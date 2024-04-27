Kizz Daniel recently dropped a post seeking a collaboration with veteran singer 2Baba, whom he referred to as his mentor

The Twe Twe crooner shared how his success story in the music industry would be incomplete without a collaboration with 2Baba

Kizz Daniel's possible collaboration with the African Queen star has left music lovers anticipating

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, has applauded his senior colleague and renowned musician Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, for influencing his musical career.

Kizz Daniel, in a social media post, disclosed that his success story in the entertainment industry would be incomplete if he didn't feature 2Baba on a song.

Kizz Daniel expresses desire to work with 2Baba. Credit: @kizzdaniel @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The Buga crooner, who referred to 2Baba as his mentor, stated that he was eager to work with the HyperTek label boss.

“The Journey no fit complete without a 2baba Collabo @official2baba. “Baba let’s step into the vocal boot together… Mentor," Kizz Daniel wrote.

See a screenshot of Kizz Daniel's tweet below:

Recall that 2Baba had previously described Kizz Daniel as a genius in the music industry.

Reactions as Kizz Daniel hints at collabo with 2Baba

The singer's post has stirred reactions from fans, as many shared their comment about the potential collaboration. Read some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

_iamlastlover:

"My mentor get mentor."

dj_sammyt:

"@official2baba artist wey i use my feeding money buy him album…"

heisuneeq:

"You see Psquare and 2baba na the only OGs with pure R&B hits."

simongodspower58:

"2baba deserves everything."

yaski__aleh:

"2baba for a reason."

officialiykdavidson:

"Gen z don’t know 2baba for industry."

_oluwaseun9:

"Incoming Kizz Daniel and 2baba collab? i’ve waited all my life for this!"

Olamide0fficial:

"Kizz Daniel wants to make a song with 2baba and i really can’t wait for it to happen. 2baba’s pen game coupled with Kizz Daniel’s catchy hook, sweet melody and infectious vibe will gel like bread and butter. The collaboration will sound too smooth and heavenly."

Kizz Daniel speaks about Winners Chapel's influence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kizz Daniel, like several Nigerian musicians, revealed he started making music in the church.

During a question and answer series with fans on X Kizz, Daniel revealed that a certain Uncle Abel of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winner Chapel, influenced him to pursue a career in music.

"Thank you uncle Abel ( WINNERS CHAPEL ) for telling me to do music," he wrote.

