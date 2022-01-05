Carlacia Grant’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality

Carlacia Grant is a model, television personality, and former pageant queen. She found her niche in acting in theatre camp when she was cast as the lead in Treasure Island, Robert Louis Stevenson Play. However, her fame skyrocketed when she made an appearance in the famous Netflix hit series, Outer Banks, playing the role of Cleo.

Carlacia attends the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Who is Carlacia Grant when the cameras are off? Have a peek into her biography to discover more details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Carlacia Grant

Carlacia Grant Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18 January 1991

18 January 1991 Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)

31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Birthplace: New Haven, CT, Florida, USA

New Haven, CT, Florida, USA Current residence: Warrens, Barbados

Warrens, Barbados Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caribbean

Caribbean Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Carline

Carline Father: Karl Sr

Karl Sr Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Model, actress

Model, actress Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @carlaciagrant

Carlacia Grant's biography

The famous actress was born in New Haven, CT, Florida, the United States of America, to Carline and Karl Sr. Although she has not disclosed her sibling's name, she was raised alongside her sister.

The actress attends the Closing Night Screening of "Ladies In Black" at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Is Carlacia Grant Caribbean?

Although she was born in Connecticut and raised in Florida, her mother, Carline Grant, hails from Haiti and Karl Sr, her dad, hails from Jamaica. So naturally, therefore, she is of the Caribbean heritage.

What is Carlacia Grant's nationality?

The famous actress is an American national.

How old is Carlacia Grant?

When is Carlacia Grant's birthday? The actress celebrates her birthday on 18 January. She was born on 18 January 1991.

As of 2022, Carlacia Grant's age is 31 years.

What is Grant's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Grant started as a model. She even won the Miss Junior Teen Division pageant. Additionally, she signed many contracts with multiple modelling agencies such as Lily Pulitizer, Le Chic Couture, and Viola.

After pursuing her modelling career, she decided to tap into the acting scene. Before debuting in the TV industry, Grant worked as a theatre artist. Later on, in 2016, she got selected for the role of Irene in a miniseries named Roots, which consequently skyrocketed her fame.

Carlacia Grant's movies and TV shows

What is Carlacia Grant in? According to IMDb, the actress has appeared in the following movies and television series.

Movies

The actress attends "Roots" Night One Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

2021: Apollyon -The Black Awakening as Janet

as Janet 2019: Headlines as Crystal Thomas

TV shows

2022: Bae Night: The Little Black Book

2021: Outer Banks as Cleo

as Cleo 2021: The Resident as Trinity Jolson

as Trinity Jolson 2016-2017: Greenleaf as Danielle Turner

as Danielle Turner 2016: Game of Silence as Leesha Bausch and Alicia Bausch

as Leesha Bausch and Alicia Bausch 2016: Roots as Irene

What is Carlacia Grant's height?

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and her weight is 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

How much is Carlacia Grant's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the Caribbean actress is worth. However, according to Net Worth Post, the actress is worth $1 million. She primarily earns her income from being an actress.

Carlacia Grant is an American actress and model who has consistently chased her dreams since she started her career. Although she tends to keep most of her life low-key, she has maintained a clean profile since she shot into the limelight.

