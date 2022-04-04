Singer Salle’s biography: age, net worth, where is she from?

Who is Salle? She is a young Nigerian singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom after a video of her singing with a hawking tray went viral on social media in September 2021. The up-and-coming artist has since released other songs.

The young Nigerian singer performing. Photo: @callmesalle

Source: Instagram

Where is Salle from? The Nigerian songwriter is from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. She is from a religious family and was in the church choir growing up, where she learned the skill of songwriting.

Profile summary

Real name: Kosisochukwu Gospel Peters

Kosisochukwu Gospel Peters Nickname: Call Me Salle, Salle

Call Me Salle, Salle Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2004

2004 Age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence: Imo State, Nigeria

Imo State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Profession: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Net worth: $5,000 - $10,000

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Salle's biography

The Nigerian singer with Mavin Records' owner Don Dazzy. Photo: @callmesalle

Source: Instagram

The famous singer was born in 2004 to South-Eastern parents. Her real name is Kosisochukwa Gospel Peters. She is professionally known as Call Me Salle or Salle. She holds Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

How old is Salle?

As of 2022, she is around 18 years old. Her exact date and month of birth are not known.

Career

Salle, a Nigerian singer, developed an interest in music at a young age. She rose to fame in September 2021 after a video of her singing with a hawking tray, in the streets of Owerri went viral on social media. The video generated massive views after being reposted by a famous Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut. It attracted top Nigerian stars' attention like Davido and Don Jazzy, who promised to sign her.

The musician later launched her self-titled debut E.P., consisting of singles like Magical and Rebel. She has since then released several songs like:

Journey Back home

Let Me See

Soul Ft. T.I Blaze

Delilah

Aside from writing her songs, the young musical artist has also done some cover songs such as Try Me Rebel by Tems and NBU by Fave.

Salle's music has attracted a significant audience on her social media pages. She has over 360 thousand followers on her Instagram account. In addition, the singer has a YouTube channel created on 29 November 2021 with over three thousand subscribers. She has so far uploaded two songs.

What is Salle's net worth?

The singer performing on the stage. Photo: @callmesalle

Source: Instagram

According to Ent Media Hub, her net worth is alleged to be between $5,000 and $10,000. This value is, however, not verified.

Who signed Salle?

Many music record labels like Chocolate City and Mavin Records by Don Dazzy had shown interest in signing Sally after her video went viral. However, Salle stated that she has not been signed with any music record label yet.

Fast facts about Salle

How old is Salle? The singer is reportedly 18 years as of 2022.

She comes from a humble background. She used to do hawking in the streets of Owerri, Nigeria.

She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Salle's real name? Her real name is Kosisochuckwu Gospel Peters.

There were rumours that she had been contacted by the famous musician Rihanna and CNN reporter Christine Amanpour. However, the rumours turned out to be fake news.

The singer had a passion for singing since her childhood. She used to sing in the church choir and formed a girl's singing group at the age of 10.

Salle is an up-and-coming singer from Nigeria. She rose to stardom in 2021 following her viral video. Currently, she has two songs published on her YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Kristopher London's biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Kristopher London. He is a British-American YouTube star and social media influencer best known for his comic content.

Kristopher London's real name is Kristopher Carson Obaseki. Is Kristopher in a relationship? Yes, he is. The social media sensation is in a relationship with Bri Martinez, a famous social media influencer.

Source: Legit.ng