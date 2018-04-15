Top 15 cheap universities in Canada for international students in 2022

Cheap universities in Canada for international students make the cost of higher education bearable to guardians, parents, and self-sponsored scholars. They are not affordable to everyone but enable many people in developing countries to access quality education.

Universities in Canada are the most preferred study destinations for most people from Africa. They offer world-class courses and quality of life. Additionally, an international student can gain work experience in Canada while studying.

Cheap universities in Canada

Tuition is not free in Canada, but you can get an affordable institution. Some cheap schools in Canada for foreign learners even offer scholarships. Here are the tuition fee estimates (in Canadian dollars) of Canada's most affordable colleges and universities. Their contact details have also been mentioned to help you reach out to them for more clarification about their courses and fees.

1. Newfoundland and Labrador’s University

Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 2,000 per course

From CAD 2,000 per course Graduate tuition Fees: From CAD 710 per semester

From CAD 710 per semester Location: St. John's city, Newfoundland and Labrador province, Canada

St. John's city, Newfoundland and Labrador province, Canada Popular programs: Bachelor of Commerce, International bachelor of arts, Doctor of pharmacy for working professionals

This institution is also called the Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN). It has experienced an influx of enrollment over the years, with 20% of its student population coming from 100 countries. Its revitalized undergraduate programs respond to the world's changing needs.

Contacts

Address: 230 Elizabeth Ave, St. John's, NL A1C 5S7, Canada

230 Elizabeth Ave, St. John's, NL A1C 5S7, Canada St. John's campus: 709-864-8000

709-864-8000 Signal Hill campus: 709-864-3133

709-864-3133 Grenfell campus: 709-637-6200

709-637-6200 Marine Institute: 709-778-0200

709-778-0200 Labrador Institute: 709-896-6210

709-896-6210 Harlow campus: 011-44-1279-455900

2. University of Manitoba

Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 18,100 per year

From CAD 18,100 per year Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 12,000 per year

From CAD 12,000 per year Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Popular programs: Biochemistry and Medical Genetics (MSc), French, Spanish and Italian (Pre-master's, MA, PhD), Medicine (MD/MSc)

The University of Manitoba is the first university in western Canada and the 17th-largest in all of Canada. It was established in 1877. The school was in the top third among the 1,400 universities ranked in a 2020 survey and university world rankings.

Contacts

Address: 66 Chancellors Cir, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2, Canada

66 Chancellors Cir, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2, Canada Phone: 204-474-8808

204-474-8808 Toll-free: 1-800-224-7713 ext:8808

3. Concordia University

Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 24,000 per year

From CAD 24,000 per year Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 24,000 per year

From CAD 24,000 per year Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal, Quebec, Canada Popular programs: Chartered Professional Accountancy (CPA) (GrDip), Civil Engineering (PhD), Film and Moving Image Studies (MA)

The school was established in 1974 as a merger between Sir George Williams University and Loyola College. Concordia University uses English as the primary language of instruction. It is never too late to apply for a course at this institution. There are over 200 graduate programs.

Contacts

Address: 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8, Canada

1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8, Canada Phone: 514-848-2424

4. McGill University

Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 26,500 per year

From CAD 26,500 per year Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 19,000 per year

From CAD 19,000 per year Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal, Quebec, Canada Popular programs: Music, science and technology, Construction Engineering, Mathematics and statistics

McGill University is a public research university. The school is located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and uses English as a primary instructional language. It was ranked at position 51 in Best Global Universities and has over 300 programs for students to explore.

Contacts

Address: 845 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3A 0G4, Canada

845 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3A 0G4, Canada Phone: 514-398-4556 (downtown campus), 514-398-7770 (Macdonald campus)

514-398-4556 (downtown campus), 514-398-7770 (Macdonald campus) Secretariat: 514-398-3948

5. Ryerson University

Undergraduate tuition fees: From CAD 30,000 per year

From CAD 30,000 per year Graduate tuition fees: From CAD 27,000 per year

From CAD 27,000 per year Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Popular programs: Criminology and Politics and Governance (BA), Fashion (BDes), Juris Doctor (Lincoln Alexander School of Law)

Ryerson University is also called Toronto Metropolitan University. It was ranked 801 in the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education. The school is Canada's leading centre for innovation and career-focused education and has over 60 undergraduate programs, including foundation programs for international students.

Contacts

Address: 350 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 2K3, Canada

350 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 2K3, Canada Phone: 416-979-5000

6. Algonquin College

Estimated budget for international students: CAD 27,540 per year

CAD 27,540 per year Undergraduate tuition fee for international students: CAD 15,000 per year

CAD 15,000 per year Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Popular programmes: Practical Nursing, Computer Science, EME Technician – Robotics

The school attracts many students from overseas countries due to its low tuition fees and quality education. Algonquin College is among the few Canada-based institutions that offer cheap master's degrees. It has campuses in Ottawa, Pembroke, and Perth.

The estimated budget for international students (fee plus other expenses) is about CAD 27,540 per year. The undergraduate tuition fee is around CAD 15,000 per year. You can use the school's online fee estimator for to determine how much you would pay for the course you want to pursue here.

Contacts

Address: 1385 Woodroffe Ave, Nepean, ON K2G 1V8, Canada

1385 Woodroffe Ave, Nepean, ON K2G 1V8, Canada Ottawa: 613-727-4723

613-727-4723 Pembroke: 613-735-4700

613-735-4700 Perth: 613-267-2859

613-267-2859 Email: caac@algonquincollege.com

7. Bow Valley College

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: CAD 12,996 to 67,002 per year

CAD 12,996 to 67,002 per year Location: Alberta, Canada

Alberta, Canada Popular programmes: Information Technology Systems Diploma, Justice Studies Diploma, Pharmacy Technician Diploma, Medical Office Assistant Certificate

Bow Valley College has Banff, Airdrie, Canmore, High River, Cochrane, Okotoks, and Strathmore campuses. The institution is known for providing a reliable student support system with free access to books and the internet.

Its international tuition fees range from CAD 12,996 to 67,002. All tuition and fees are subject to change because your actual tuition and fees are calculated on actual course registrations.

While applying for a course, provide transcripts from every post-secondary institution you have attended, including those you currently attend.

Contacts

Address: 345 6 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4V1, Canada

345 6 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4V1, Canada Email: info@bowvalleycollege.ca

info@bowvalleycollege.ca Phone: 403-410-1400

403-410-1400 Toll-free: 1-866-428-2669

8. Camosun College

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 35,000 per year

From CAD 35,000 per year Location: Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada Popular programmes: Accounting and Finance Advanced Certificate, Applied Chemistry and Biotechnology Diploma, Arta and Science Studies Diploma.

Camosun College is located in beautiful Victoria, British Columbia. It reserves about 1000 slots for foreign learners annually. The college focuses on development and innovation programs.

International graduate and post-graduate tuition fees are CAD 8,680 per year for someone taking six courses in a 14-week full-time tuition program. Your budget should be around CAD 35,000 because of application fees and other charges.

Contacts

Lansdowne Campus address: 3100 Foul Bay Rd, Victoria, B.C., Canada, V8P 5J2

3100 Foul Bay Rd, Victoria, B.C., Canada, V8P 5J2 Interurban Campus address: 4461 Interurban Rd, Victoria, B.C., Canada, V9E 2C1

4461 Interurban Rd, Victoria, B.C., Canada, V9E 2C1 Phone numbers: 250–370–3000

250–370–3000 Toll-free: 1-877-554-7555

1-877-554-7555 Emergencies/Campus safety: 250-370-3075

9. Brandon University

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 35,000 (Canadian) per annum

From CAD 35,000 (Canadian) per annum Location: Brandon, Manitoba, Canada

Brandon, Manitoba, Canada Popular programmes: Pre-Nursing, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Physical Education Studies

Brandon University is one of the cheapest universities in Canada for international students. Students need approximately CAD 35,000 (Canadian) for their first year of study.

In addition, Brandon University has a positive relationship with international students. Learners have one-to-one interaction with professors and research opportunities. Moreover, its courses broaden horizons, expand points of view, and encourage a critical mind.

Contacts

Address: 270 18th St, Brandon, MB R7A 6A9, Canada

270 18th St, Brandon, MB R7A 6A9, Canada Voice: (204) 728-9520

(204) 728-9520 Fax: (204) 726-4573

(204) 726-4573 Admissions: admissions@brandonu.ca

10. Université de Saint-Boniface

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 3,000 to 6,500 per year

From CAD 3,000 to 6,500 per year Location: Saint Boniface neighborhood of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Saint Boniface neighborhood of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Popular programmes: Education - Language, Literacy and Curriculum masters, Tourism Management diploma, Information Technology diploma

Université de Saint-Boniface is one of the best low tuition schools in Canada. The institution is a good option for those who speak a certain level of French that meets their minimum requirements. You will spend around CAD 3,000 to 6,500 per year for your international studies.

The university's general admission requirements for students with international baccalaureate are three higher-level courses and three standard level courses with a minimum score of 4 in each subject and a total score of at least 24. Credits can be transferred for certain higher or standard level subjects with a minimum score of 4.

Contacts

Address: 200 Av. de la Cathedrale, Winnipeg, MB R2H 0H7, Canada

200 Av. de la Cathedrale, Winnipeg, MB R2H 0H7, Canada Phone (directory): 204-237-1818

204-237-1818 Phone (reception): 204‑233-0210

204‑233-0210 Toll-free in Canada and USA: 1‑888‑233‑5112

1‑888‑233‑5112 Fax: 204‑237‑3240

11. University of Guelph

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: CAD 30,317 to 34,839 per year

CAD 30,317 to 34,839 per year Location: Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Guelph, Ontario, Canada Popular programmes: Bachelor of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Bio-Resource Management, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Computing

Some of the benefits of learning at the University of Guelph are assistance with visa applications, housing, and an advisor. It is one of the cheapest universities in Canada for international students. International learners pay CAD 30,317 to 34,839 per year.

Tuition and fees are calculated based on the academic program, course load, cohort year, citizenship, room, meal plan selection, parking and lockers (if required).

Contacts

Address: 50 Stone Rd E, Guelph, ON N1G 2W1, Canada

50 Stone Rd E, Guelph, ON N1G 2W1, Canada Phone: 519-824-4120

12. Canadian Mennonite University

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 17,000 (Canadian dollars)

From CAD 17,000 (Canadian dollars) Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Popular programmes: Biblical and Theological Studies, Communications and Media, English, History, International Development Studies, Mathematics

Canadian Mennonite University is located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The institution was founded in 2000, and it prides itself on being one of the cheapest universities in Canada for international students.

A full-time international student (including SA) who would love to get accommodation and a full meal plan must pay health insurance fees. The budget is about CAD 17,000 (Canadian dollars) per year.

Contacts

Address: 500 Shaftesbury Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2N2, Canada

500 Shaftesbury Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2N2, Canada Ph: 204.487.3300

204.487.3300 Toll-free: 1.877.231.4570

13. Fanshawe College

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 5,000 and 10,000 per term

From CAD 5,000 and 10,000 per term Location: London, Ontario, Canada

London, Ontario, Canada Popular programmes: Bachelor of Interior design, Collaborative Nursing, Bachelor of Commerce

About 1,000 international students from over 60 countries join Fanshawe College yearly. It is not only among the cheapest colleges in Canada for international students but also among the largest colleges in the country.

The college has campuses in other countries, including England, and a student must complete a program at the same campus location.

Tuition fees for international students range between CAD 5,000 and CAD 10,000 per term. Students must register and pay the required fee(s) each term to receive academic credit or use college resources.

Contacts

Address: 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd. London, ON N5Y 5R6, Canada

1001 Fanshawe College Blvd. London, ON N5Y 5R6, Canada Tel: 519-452-4277

519-452-4277 Toll-Free: 1-800-717-4412

1-800-717-4412 Email: info@fanshawec.ca

14. Georgian College

Undergraduate tuition fee: CAD 20,360 to 20,450 per year

CAD 20,360 to 20,450 per year Graduate tuition fee: CAD 17,900 to 19,280 per year

CAD 17,900 to 19,280 per year Location: Barrie, Ontario, Canada

Barrie, Ontario, Canada Popular programmes: Health and Wellness, Web-design and digital arts, Photography

Studying at Georgian College will give you value for your money. The college has Barrie, Midland, Muskoka, Orangeville, Orillia, Owen Sound, and South Georgian Bay campuses. It offers numerous marketable courses, and tuition fees depend on the course.

Certificate: CAD 17,170 to 18,170 (approx.)

CAD 17,170 to 18,170 (approx.) Diploma: CAD 16,990 to 29,200 (approx.)

CAD 16,990 to 29,200 (approx.) Graduate certificate: CAD 17,900 to 19,280 (approx.)

CAD 17,900 to 19,280 (approx.) Degree: CAD 20,360 to 20,450 (approx.)

Contacts

Address: One Georgian Dr., Barrie ON L4M 3X9705.728.1968

One Georgian Dr., Barrie ON L4M 3X9705.728.1968 Email: inquire@georgiancollege.ca

15. Lambton College

Undergraduate/Graduate tuition fee: From CAD 25,450 per year

From CAD 25,450 per year Location: Sarnia, Ontario, Canada

Sarnia, Ontario, Canada Popular programmes: Advanced Photography • APPS, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning • AIMT, Border Services • PSIB, Communicative Disorders Assistant • CDAS

Lambton College is also listed among cheap colleges in Canada because it offers scholarships and bursaries like the Community Living Sarnia-Lambton's Scholarship Award.

The tuition fee costs about CAD 25,450 per year and is subject to change each academic year. Lambton College's fees do not include books (unless specifically noted), supplies or living costs.

Some of its courses for international students are Advanced Photography, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Border Services, and Communicative Disorders Assistant.

Contacts

Address: 1457 London Rd, Sarnia, ON N7S 6K4, Canada

1457 London Rd, Sarnia, ON N7S 6K4, Canada Email: info@lambtoncollege.ca

info@lambtoncollege.ca Program info: 519-541-2403

519-541-2403 Main: 519-542-7751

519-542-7751 1457 London Road, Sarnia, ON N7S 6K4

Is there a free university in Canada?

There is no free education in Canada, but you can look for scholarships from top universities and colleges. Some will give you funding options, including full and partial scholarships.

Which Canadian university is free for international students?

No Canadian-based higher learning institution offers free education unless you get a full scholarship. However, not all institutions have scholarship programs, and some will give you partial funding.

What is the cheapest school in Canada for international students?

Université de Saint-Boniface is the cheapest university in Canada for international students. Undergraduate students pay CAD 3,000 to 6,500 per year.

Is Canada cheap for international students?

Here is the cost of living in Canada per month:

Housing: 250-800 CAD

250-800 CAD Internet: 50-70 CAD

50-70 CAD Basic utilities (electricity, water, heat, garbage, etc.) : 150 CAD

(electricity, water, heat, garbage, etc.) 150 CAD Food: 300CAD

300CAD Transport pass: 90 CAD

Share this information about cheap universities in Canada with your loved ones and friends to help them pursue their dream programs abroad.

