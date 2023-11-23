Glee deaths: remembering the actors from the show who died

Glee is an American musical comedy-drama TV show that aired on Fox. The show won several awards, including six Emmy Awards, five Satellite Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and 14 Teen Choice Awards. Unfortunately, the show has lost some of its greatest stars who significantly contributed to its success. These are Glee deaths that left fans heartbroken.

Glee TV series graced the screens from 19 May 2009 to 20 March 2015. It followed a group of students who were members of the Glee Club at William McKinley High School. However, several cast members have passed away over the years. Find out the Glee stars who have died.

Heartbreaking Glee deaths

The Glee TV show entertained viewers for six years. The show was not only popular for its captivating music but also for its talented cast. Over the years, some cast members have suffered scandals, tragedies, and even lost lives. Here is a look at the actors from the show who died.

1. Cory Monteith

Cory Monteith is one of the stars who died on Glee. The American-Canadian actor and musician played Finn Hudson on the show. Monteith was one of the most loved characters. He was on the show for the first four seasons.

Cory debuted his acting career in 2004 when he got a role in the TV series Stargate Atlantis. Besides Glee, he appeared in other shows and movies such as Smallville, Supernatural, Final Destination and Monte Carlo.

The talented actor passed on from a toxic blend of substance. His body was found on 13 July 2013 in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia. According to Parade magazine, the actor revealed that he was battling substance abuse and addiction. He also had a troubled teen life.

2. Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera was an American actress, singer, and model. The deceased Glee star played Santana Lopez from 2009 to 2015. Santana Lopez was a mean girl and a secret softie on the show. Rivera received various awards for the role, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and two Grammy Awards nominations.

Naya debuted her acting and modelling career at a young age. She appeared in TV commercials before landing her first acting role at age four. Rivera played Hillary Winston on the CBS sitcom The Royal Family. She landed other roles in shows such as Devious Minds, Step Up High Water and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

In 2020, Naya was reported missing after she went on a boating excursion with her son at Lake Piru. According to TMZ, her body was retrieved from the lake five days later, on 13 July 2020. It was reported that she died from an accidental drowning.

3. Mark Salling

Mark Salling's death is one of Glee's cast deaths that shook fans. The American actor and musician played a bad boy role, Noah Puckerman, on the show. The Texas native was a guitar instructor before landing a role in Glee in 2009. Besides acting, he established Pipe Dreams Records, together with Fontana Distribution. His album, Pipe Dreams, dropped in 2010.

Salling took his life on 30 January 2018, six weeks before his sentencing. He was charged with CSAM a few months after the show ended.

In 2013, Mark made unflattering headlines. His ex-girlfriend, Roxanne Gorzela, accused him of allegedly forcing her to have unprotected intercourse. According to TMZ, the actor denied the accusations and settled the matter out of court, paying Roxanne $2.7 million.

4. Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John is among the Glee stars who died, leaving many devastated. She was a British-Australian actress, singer, songwriter and philanthropist. Olivia appeared as a guest star on Glee in 2010. She played a mean and rude fictional version of herself on the show.

Olivia had a successful music career with five number-one singles and four Grammy Awards. Besides music, she was also featured in movies and shows like The Wilde Girls, A Few Best Men and Grease. Olivia Newton-John died on 8 August 2022. She was 73 and will be remembered for her music, entertainment, and philanthropic work.

5. Tim Conway

Tim Conway was an award-winning actor, comedian, and director. He was a guest star in Glee season 5 alongside Billy Dee Williams and June Squibb. The episode written by Chris Colfer gave them a moment to shine.

Conway debuted his acting career in the late 1950s before landing a role on The Steve Allen Show. He starred in other series like Coach and 30 Rock. In 2018, the actor was diagnosed with dementia. He passed on from the condition on 14 May 2019 at the age of 85 in Los Angeles.

6.Born Marvin Lee Aday

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf was an American actor and comedian. His death was also among the shocking Glee actor deaths. The rock and pop star enjoyed three decades of successful music and acting career.

Meat Loaf played Eddie in The Rocky Horror Glee Show, alongside Barry Bostwick, who played Brad. He was also featured in films such as Fight Club, Wayne's World, The Salton Sea and Masters of Horror. The actor passed away on 20 January 2022 at the age of 74.

7. Mike Hagerty

Michael Gerard Hagerty is among the Glee stars who died. He was known for his recurring role as Mr. Treeger on the NBC sitcom Friends. He appeared in Glee from 2009 to 2015, playing Pete Sosnowski. Besides Glee, he appeared in films and TV shows like Somebody Somewhere, CSI, Entourage, and Overboard.

Hagerty passed away on 5 May 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death was not revealed.

8. James Lipton

James Lipton was a renowned actor, writer, lyricist, and host of Inside the Actors Studio. The actor appeared in Glee's episode titled Goodbye in the season 3 finale. The episode saw Finn audition to join the Actors Studio.

Lipton started his career in radio in the 1940s before joining Broadway and television in the 1950s. He has appeared in shows like The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live, where he played himself. Jame passed away on 2 March 2020 after suffering bladder cancer in New York.

9. Robin Trocki

Robin Trocki was an American actress best known for portraying Jean Sylvester, Sue's older sister, on the Fox TV series Glee. She had no acting experience before joining the show. Just like her Glee character, Trocki had Down Syndrome.

Besides acting, she was a published writer and initially worked in a bakery. The actress passed away in 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. She was 63 years old at the time.

How many Glee actors have died?

Glee has lost a total of 9 cast members. Three were among the leading cast: Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera, while others played supporting roles and appeared as guest stars.

Glee is an American musical drama series that aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015. Several cast members have lost their lives. Some passed away while the show was still running, while others died long after it ended. These Glee deaths left many heartbroken and will forever be remembered.

