Top 15 cheap universities in Canada for international students in 2022
Cheap universities in Canada for international students make the cost of higher education bearable to guardians, parents, and self-sponsored scholars. They are not affordable to everyone but enable many people in developing countries to access quality education.
Universities in Canada are the most preferred study destinations for most people from Africa. They offer world-class courses and quality of life. Additionally, an international student can gain work experience in Canada while studying.
Cheap universities in Canada
Tuition is not free in Canada, but you can get an affordable institution. Some cheap schools in Canada for foreign learners even offer scholarships. Here are the tuition fee estimates (in Canadian dollars) of Canada's most affordable colleges and universities. Their contact details have also been mentioned to help you reach out to them for more clarification about their courses and fees.
1. Newfoundland and Labrador’s University
- Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 2,000 per course
- Graduate tuition Fees: From CAD 710 per semester
- Location: St. John's city, Newfoundland and Labrador province, Canada
- Popular programs: Bachelor of Commerce, International bachelor of arts, Doctor of pharmacy for working professionals
This institution is also called the Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN). It has experienced an influx of enrollment over the years, with 20% of its student population coming from 100 countries. Its revitalized undergraduate programs respond to the world's changing needs.
Contacts
- Address: 230 Elizabeth Ave, St. John's, NL A1C 5S7, Canada
- St. John's campus: 709-864-8000
- Signal Hill campus: 709-864-3133
- Grenfell campus: 709-637-6200
- Marine Institute: 709-778-0200
- Labrador Institute: 709-896-6210
- Harlow campus: 011-44-1279-455900
2. University of Manitoba
- Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 18,100 per year
- Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 12,000 per year
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Popular programs: Biochemistry and Medical Genetics (MSc), French, Spanish and Italian (Pre-master's, MA, PhD), Medicine (MD/MSc)
The University of Manitoba is the first university in western Canada and the 17th-largest in all of Canada. It was established in 1877. The school was in the top third among the 1,400 universities ranked in a 2020 survey and university world rankings.
Contacts
- Address: 66 Chancellors Cir, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2, Canada
- Phone: 204-474-8808
- Toll-free: 1-800-224-7713 ext:8808
3. Concordia University
- Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 24,000 per year
- Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 24,000 per year
- Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- Popular programs: Chartered Professional Accountancy (CPA) (GrDip), Civil Engineering (PhD), Film and Moving Image Studies (MA)
The school was established in 1974 as a merger between Sir George Williams University and Loyola College. Concordia University uses English as the primary language of instruction. It is never too late to apply for a course at this institution. There are over 200 graduate programs.
Contacts
- Address: 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8, Canada
- Phone: 514-848-2424
4. McGill University
- Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 26,500 per year
- Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 19,000 per year
- Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- Popular programs: Music, science and technology, Construction Engineering, Mathematics and statistics
McGill University is a public research university. The school is located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and uses English as a primary instructional language. It was ranked at position 51 in Best Global Universities and has over 300 programs for students to explore.
Contacts
- Address: 845 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3A 0G4, Canada
- Phone: 514-398-4556 (downtown campus), 514-398-7770 (Macdonald campus)
- Secretariat: 514-398-3948
5. Ryerson University
- Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 30,000 per year
- Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 27,000 per year
- Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Popular programs: Criminology and Politics and Governance (BA), Fashion (BDes), Juris Doctor (Lincoln Alexander School of Law)
Ryerson University is also called Toronto Metropolitan University. It was ranked 801 in the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education. The school is Canada's leading centre for innovation and career-focused education and has over 60 undergraduate programs, including foundation programs for international students.
Contacts
- Address: 350 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 2K3, Canada
- Phone: 416-979-5000
6. Algonquin College
- Estimated budget for international students: CAD 27,540 per year
- Undergraduate tuition fee for international students: CAD 15,000 per year
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- Popular programmes: Practical Nursing, Computer Science, EME Technician – Robotics
The school attracts many students from overseas countries due to its low tuition fees and quality education. Algonquin College is among the few Canada-based institutions that offer cheap master's degrees. It has campuses in Ottawa, Pembroke, and Perth.
The estimated budget for international students (fee plus other expenses) is about CAD 27,540 per year. The undergraduate tuition fee is around CAD 15,000 per year. You can use the school's online fee estimator for to determine how much you would pay for the course you want to pursue here.
Contacts
- Address: 1385 Woodroffe Ave, Nepean, ON K2G 1V8, Canada
- Ottawa: 613-727-4723
- Pembroke: 613-735-4700
- Perth: 613-267-2859
- Email: caac@algonquincollege.com
7. Bow Valley College
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: CAD 12,996 to 67,002 per year
- Location: Alberta, Canada
- Popular programmes: Information Technology Systems Diploma, Justice Studies Diploma, Pharmacy Technician Diploma, Medical Office Assistant Certificate
Bow Valley College has Banff, Airdrie, Canmore, High River, Cochrane, Okotoks, and Strathmore campuses. The institution is known for providing a reliable student support system with free access to books and the internet.
Its international tuition fees range from CAD 12,996 to 67,002. All tuition and fees are subject to change because your actual tuition and fees are calculated on actual course registrations.
While applying for a course, provide transcripts from every post-secondary institution you have attended, including those you currently attend.
Contacts
- Address: 345 6 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4V1, Canada
- Email: info@bowvalleycollege.ca
- Phone: 403-410-1400
- Toll-free: 1-866-428-2669
8. Camosun College
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 35,000 per year
- Location: Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
- Popular programmes: Accounting and Finance Advanced Certificate, Applied Chemistry and Biotechnology Diploma, Arta and Science Studies Diploma.
Camosun College is located in beautiful Victoria, British Columbia. It reserves about 1000 slots for foreign learners annually. The college focuses on development and innovation programs.
International graduate and post-graduate tuition fees are CAD 8,680 per year for someone taking six courses in a 14-week full-time tuition program. Your budget should be around CAD 35,000 because of application fees and other charges.
Contacts
- Lansdowne Campus address: 3100 Foul Bay Rd, Victoria, B.C., Canada, V8P 5J2
- Interurban Campus address: 4461 Interurban Rd, Victoria, B.C., Canada, V9E 2C1
- Phone numbers: 250–370–3000
- Toll-free: 1-877-554-7555
- Emergencies/Campus safety: 250-370-3075
9. Brandon University
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 35,000 (Canadian) per annum
- Location: Brandon, Manitoba, Canada
- Popular programmes: Pre-Nursing, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Physical Education Studies
Brandon University is one of the cheapest universities in Canada for international students. Students need approximately CAD 35,000 (Canadian) for their first year of study.
In addition, Brandon University has a positive relationship with international students. Learners have one-to-one interaction with professors and research opportunities. Moreover, its courses broaden horizons, expand points of view, and encourage a critical mind.
Contacts
- Address: 270 18th St, Brandon, MB R7A 6A9, Canada
- Voice: (204) 728-9520
- Fax: (204) 726-4573
- Admissions: admissions@brandonu.ca
10. Université de Saint-Boniface
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 3,000 to 6,500 per year
- Location: Saint Boniface neighborhood of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Popular programmes: Education - Language, Literacy and Curriculum masters, Tourism Management diploma, Information Technology diploma
Université de Saint-Boniface is one of the best low tuition schools in Canada. The institution is a good option for those who speak a certain level of French that meets their minimum requirements. You will spend around CAD 3,000 to 6,500 per year for your international studies.
The university's general admission requirements for students with international baccalaureate are three higher-level courses and three standard level courses with a minimum score of 4 in each subject and a total score of at least 24. Credits can be transferred for certain higher or standard level subjects with a minimum score of 4.
Contacts
- Address: 200 Av. de la Cathedrale, Winnipeg, MB R2H 0H7, Canada
- Phone (directory): 204-237-1818
- Phone (reception): 204‑233-0210
- Toll-free in Canada and USA: 1‑888‑233‑5112
- Fax: 204‑237‑3240
11. University of Guelph
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: CAD 30,317 to 34,839 per year
- Location: Guelph, Ontario, Canada
- Popular programmes: Bachelor of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Bio-Resource Management, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Computing
Some of the benefits of learning at the University of Guelph are assistance with visa applications, housing, and an advisor. It is one of the cheapest universities in Canada for international students. International learners pay CAD 30,317 to 34,839 per year.
Tuition and fees are calculated based on the academic program, course load, cohort year, citizenship, room, meal plan selection, parking and lockers (if required).
Contacts
- Address: 50 Stone Rd E, Guelph, ON N1G 2W1, Canada
- Phone: 519-824-4120
12. Canadian Mennonite University
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 17,000 (Canadian dollars)
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Popular programmes: Biblical and Theological Studies, Communications and Media, English, History, International Development Studies, Mathematics
Canadian Mennonite University is located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The institution was founded in 2000, and it prides itself on being one of the cheapest universities in Canada for international students.
A full-time international student (including SA) who would love to get accommodation and a full meal plan must pay health insurance fees. The budget is about CAD 17,000 (Canadian dollars) per year.
Contacts
- Address: 500 Shaftesbury Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2N2, Canada
- Ph: 204.487.3300
- Toll-free: 1.877.231.4570
13. Fanshawe College
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 5,000 and 10,000 per term
- Location: London, Ontario, Canada
- Popular programmes: Bachelor of Interior design, Collaborative Nursing, Bachelor of Commerce
About 1,000 international students from over 60 countries join Fanshawe College yearly. It is not only among the cheapest colleges in Canada for international students but also among the largest colleges in the country.
The college has campuses in other countries, including England, and a student must complete a program at the same campus location.
Tuition fees for international students range between CAD 5,000 and CAD 10,000 per term. Students must register and pay the required fee(s) each term to receive academic credit or use college resources.
Contacts
- Address: 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd. London, ON N5Y 5R6, Canada
- Tel: 519-452-4277
- Toll-Free: 1-800-717-4412
- Email: info@fanshawec.ca
14. Georgian College
- Undergraduate tuition fee: CAD 20,360 to 20,450 per year
- Graduate tuition fee: CAD 17,900 to 19,280 per year
- Location: Barrie, Ontario, Canada
- Popular programmes: Health and Wellness, Web-design and digital arts, Photography
Studying at Georgian College will give you value for your money. The college has Barrie, Midland, Muskoka, Orangeville, Orillia, Owen Sound, and South Georgian Bay campuses. It offers numerous marketable courses, and tuition fees depend on the course.
- Certificate: CAD 17,170 to 18,170 (approx.)
- Diploma: CAD 16,990 to 29,200 (approx.)
- Graduate certificate: CAD 17,900 to 19,280 (approx.)
- Degree: CAD 20,360 to 20,450 (approx.)
Contacts
- Address: One Georgian Dr., Barrie ON L4M 3X9705.728.1968
- Email: inquire@georgiancollege.ca
15. Lambton College
- Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 25,450 per year
- Location: Sarnia, Ontario, Canada
- Popular programmes: Advanced Photography • APPS, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning • AIMT, Border Services • PSIB, Communicative Disorders Assistant • CDAS
Lambton College is also listed among cheap colleges in Canada because it offers scholarships and bursaries like the Community Living Sarnia-Lambton's Scholarship Award.
The tuition fee costs about CAD 25,450 per year and is subject to change each academic year. Lambton College's fees do not include books (unless specifically noted), supplies or living costs.
Some of its courses for international students are Advanced Photography, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Border Services, and Communicative Disorders Assistant.
Contacts
- Address: 1457 London Rd, Sarnia, ON N7S 6K4, Canada
- Email: info@lambtoncollege.ca
- Program info: 519-541-2403
- Main: 519-542-7751
- 1457 London Road, Sarnia, ON N7S 6K4
Is there a free university in Canada?
There is no free education in Canada, but you can look for scholarships from top universities and colleges. Some will give you funding options, including full and partial scholarships.
Which Canadian university is free for international students?
No Canadian-based higher learning institution offers free education unless you get a full scholarship. However, not all institutions have scholarship programs, and some will give you partial funding.
What is the cheapest school in Canada for international students?
Université de Saint-Boniface is the cheapest university in Canada for international students. Undergraduate students pay CAD 3,000 to 6,500 per year.
Is Canada cheap for international students?
Here is the cost of living in Canada per month:
- Housing: 250-800 CAD
- Internet: 50-70 CAD
- Basic utilities (electricity, water, heat, garbage, etc.): 150 CAD
- Food: 300CAD
- Transport pass: 90 CAD
Share this information about cheap universities in Canada with your loved ones and friends to help them pursue their dream programs abroad.
