The Janis Paige Group Room' and 'The Janis Paige Emotional Wellness Program' in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

Janis Paige is an American actress and singer born on 16 September 1922. She is famous for playing the role of Ann Fox in the 2001 television series Family Law. She has appeared in films such as Natural Causes, Room for Two and Caroline in the City.

7. Jacqueline White (100)

Jacqueline White is an American former actress famous for her roles in films such as Return of the Bad Men, Crossfire and The Show-off. She has worked as a contract player at both MGM and RKO. She Was born on 27 November 1922 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

8. Bob Barker (100)

Bob Barker attends the set of 'The Price Is Right' at CBS Television City on November 5, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Bob Barker is a retired television host known worldwide for hosting Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right. He also presided over the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants. Bob Barker is also known for the DJ&T Foundation.

9. Mike Nussbaum (99)

Mike Nussbaum and his guide dog Gretl with Customer Services operator Caroline Long at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: Michael Crabtree - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is the oldest living male actor? Mike Nussbaum is the oldest actor alive at 99 years as of August 2023. In an interview, he said he served in the Army from March 1943 to March 1946. As the oldest actor alive, he is known for Ton of Your Life, The Chicago Code and Dirty Work. He was nominated for the 1972 Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Royal Family.

10. Eva Marie Saint (99)

Eva Marie Saint arrives at the Art Directors Guild 20th Annual Excellence In Production Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 31, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Eva Marie Saint is an American actress known for featuring in films like Winter’s Tale, Superman Returns, and Don't Come Knocking. She received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress as Edie Doyle in the 1954 classic On the Waterfront.

11. Jimmy Carter (98)

Former President Jimmy Carter attends the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honouring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: UGC

James Earl Carter Jr is a retired politician famous as the 39th president of the United States of America. He was born on 1 October 1924 in Plains, Georgia, United States. After leaving office, he became the first president to receive a Nobel Peace Prize. He served as president from 1977 to 1981.

12. Joyce Randolph (98)

Joyce Randolph during USO of Metropolitan New York's Special Dinner for the Tuskegee Airmen - March 21, 2006, in New York, New York, United States. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Joyce Randolph is among the oldest living celebrities still alive. She has played many characters in films like Everything’s Jake, The Doctors And the Nurses and The Clock. She rose to fame for paying Trixie Norton on the television series The Honeymooners.

13. Dick Van Dyke (97)

Actor Dick Van Dyke arrives at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein's new supper club Feinstein's at Vitello's on June 13, 2019. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Richard Wayne Van Dyke is an American actor, comedian and entertainer born on 13 December 1925 in West Plains, Missouri, United States of America. He has appeared in films like Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns. He is widely known as the star of The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder.

14. Alan Greenspan (97)

Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan testifying before the House Banking Committee. Photo: Harry Hamburg

Source: Getty Images

Alan Greenspan is an American economist famous as the former United States Federal Reserve chair. He was born in New York City, New York, United States. He was chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Ford from 1974 to 1977. Alan is also the author of The Age of Turbulence and Capitalism in America with Adrian Wooldridge.

15. Gene Shalit (97)

Horatio Sanz as Gene Shalit during the "Spy Glass" skit. Photo: Dana Edelson

Source: Getty Images

Gene Shalit is an American retired journalist, television personality, author, film and book critic. He was born on 25 March 1926. Gene Shalit is widely recognized for The Today Show. Before fame, he wrote critiques for print publications like Cosmopolitan, The New York Times and Look.

16. Shecky Greene (97)

Marie Greene (L) and husband/comedian Shecky Greene (R) attend Pat Cooper's Celebration of Life at the Italian American Club on July 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Shecky Greene is a stand-up comedian and one of the oldest actors alive. He has appeared in films like Mad About You and Rosanne. In 2020, Shecky was inducted into the Official National Comedy Hall of Fame Museum after 100 Hollywood luminaries voted him in various entertainment areas.

17. Sir David Frederick Attenborough (97)

Host Sir David Attenborough speaks during the "First Life With David Attenborough" during the Discovery Communications portion of the 2010 Summer TCA press tour. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

David Frederick Attenborough is a British broadcaster, writer, naturalist and nature documentary producer. He is famous for Planet Earth and The Life of Birds documentaries. Before he rose to fame, he was an avid collector of fossils, stones and other specimens. He was awarded the Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth in 2005.

18. Mel Brooks (97)

Mel Brooks speaks onstage at the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Mel Brooks is a famous comedian, actor, filmmaker and songwriter from the United States. He is renowned as the director of satirical comedies Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs and High Anxiety. The comedian has won awards like Oscar, Grammy and Emmy awards.

19. Lee Grant (96)

Actress Lee Grant attends the 50th-anniversary screening of "In The Heat Of The Night" at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival opening night gala at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Lee Grant is among the oldest celebrities still alive. She is an American actress, documentarian and director. Lee Grant is known for her notable roles in films like Going Shopping, The Amati Girls and American Masters. She has bagged awards like Golden Globe, Primetime and Obie Awards. She is also known for the documentary Down and Out.

20. Peter Marshall (96)

TV host Peter Marshall (L) and his wife, Laurie Marshall, attend the Actors & Others for Animals 40th-anniversary fundraising luncheon on April 9, 2011. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Peter Marshall is a former game show host, Television and radio personality, singer and actor. He is well recognised as the original host of The Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981. He is known for popular films like The Bold and Beautiful, Sledge Hammer and Last Dance. His real name is Ralph Pierre LaCock.

The oldest living celebrities prove that old age does not mean the end of fame. These celebrities remain iconic because of the type of success they have achieved in their fields. They include personalities like Mel Brooks and Jimmy Carter.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the 20 most famous people in the world in 2023. It is not easy to become famous because one has to do something unique that captures the attention of many people. Today many people have gained fame, especially on social media.

Famous people have excelled in their professions and have many fans globally. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner are some of the most famous people in the world.

Source: Legit.ng