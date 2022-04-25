Julia Antonelli’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Julia Antonelli is a young actress and singer from the United States of America. She is renowned for her role as Jessie Novoa in the TV series Every Which Way. She is also famous for her appearance in other television series like Outer Banks and Right Hand Guy.

American television actress posing for a photo. Photo: @julia_antonelli

Source: Instagram

Julia Antonelli got her way into the entertainment world at an early age when she performed on stage with her mother. The actress made her acting debut in 2015, and since then, she has become famous for her versatile acting skills.

Profile summary

Full name: Julia Antonelli

Julia Antonelli Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 May 2003

7 May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Virginia, United States of America

Virginia, United States of America Current residence: Richmond, Virginia, United States of America

Richmond, Virginia, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 5’’

5’ 5’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-32

32-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-81

81-66-81 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Caroline Daly

Caroline Daly Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Sparta High School

Sparta High School University: Fordham University

Fordham University Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Net worth: $1.2 million

Julia Antonelli’s biography

She was born in Virginia, United States of America. The actress was raised in a Christian family. Who are Julia Antonelli’s parents? Her mother is Caroline Daly. On the other hand, there is no information concerning her father. She has an older brother, Aiden.

When is Julia Antonelli’s birthday?

The American actress celebrates her birthday on the 7th of May each year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Julia Antonelli?

Julia Antonelli’s age is 19 years as of 2022.

American actress posing with her mother. Photo: @julia_antoneli

Source: Instagram

What nationality is Julia Antonelli?

She is an American of white ethnicity.

Where did Julia Antonelli go to high school?

The American actress attended Sparta High School, from which she graduated in June 2021. On 25 June 2021, she shared a photo of herself and her friends during graduation with the following caption:

Who knew I could actually graduate high school….

Presently, she is in college for her higher studies. Julia Antonelli’s college is called Fordham University.

Career

She is an actress and singer. She made her acting debut in 2015 when she appeared in the Nickelodeon TV series, Every Witch Way as Jessie Novoa. She has also appeared in the WITS Academy TV series. In 2016, the actress was cast in the movie Right Hand Guy, where she portrayed the role of Katie.

Julia Antonelli’s movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, she has 9 credits to her name. They include:

Outer Banks (2020-2021) – Wheezie Cameron

(2020-2021) – Wheezie Cameron Billions (2020) – Siena

(2020) – Siena Alex & Me (2018) – Grace

(2018) – Grace Trouble (2017) – Young Maggie

(2017) – Young Maggie Right Hand Guy (2016) – Katie

(2016) – Katie WITS Academy (2015) – Jessie Novoa

(2015) – Jessie Novoa Every Witch Way (2015) – Jessie Novoa

(2015) – Jessie Novoa Disappointment Blvd (post-production) – Teen Elain

(post-production) – Teen Elain The Satchet and the Pink Wig (pre-production) - Dani

She is also a singer. The actress has always loved music since she was young. Moreover, on her 18th birthday, she shared a photo of her playing the keyboard when she was a baby.

She got into the entertainment world when she performed a song with her mother on stage. Since then, she has sung songs like, I did of Shape of you, I Fall Apart and Love Yourself. She has sung the songs alongside Olivia Cella, a famous pop singer.

What is Julia Antonelli's net worth?

American singer (right) posing with her friends. Photo: @julia_antonelli

Source: Instagram

Julia Antonelli’s net worth is estimated to be $1.2 million. The actress earns her income from her acting career.

How tall is Julia Antonelli?

Julia Antonelli’s height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She has a weight of 110 lbs (50 kg).

Julia Antonelli’s fast facts

Julia Antonelli is a television actress and singer. She found her way into the entertainment industry when she was young, and since then, she has starred in a total of nine movies and TV series.

